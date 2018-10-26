ATCO Ltd. (ACLTF) Management on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ATCO Ltd. (OTC:ACLTF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Miles Dugan - Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Dennis DeChamplain - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Linda Ezergailis - TD Securities

Mark Jarvi - CIBC Capital Markets

Patrick Kenney - National Bank Financial

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the ATCO Limited, Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen only-mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Miles Dugan, Senior Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead Mr. Dugan.

Miles Dugan

Thank you. Good morning everyone. We're pleased you could join us for our third quarter 2018 conference call. With me today are Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dennis DeChamplain; Vice President and Controller, Anthony Maher; and Vice President Finance and Risk, Katie Patrick. Dennis will begin today with some opening comments on our financial results and recent company developments. Following his prepared remarks, we will take questions from the investment community.

Please note that a replay of the conference call and a transcript will be available on our Web site at atco.com, it can be found in the Investor section under the heading events and presentations

I'd like to remind you all that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that are subject to important risks and uncertainties. For more information on these risks and uncertainties please see the reports filed by ATCO with Canadian Securities Regulators.

And finally, I'd also like to point out that during this presentation we may refer to certain non-GAAP measures such as adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, funds generated by operations and capital investment. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and as a result they may not be comparable to similar measures presented in other entities.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Dennis for his opening remarks.

Dennis DeChamplain

Thanks Miles and good morning everyone and thanks for joining us today on our third quarter 2018 conference call.

ATCO recorded third quarter 2018 adjusted earnings of $87 million or $0.76 per share which is $33 million or $0.29 per share higher than the third quarter of 2017. Higher earnings were recorded in all of our investments. Our structures and logistics business recorded $2 million in higher earnings mainly due to improved margins on fleet sales and fleet rentals as well as increased activity in Mexico and Chile. Canadian Utilities recorded $18 million in higher earnings, its higher earnings mainly due to the termination of the Battle River Unit 5 Power Purchase arrangement by the balancing pool and the associated availability incentive and operating profit margins.

Higher earnings in Canadian Utilities were also due to improved Alberta power market conditions for its independent power plants. You can find further information on Canadian Utilities results on its Web site in the events and presentation section for its quarterly conference call and in the documents and filing section for the in-term financial statements and MD&A. The Web site address is canadianutilities.com.

In the third quarter, ATCO's corporate operations also recorded $12 million in higher earnings compared to 2017. This was mainly due to the sale of four Alberta properties in our commercial real estate portfolio. So overall, we had a very good earnings quarter in all of our investments.

We're also active on the M&A front this quarter. Structures and logistics acquired 264 space rental units in Mexico. This increases modular structures rental fleet to 468 units in Mexico. These units are 100% utilized on existing rental contracts including a contract for 166 units with the Ministry of Education for Schools in the city of Monterrey in Northern Mexico.

Perhaps the most interesting M&A development for our investors this quarter was our investment in Neltume Ports. On September 12, 2018, ATCO invested in a 40% interest of Neltume Ports for approximately $450 million. Neltume Ports is a leading port operator and developer in South America with 16 port facilities and three stevedoring businesses primarily located in Chile and Uruguay. Neltume Ports portfolio is highly diversified across cargo types and volume mix. You can find more information about Neltume Ports in the archive webcast in the events and presentation sector action on our atco.com Web site.

Neltume Ports contribution to ATCO's adjusted earnings in the third quarter was $1 million dollars. This amount represents ATCO's coal's share of adjusted earnings from the closing date of the investment on September 12, 2018 to September 30, 2018.

Regarding our financial strength, in August Dominion Bond Rating Service affirmed its A low rating and stable outlook for ATCO. In September, S&P affirmed its A minus rating and stable outlook for ATCO. Credit ratings are important to our financing costs and ability to raise funds. We intend to maintain strong investment grade credit ratings to provide efficient and cost effective access to funds required for operations and for growth.

That concludes my prepared remarks. Miles over to already.

Miles Dugan

Thank you, Dennis. I'll now turn it over to the conference coordinator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. In the interest of time we ask you to limit yourself to two questions if you have additional questions, you are welcome to rejoin the queue. [Operator Instructions]

The first question comes from Linda Ezergailis with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you. Good morning. And thanks so much for having this conference call. I'm wondering if you can give us a sense of your structures and logistics outlook perhaps in the form of describing what your project lead might look like whether it be in British Columbia related to LNG or other major projects there as well as other jurisdictions and maybe also as a follow on just a comment on how you see growth being driven whether it be organic versus further acquisitions potentially?

Dennis DeChamplain

Hi, Linda. Do you mean growth in structures and logistics or growth at ATCO?

Linda Ezergailis

Well, why don't we start with structures and logistics? Thank you.

Dennis DeChamplain

Okay. Keep it to S&L. In relation to our lead list, we've seen non-explosion, but a huge increase year-over-year from last year, first quarter to now it's probably almost a tripling of the amounts that we see. We segregated by type and by region and if you take a look at our lead list probably half of it is associated with the natural resource sector maybe third in military and government contracts and the remainder in education housing and other new markets that we're entering.

If you were to look at it by region, it's and say fairly evenly split between Alberta, British Columbia and the rest of Canada. That will -- that takes up probably 80% of it and the remaining 20% was split between the U.S. and other international locations. That's kind of where we're at with lead list and BC is in there and that that would include any potential work coming from LNG Canada.

In terms of growth at structures and logistics, while we're still ready to capitalize on the large workforce housing contracts, growth in that businesses instead of the one offs from the workforce housing kind of commodity driven projects that we've experienced huge spikes in earnings in the past. We're really going to building a base business in our sales and rental fleet. Also through expansion into permanent modular construction being able to supply different sectors like education and housing sectors that I referred to earlier.

Linda Ezergailis

That's helpful. Do you see additional acquisitions similar to what you've done in Mexico recently?

Dennis DeChamplain

Yes. We've gone along about with structures. The nature of the industries with further kind of tuck-in acquisitions in markets where there's a demand where we feel that we could increase the service for those markets and Mexico is included with the area for further expansion, United States as well for potential bolt-on acquisitions.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you. And my second question relates to Neltume and I know it's relatively low risk way to get into a new business platform through partnering with an established operator. But I'm wondering at what point ATCO might invest directly imports outside of Neltume and in what geographies and what would need to be in place for you to be comfortable to do that?

Dennis DeChamplain

You're bang on with that that low risk entry with an experienced operator like Neltume and provided by the Ultramar ownership. For now, I think we will defer to their port expertise and learn as we go. So it depends on where we go on that learning curve. Our partnership with Ultramar through the ATCO's [bank] [ph] investment that we've done, we are very much aligned in our views. So we'd -- for right now and foreseeable future, we are with the Ultramar and Neltume for port expansions and I can't see us going off on our own in that respect for the foreseeable future.

Linda Ezergailis

That's helpful. Thank you.

Dennis DeChamplain

Thanks Linda.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mark Jarvi with CIBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Mark Jarvi

Hi. Good morning. Continue on the Neltume, I was wondering you guys give us an update in terms of expectations and timelines for complete [indiscernible]?

Dennis DeChamplain

In our Investor Day back in mid-September we said that we were planning to take out some of the credit facilities. We're looking to do that in Q4 this year market conditions reliable and still with a hybrid instrument.

Mark Jarvi

And then, just talked about the strategic review for the power assets, if there wasn't a third party buyer, what's the openness to sort of ATCO Limited to sort of take those assets from CU transfer those assets inside the corporate structure. Is that something you guys would consider?

Dennis DeChamplain

Unlikely. I mean Canadian Utilities are 52% ownership in that. They are dedicated to energy infrastructure type investments. And ATCO is a holding company probably not -- take a direct investment in their -- transfer those assets that's not envisaged right now.

Mark Jarvi

Okay. Thanks.

Dennis DeChamplain

Thanks Mark.

Operator

Our next question comes from Patrick Kenney with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Patrick Kenney

Hey guys. Just as it relates to the recent FID LNG Canada, wondering if you can give us a sense as to what the scope of any workforce housing opportunities ATCO might be pursuing out in Kitimat, or perhaps elsewhere along the coast if other LNG projects are sanctioned at some point over the next year or two?

Dennis DeChamplain

Yes. There's several workforce housing projects are associated with that LNG Canada both upstream on the pipeline route and downstream near the site itself. We have been actively involved in the proposal process, but we'll have to see what happens in the near future. So for now, I think all I can -- I'll recommend is that you stay tuned.

Patrick Kenney

Got it. And then just on the tuck-in acquisitions in Mexico. I'm wondering, if you could provide some color on the duration of the contracts tied to the space rental units? And maybe if possible what sort of transaction multiple we should be assuming here either on a earnings or in EBITDA basis?

Dennis DeChamplain

The contracts -- the initial term for the contract is for a year, and then, it's kind of month-to-month extensions after that. So that's the nature of those Mexican contracts. In terms of multiples and investments, I mean that's kind of our initial very low cost acquisition entry into that marketplace a little bit of a one-off so I don't think it would be fair and indicative with respect to multiples. So it's just a minor investment in Mexico. What it does show us that we are looking a field and we are looking to or we are expanding into further markets like the housing market and school market that we have those contracts for.

Patrick Kenney

Okay, great. And then, one last quick one if I could, just any update on how you're thinking about the hybrid market over the near term? Are you still looking to tap that market here in before year end or is it being pushed into the new year?

Dennis DeChamplain

That would be in relation to the Neltume investment and yet we're still looking for the hybrid instrument and market dependent. We're looking to close on that in the fourth quarter this year.

Patrick Kenney

Great. Thanks Dennis.

Dennis DeChamplain

Thanks Pat.

Operator

Our next question comes from Robert Kwan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Robert Kwan

Great. Thank you. Just in terms of the commercial real estate starting with that, you had the $13 million of gains, how much was actually the gross amount on the sale?

Miles Dugan

We had two transactions Robert, its Miles here. The gross amount on the first one was $14.5 million for net earnings of just over 10, I believe. We had a second smaller transaction as well. I don't have that gross amount at my fingertips, but it would be a similar kind of tax affected impact. So we had total impact of $13 million. So rose up another $3 million-ish call it maybe just under $5 million would be my guess.

Dennis DeChamplain

Sorry, Robert. A lot of the properties in ATCO investments were transferred over the years through the utility operations and those were assets that were no longer required for utility purposes. Generally older. So you'll see that at a relatively smaller book value.

Robert Kwan

Understood. I guess what I'm kind of wondering is, recognizing look that not all real estate homogenous, but how did those properties kind of compared to what's in the rest of the portfolio, I don't know if there's kind of you can use like a percentage. But, the other thing I'm wondering too is, how much of what's in the commercial real estate portfolio is actually leased back to actual entities?

Dennis DeChamplain

Well, we've got -- if you take a look at the rest of that commercial real estate portfolio. There's about 16 other properties that are in there. There's not much that's leased to ATCO entities. I'm trying to think off the top of my head. It's always dangerous. There's some in downtown Calgary that's leased to Canadian Utilities. But apart from that not much.

Robert Kwan

Okay. I'm just wondering so because you put out some stats at the Investor Day and it was 417,000 square feet was salable leasable office space 90,000 for industrial. In terms of what you sold here and what -- can you give a sense as to the percentage on say square footage?

Dennis DeChamplain

Those would be in the -- I don't know how much of the leasable office space would have been on the Calgary properties, it was kind of like a old gas appliance, sorry, gas distribution warehousing and in Edmonton the properties where my understanding just a bare land.

Robert Kwan

Okay. All right.

Miles Dugan

Don't have this square footage on the total assets sold at our fingertips here Robert, but that's there's no problem with sharing that I can follow-up with you later.

Robert Kwan

Perfect. Maybe I'll just finish here on financing and after you get past the Neltume financing. What do you think or how do you think about the amount of additional leverage you can add on your existing asset base in terms of where you'd be comfortable with whether it's within the credit ratings or just where generally you'd like to be put differently how much more could you raise to acquire things just by levering up the balance sheet?

Dennis DeChamplain

At ATCO, it would be kind of -- our guide is really maintaining the credit rating. So it would be minimal leverage at ATCO. I think at the Investor Day, as said up to 20%. We incurred debt at the holdco very infrequent and judicious, so the plans right now aren't to lever up that balance sheet at ATCO.

Robert Kwan

Okay. That's great. Thanks very much.

Dennis DeChamplain

Thanks Robert.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Linda Ezergailis with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you. Within the context of allocation of capital, can you help us understand, how you and your partner at Neltume are thinking of an appropriate dividend policy and payout frequency versus retaining free cash flows at the Neltume level to reinvest?

Dennis DeChamplain

The arrangement in Neltume, we have with Ultramar is that, after CapEx requirements are looked after dividend out of all the free cash flow. So there isn't any amounts being held back beyond what is required for right.

Linda Ezergailis

Is that an annual exercise or quarterly or…?

Dennis DeChamplain

That would be cleared up annually. It excludes the additional kind of growth CapEx that was being held by Neltume a portion of our $450 million that is there to fund the future growth. So absent that, the rest of the cash is dividend out.

Linda Ezergailis

That's helpful context. So maybe just as a follow-up to build on some of Robert's questions. Can I be so bold as to ask how I might think of a differential or the vintage of the book value of your real estate assets or how the book value might differ from the market value at this point?

Miles Dugan

That's a good question Linda. And I've asked the same question of our real estate folks. The challenge of course is that's providing a market value if you want to put up for sale. So I think at this time we're probably wanted to just keep that one to ourselves.

Linda Ezergailis

I can understand. I just felt that I could ask. Thank you.

Dennis DeChamplain

Continue to be bold Linda with us.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Miles Dugan for any closing remarks.

Miles Dugan

Thanks. And thank you all for participating today. We appreciate your interest in ATCO and we look forward to speaking with you again soon. Bye for now.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.