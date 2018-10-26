United Rentals Stock Is Breaking Down, Yet Their Fundamentals Are Not

URI data by YCharts

From the price action in the market, it appears we are headed for a recession. Not today, not next month, but at some point in 2019 or early 2020. Why do I say this? Because everything cyclical, from industrial and housing stocks to banks and mining stocks, is going down. They are going down in the face of really strong fundamentals too.

United Rentals (URI) is a stock that I have owned for many years. Anyone who is familiar with my past articles knows I have been bullish of United Rentals all year. Unfortunately the stock hasn't been responding to the incredibly supportive fundamentals the company has been enjoying. In spite of forward earnings projections exceeding $18 per share and free cash flow projections of nearly $1.5 billion (which gives the shares a 15% free cash flow yield), investors want nothing to do with this stock.

I believe the market is overreacting in the case of United Rentals. Even in the industrial mini-recession of 2016, United Rentals' fundamentals barely stumbled. As I have written about before, the company is experiencing massive growth and massive free cash flow simultaneously, which historically happened at opposite points in the cycle. The company has been on an acquisition and buyback spree, making this stock, in spite of how Wall Street views it, a growth stock trading at around six times forward earnings. If I didn't own United Rentals, I'd open a position here, and I would aggressively add to this stock should the stock decline further.

United Rentals is already trading like a recession is imminent. But why?

United Rentals stock has been hit pretty hard in the past month. Fears about rising interest rates and trade wars have led a large amount of traders to sell first and ask questions later. But how much selling is enough? With the shares currently trading at $110s, and with analysts expecting $18.49 of earnings per share in 2019, United Rentals is trading at just six times earnings.

Conventional wisdom tells us that this is how highly cyclical stocks trade. They appear their cheapest when they are actually topping out, and they appear very expensive when they are in fact bottoming. The market is always looking about a year into the future, and as of lately, all the market seems to see in the future is higher interest rates. Higher interest rates crushing the economy to be more precise. United Rentals is already trading like a recession is imminent. But why? There's no assurance that this current economic cycle has fully run its course. In fact, just last week, United Rentals actually increased their revenue and EBITDA guidance. They reaffirmed their $1.3 billion free cash flow guidance for this year, and while not yet offering a precise target for 2019, they clearly stated on the conference call that free cash flow should be even higher next year. In fact, some analysts are now forecasting free cash flow of $1.5 billion next year.

Looking at the above slide we can easily see the cash-generating power of this company. Including the current year, United Rentals has generated $5 billion of free cash flow in the past five years alone. Not bad for a company with a current market cap of just $9 billion.

If a recession does come, use it as an opportunity to load up on United Rentals shares

Obviously traders and investors are disregarding United Rentals’ strong earnings and free cash flow, and are instead pricing in a bleak future. But even if there is a recession, is the future truly bleak? The reality is that even in the Great Recession of 2009, United Rentals still generated solid free cash flow. Almost $400 million in 2009 to be exact. And in the industrial mini-recession of 2016, United Rentals generated the highest free cash flow in the history of the company (a record that should be broken this current year). United Rentals has shown incredible growth over decades. Their industry is more secular than many think or give it credit for. For example, since 1997, the equipment rental business has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5%. In addition, the equipment rental market has actually outperformed the underlying equipment sales market by 50% over the same time period. This time period includes the 2001 recession, the 2009 Great Recession, and the 2016 industrial recession.

All of this is clear evidence that equipment rental is more secular than cyclical. But that hasn't stopped traders from trashing the stock today, or in 2016, or in 2009. In every one of these situations United Rentals traded down to the point where it had a massive free cash flow yield. Even more massive than today's 15% free cash flow yield.

So while I wish I could simply say, "buy URI shares for their 15% free cash flow yield and inevitable growth", I'd just end up kicking myself later if we do indeed have a recession. Not because United Rentals will suffer horribly, but because I, and everyone else, could have simply waited for better prices. This is why I advocate taking on a small position today, but more than anything being ready to buy if and when the price falls further.

How do we know United Rentals will be okay this time?

In the moment, when a stock is going down hard and emotions are running high, it's very easy to convince yourself that "this time is different". In reality, "this time" is almost never different. If United Rentals made it through 2009 with positive free cash flow, you can feel extremely certain that they will manage through the future the same way. And 2009 was a credit/banking crisis-led recession. The lack of credit availability is what made 2009 far worse than it would have been otherwise. Today, banks are better capitalized than ever before. Any recession we have today is highly unlikely to be as severe as 2009. That leads us to look at 2001 and 2016. If we look again at the earlier chart showing the growth of the industry over the past twenty years, the equipment rental business barely stumbled in 2001 or in 2016, and again, United Rentals produced the highest free cash flow in the history of the company in 2016.

Another thing investors need to remember is that United Rentals is a living, breathing entity, and their free cash flow provides a ton of optionality. With all that free cash flow they generate, they are putting it to use in one of three ways. They are either repurchasing shares, acquiring companies, or improving their balance sheet. There is no dividend to syphon cash away from the company, so every dollar of profit is retained and is used to build future shareholder value, period. This means that if the market continues trashing United Rentals shares, the company can just buy every share it can get its hands on. If the economy gets bad and the industry suffers, the company can slim down, selling equipment and paying down debt. If the economy continues to boom, United Rentals will keep acquiring competitors.

United Rentals has made hundreds of acquisitions, both small and large, over time. The equipment rental industry is highly fragmented, therefore acquisitions are always on the table. For example, since 2012, United Rentals has acquired five large competitors. In September, United Rentals announced a major purchase with the acquisition of BlueLine, and just this week announced a deal for the purchase of Western One, a Canadian equipment rental company.

Nearly all of these have been cash acquisitions, making them immediately accretive to earnings, and also allowing shareholders to avoid suffering through endless dilution as the company grows. In fact, shares outstanding have been declining steadily for years as United Rentals keeps authorizing buyback after buyback.

The current $1.25 billion authorization has $1 billion remaining on it. Enough to buy in over 10% of the existing shares. Should the share price continue falling, there's simply going to be fewer shares outstanding in the long run. Finally, if United Rentals didn't repurchase shares and stopped making acquisitions, all that free cash flow will simply hit the balance sheet, improving their net debt position. Either way, the fundamental growth in demand for equipment rental, acquisitions, share repurchases, and improving balance sheet will see to it that United Rentals makes it out of any economic environment better than they were before.

Buy a little today, and be ready to pounce should the share price continue to fall

Wall Street is endlessly shifting with regards to what is popular and what is not. With attractive qualities such as a 15% free cash flow yield, a P/E ratio of six, and solid growth fundamentals, investors should find themselves seriously drawn to a stock like United Rentals. In reality, however, fundamentals are often completely disregarded in the short-term, and stocks with amazing fundamentals and track records of growth can go down hard, even if simply in anticipation of them going down more later. With that in mind, keep United Rentals on your radar. In the long-run, fundamentals win every time, and quality companies like United Rentals often soar to new all-time highs in the next cycle. I own a small position in United Rentals that I purchased in January 2016. I've always regretted not buying more then, and I hope to get my chance to meaningfully increase my position soon.

