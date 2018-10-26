Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFWFF) CEO Fernando Aguilar on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCPK:CFWFF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Fernando Aguilar - President and CEO

Michael Olinek - CFO

Scott Treadwell - VP, Capital Markets and Strategy

James West - Evercore ISI

Taylor Zurcher - Tudor Pickering Holt

Sean Meakim - J.P. Morgan.

Ian Gillies - GMP

Jeff Fetterly - Peters & Co

Kurt Hallead - Capital Markets

Aaron MacNeil - TD Securities

Fernando Aguilar

Thank you, Jessa. Good morning and welcome to our discussion of Calfrac Well Services' third quarter results. Joining me on the call today are Michael Olinek, Calfrac's Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Treadwell, our Vice President of Capital Markets and Strategy.

This morning's conference call will be conducted as follows:

I will provide a summary of the quarter, after which Mike will provide an overview of the financial performance of the company. I will then close the presentation with an outlook for Calfrac's business. After the presentation, we will open the call to questions.

In the news release earlier today, Calfrac reported its third quarter 2018 results. Please note that these financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Some of our comments today will refer to non-IFRS financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA and operating income. Please see our news release for additional disclosure on these financial measures.

Our comments today will also include forward-looking statements regarding Calfrac's future results and prospects. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of unknown and known risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our expectations. Please see our news release and other regulatory filings for more information on forward-looking statements and these risk factors.

As shown in our results this morning, Calfrac's strong performance in the third quarter is solid proof that our business model of partnering with strong efficient clients and delivering safe, effective and productive service is a recipe for a consistent success in our industry. In particular, our operations in the United States and Argentina deserve a special mention for delivering operational and financial results well above our expectations entering the quarter.

On behalf of the Board and the senior management team, I would like to thank everyone at Calfrac and their families for delivering another quarter of good results for our company.

Globally, commodity prices continued to improve for the third quarter, although infrastructure issues impacted realized pricing in Canada and in the Permian Basin. As we look ahead to 2019, we believe improved cash flow for many of our clients, especially in the United States sets the stage for a strong year and a reemergence of the tighter fracturing market as the year progresses.

Third quarter activity levels were better than expected in the United States and Argentina, while weather in September impacted Canadian activity levels and a shift in operational footprint impacted results in Russia.

As the third quarter progressed, we began to see instances of pricing well below market fundamentals in the Canadian division. While spot market pricing can and should value over a short period, reemergence of material discounts for long-term work in the Canadian basin sets a troubling precedent. Our mandate at Calfrac is to manage our asset base for the long-term benefit of our investors, not to chase concessional transactional market share with undisciplined and unsophisticated pricing strategies.

We will continue to evaluate both of our active fleet and the relative disposition of that fleet globally and make adjustments with a view to fulfilling our mandate.

Now, I'll pass the call over to Mike who will present an overview of our quarterly financial performance.

Michael Olinek

Thank you, Fernando. And thank you everyone for joining us for today's call. I'm pleased to report that in addition to the strong operational results announced this morning, the company generated over $24 million in free cash flow during the third quarter and began reducing its debt load by repaying $20 million on its revolving credit facility. Free cash flow generation remains a key point of focus for the company going forward and I look forward to further debt reduction in 2019.

Consolidated revenue in the third quarter increased by 41% year-over-year, primarily due to an 85% increase in revenue in the company's United States division and was driven by job mix and a larger active fleet. Adjusted EBITDA reported third quarter was $111.6 million compared to $81.1 million a year ago. Operating income was up 47% to $115.3 million from $78.2 million in 2017. These improved results were driven mainly by a larger active fleet in the United States as well as material improvement in utilization in Argentina.

In Canada, third quarter revenue was up 2% from the same quarter in 2017 as a modest improvement in pricing was offset by a slightly lower job count. Weather delays in September impacted total utilization and revenue despite a larger active fleet operating in Canada during the quarter.

In addition, the number of coil tubing jobs increased by 12% from the third quarter in 2017, primarily due to the company activating two additional large coil tubing units from the United States. Revenue for coil tubing job was consistent with the same period in 2017.

Operating income of $27.6 million fell 38% from 2017, primarily due to the exception of utilization seen in the third quarter of 2017. Loss revenue due to weather delays in excess of $10 million was magnified by a larger fixed cost base relative to 2017. In the United States the company began operations with its 17th fleet during the quarter and was more successful than anticipated in winning work for the three previously disclosed fleets and were expected to experience significant idle time during the quarter. With 41% more equipment in the field than in 2017, coupled with better utilization and more contribution from larger job types, revenue in the United States increased by 85% to $359.3 million.

Fracturing job counts in the United States was up 23% while fracturing revenue per job increased by 52%, driven primarily by the growth of operations in Texas which had larger average job sizes as well as 4% improvement in the value of the US dollar. The company’s United States operations generated operating income of $88.5 million during the third quarter of 2018 compared to $37.1 million in the same period in 2017. The improved profitability was driven by higher utilization and pricing as well as better fixed cost absorption and foreign exchange impacts. The company had no reactivation cost in the third quarter of this year compared to $8 million in the same period in 2017.

Revenue from Calfrac’s Russian operations of $25.7 million was 14% lower than at $29.8 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2017. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to a shift in activity away from the larger job sizes in Usinsk offset somewhat by higher activity in Khanty-Mansiysk. Coil tubing job count was 29% lower than the prior year due to specific customer program delays. The decrease in activity in revenue in the company's Russian division resulted in operating income of $1.6 million, a 67% drop compared to the prior year.

The closure of operations in Usinsk and a 6% depreciation of the Russian ruble were the largest drivers of this change.

Calfrac’s Argentinean operations generated total revenue of $61.1 million during the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 40% from the prior year. The revenue increase was mainly due to higher work volumes across the division but particularly in the Vaca Muerta shale play. The company's operations in Argentina reported operating income of $9.4 million compared to a small loss in the third quarter of 2017. Improved utilization and cost control at all levels were the main drivers of the improved profitability.

The company's corporate division recorded total cost of $11.8 million during the third quarter, an increase of $3.8 million from the prior year. Higher personal costs were the main contributor to this increase.

The company recorded interest cost of $21.8 million during the quarter versus $21.1 million in 2017. The increase was due to the change in the makeup of the company's debt load after the comprehensive refinancing transactions that were undertaken in the second quarter of 2018.

During the quarter, Calfrac completed the purchase of the minority interest in the company's Argentine division. Additionally the company made the determination that the US dollar was the functional currency in that country and substantially all of the company's revenue and a large portion of expenses are either denominated in dollars or indexed to the US dollar exchange rate. These changes were largely responsible for the $8.2 million loss in foreign exchange items during the quarter.

Moving forward, we expect that only movements in the US dollar will materially impact the company's reported net income.

Calfrac’s Board of Directors has approved an increase for the company’s 2018 capital budget of $13 million for a total of $168 million for the year. The increase in spending will ensure sufficient support for the company's operations as 2019 begins.

With a $20 million reduction in borrowings during the third quarter, Calfrac took the first step toward our goal of lowering the company's total debt level to 2 to 2.5 times mid cycle EBITDA which we believe is approximated by the range covered by current 2018 and 2019 estimates. We would then seek to grow our cash balance which would allow the company to execute on accretive transactions during industry down cycles. The majority of Calfrac’s historical growth has followed the strategy and we aim to position the company to resume this approach in the years ahead.

To summarize the balance sheet, the company has working capital of $386.8 million at September 30, which included approximately $17.5 million of cash. In addition, Calfrac has used $0.8 million of its credit facilities for letters of credit and had borrowings of $195 million on its credit facilities, leaving $179.2 million in potential borrowing capacity at the end of the third quarter, subject to borrowing base limitations. As of September 30, 2018, the company was in full compliance with its financial covenants.

I would now like to turn the call back to Fernando to provide our outlook.

Fernando Aguilar

Thank you, Mike. Before I give a detailed outlook, I would like to update our view on industry fundamentals in North America. As the 2018 year enters in its last months, we remain constructive on the fundamentals for our industry. Commodity prices have continued to strengthen and it appears today that steel pricing will generate a meaningful improvement in cash flow for our customer base, especially in the United States.

As we expected, the industry adapted quickly to address the pipeline capacity issues in West Texas with many of service now expecting those issues to be largely resolved as we enter the second half of 2019. With nearly half of US land activity based in this area, any acceleration of activity in the Permian and Delaware basins should materially tighten the supply-demand balance for pressure pumping in the Lower 48.

In addition to this, we expect relatively typical ramp up of activity in 2019 as budgets reload. While we have good visibility on our fleets as they are positioned today, we are continually looking at ways to optimize our returns while partnering with the strongest list of customers possible.

In Canada, our outlook is relatively subdued. We believe that in the eyes of our clients and oil market participants the risk of investing in Canada remains elevated, driven by real issues like lack of takeaway capacity and having regulatory burden. In addition, uncertainty as to the resolution of these issues are unquantifiable potential further limit the attractiveness of the WCSB as the place to invest growth capital. As we move forward, we expect Montney and Duvernay plays to continue to drive activity levels in Canada in 2019, although at levels largely similar to those seen in 2018.

While light oil plays like the Viking and East Duvernay may attract some growth capital, we do not see the overall Canadian marketplace growing significantly in 2019 and expect clarity on programs to improve in the weeks ahead.

In the longer term, the recent positive FID for LNG project in Canada reaffirms the potential of the basin. But in 2019, we do not expect any meaningful increase in demand for fraction services as a result of the project sanctioning.

Our operations in the United States is an excellent job in treating the board better than we messaged in the second quarter call. Without sacrificing our economics, we are able to secure awards at largely fields, two of the three spreads that were expected to see idle time during the quarter.

The outlook for the company's operations in the US is solid. Based on our strong performance and diverse client and basin exposure, we expect 16 of our 17 fleets to remain active through much of the fourth quarter, although we don’t expect to see reduced activity in December as operations slow due to the holidays and the potential for weather disruption. We expect a relatively typical ramp up for programs in 2019 although weather issues remain at risk to utilization in the first quarter.

In the longer term, we are very comfortable with the prospects of -- for all 17 of our fleets in the US to experience good utilization for the year and believe that prospect of pumping market tightness in the second half of the year remains real.

Now, I would like to discuss Calfrac’s international operations. In Russia, the third quarter was below our expectations largely due to our decision to cease operations in Usinsk and a small number of client program delays. While activity today is very robust, we expect the arrival of winter conditions will curtail activity in line with past years.

Revenue in Argentina was up meaningfully in the third quarter with higher activity in the Vaca Muerta shale play. Due to this higher activity level, our operation was able to deliver operating income margins over 15%, much closer to our expectations that have been delivered recently. We believe the operating world in Argentina continues to evolve towards a 24/7 model used in North America which is critical in order to sustain and improve the results for our operations there.

Finally, I would point out that yesterday Calfrac’s Board of Directors approved an increasing capital spending of $13 million bringing our 2018 budget to $168 million. The incremental funds will be used to purchase components for our operations that will largely enter service in 2019.

Thank you all very much for joining us today. I will now turn the call back to Jessa for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of James West from Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

James West

Hey guys. How’re you doing?

Fernando Aguilar

Good morning, James.

James West

So Fernando, very impressive visibility that you guys have on your US operations relative to almost everybody else who’ve heard some from so far this earnings season. Now I get it that you're aligned with high quality operators and you have strong performance, but I think there is others that could face similar things yet, they can’t really speak to the same level of visibility. What do you think is differentiating Calfrac versus your peers?

Fernando Aguilar

We have been always telling you guys on the market the way that we execute our work in the field. So our job here at corporate level and also what our divisions do is basically supporting our people in the field. So we have to provide them with the tools for them to be extremely safe at a very high level of safety and executing on our quality premise. So, this is what we normally call our license to operate.

So, being safe, being on plan and doing it right, supporting the customers' technology and using our supply chain network is basically what we do everyday and I think customers like it. The progression that we’ve been facing lately, trying to associate ourselves with customers who appreciate everything that I just said James, is what we are executing on a daily basis.

So, -- and I think our people in the field feel supported. They realize that the management team is there backing them up, making sure that they have the right tools, the right equipment, the right technology, the right training and the right support. And I think this is what customers today are starting to enjoy this aspect of how we can sit down on the same side of the table with our customers building their plans, helping them with our technology and working together is what is making us execute our progression.

We have been coming out of this downturn that was very, very tough for a lot of companies. As you know a lot of companies disappeared, some companies recapitalized and other companies like us they are standing about two feet. And we continue that progression as we were telling you guys earlier. So I take this opportunity to thank our field people because they have been executing on the premise of our strategy in the field.

James West

Great. And then just an unrelated follow-up from me. You mentioned as you have in the past on Argentina that it’s moving towards 24/7. Do you have kind of a percentage of the fleet of maybe your assets or maybe total fleet in Argentina that’s now moved over the level of activity?

Fernando Aguilar

It’s going slow, because you have different -- it’s little -- there a lot of dynamics happening in the market in Argentina, James. You have -- I think you follow closely that let's say I believe like five strong operators that are basically fighting for the resources in the country. The barriers to entry are a little bit more complicated than the rest of the world because of the way that importing equipment normally happens. I would say that the market in Argentina will be maybe at 20% to 30% 24 hours, no more than that. But customers are basically pushing hard to get into model. So I believe if we continue getting -- the industry continues getting access to materials and accelerating sand deliveries and making sure that everything related to third parties, water supplies and everything is required to execute 24 hours is going to take maybe a couple of years to get to that level. Customers that we work very closely like Total and YPF, just to give you a couple of examples, are working very hard with local industry, with third parties and with service operators on the fraction side to make sure that they can do more stages per day. And this is becoming a reality. But unfortunately, the logistics in the country are not really helping at the pace that our customers and ourselves would like to see.

Your next question comes from the line of Taylor Zurcher from Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Please go ahead.

Taylor Zurcher

In US, congrats on a great quarter there. I was curious if we could just think about the moving pieces in Q3. You felt some white space for the two to three fleets pretty well. And so number one, if there's any way to frame what the effective utilization was for your 17 fleets in Q3? And then looking ahead, follow-up to the earlier question around visibility, it sounds like you think you can get all 17 fleets working by the end of January in Q1. I'm curious are any of those fleets going to be changing hands or do you think that they are all going to stay on the other side of this transitory holiday slowdown with their existing customers today?

Scott Treadwell

Yes, Taylor. It’s Scott. So I think for Q3, I won't get too far deep into it but I think the low point we might have had in the third quarter would have been sort of 14 fleets operating, maybe 13 per week. But I think we came back up towards that 15 and 16 number as Fernando referenced a little better and faster than we thought we would. So obviously revenue was up small single-digit, I think that was largely on just utilization more than anything else. And then as we look forward obviously the fourth quarter is really hard to forecast, especially as you get into the holiday season. So I really won't take a stab at it other than to say we have got good visibility with the customers we are with today and we will just see how weather and programs play out as we get into December. And then again as you look into Q1, I think weather is a risk in some of the more Northern areas. But again I think as we shift into '19 we feel that ramp-up will be pretty solid. And in terms of the customer mix, we’re certainly not expecting anything material from a customer shift perspective. Certainly have imbalance for customers looking for more equipment from Calfrac. And again, it is back to the old portfolio management. We have to look at the risks of the returns and try and juggle them as best we can given the resources we have.

Taylor Zurcher

Okay, got it. And a follow-up also in Argentina, also a great quarter there. The 15% -- maybe first. Is there any way to frame as you move to more 24/7 ops, what sort of stage count growth you have got sequentially? And then moving forward I suspect there’s more juice to generate from a utilization or efficiency perspective moving forward, but do you think you can maintain that sort of 15% EBITDA margin run rate in Q4, or maybe heading into 2019?

Fernando Aguilar

It is very difficult to give you an average stage count because we operate in every single fraction market that is available in the country. So we have operations in conventional oil and gas, we have operations in tight oil and gas and now of course in Vaca Muerta unconventional. So you -- it’s very difficult to try to frame so many additions, especially when you are not a 24 hour operation happening everywhere. I have to tell you that as we have reported earlier in our conference calls, we went through management change in the country and the activity has improved a little bit but is more how our management and our team are executing today with the changes that we implemented that are helping us get to that level of efficiency that we have in the country.

So I would be very careful. Of course we’d like to be 15% and more, improve our margins in the country. But I have tell you that as the country faces a little difficulties from unions and devaluation, and inflation and hyperinflation and all that, you’ve to navigate all those things with a sophisticated management team that understands and has the experience to deal with all those things. I am confident that the government will continue supporting our industry and this is why we’re positive about all these in front of us in the country especially getting into 2019 with better commodity prices that are going to help the industry bring more rigs and make sure that they make -- they build some inventory, so fracturing would be more continuous and it’s going to provide with the number of wells and sales that we need to deliver. So in general I have to tell you that our view in Argentina is positive, I wouldn’t jump very quickly into conclusions on how fast this 24/7 is going to happen because you’ve a lot of variables to manage in that place.

Taylor Zurcher

Okay. Fair enough. That’s helpful. I will squeeze one more in that’s maybe for Mike for the increase in the 2018 budget of 13 million, I suspect that that's going to the components in US. But any color around what sort of equipment you’re purchasing there would be helpful?

Michael Olinek

Yes, Taylor. I’d say you’re fairly correct, in geography it’s certainly dedicated mainly to the US fleet and yes, it’s mainly componentry of a major variety. Yes.

Your next question comes from the line of Sean Meakim from J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Sean Meakim

So maybe starting in the US, understood that December can be a wildcard on utilization but on price it was interesting that your average pricing is up quarter-over-quarter in 3Q sort of in contrast your peers and directionally it seems like you’re benefiting from not having to step down as much as others that may have peaked in terms of their contracting at a bit higher rate. So how do we weigh those moving parts in 4Q between what your average fleet is expected to realize on price versus where the spot market could be in this current quarter?

Scott Treadwell

Yes, Sean. It’s Scott. I don't think we'll get too much into the weeds on pricing. Obviously that’s a fleet and customer specific discussion. Certainly we're not unaware of what's going on in the spot market in the US where certainly as some fleets come off programs, you might be looking for homes and maybe aggressive on the spot side, that may bleed into some dedicated pricing. But I think at this point the pricing for most of our fleet I think is relatively steady.

That being said, we’ve referenced some sand cost that did come in the quarter and certainly as our cost modulates, our customers are certainly going to want to have a discussion about where that leads on our pricing. But I think at this point it's really a case-by-case basis. We certainly don't see any major steps in either direction on pricing as we roll through the next couple of quarters.

Fernando Aguilar

And also if I just -- I would just like to add something additional Sean, is related to rig count remains very stable and this is good because it’s building inventory that is going to be consumed and the customers we work for, they would like to have certainty that the companies -- the service company they are operating with are pleased with because our performance are going to stick around. So it is more of a longer term view that Scott was mentioning to you that we believe is basically keeping stability in our customer base and also our prices. Of course there are some areas like he has commented from a sand point of view that give you some flexibility to lower a little bit pressure that the customers were having. But in general the stability is related to the way that we execute for them.

Sean Meakim

Thank you for that. Can I rephrase the thought a little bit just to get your take on? At the margin into the fourth quarter, would you characterize your strategy as being more inclined to try to fill wide space if it materializes or more inclined to sit back and protect margin where you are working?

Fernando Aguilar

I think we mentioned that in the script today. We are not going to lower our prices and go into a financial situation that will jeopardize the effort that we’ve been doing try to run the business in some way and we would prefer -- and we prefer to run operations that we have stable operation. So we’re not going to look to go after market share, if it is what you are asking us.

Scott Treadwell

Yes, and then certainly in the fourth quarter if you did have some gaps appear you got into December and you’re characterizing it the right way, not only would you think about what are the economics of doing that work but what’s the opportunity cost of maybe getting some R&M done that you wouldn't do if you went to work of allowing people to have maybe a little bit of time off over the holidays. There's a lot of drivers that we go into that decision. I don't think -- we certainly don't have a carte blanche edict corporate saying. We're going to fill the work in Q4 or we're not going to fill the work in Q4. It will be very much case-by-case. And I think if the economics are there, as they were in Q3, you’d see still some space. And if the economics aren’t there on a cost benefit analysis, then yes, we wouldn’t.

Sean Meakim

Well, I appreciate that. Thank you for it. Well, I think that's the type of answer that investors want to hear. If I could just on Canada and this is a similar question but different dynamics. I think there's been some conflicting commentary among the larger pumpers in that market in terms of discipline on bidding job in near term as well as how eager people are to contract work for early '19. Maybe just could you give us a little more how you characterize the behavior of the market today both in the kind of near term work versus the set up for work plan in '19?

Scott Treadwell

Yes. We put it in the release and we mentioned it in the scripts. I think we made our position on what we think about what happens relatively clear. I think there’s been lots of ink spilled on it. So we won't necessarily pile on. I think at the end of the day all we can control is our strategy and that strategy remains tying up with the best customer list we possibly can. And those customers typically are defined by being value seekers rather than low-cost seekers. And then we seek out those relationships based on mutual benefit. We try and deliver the safest and most effective service we can. Those customers are very productive and try and get through things as quick as they can. And at the end of the day there is some shared benefits and you really -- it comes down to splitting hairs at the margin of who gets how much of what. But the conversation doesn't start on pricing, it starts on what we bring to the table, what they bring to the table and how we can meet each other's lives a little better. So as I said we’ll leave any other conversation on the Canadian pricing rationality or lack thereof, just leave it on the side for now.

Your next question comes from the line of Ian Gillies from GMP. Please go ahead.

Ian Gillies

Given some of the commentary around some of the deflationary cost items such as sand in the release, do you have a positive bias for margins could be going in 2019, given what you're seeing from your customers right now? Or do you give that to your customers in an effort just to keep a steady workflow?

Fernando Aguilar

I think Scott was basically in a way answering that question in the previous comment about how much you really want to let's say to go down and go into a serious situation that the industry faced years ago. I think that we are calling for some sort of discipline in the market. I believe that this is important. If you really want to have continuity with your personnel and with the way that you execute your strategy, Ian, what we would like to see our margins getting to a level of stability that will navigate through the first half of 2019. And when the market gets tighter in the second part as we believe especially in the US, the opportunity to have some sort of margin improvement. So we would like our margins not to deteriorate and on the contrary just to make sure that they get to a level of stability that proper planning can take place, discussions with our suppliers, with our customers and the rest of the people we normally deal with. It is important to just to make sure that customers understand that because their rationale pricing behavior and also way that the commodities evolve in our industry make it very difficult for companies to execute their businesses, right? So we would like to see those margins stable entering 2019 and then getting into second quarter as you normally know here in Canada that’s our breakup period, but certainly not into second part of 2019.

Ian Gillies

Okay, that’s helpful. I mean to take a holistic view on input cost into a frac. I mean Mike as you look through this quarter CapEx as a percent of revenue took another decline. Can you provide some goalposts of what you think maintenance CapEx is at current activity levels either as a percent of revenue or an absolute dollar terms?

Michael Olinek

Certainly I think in dollars terms I think what we experienced in the third quarter is probably the run rate on a quarterly basis moving forward. So I don’t think that’s too far off kind of where we would get to. It might be a little bit high just -- but it’s around that level between 30 million and 35 million per quarter.

Ian Gillies

Okay. And just Mike one other quick housekeeping. Can you explain the $30 million realized I guess ForEx loss in the quarter with respect to inter-company loans in Argentina? And I guess do we think about that as $30 million exiting the business during the quarter?

Michael Olinek

Well there's a lot of noise there just based on the swap out of the functional currency in Argentina. We changed the underlying basis from the Argentinean peso to the US dollars. So as a result of the prospective application of that change, there’s some noise that comes through in the quarter. I think all that will normalize out going forward. So I think it’s just one of those accounting adjustments that all end up clarifying itself moving forward and be a non-issue.

Ian Gillies

So was there no cash cost then?

Michael Olinek

Not really, no. There really wasn’t -- there was some -- obviously there was some realized in there, but again some of that is due to just what happens with the underlying payable balances in the country that are peso denominated. But otherwise it just really was the application of the new accounting standard or accounting treatment sorry.

Ian Gillies

Last one from me. You talked about the goal of getting to 2 to 2.5 times net debt-to-EBITDA. And if I look at trailing 12 month, I think the number was about 308 million. I mean from your guys perspective, would you guys consider that somewhere close to mid-cycle or do you think it’s high or you think it’s low, just trying to get a goalpost, an idea where you’re trying to get to?

Michael Olinek

Like I said on the call I would say consensus estimates for ‘18 and ‘19 are kind of what we consider mid-cycle EBITDA to be. So I think that’s a little bit light but it’s certainly trending close to what we think mid-cycle EBITDA would be.

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Fetterly from Peters & Company. Please go ahead.

Jeff Fetterly

I have just a couple of follow-on clarifications. So on the CapEx side, the increase to the budget, is that puling capital forward from what you would have spent in 2019?

Fernando Aguilar

Yes and no, Jeff. I wanted to add a sentence to or a comment to Ian’s question like you were saying housekeeping or cleaning. The thing here is that we’ve seen an increased intensity in our US operations and of course that is happening as well into our Canadian especially when the customers get busy with intensity increases and we see that trend. Our volume -- sand volumes in a number of states today are basically going up in most of our geographies. So when you are doing that, if we were forecasting a capital, one of capital to be deployed for those major components, sometimes it makes it very difficult to let’s say to plan because as intensity increases, the equipment is suffering more. So we will need this capital -- part of this capital to deploy as we speak, while at the same time it’s going to juice the start getting equipment ready as well for 2019. So that’s what I am saying, yes, for Q4 and also for the beginning of the year.

Scott Treadwell

Jeff, I’m sure you’re going to appreciate that a lot of supply is certainly on capital items. You’re in a manufacturing queue, you have got to lock down those spots with purchase orders well in advance of actually receiving anything. And so that’s part of it as well is that you’ve got to manage that relationship and that flow of funds proactively.

Jeff Fetterly

Is it reasonable to assume that your sustaining capital or maintenance capital in 2018 is going to average about that $35 million per quarter or will that track above that this year?

Michael Olinek

No, it’s going to track above that this year just based on the reactivation spend that we had earlier in the year. So, it will definitely be closer to again what we have discussed as the total capital budget for ‘18.

Jeff Fetterly

Okay, sorry Mike, if I ask about working capital. So the $41 million draw in Q3 is largely on the receivable side, do you expect that that will come back to you in Q4?

Michael Olinek

There’s a lot of moving parts with working capital, you can appreciate. But yes, I would say the trend certainly would be slightly softer top-line quarters. So yes, we would see coming back into place here in the fourth quarter.

Jeff Fetterly

Okay. And just a follow-up to the question earlier about pricing and input costs around the proppant side. As you see a realized benefit from lower proppant costs, is that sort of the mechanism that you’re principally relying on in terms of mitigating pricing pressure within the market right now, or should we be thinking about those in different context?

Michael Olinek

Look I think the dynamics on the sand market have been well understood in the market for a few months now. So I think it’s fair to say that it’s not a surprise to anybody, whether you’re a service company or a producer. So those conversations have largely already taken place and I think you’d really best characterize that as a pretty holistic discussion, obviously your input cost are a big piece of it. If pricing gets more aggressive and you need to have something to be able to match, obviously having lower input costs gives you some cushion to do that. But I think the biggest driver of profitability we say this all the time is productivity and utilization. And so if it’s a matter of doing work cheaper for a customer that’s not productive, I think that’s the worse outcome. So, if you are working for a customer you can find sources of productivity than you have got incremental cushion where the pricing per stage can move down but your profitability as a service company can be flat to up. And I think that’s -- those are the wins we try to go for but it’s never as simple as this has gone up and so the price goes up or this has gone down so the price goes down.

Fernando Aguilar

And Jeff, some time -- if you compared where we’re today to two years ago and the availability of regional or local mines, some mines are basically helping just optimizing these costs for our customers as well. So customers understand our ability, some of them prefer one or the other, and at the end of the day you end up using what the customer prefers in terms of how his well is going to be more productive or not. So, -- and customers basically follow-up on how this availability can translate into a lower cost for them and as well that pressure is for the service companies.

Jeff Fetterly

Just a clarification on the international side. So the weaker than expected results in Russia, do you expect that there could be some catch up in Q4, or is it more sort of that’s pass through this year and you’re looking at sort of that year-over-year increase you mentioned for 2019.

Fernando Aguilar

Yes. We believe that we will see a better Q4. We had like we said we abandoned a geographical area. We are trying to concentrate or deploy that equipment in -- for all our customers. It is not going to be materially let's say better, but the trend that we're going to set up is more positive than where we were.

Scott Treadwell

Yes. And that was kind of the message, I think we have seen really good results as we exited the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter. But obviously three or four weeks is not a quarter to make and we are all aware of the onset of Siberian winter and that may have a massive effect on the ability to -- the speed with which you can get things done through the fourth quarter. So I think our outlook right now is yes, generally a sort of seasonally in line Q4. We are certainly not seeing any speed bumps operationally, but we will wait and see how weather plays on that. And then yes, 2019 it seems to be shaping up to be able to return to sort of normal activity levels. But again, weather plays a big role for almost half of the year in Russia.

Your next question comes from the line of Kurt Hallead from RBC. Please go ahead.

Kurt Hallead

All good stuff. Hey, pretty appreciate all the color that’s been provided. I did have kind of a follow-up to the prior question there as it related to the Russia in particular. When you say kind of return to normalized levels right, how should we benchmark that in the context of either activity growth on a year-on-year basis or E&P spending growth on a year-on-year basis as what again '19 versus '18?

Fernando Aguilar

We are in the middle of the process now to bid the work that is going to be available for us in '19 to '21. So it’s a three year bidding interest that is happening with most of our customers. It is very difficult to tell you what we believe but there is one thing that is certain threat. And activity levels in Russia are not going down. Basically we see the Russian oil and gas companies with the strong plants and they want to continue pumping. And one of the articles I was reading yesterday was talking about the Russians are happy with the level of the commodity price. So we see -- we believe that the volumes as we normally treat, our business in Russia will continue at the level where traditionally they have been. And this is without accounting any operations in the unconventional areas that due to embargo cannot be produced for a Western company. So we believe that some of the issues affected our business in Russia like weather and then and there's some two big companies in the first part of the year and also some of the relocation of our equipment have basically affected, how the first part of the year it performed for Calfrac. We believe that as we move into the second and into the last part of the year and also into 2019, we would see more stability in the way that we run our business in the country and the performance that we can generate.

Kurt Hallead

And a follow-up I had, and forgive me if this question had already been asked this morning to you but if it did, I'll just follow up with you guys offline. But look you have what three crews in the US and the Permian. Question for you is, are you getting any indications of interest from some of your customers to potentially move a crew or two out of the Permian into some other basin?

Scott Treadwell

Yes, no, I don’t think that I’d characterize that as the dynamic at all. I think we’re very happy with the visibility we’ve got on the three crews in the Permian, very happy with customers we have and the results we’ve gotten to-date. As we get back to the full three crews working maybe a little bit late this year and into early next year, the calendar looks pretty solid. And if anything I think you’d look at what point do you consider overweighting or adding weight to your Texas exposure with five fleet today, your -- kind of 30% of your business is Texas where it’s about 50% to 60% of activity generally. So we’re certainly aware of that but again we’re not going to chase it just because there's lots of work there. We’re going to make sure it’s the right customers that generate the right returns for the shareholders. And I think there’s a lots of customers that get that bucket for us. But I don't think we’d be biasing towards reducing weight in Texas, at least the way things look today.

Kurt Hallead

Okay. And then more broadly right, some of the commentary that we’ve heard from some of the larger oilfield service companies that have frac crews operating in the US, one of them in particular suggested that customers were looking to lay down frac crews for, I don’t know, period between November and say mid-January, have any of your customers kind of approached you with that kind of dynamic?

Scott Treadwell

No, not really. I mean there’s probably going to be some holiday slowdowns and it may not be a cessation of work, it may just be that the pace sort of slows down through December and certainly may get a week or two off, but we haven't seen sort of getting noticed of two months shutdowns or anything like that.

Fernando Aguilar

We’ve seen customers dropping fleets, and dropping competitors’ fleet, that we’ve seen. So I just want to -- just to mention as I said in the opening remarks that our people are doing an amazing job from the execution point of view and when the customer has five or six fleets and drops two, we prefer not to have our fleets basically being the ones dropped. So -- and that is happening. So the answer to your question in a way is yes, some customers are dropping fleets, but not ours.

Kurt Hallead

Got it. And then maybe just one last follow-up. I think you mentioned in your press release, I think it was geared more toward Canada than US, but kind of broaden out the question then to incorporate the US was on the frac sand front, you mentioned lower pricing for frac sand, again I thought that was specific reference to Canada. I think during this week we heard others in the frac sand business talk about substantial reductions in pricing and just wanted to try to get a gauge; number one, what you’re seeing; and number two, what kind of a tailwind that could be for you in the US going into the ‘19?

Scott Treadwell

Yes, we’ve definitely seen across North America, certainly Northern white sand pricing has come off through the third quarter and into to-date. In terms of where is the tailwind? I think it’s probably worth refreshing that in Canada we manage essentially 100% of the sand we pump and a vast majority of the work we do we supply the sand for. So from a tailwind potential perspective, I would say it’s pretty large in Canada. In the US we don't have that same footprint, so really only about half of our sand is managed internally and probably 20% to 30% the work we do is either no sand or customer supplied sand. So the scale of what the tailwind could be is probably a little bit less in the US from a sort of percentage term. But again that's one of the drivers that goes into the conversation with your customers and suppliers in these relationships. And so where it all starts off is definitely to be determined. It’s definitely nice to have that input cost reduction in the market we’re in today though.

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Aaron MacNeil from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Aaron MacNeil

You kind of already answered the question. But I guess based on your comments on 29 US budget reloads, Permian takeaway capacity relief and having reactivated most of your US fleet, are you having any conversations with your customers today to add more equipment in 2019 to the US and would you consider moving any horsepower from Canada?

Fernando Aguilar

The conversations always happen. Customers are really always talking about expanding the business, understanding and securing their plans for the year. And of course I’d just go back to what Scott mentioned earlier, is about portfolio allocation. We will provide our customers with the best results that we have according to how long-term visibility and business we have in front of us. And of course we have 1.4 million horsepower in the company as we speak. The idea is to make sure that the 1. 4 million are going to be assigned to the customers that are basically giving us long-term visibility, long-term business and maybe not only that but securing our margins into the future as Mike as well presented in a way that we work our balance sheet.

So, the conversations happen, yes, and it is a matter of understanding exactly what opportunities we have in front of us and that’s the management discussion and decision to allocate those resources wherever they make the best for the company. So, moving equipment from Canada to US, we have done it before, moving equipment from the US to Canada has always happened as well, going down to Argentina. So all the options are open according to how we can deploy our best resources.

Scott Treadwell

Yes, and Aaron just to reiterate and emphasize that, that border is definitely a two way border. So you have seen us move coil up here, we’ve moved actually some sand handling equipment up to Canada because it can be better utilized here. And again I think as Fernando said it’s the discussion around risk and returns and who your partners are in making those decisions, it may turn out that the US is a much stronger market in 2019 in Canada and so we’ll look at it as that point, but it may turn out that it’s a bit of a headway and Canada get stronger in 2019 and the argument could be made that you need to add more equipment here. So I think it’s a pretty complex conversation but I certainly think we’re not ruling anything out on the face of it, you just have to -- we have to see how the cards fall as we go through 2019.

Aaron MacNeil

Based on your expectations for pricing in both Canada and the US, like do you think that differential is wide enough to move horsepower to the US?

Scott Treadwell

If everything else was equal then -- and it just came down the pricing, I am not sure you’d see it today, it’s been wide enough to make that move because to be quite honest, we don’t see that in the broad market, we sort of pointed out pricing as being a pocketed occurrence or occurrences. We don’t think as we said that they’re reflective of market fundamentals and as such we think they are relatively transitory. But if that pricing discount was to persist and make itself broad across the market through 2019 and everything else in terms of risk was equal, then obviously that becomes the deciding factor. But I think it’s probably a broad or brief simplification to say that everything else besides price is equal between US and Canada.

Aaron MacNeil

Okay, fair point. Just switching gears, in your Texas operations, have you seen any material changes in the mix of sand pump this quarter versus last or this year versus last in terms of in-basin versus Northern White?

Scott Treadwell

Yes. Well, we have definitely seen more and more of brown sand coming into the basin. I think you saw some mines open through the summer and into the fall that have continued to displace the white sand out. But in Texas I think almost from day one we had a couple of customers who were supplying sand and they I think had pretty good supply from day one. So we made honestly massive changes in our operations just because of what our revenue mix is but definitely the basin dynamic is pretty steady increase in the local sand contribution for the last 12 months.

Fernando Aguilar

It’s too early to give you an opinion from the customer technical point of view about the comparisons that it can have. There are two types sand. So is it available? Yes, and you can use any of the two because the system is basically letting us do that. But I'll prefer to wait for the customers to have more data points to understand exactly what is better for their wells.

There are no further questions at this time. I’ll turn the call back over to Mr. Aguilar for any closing remarks.

Fernando Aguilar

Thank you, Jessa. I would like to thank you all for participating in our Q3 conference call. And you are invited to participate in our next when we’re going to be closing 2018. Thank you very and have a very good day.

