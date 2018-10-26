Trivago's Profit-Over-Growth Strategy Starts To Pay Off

Shares of Germany-based hotel-shopping/media company Trivago NV (TRVG) have popped, climbing more than 18% a day after the company reported Q3 2018 earnings that showed it had managed to return to profitability. Expedia Group (EXPE)-controlled Trivago reported revenue of €253.7M ($289 million), good for -11.9% Y/Y growth, and GAAP net income of €10.10M ($11.5 million) while adjusted EBITDA of €26.6M was a big improvement compared to a figure of -€7.1M reported a year ago.

The online travel space has been pretty hostile over the past two years with signs that growing competition could be saturating the market. Trivago has had it rougher than most, with shares plummeting 75% below their 2017 lifetime highs. The latest results, however, offer some hope that the company could gradually return into investors’ good books.

Strategy shift

Trivago has been making less money for every dollar booked as major advertisers such as Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Expedia tamped down their marketing spend. Trivago acts as an independent information resource that travelers use to compare hotel prices. The website aggregates hotel content from more than 250 booking sites and displays the results to users. People can then navigate to online travel agencies (OTAs) like Booking.com and Expedia where they can book properties. The company spends very heavily on TV ads and search engine marketing in a bid to draw customers to its site. Trivago, therefore, acts as a facilitator for the two leading OTAs and makes most of its money through a cost-per-click model when people view ads on the platform.

Booking.com and Expedia typically contribute well in excess of 70% of Trivago’s advertising revenue. Less spending by the two companies, therefore, spells disaster for Trivago and highlights the risks of heavy reliance on a few deep-pocketed customers. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what has been happening. About a year ago, Booking.com started pulling back its advertising spend on Trivago. Booking.com’s share of Trivago’s advertising revenue plunged from ~49% in 2016 to just 33% by the end of 2017.

Trivago responded by adopting a new strategy that emphasizes profitability over growth. According to Trivago CEO Rolf Schrömgens, losses widened to unacceptable levels for four consecutive quarters due to ‘‘declining commercialization.’’ Schrömgens said the company’s management aimed to rebalance the business from its prior strategy where growth was the #1 priority to a new one where profitability was paramount. During Q2 2018, the company cut down its advertising spend by 17 percent to $266.3 million, which works out to 80% of revenue vs. 95% in the prior year. The company also trimmed its workforce by 3.3%.

Google Hotels opportunity

Meanwhile, Trivago paired up the cost-cutting measures with increased participation in Google Hotels, another metasearch platform. Trivago has actually been testing the platform for several quarters now, thanks to Google lifting a previous ban that barred pure-play metasearch platforms like Trivago that do not offer any booking capabilities from using Google Hotels. Google Hotels has been a fairly controversial product itself with critics claiming that Google was unfairly using its search engine dominance to give the product preference over rivals in searches. Google lifted the ban last year around the time the EU slapped a hefty $2.7 billion fine on the company for biasing search results. Previously, Trivago had been forced to rely on TV ads and Google Adwords as its key advertising channels.

CFO Axel Hefer is saying that the move has had a noticeably positive impact on efficiencies - probably due to better visibility. That is clearly evident in the company’s latest earnings with total advertising spend declining 28% to €184.3M while ROAS (Return On Advertising Spend) climbed 25 percentage points for 136%.

Alternative accommodation

While Trivago still generates most of its revenue from OTAs, chain hotels and independent hotels, alternative lodging providers that advertise on the site are becoming an important business for the company. The number of alternative accommodation units advertising on Trivago has grown exponentially from ~250k in Q4 2017 to ~1M in Q3 2018. That’s a new and rapidly growing business that might be able to offset some of the declining marketing spends by the leading OTAs.

Meanwhile, alternative accommodation metasearch sites such as HomeToGo and Tripping might potentially become an M&A target for Trivago, which could help it diversify its asset base and lower the risk of being too dependent on a narrow revenue stream.

Can Trivago’s growth bounce back?

Looking at Trivago’s latest advertiser revenue share mix offers some encouragement. Booking.com contributed 44% of the company’s advertising revenue last term, up from 38% a quarter before. That’s in the ballpark of the 2016 average when Trivago’s top line was growing like a weed. It’s likely that Booking.com was testing another ad channel and maybe that did not work out as expected and the company decided to come back. It’s quite likely that Booking had shifted the extra dollars to brand advertising, i.e., TV, to wean itself off dependence on sites like Trivago and TripAdvisor (TRIP).

Still, it remains doubtful whether Trivago can return to the turbo-charged 40%+ growth rates of recent years. Looking at the company’s key customer metrics tells you that the storm is not yet over. Total qualified referrals fell 12% y/y to 189.1 million; encouragingly, revenue per qualified referral held flat compared to a 13% slump during last year’s corresponding period.

As Expedia’s CEO Mark Okerstrom recently told Skift, Booking.com’s move to dramatically scale down ad spend recalibrated the industry dynamics:

Now, we were in a situation where the two big global players were basically paying above the market for new customer acquisition on these channels. Our competitor moved down, the auction cooled off, we stepped down with them, and now it’s a much more level playing field.” “And the only thing that’s really happened is, we’ve essentially taken some excess industry profits that went to some of these platforms, and brought them back where they belong. But we’re going to grow from here.”

Judging from the trajectories by ad/media companies like Yelp (YELP) and Twitter (TWTR) that have suffered similar user growth challenges, it could take a few years before TRVG stock fully recovers.

Source: CNN Money

But as Okerstrom told Skift, Trivago can still grow albeit from a lower base. I think the biggest challenge for Trivago right now is building a strong brand and the kind of customer loyalty that TripAdvisor enjoys (both companies are Expedia spin-offs). Long-term investors should definitely keep this company on their radars. Another quarter or two could provide better visibility on user growth as well as the promising alternative accommodation business.

Contrarian investors can start nibbling right away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.