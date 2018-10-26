Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) CEO Jeffrey Fox on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Angela White - Vice President of Investor Relations

Jeffrey Fox - Chief Executive Officer

Marc Montagner - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Naved Khan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc.

John Byun - Jefferies LLC

Mark Grant - Goldman Sachs

Stephen Ju - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Endurance International Group 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I’d now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Ms. Angela White, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ma’am, you may begin.

Angela White

Thank you, Shanell. Good morning, everyone. It’s my pleasure to welcome you to our third quarter 2018 earnings call. First, we’ll go through some prepared remarks, after which, we’ll turn to Q&A. We prepared a presentation to accompany our comments, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.endurance.com. While not necessary to follow along, we recommend referencing the presentation slides alongside our prepared remarks.

As is customary, let me now read the safe harbor statement. Statements made on today’s call will include forward-looking statements about Endurance’s future expectations, plans and prospects. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the cautionary language in today’s earnings release and to our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 2, 2018, for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Endurance does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

During the call, we’ll reference several non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and bank adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in the presentation located in the Investor Relations section of the website.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Jeff Fox, our President and CEO.

Jeffrey Fox

Thanks, Angela, and good morning. Our third quarter results reflect good progress executing our 2018 operating plan. Third quarter revenue was $283.8 million and adjusted EBITDA was $87.5 million. We ended the quarter with over 4.8 million subscribers on our platform and we continued to reduce our net debt in the quarter, maintaining our commitment to use excess cash flow to lower our debt levels.

We are pleased with our performance year-to-date. We have made significant progress across the business as we focus on simplification of operations, which we believe will support our multi-brand scale operating model. We are also delivering increased value to our customers, which we believe is fundamental to supporting future revenue growth.

As our results illustrate, the team also continues to do an excellent job finding cost improvements to offset our investments in our key strategic brands. We see the market around us growing, and we will continue to focus on capturing more of the opportunity as we build on our scale platform.

Turning to our segment performance on Slide 7. In email marketing, we continue to focus on opportunities for strategic expansion of the Constant Contact brand as a small business solutions provider. We are executing our 2018 plan with increased investment in engineering and development in order to deliver improvements to the customer experience, along with adding platform functionality. We also continue to invest in channel, geographic and solution expansion as we position to grow in 2019.

Turning to Slide 8. In our web presence segment, our 2018 investment plan is focused on simplifying the business and improving the customer experience. This year, we increased investment in engineering, which will position us to leverage capabilities across brands. As we continue to strengthen our core offerings, we are also adding partners that bring an expanded set of solutions, including productivity tools and other value-added capabilities.

Turning to Slide 9. In our domain segment, we continue to build off our position as a recognized market leader. Our 2018 plan is focused on improving the customer experience starting with a more intuitive domain purchase process. In addition, we are investing in a more robust set of solutions for customers who come to us through our domain-focused brands, including value-added products, such as email and site builder functionality, as they seek to build a web presence.

Turning to Slide 10. As we enter the final quarter of the year, I’m pleased to see our continued strategic and operational progress. The teams have worked hard to execute their plans, and our investments this year have set a solid foundation for 2019. We will continue to execute with an owner-operator mindset and a long-term view as we balance our investment decisions to deliver increased value to our customers. We look forward to sharing more on the next call.

With that, I will turn the call over to Marc Montagner, our CFO.

Marc Montagner

Thank you, Jeff. On Slide 12, I’m pleased to review our third quarter results. GAAP revenue was $283.8 million; adjusted EBITDA was $87.5 million; and free cash flow, defined as cash flow from operation less capital expenditures and capital leases, was $40.7 million.

First, before continuing, I would like to mention that due to an unusual transaction associated with the 2017 reorganization of our Webzai entity in the UK, our NOL balance as of December 31, 2017 did not reflect an increase of $78 million related to this transaction. This change does not impact our 2017 reported number, but the new tax law passed in December 2017 does change how NOL carryforwards are treated.

As a result, this increase in NOL impacted our non-cash deferred tax calculation for the first and second quarter of 2018. As such, we have revised upwards our net income for the first two quarter of 2018 by $4.6 million and $2.6 million, respectively. This is a non-cash impact to our results. In our earning release filed this morning, we have included a table that bridges the difference. Previously reported adjusted EBITDA, cash flow from operations and free cash flows are not impacted.

GAAP cash flows from operation in the third quarter was $51.3 million. CapEx was $10.7 million. Year-over-year increase in cash from operation and free cash flows were due mostly to lower year-over-year restructuring and interest expenses.

Our year-over-year decline in adjusted EBITDA was due mostly to the impact of lower revenue and our planned increase in engineering and development expenses. This was offset by the benefit from lower data center and support cost. Sequentially, the increase in adjusted EBITDA was due to lower spend in G&A and sales and marketing, offsetting the drag from lower revenue.

Slide 13. We finished the third quarter with 4.852 million subscriber. Total subscriber decreased by approximately 67,000 from the last quarter, mostly due to subscriber losses from our non-strategic brands. Our subscriber trends reflect our approach to deprioritize non-strategic brands and to focus our marketing spend on higher-value customer.

In the third quarter, combined revenue per subscriber, or ARPS, was $19.36. ARPS in the web presence segment was $13.47; in email marketing, $67.88; and in domain, $15.71.

Slide 14. Year-to-date 2018, revenue was $862.9 million, reflecting a decline of 2% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 1% year-over-year to $258.7 million, and free cash flow increased 16% year-over-year to $105.6 million.

Year-over-year adjusted EBITDA benefited from lower costs in data center and support and lower expense in G&A and marketing. These costs continue to offset the lower revenue and increased investment in engineering and development. Year-over-year increase in cash from operation and free cash flow were due mostly to lower restructuring expense, lower cash interest expense and lower CapEx.

On Slide 15, we’re updating our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2018. Our expectation for free cash flow remain unchanged. We now expect GAAP revenue of $1.140 billion to $1.150 billion; adjusted EBITDA of $330 million to $335 million; and free cash flow of approximately $120 million.

As previously disclosed, our free cash flow guidance does not reflect the impact of the payment we made in the second quarter related to the settlement with the SEC or anticipated payment for our security class action lawsuits. These will impact the actual free cash flow for 2018 if they are approved by the court and paid this year.

We expect capital expenditure of approximately $55 million to $60 million in 2018 unchanged. We intend to use our excess free cash flow to pay down approximately $100 million of the principal balance of our term loan in 2018.

Slide 16. We ended the third quarter with $1.880 billion in total senior debt. Including other deferred purchase obligation and capital leases of $14 million and total cash balance sheet of $92 million, total net debt at the end of the period was $1.802 billion. In addition, we paid down approximately $25 million of our term loan in the third quarter. Our revolving credit facility remain at the zero balance, and we maintain an available credit balance of $165 million. Year-to-date, we have paid down approximately $76 million of the principal balance of our term loan.

Our LTM bank adjusted EBITDA for the period ended September 30, 2018 was $359 million. Our senior debt leverage ratio was 4.04 and remains well below our maximum senior secured leverage ratio of 6 times.

Thank you for joining us today. Now I’ll turn the call back to Jeff.

Jeffrey Fox

Thanks, Marc. We are pleased with our year-to-date progress. The team is executing to our 2018 integrated operating plan, which is focused on improving the customer experience and increasing the value we deliver to our customers on selected strategic brands. We are focused on finishing the year and positioning the company for a return to growth. We look forward to sharing more about our 2019 plans in a few months. Thank you for joining us this morning.

Now I’ll turn the call back to the operator to begin Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Naved Khan of SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Naved Khan

Yes. Thanks a lot. So I just had a question on the – I guess, the preliminary outlook for 2019. As you think about returning back to growth, how would you sort of qualitatively guide us in terms of thinking about it between the different segments that you have? And also, how much of that is really sort of driven by ARPU growth versus subscriber growth, how should we be thinking about it?

Jeffrey Fox

Yes. So we’re going to give you all more guidance and more details after we announce Q4 early next year. Just to foreshadow that, our plan is to do an Investor Day after we’ve announced the full-year results. But that’s – that would be – it will be preliminary to be giving that kind of detail.

Naved Khan

Okay, that’s great. And then just on the cost savings side. I guess, you – the third quarter has also benefited from some efficiencies you were able to eke out. How much room do you see from here on in terms of expecting more cost synergies?

Jeffrey Fox

I don’t think we’re really driving cost synergies per se versus the team is operating more and more effectively across the multi-brand platform that’s been assembled over the last several years. So I don’t – I think, the term synergies versus just really being disciplined scale operators, I would put it in the latter category.

I think and I’ve said this on previous calls, I feel good about the team getting better and better at integrating these assets and operating across some of the complexity that we’re simplifying day in and day out. And that’s where they are driving, in my opinion, good efficiencies that are helping fund some of our growth investment.

Naved Khan

Okay. And then maybe one last question, if I may. On the subscriber front, it just seems like the second quarter might have been the trough in terms of subscriber losses. Sequentially, the trend appears to have improved. Is that the right way to think about it in terms of the core brand sort of performing and maybe the performance improving, and then with the non-core sort of being less of a drag from here on?

Jeffrey Fox

It’s a great question, and – but we are trying to really keep things simplified to where over time, we grow our aggregated revenue, our aggregated subscriber count and EBITDA and ARPS will need to move with those over time. And so I just – I want to not get into the sum of the parts business by disaggregating subscriber losses into harvest brands versus what’s happening on our – the assets we’re going to drive to growth.

Naved Khan

Thank you. I’ll put myself back in the queue.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brent Thill of Jefferies. Your line is now open.

John Byun

Hi. This is John Byun on for Brent Thill. Thanks so much. Just a couple of question and actually related to the very last question. Is there any color on – and maybe at least qualitatively on how the sub trends are going between the strategic brands? Maybe across key segments? I mean, not looking for any specifics, but anything that you could point out, maybe even differences between the different segments, just with the core strategic brands?

Jeffrey Fox

I think at the highest level, the way we are looking at it is, we have to make improvements in our sub trends materially to grow this business. And so if you look at the specific comments we’re making about a transition to – back to top line growth in 2019, that would imply that we feel good about the aggregate scale and investment we’re making to grow the right long-term value customer relationships regardless of brand.

John Byun

Okay, that’s helpful. And then just in terms of the NOL change. I mean, is there – can you talk about what might be any sort of a change to the effective tax rates for this year or next year?

Marc Montagner

Right. So I think we said that publicly at the beginning of the year, we ended 2017 in our previous disclosure the $155 million of NOL. We adding $78 million now. So I think our official NOL balance as of 12/31/2017 is $233 million. I think, we have said in the past publicly as well that we don’t expect to pay any federal income taxes in 2018, 2019 and 2020. So that doesn’t change. Our cash taxes this year are going to be about $5 million, and those are all local and state taxes, but no federal taxes, and I expect that number to be the same in 2019 and 2020.

John Byun

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mark Grant of Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Mark Grant

Hey, thanks. Just a couple of quick ones for me. When you’re looking at the E&D investments that you’ve talked about, can you break-out the strategy around those investments a little bit in terms of what’s just meant to drive improvements in the existing products versus what might be investment for new products across the portfolio of brands?

And then on subscribers, when we look at that aggregate subscriber number, can you give us a sense, maybe of how many gross new customers you’re seeing come into the platform as you invest in those stronger strategic brands?

Jeffrey Fox

Yes. So I can answer the second one quickly, we don’t disclose that. I don’t know that we ever have. We don’t give a gross to net. On the first question, I mean, Mark, I would love to try to help you, but we really don’t disclose that level of specificity if you’re – in terms of breaking down engineering, because we look at it as an aggregated investment in doing what we said we were going to do when we acquired a customer, meaning supporting a platform, which in our world, means that we have to be continuously improving our platforms.

These customers need us to continue to bring them more efficiency, more effectiveness, and I think that, that’s what we’re going to be focused on for the long term and we are doing that on our strategic brands. We are running the same investment play on our strategic brands. We are investing in not only what they thought they were buying, but also in the things we think they will need in the future and simplifying how they will get those capabilities from us across those assets.

Mark Grant

That makes sense. Thank you very much.

Jeffrey Fox

…[Multiple Speakers] emphasis on simplification, because a big part of the customer base we serve, they want and need their web presence or marketing provider to make things manageable and simpler, because most of them are smaller businesses without a huge staff.

Mark Grant

Yes. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Ju of Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Stephen Ju

Hi. Probably a bit of a churlish question, but I’ll go ahead and ask it anyway, because it seems that the products are more important. But any appetite for you guys to collapse the number of brands that you have in the market? So you – from a marketing perspective, you maybe have one central brand to stick in front of your clients? Okay, thanks.

Jeffrey Fox

Yes. So really going back, predating me, the team started to take money out of a fair number of brands that have been previously promoted. So I think the collapsing all the way to one is a long journey. But Marc, please chime in, the company is investing the vast majority of our dollars in brands that we feel like they’re also investing in the customer experience, a long-term solution portfolio. And so we look at it as an integrated value thought for our customers and we’re driving more and more in that direction. But – and Marc was part of starting that process last year.

Marc Montagner

That’s right.

Stephen Ju

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And I’m showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Jeff Fox, CEO, for closing remarks.

Jeffrey Fox

Well, thank you. We appreciate your attention and interest. And as I said, Angela and Marc will work on getting us scheduled for an Investor Day in Q1 2019. Thank you, guys.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes today’s program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.