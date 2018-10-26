With Markets Tanking, Should Investors Scoop Up Ford Motor's 7.3%-Yield?

Ford Motor (F) reported better-than-expected financial results for its third quarter on Wednesday. The auto company continues to see considerable challenges with respect to higher costs and tariffs ahead, but third quarter results were actually quite good, especially in North America. Ford Motor's shares are dirt-cheap on the market sell-off, potentially offering clear-headed income investors another buying opportunity. An investment in Ford Motor yields 7.3 percent.

With stocks selling off in October and most recently erasing all gains made in 2018, Ford Motor took a major beating as well. Ford Motor's shares fell to a series of new 52-week (and multi-year) lows this month, including most recently yesterday @$8.17. Ford Motor's share price slumped 4.8 percent on Wednesday after investors went risk-off, and sold into the weakness.As a result, Ford Motor, according to the Relative Strength Index, RSI, is now oversold again.

Source: StockCharts

Third Quarter Results

Ford Motor said it had third quarter automotive revenues of $34.7 billion, 3 percent more than a year ago when the company reported $33.6 billion in revenues. The consensus was for revenues of $33.3 billion. In terms of profits, the auto company pulled in $1.0 billion, down $0.6 billion year-over-year.

On a per-share basis, Ford Motor earned $0.29/share in adjusted profits compared to $0.44/share a year ago, reflecting a decline of $0.15/share. Analysts expected Ford Motor to report earnings of $0.28/share. Hence, Ford Motor squeezed out both a revenue and an earnings beat for its third quarter.

Here's a snapshot of Ford Motor's key financial results in the quarter ending September.



Source: Ford Motor Investor Presentation

Ford Motor's financial results continue to be driven by a relatively robust performance in America. Ford Motor's North America EBIT - earnings before interest and taxes, a key measure for auto companies - increased $136 million year-over-year to $1,960 million thanks to a robust sales performance year-to-date with respect to trucks such as the F-150 and SUVs. Ford Motor's other geographical regions have struggled much more than the U.S. in the last quarter, partly due to tariffs (Ford's China business), overall lower volumes, launch-costs of new models, and local market weakness in Turkey and Russia.

Here's a breakdown of Ford Motor's EBIT by geography.

Source: Ford Motor

Ford Motor's overall adjusted EBIT-margin - another key performance indicator for the company- slightly improved to 4.4 percent, up from 4.3 percent in the previous quarter. At the same time, Ford Motor's adjusted EBIT remained steady at $1.7 billion while operating cash flow swung back into positive territory.

Source: Ford Motor

Guidance

Ford Motor reaffirmed its 2018 guidance, which the company previously lowered by ~11 percent, on a mid-point basis. Ford Motor continues to expect $1.30-$1.50/share in adjusted earnings in 2018 on slightly higher overall company revenues.

Here's a guidance breakdown. Source: Ford Motor

As far as Ford Motor's regional theaters are concerned, the auto company forecasts weaker results in most of its geographies for 2018 as the tariff conflict between the U.S. and China continues to have a negative effect on sales and input costs, namely steel, aluminum, and auto tariffs.

The Asia-Pacific region, which includes China, is expected to incur a "significant loss" this year. Ford Motor's September sales in China, for instance, slumped 43 percent year-over-year on the back of the trade conflict. Source: Ford Motor

Dividend

Fearful selling has driven Ford Motor's dividend yield above the 7-percent threshold recently. Based on a recurring dividend payout of $0.15/share, paid quarterly, Ford Motor's forward dividend yield currently stands at 7.34 percent.

Investors with a contrarian bent and some risk appetite may want to consider buying the market sell-off, and capture Ford Motor's exceptional dividend yield.

Ford Motor has paid special dividends in each of the last three years, too. Given the market challenges, Ford Motor's somewhat muted growth outlook, and the tariff conflict between the U.S. and China that hangs over the stock market, I don't expect Ford Motor to declare another special dividend in Q1-2019.

Source: Ford Motor

Valuation

After the most recent correction, Ford Motor's shares can be scooped up for an even lower forward P/E-ratio compared to just one or two months ago. When I covered Ford Motor in my article "Ford Motor Is A Single-Digit Stock: What Should Investors Do Now?", shares were selling for ~6.8x next year's estimated earnings, which I classified as "cheap". Thanks to the market sell-off in October, however, income investors can scoop up Ford Motor even cheaper now: Today, they pay just ~6.0x next year's projected profits. A bargain.

F PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Ford Motor isn't the only stock that's cheap now, by the way. General Motors' (GM) shares have also taken a beating.

Here's how Ford Motor compares against General Motors in terms of forward P/E-ratio.

F PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Ford Motor is a cyclical auto company whose earnings depend on a strong economic performance in its key market, the United States. A U.S. recession, as far as I am concerned, is the single biggest risk factor next to an escalating trade war. In case the trade conflict between the U.S. and China continues to escalate and both countries slap a new round of tariffs on each other, investors need to be prepared for more downside. As a result, investors may want to limit their exposure to Ford Motor to just 1-2 percent of total portfolio assets in order to manage risk.

Your Takeaway

Ford Motor fell to a new 52-week low @$8.17 on Wednesday as investors went into a panic and sold stocks into the weakness. The latest 52-week low is just the latest in a series of new (multi-year) lows for the auto company this year. That said, though, there are reasons to be optimistic: Ford Motor beat third quarter revenues and earnings estimates, and the U.S. market is doing quite alright for the time being. Ford Motor's operating cash flow has rebounded, too, and shares are in the bargain bin yet again. In any case, Ford Motor is only a suitable investment for income investors with an above-average risk tolerance. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F, GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.