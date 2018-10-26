I'm Buying Micron (Even If It's Not Different This Time)

In addition to this, I run Micron through some basic impairment tests that I use in order to see if there is something new that might prevent the stock from rebounding within 5 years.

Introduction

About a month ago, on September 13th, 2018 I wrote an article on Micron (MU) titled "Here's The Price I'll Start Buying Micron". In that article, I shared that I was waiting to buy a partial position in Micron until the price hit $38.80 per share. Here is what the price has done since the publication of that article:

It didn't take long for Micron to reach that first buy price. In my previous article, I also shared the table below, which includes all of Micron stock's deep historical drawdowns.

Using this historical data as a guide, I devised a strategy for potentially purchasing Micron stock in two stages. The first of those purchase prices I set at $38.80 with a 1% portfolio weighting. That price hit on 10/20/18. So now I am long Micron. However, I think the odds are, the stock goes lower. As I noted in my previous article, I plan to make a second investment if the stock falls 70% off its highs, to $19.40. This article will be looking at how this strategy would have played out relative to the S&P 500 during previous downturns, and also checking for any possible impairments the stock might run into that could prevent the price from recovering in a timely manner.

Backtesting

For this section of the analysis, I'm going to go back in time and see what sort of returns investing in Micron after a major decline would have produced. In the table below, I assume the stock was purchased after it had declined 40% from its highs and then sold after it recovered its previous peak stock price. So, for each investment, the pure return is ~65% and they do not include dividends. I annualized that return and then compared it to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically this would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500. I'm going to exclude the 1984 and 2000 year drawdowns from the backtest because I view one as a post-IPO selloff and the other as a super-cyclical decline, and neither of those seems similar to our current situation.

Also, the 1986 downturn either barely made a full recovery, or just came short of a full recovery, depending on how one looks at the numbers. I just wanted to note this, and that I treated it as a 65% gain, even though it showed up as a 64.75% gain on the chart I examined. Additionally, the annualized returns are based on the number of months held and were all calculated with a simple hand calculator, so even though they are recorded as exact percentages, everything in the tables should be treated as estimates. My goal was to get an idea for how the strategy would have done in the past. I'm not trying to create a precise formula for predicting future value.

With that said, here is the table:

Year the Decline Started Date of Purchase Date of Sale ~Months Held ~Annualized Return ~Annualized S&P 500 Return ~Alpha to S&P 500 Annualized 1986 6/9/86 10/2/87 16 48.75% 24.54% 21.21% 1988 8/23/88 5/23/89 8 97.50% 35.75% 61.77% 1989 7/17/89 2/24/93 43 18.14% 9.10% 9.04% 1995 11/14/95 2/29/00 51 15.29% 31.04% -15.75% 2004 1/21/05 4/27/06 15 52.00% 9.72% 42.28% 2006 4/16/07 10/4/13 66* 11.82% 2.75% 9.07% 2014 6/26/15 6/8/17 24 32.50% 7.91% 24.60%

The first notable thing here is that if we invested in Micron after a 40% drawdown we would have made over an 11% annualized return in every downturn, and the stock would have recovered its previous high price within 5.5 years. In 6 out of 7 downturns, we would have also outperformed the S&P 500 over the time period in question. There are two issues, though, that need addressing using this strategy. The first issue is that the 2006 downturn lasted 5.5 years from the time of the purchase, but I have a 5-year time limit on holdings that haven't recovered their previous highs. That would have required me to sell after 60 months, and at that time the investment was still underperforming the S&P 500. The second issue is that from 1995-2000, the investment would have underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% per year. Part of that can be explained by the stock market bubble inflating the value of the S&P 500, but I would like a strategy that addresses this issue of lengthy underperformance if can. And that's where my second potential investment comes in.

I have decided to make my second potential investment after a 70% drop in Micron's price, should it happen. Below is a table of how that would have worked out during Micron's previous cycles that exceeded depths of 70% (again, excluding 1984 and 2000 for the reasons stated previously). When a stock regains its highs after a 70% decline, it produces an ~230% return, so that is the simple return I assume for all these investments, dividends excluded.

Year the Decline Started Date of Purchase Date of Sale ~Months Held ~Annualized Return ~Annualized S&P 500 Return `Alpha to S&P 500 Annualized ~Weighted Annualized Alpha Including 1st Investment 1986 11/13/86 10/05/87 11 250.91% 38.18% 212.73% 114.79% 1989 1/30/90 2/24/93 37 81.08% 11.84% 69.24% 36.88% 1995 6/18/96 2/29/00 44 68.18% 29.02% 39.16% 9.68% 2006 3/26/08 10/04/13 55 50.18% 5.68% 44.50% 25.17% 2014 1/19/26 9/19/17 21 131.43% 18.99% 112.44% 65.59%

Over half of Micron's historic price declines exceed 70%. So while my first investment is designed to capture all of Micron's significant drawdowns while still having a high probability of producing alpha within 5 years, the second investment is designed to make up for those years in which the stock underperformed. If my math is correct, during the 1995 decline, for example, making the second investment along with the first, would have produced a 9.68% annualized time-weighted alpha to the S&P 500 instead of the -15.75% alpha we would have gotten with the first investment alone.

And, during the 2006 decline, the average length the stock would have been held (averaging 55 months and 66 months together) was 60.5, just a smidge past my 60-month time limit. So that would have produced alpha as well even as it bumped up against my time horizon.

Including both purchase points, equally weighted, we would have produced both positive returns and outperformance relative to the S&P 500 in every one of the downturns in the table. Even if this time is not different, buying a 1/2 position in Micron at today's prices should produce very good returns over the medium-term.

Impairment Tests

There is an assumption at work behind the scenes in the strategy I have been proposing. That assumption is that we can expect Micron stock to eventually recover its previous high in a timely manner. I have six basic impairment tests that I use to help determine whether or not I wish to make an investment in a company that I have found to be sufficiently cyclical. I use these tests first to determine if I want to make an initial investment, and also to determine how much I should weight that investment. These are the six main reasons that I've found a cyclical company may not recover in a timely manner (in this case, within five years). If a company passes these tests, then I assume we will experience a cycle similar to one we have experienced in the past and the stock price will recover in a timely manner, avoiding permanent impairment. The main reasons I have found why a stock may not recover are:

There is a fatal flaw in the company's business model that is exposed for the first time. The price did not drop enough before I bought it. The stock price experienced a recent super-cyclical high. There is a clear and present disruptive threat to the core business. The company has high relative debt compared to past down-cycles. Management is corrupt or incompetent.

Is there a fatal flaw? Sometimes businesses can appear to do no wrong for several years only to have an overlooked flaw in the business be exposed during a downturn. Furthermore, not all economic downturns are caused by the same set of factors, therefore I usually require that the stock in question be publicly traded for at least 25 years and have experienced at least two recessions. My thinking is that if there is some fatal flaw in the business model, then it would likely have been exposed during these recessionary periods.

In Micron's case, as we have seen in the above tables, it has been through several cycles and recessions over the past 35 years and survived each one. While the business is highly cyclical in terms of both frequency and depth of stock price declines, it produces real products that society finds useful and increasingly needs. I feel pretty confident that it doesn't have a fatal flaw in its business.

Has the price dropped enough? The answer to this question depends on how much certainty of returns we require and how much margin of safety we want. In my last article about Micron, my answer to this question was "No" the price had not dropped enough. Now I think it has dropped enough to take a small 1% position, but I am reserving enough money for another purchase at a lower price. If an investor is more conservative, they might want to wait for a lower price, and as long as they don't mind missing out if the price doesn't fall that far, then that's fine. But I think the odds are good buying some here will be profitable.

Has Micron just experienced a super-cycle? This is a really important question because, as we saw from 2000, it is possible that even a good company might not recover a super-cyclical peak for a very, very long time. For what it's worth, I don't think this is a super-cycle for Micron. Let's compare the cycle of 2000 to today.

Even though Micron has certainly made a cyclical peak, it doesn't have the same sort of blow-off spiky top that we saw in 2000. The recent peak looks more like a typical cycle we might expect and I think the fact that it is bigger than the 2015 peak can likely be attributable to a secular uptrend and potential consolidation in the industry that is often pointed out by bulls.

Is there a clear and disruptive threat to their core business? What I have in mind with this question is what digital cameras did to Kodak 15 or 20 years ago. Where a new technology comes along that makes the company's products obsolete. Is there some new technology that threatens Micron's existence, and is it here now? I'm not an expert on Micron's business, but I don't even hear the bears making the case that Micron's products will be obsolete within five years.

How is the company's relative debt? The way my cyclical strategy works is that I assume that a company whose stock has recovered from past downcycles will do so again as long as there isn't something new that prevents it. Increased debt relative to past cycles is one of those things that can prevent or slow a recovery. In order to compare debt across time for the same company, I have found debt-to-equity ratios a quick way to get a picture of whether this time the company might be in a weaker position than in past cycles.

In Micron's case, debt-to-equity looks really good going into this downcycle compared to cycles in the past. Interestingly, Micron's outstanding shares have grown steadily over the years. This relationship between debt and share count is the opposite of what I see in a lot of industries. What is notable here is whether or not Micron can carry-through with its planned share repurchases. Doing so would mostly be a break in trend for the company and if it can do so during a downturn it will be incredibly beneficial to shareholders when the cycle begins to turn upward again. That said, I wouldn't count on the buyback lifting up the price much. Micron is still a very cyclical stock. But if the shares can be bought back at very low prices, it should mean a quicker recovery on the upcycle because in the past Micron appears to have issued shares during previous downcycles.

Is management corrupt or incompetent?

Sanjay Mehrotra took over as Micron CEO in 2017 and I haven't seen anything from him that would make me think that this sell-off has anything to do with what he has or hasn't done at the company. It looks very much like a normal cyclical decline. So I don't have worries about management.

Conclusion

It usually takes anywhere from 1.5 to 5 years for Micron stock to recover from a 40% drop in price like the one that has recently occurred. But, in the past, as long as an investor has remained patient, there has been a good, and sometimes great, reward for that patience. Regardless of what investors expect the stock to do, I think it's important to understand what is possible. And it is absolutely possible for this stock to lose up to 90% of its value from its peak price. My view is that knowing that is an important part of an investor's toolkit because when the stock starts dropping, you can remind yourself that even though this isn't what you might have expected to happen, you at least knew it was a possibility. Even excluding the post-IPO and super-cycle drops, 5 out of the 7 times Micron stock dropped 40% like it has now, it fell over 50% more. But, 6 out of 7 of those times, if you were patient and steadfast, you would have still gone on to produce positive returns and outperformed the S&P 500 over the medium-term.

I'm sure a lot of Micron owners purchased at higher prices than it is trading at right now. If I had done that, I would wait for a lower price than what we see today in order to buy more and bring that cost basis down because odds are the stock will go lower. I would try to wait for a price that is low enough to bring the total cost basis down below $40 per share. If a person could do that, then they'll probably be alright.

As for me, my original strategy called for a much more heavily weighted second purchase of 3% portfolio weight if the price sees ~$19.40. Now that I have worked through some of the numbers, it doesn't look to me like a higher weighting is necessary to produce good returns. For that reason, I'm going to make the weighting contingent on what opportunities are out there in the rest of the market at the time. For example, if we experience a 2008 style market decline, there will probably some higher quality stocks that are on sale that don't trade cheaply very often, and I'll probably just equal weight the Micron purchase 1% to make sure I have enough available cash for those other stocks. But, if the downturn is more like 2015-16, where we are having a correction and not a recession, then I'll probably pile into Micron with a 3% weighting.

