Freeport-McMoRan: Stalking Lower Prices

As China struggles due to the trade war, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) has traded to new multi-year lows below $11. With copper prices holding up above $2.80/lb, the copper miner provided investors a solid view of the cash flows the company can provide even during a weak environment as the Indonesian ordeal heads towards a close.

Still Positive Cash Flows

Last Q3, Freeport-McMoRan generated operating cash flows of $1.18 billion with an average copper price of $2.94 pound. The company was able to generate a similar $1.25 billion in operating cash flows last quarter with the average copper price below $2.80/lb most of the quarter.

The amazing part is that Freeport-McMoRan earned $0.34 last year and topped those results with $0.35 in Q3. Even analysts expected a slight dip to $0.33, showing that the copper miner can generate strong cash flows at this reduced copper prices.

Image Source: Freeport-McMoRan website

Consolidated sales were generally above the Q3 levels from last year.

Copper - 1,040 million pounds vs. 932 million pounds

Gold - 837 thousand ounces vs. 355 thousand ounces

Molybdenum - 22 million pounds vs. 22 million pounds

The doubling of gold production generated about $500 million in additional sales from gold than last year. The gold amount played a big part in thriving amid the lower copper prices.

At the time of the Q2 report, Freeport-McMoRan guided to operating cash flows of ~$4.3 billion for 2018. The company lowered the amount slightly to $4.2 billion.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q3'18 presentation

Cash flows were $2.7 billion in 1H with free cash flow of roughly $1.8 billion after capital expenditures of $0.9 billion. The forecast would assume the $2.85/lb copper price generates cash flows of $1.5 billion in 2H and free cash flows in the $0.4 billion range. Freeport-McMoRan will survive a boost in capital expenditures to $1.1 billion to match the $2.0 billion total for the year.

The key point is that Freeport-McMoRan remains solidly cash-flow-positive at these levels. The company can absorb about a $0.25/lb dip in copper and still maintain cash flow breakeven levels. Copper would need to dip below $2.50/lb before cash flows turn negative. The likelihood remains that copper has upside potential from here.

CEO Richard Adkerson made similar statements on the Q3 earnings call to back up my investment thesis that the long-term bull case for copper remains intact with the current trade wars only leading to investment disruptions, making the case more bullish for copper prices:

copper market, it's a paradox. To be frank with you, it's a paradox right now. Physical markets are tight. Fundamental drivers remain very positive and yet sentiment about the commodity and about companies like ours in the investor marketplace is what it is and you know their concerns about global growth in China and so forth. But when you look at the fundamentals and look at this drop in global copper exchange stocks, and to see the copper price in that slide parallel each other is very unusual in our industry. Typically when inventory stocks drop and they're also dropping at our customers, that indicates higher copper prices, but that's not what we experienced since June.

With that in mind, Freeport-McMoRan faces a period over the next 3 quarters where the financial comparisons are against copper prices above $3/lb. The market can get dislocated in such scenarios where a company reports reduced revenues and earnings.

Reducing The Indonesia Risk

A big part of the investment thesis for the copper miner over the last few years were the issues with the Indonesian government. The announced finalization of the deal helps reduce the risk, but it probably won't ever eliminate the risk.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q3'18 presentation

A key component of the deal is that Freeport-McMoRan actually will receive $350 million in cash that the company can turn around and utilize to develop the Lone Star mine in Arizona.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan is surviving and even thriving in this weak environment for copper. The more that new mine investments are delayed the better for the long-term thesis here. The recommendation is to continue adding to positions on weakness.

