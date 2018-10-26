Carbon Black (CBLK) CEO Patrick Morley on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today to review Carbon Black's third quarter 2018 financial results which we announced in our press release issued after the close of market today. Joining me on the call today is Patrick Morley, Carbon Black's CEO.

Patrick Morley

Thanks Mark, and thanks for all of you for joining us today on our third quarter earnings call. Our revenue and earnings both exceeded expectations driven by strong growth in our cloud business.

Looking quickly at our results for the quarter. We generated total revenue of $53.4 million, representing 29% year-over-year growth. Recurring revenue of $49.3 million, representing 34% year-over-year growth. Cloud revenue of $16.1 million, representing a 126% year-over-year growth. And we ended the quarter with 4,625 customers and 2,450 cloud customers, which represented 39% and 109% growth respectively.

We made significant progress in the third quarter and throughout 2018 and rapidly transitioning Carbon Black into a cloud platform security company. A year ago, our product portfolio consisted of one product, Cb Defense that was available on the Predictive Security Cloud or the PSC, our multi-tenant cloud platform. And two, on-premise products, Cb Protection and Cb Response with the latter also being available in the single-tenant cloud configuration.

Today, I am pleased to say we know have five products on the PSC, all available through a single agent and a single console on a common cloud platform leveraging our unfiltered endpoint data and our streaming analytics.

The five products now available on the Predictive Security Cloud are the following. Cb Defense, which delivers world-class next generation antivirus and endpoint detection on response, enabling organizations to detect and prevent cyber-attacks of all types. Cb ThreatSight, our managed alert triage service that enables customers to understand and prioritize security issues across their endpoints. Cb Defense for VMware which provides next generation prevention, detection and response for applications running in virtualized data centers. CB LiveOps, which provides real-time endpoint query and remediation capabilities. And finally, Cb ThreatHunter, which brings advanced capabilities of Cb Response, our industry leading treat hunting and incident response solution to the protective security cloud. With the addition of Cb ThreatHunter, we believe we now offer the industry's most comprehensive next generation endpoint security platform. I will talk more about Cb ThreatHunter later, as we are very enthusiastic about the opportunity for this product.

Customers, partners and prospects are excited by the power of the predictive security cloud, because of three primary benefits. First, the PSC provides a significant increase in security efficacy, more so than ever before the quality of data drives security effectiveness. Our cloud is now processing more than 599 billion security events every single day, which is significantly enhancing the intelligence we are gathering on emerging threats from the analytics we run on that data. When we detect or prevent a security event at one customer, every customer across the globe benefits.

Secondly, the PSC enables faster innovation on a consolidated cloud platform. The combination of our unfiltered data and our multi-tenant cloud allows us to innovate faster. In just the past ten months, we've delivered four new products on the PSC. We can innovate so quickly because we are deploying new services or new products on a multi-tenant cloud platform leveraging the same agent and same console. We anticipate that we will continue to rapidly innovate with new products in the coming quarters.

And finally, the PSC provides faster time to value. It is incredibly simple to deploy products on the predictive security cloud into a customer's environment. As an example, we recently had a customer deploy Cb Defense to more than 100,000 endpoints in less than a week. The ability to deploy quickly increases our ally for customers and helps to simplify future sales cycles for additional products.

From a market perspective, we are seeing customer rapidly embrace the PSC and shift to cloud security solutions. We have seen this shift coming for some time, which is why we have invested heavily in expanding our product portfolio on the PSC. The markets move to the cloud is a tremendous validation of our product vision in the investment that we have made in the PSC.

We believe our results in the cloud speak for themselves. In two and a half years, we have scaled a cloud business from zero to $65 million revenue run rate, which is growing more than a 100% a year. We see strong pipeline and sales growth in the cloud and we remain in the very early stages of this market. The product available on the PSC will be key long term growth drivers for Carbon Black and we're confident in our ability to be a primary winner in the next generation endpoint security market.

As we look forward, we are proud of the work we have done to expand our cloud product portfolio and our value proposition which positions us well to more aggressively sell the PSC for three primary reasons.

First, we now have three land products, enabling us to land new customers. Those products are Cb Defense, CB LiveOps and Cb ThreatHunter. Second, we now have a robust up sell and cross sell opportunity in the cloud, which we have lacked prior to the release of additional PSC solutions in the last few quarters. We have a long track record of successfully cross selling our on-premises solutions and expect to see great success in the future in executing on our land and expand strategy. In fact, we're confident that the products are on the PSC are even better suited and a bigger opportunity for cross selling than what we had historically with our on-premise products. And third, we believe Cb ThreatHunter, which brings the industry leading EDR capabilities that Carbon Black is best known for to the PSC and will be a catalyst for growth.

We have brought a significant amount of innovation to market in recent quarters. We expect it will take it bit of time for our up sell cross sell motion a ramp and then to have a material impact on our financial results given our subscription based revenue model. Our primary near term focus is to train and enable the sales organization and our partner ecosystem on our expanded value proposition and built pipeline for our new products, which we believe will increasingly benefit us over the course of 2019 and beyond.

We're getting very positive early feedback about CB LiveOps, which we announced in August and released as a generally available offering three weeks ago. CB LiveOps are offering on the Predictive Security Cloud that enable security and IT operations personnel to easily query the current state of endpoints across their enterprise in real time and take immediate action to remediate issues. Previously, security an IT teams often had no reliable way to assess the current state of endpoints leading to increased risk and breach inability to make informed remediation decisions and unnecessary spending on infrastructure maintenance. CB LiveOps replaces slow manual searches with real time queries that deliver immediate results. Using CB LiveOps for example, an IT administrator can query tens of thousands of devices to see which machines have installed a version of an application with a newly discovered vulnerability. They can then get the answer in seconds and instantly take action to remediate.

Within days of our GA release of CB LiveOps in early October, we acquired customers including a publicly traded employment services provider as well as one of the world's largest entertainment companies that's replacing Tanium with CB LiveOps to help consolidate their security stack.

The confidence we have in the Predictive Security Cloud has also been validated by the great customer response we've been receiving. This was evident two weeks ago when we hosted our annual Cb Connect User Conference in New York with nearly three times more attendees than in 2017. The highlight of the show was the introduction of Cb ThreatHunter, our new advanced threat hunting and incident response solution built on the Cb Predictive Security Cloud.

With Cb ThreatHunter, we took all of our experience from building the industry's leading incident response tool Cb Response and apply those lessons to create the next generation of the industry leading IR and threat hunting. Built from the ground up on the Predictive Security Cloud, Cb ThreatHunter includes all the original Cb Response capabilities plus new functionality and improvements such as more powerful search, enhanced threat intelligence matching and elastic cloud scalability.

Cb ThreatHunter leverages our patented technology that uniquely captures unfiltered endpoint data by continuously recording and centrally storing everything happening on the endpoint device, Cb ThreatHunter provide security teams with greater visibility into potential threats across their environment.

We believe Cb ThreatHunter will be an anchor product on the Predictive Security Cloud enabling us to land new accounts and expand business with those accounts by cross selling additional offerings on the PSC. Current Cb Response customers who are at Cb Connect in New York City were very excited about moving to Cb ThreatHunter on the PSC provides new capabilities and to get access to other offerings like CB LiveOps and Cb Defense. Every one of those customers has antivirus and a desire to consolidate agents. Moving from Cb Response to Cb ThreatHunter on the PSC allows them to do that. There is no other platform on the market that can deliver all of these capabilities.

Looking forward, we're very excited about the PSC in our road map. Our underlying strategy is to collect the richest endpoint data in the industry with our unfiltered data approach and leverage that data to deliver solutions that addressed multiple use cases all through a single platform, single console and single agents.

Today on average, the typical enterprise deploys more than 70 different security products. Many of those products rely on endpoint data, requiring their own agent on each device to collect data. Enterprises want to reduce the number of endpoint agents they need to install and manage. And are therefore looking to consolidate the security stack with fewer products and vendors as they replace ineffective antivirus and replaced other legacy point solutions. With the PSC, our value proposition is to deliver both better security efficacy and more simplified operations by reducing the number of endpoint agents and despair products that enterprises need to deploy and manage. The feedback from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive as they recognized the power of unfiltered data to solve multiple security requirements combined with the operational benefits of a single cloud based platform.

I would now like to take a few minutes to highlight some of the key customer wins we had in the third quarter, which are indicative of the momentum we are seeing for our cloud security solution.

First, we signed one of the largest Cb Defense transactions to date, a multimillion dollar ACV win for a total of 350,000 endpoints with the Fortune 100 Company. The CIO needed to replace their legacy semantic AV with next generation advanced endpoint security that can deliver both protection and DDR. After a competitive evaluation, Carbon Black was selected based on our superior ability to stop both file and file as type of attacks. We also signed an important Cb Defense deal with the Fortune 100 healthcare company, who is looking to consolidate its endpoint security following a recent acquisition. This customer who has run Cb Defense since 2016, chose to displace CrowdStrike at the acquired company and standardize on Cb Defends. The demonstrated efficacy of Cb Defense along with the response of customer support we provided were key factors in the win.

We're seeing growing demand for Cb Defense internationally including a six figure win with a large Spanish auto parts manufacturer. This customer was looking to upgrade 13,000 endpoints to a next generation AV solution due to degrading efficacy of its existing AV. We were chosen due to the combination of our superior security efficacy advocacy and the overall value we provided.

We also continue to see nice wins with our on-premise products, including a 45,000 endpoint Cb Response win with a large defense contractor. This win was a great example of our channel enabled selling model as the partner was a trusted advisor to the C-cell [ph] who was looking for an integrated incident response and threat hunting tool and became a very vocal advocate for Carbon Black, after we easily outperformed Cybereason, Tanium, Symantec and Microsoft during the technical evaluation.

Finally, I would like to announce an update to our senior leadership team. I'm happy to announce that we have appointed Thomas Hansen, our Chief Revenue Officer to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Thomas will oversee and align all aspects of our go-to-market organization and will lead our global sales, marketing and business development teams.

To summarize, Carbon Black had a solid third quarter, highlighted by significant progress on our strategic priorities to expand our cloud product portfolio and rapidly grow our cloud business. With the introduction of Cb ThreatHunter on the Predictive Security Cloud, we now had a comprehensive end-to-end next generation cloud endpoint security platform that provides greater efficacy to customers. We're confident that the PSC positions us well to deliver the leading next gen security platform.

With that I'll turn the call over to Mark to walk you through the numbers.

Mark Sullivan

Okay, thank you, Patrick. Let me turn to the third quarter results. Total revenue in the quarter was $53.4 million, up 29% year-over-year. Subscription license and support revenue was $50.8 million, up 32% year-over-year and services revenue was $2.6 million, which was down 17% year-over -year.

The decline in services revenue is directly attributable to the growing mix of cloud solutions in our business. Our cloud solutions on the PSC are easier to deploy and have a lower services attach rates as compared to our on-premise products.

Recurring revenue which excludes our services and perpetual revenue was $49.3 million, up 34% year-over-year. Recurring revenue comprised 92% of total revenue in the quarter as compared to 88% in the same quarter last year.

Cloud base subscription revenue was $16.1 million, which was up 126% year-over-year. Revenue from our on-premise products was $34.7 million, up 11% year-over-year. These revenue mix results are consistent with our strategic decision to prioritize our cloud solutions and lead with them in the market. With the expansion of our products on the PSC, we expect the mix shift to cloud to continue.

We also focus on annual recurring revenue or ARR and short term billings as indicators of our business momentum. We calculate short term billings as the sum of total revenue plus the change in short term deferred revenue which eliminates the impact of upfront multi-year payments. ARR at the end of the third quarter was $206.7 million, up 31% year-over-year. Short term billings were $62 million in Q3, up 25% year-over-year. Short term billings on a trailing 12 month basis which factors out the impact of invoice timing in any given quarter was $227.1 million, up 28% year-over-year.

Growing our customer base is a key priority for the company. During the third quarter, we grew our customer base by 317 customers, bringing our total customer count to 4,625. This is up from 3,335 in the year ago period and 4,308 at the end of last quarter. The number of customers who have deployed at least one cloud product was 2,450 at the end of the third quarter compared to 1,170 in the year ago period and 2,157 at the end of last quarter.

Please note that existing on-premise customers who subsequently purchase a cloud product are included in the cloud customer account and the cloud customers may also have on-premises solutions as well.

In the third quarter, our gross retention rate which we calculate by comparing the annual recurring subscription and support revenue from our customers in the current quarter with the annual recurring subscription and support revenue from those same customers at the end of the third quarter of 2017 was 90%. Please note that this retention rate calculation does not take into account the impact of any up sell activity which we anticipate will increase over time due to the growing product portfolio available on the Predictive Security Cloud.

Moving down to P&L, please note that I'll be discussing our quarterly results on a non-GAAP basis unless otherwise noted. Gross profit in the third quarter was $42.1 million, representing a gross margin of 79% which was up from 78% in the third quarter of 2017.

We were pleased with the gross margin performance in the quarter, particularly in light of our rapidly growing mix of cloud revenue, which was more than 30% of total revenue in the third quarter, up from 17% in the third quarter of 2017.

Focusing on the unit and scale economics of our cloud platform has been a high priority for us as we've moved to deliver our intellectual property on the PSC. This level of focus has been instrumental in our ability to maintain our strong gross margins. However, we do continue to expect a modest decrease in gross margin over time as the percentage of cloud business continues to grow, due to the associated hosting and infrastructure costs of delivering cloud products.

Sales and marketing expense was $34.3 million, which represented 64% of revenue. The growth in our sales and marketing spend reflects planned investments and our go-to-market organizations primarily in the form of headcount additions, as we build out our sales organization to take advantage of our market opportunity and address adjacent security use cases with our PSC. It will take some time for our sales organization to optimize the selling process for the much broader footprint now available on the PSC, but we believe that the staffing investments to expand our global market coverage will position us to generate sustain strong growth over the long term and drive shareholder value.

R&D expense was $15.4 million, which represented 29% of revenue. Investing in the R&D organization is an ongoing focus area for us as we work to build out our PSC platform and accelerate the speed of innovation and new service delivery.

G&A expense was $6.5 or 12% of revenue. G&A expense was also 12% of revenue in the year ago period. Our operating loss was $14.1 million or negative 26% operating margin. The third quarter operating margin was consistent with operating margin in the year ago period. Net loss in the third quarter was $13.6 million or $0.20 per share based on $67.8 million weighted average shares outstanding.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit was $41.5 million, operating loss was $18.1 million and net loss was $17.6 million.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow. We ended the quarter with $163.8 million in cash and short term investments and no debt. Operating cash flow in the third quarter was negative $13.4 million, after taking into consideration, $2.1 million in capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, three cash flow was negative $15.4 million in the quarter.

Now I'd like to turn to our outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. Beginning with the fourth quarter, we expect revenue to be in the range of $55.3 million to $55.8 million. Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $16.8 million to $16.3 million and non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.25 to $0.24 based on 67.9 weighted average shares outstanding.

For the full year 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $208.1 million to $208.6 million, which equates to 30% at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $57.2 million to $56.7 million and non-GAAP net loss per share to be in the range of a $1.21 to a $0.20 per share based on 47.7 million weighted average shares outstanding.

So to conclude, we continue to make significant progress on our strategic priorities. The continued strong growth in our cloud solutions reflects the significant market opportunity for next generation cloud endpoint security solutions. Our growing Predictive Security Cloud product portfolio provides a growing land and expand opportunity that we believe positions Carbon Black well to be a primary winner in the next generation endpoint security market.

And with that, we'd like to open it up to questions.

Sterling Auty

Yeah, thanks. Hi guys. Patrick, one technical question for you and then Mark one financial question for you. On the technical side, I just want to make sure that fully understand so the ThreatHunter on the Predictive Security Cloud, this is the full blown EDR, everything that you get with Cb Response and then some or is there anything that is still kind of on the common terms of development on the EDR for the cloud solution?

Patrick Morley

Yeah. Hey, Sterling, how you doing? The Cb ThreatHunter is everything all the functionality that is with - that comes with Cb Response. And of course Cb Response, we originally built that in a number of years ago and we re-architected this to be built from the ground up as a cloud offering on the PSE. And it does as I commented on in my script, it does have some additional capabilities over and above Cb Response that we believe and we are confident that the users are really going to appreciate. It's going to allow them to be more successful with the product in seeing and stopping the adversary.

Sterling Auty

Alright, got it. And then Mark, the financial question for you, can you walk us through maybe some of the dynamics in the short term billings growth, I know that we've talked number of times about you know different changes embellishing that you made over the last couple of years. You know how should we look at that growth rate in billings relative to what we should expect your growth rate in the top line to look like in the next couple of quarters?

Mark Sullivan

Yes. As we set our business, I mean you know what we're obviously trying to do here we think successfully is we're building a cloud base recurring revenue businesses from a financial and business model. As I reference on the call, 92% of our business is now recurring in the third quarter. We've increased our cloud business to be 30%. So you know we're very focused on - you know from a metric standpoint, we're very focused on ARR overall, which grew 31% in the quarter on a base of nearly $200 million, so we feel pretty good about that. Patrick referenced that our cloud business really in two and a half years has come from zero to 65 million run rate and that business is growing at 126% a year.

So those are really the primary numbers we look at. Obviously billings can bounce around. On the call last quarter, I did talked about the fact that we had sort of a something in 2017 which was making a difficult comparison. I can't reference anything like that in this quarter, I would say that billings were fairly straightforward. There's always variability in billings but there's nothing specific to point to.

Probably other than the fact that you know as we move forward, you see the services portion of our business coming down, which I referenced you see that in the P&L that's clearly working its way through the billings. You know perpetual is that a very small part of our business, it is coming down even further, so that's a little bit of a headwind to billings. But those would be the only two things I would reference which is sort of dynamics in the business.

Sterling Auty

Alright, that makes sense, because I think people are looking at the 25% growth in billings relative to a 31% growth in ARR are saying okay, just indicating that your business is going to have to slow versus the excitement that I think I hear from you around you know ThreatHunter and all the other elements that are growing the recurring component of your business.

Patrick Morley

Yeah. And Sterling, it's Patrick. I think the way I would think about it is the top line what Mark just referred to and certainly a year ago, we had one product on the PSC, Cb Defense and today, we have five products. And so you certainly hear excitement from me, I think from us on the opportunity in front of us to provide a consolidated next gen security platform for our customers. And at Cb Connect, as I discussed, Cb Connect are user conference, our customers are really excited about what we're offering. Having said that, it's going to take a little bit to get everyone up to speed and optimizing their selling motion, our direct sellers and our channel partners to get up to speed and be selling the PSC, because we brought a lot of innovation to the market in four quarters.

Sterling Auty

Make sense. Thank you.

Patrick Morley

Hey, thanks Sterling.

Melissa Franchi

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Just to follow-up on Sterling's question on contextualizing the billings growth. It seems like the products on the PSC are definitely growing well, but you also have Cb Protection, so can you maybe just help us understand that solution as a portion of the next and how fast it's growing? And also just wondering how we should think about that as a percentage of the next moving forward? Thank you.

Mark Sullivan

So, I think I'll set the content, and you can jump in. But I mean Melissa we talked about, I referenced in my prepared remarks that the on-premise revenue which would include Cb Protection and Cb Response, the on-premise version of Cb Response is growing 11%, that grew 11% in the third quarter. Again you know the emphasis here, the strategic direction we set a number of quarters ago, a couple of years ago, is we were going all in on the cloud and right. So that's where primarily our investments going, that's the focus of our market motion. And we feel like those numbers are very good. We don't expect obviously the on-prem business to continue to grow at the rate it had in the past. But having said that you know that business is very sticky and we have a lot of customers who are very happy with those products, we are continuing to invest those products. But really the future is the PSC and our cloud business.

Melissa Franchi

Okay, that's helpful. And then just one follow-up on the ThreatHunter solution. So it sounds like it's going to be you know an easy replacement for Cb Response has additional functionality. But can you just describe the process so how you're thinking about transferring the Cb Response base on to ThreatHunter and what the implications may be from a financial perspective when that happens?

Patrick Morley

Yeah, that's a good question, Melissa. It's Patrick. I would think about this in a couple ways. First off, I referenced Cb Connect User Conference a couple of weeks ago, customer reaction was really positive. And one of the big reasons it was positive was because from an infrastructure standpoint, they're on-prem obviously we take on that responsibility, they deployed on our cloud. Secondly, it gives them access to all those other offerings. That we saw a lot of positive reaction on CB LiveOps, for practitioners out there, for sock teams and easy way to think about it is CB LiveOps allows me to ask questions about the current state of my devices, what's happening right now, is there a vulnerability right now. And Cb ThreatHunter allows me to go back and look at a historical changes. The two of those in combination essentially provide everything that a sock team needs.

So again very excited about the combination of those two products. We do not - we anticipate that we will certainly have some customers. We know this that are going to move from their current offering on to the PSC so they can have access to the new services, the new products. We heard that loud and clear at Cb Connect. We think that will be good because it allows us to expand dollars in each one of these accounts as they bring on Cb ThreatHunter and then have access to the other services or other products. We also anticipate there is going to be a large set of customers who are currently on-prem who will not move any time soon. For differing reasons they want to stay on-prem. And so when we model out what's going to happen with our currency Cb Response customer base, we anticipate that the move to the PSC will take multiple quarters and multiple years. So when you take that long winded answer, you roll it all together and from an impact on the P&L, we do not plan to have significant impact other than allowing us to get more dollars in our per customer bases.

Melissa Franchi

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you.

Eric Keith

Hey, good afternoon, guys. This is Eric Keith on for Michael. Question for Patrick or Mike I guess. Could you just elaborate on the earlier reaction to the multiple products, they now have in cloud platform, whether that's changed, kind of the way you guys interact with customers now, now that you have multiple core products and one agent and one cloud?

Patrick Morley

Hey Eric. Nice to hear from you. Mike is not on the call, so I'll answer that. Carbon Black's brand in the market place has been tightly tied to the fact that we created the category, essentially created the category VDR and point detection in response. So a lot our customers, our prospects and our partners know us as the Cb Response company and our unfiltered data. And that has a lot of power in the marketplace because there's no other product in the market like it. And so the reaction that we saw at our User Conference and that we're hearing as we're going out and talking to customers about Cb ThreatHunter is what I articulated earlier which is, I know can have all of that capability that Cb ThreatHunter gives me with some advancements because it's the next generation of Cb Response. So we've taken our learnings and we've advanced the product. I can have all of that and all by the way I can also replace my legacy AV using Cb Defense. And I can also have access to CB LiveOps. And it's all from one agent, one console, I actually - we can allow each different user to see the console in a way that is configured specifically for them. So they're very powerful offering and that's why we anticipate, we're going to see multiple use cases inside of each customer.

Eric Keith

Great. That's helpful. And then in relation to the defense contractor when you had this quarter. And just give now we came off the fiscal year end, if you could provide any color in your traction there, ways down with certifications or go-to-market strategy in order to kind of capitalize on that opportunity and pull that lever to get some growth out of there?

Patrick Morley

Yeah, so obviously Q3 was the end of the fiscal year. As we look forward into 2019, we have a federal team, we've invested into that team and we're also investing in certifications specifically related to enabling government agencies DoD et cetera to buy our cloud offering, the Predictive Security Cloud. And so we kicked off the process for Fed ramp certification in 2018.

Eric Keith

Alright, thank you.

Patrick Morley

Thanks Eric.

Rob Owens

Great and thanks for taking my question. I guess sort of high level with would love for you to Patrick address the competitive landscape and whether it's noisy on your side of the world as it is on ours and affectively you know as your break ups with customers, why you guys are winning, why you guys are losing and if there's any metrics either around wins rates or renewal rates that you can share that be helpful, thanks?

Patrick Morley

Hey Rob. So from a win rate standpoint, we've seen no changes on win rates when we talk to you in past. Customers continue to buy Carbon Black because of the core capabilities that we've talked about in the past on the unfiltered data that we provide coupled with our streaming analytics, allows companies to see and stop the adversary way more effectively than they can with other platforms. And if you think about from a competitive dynamic standpoint with some of the other competitors, I think the fact that we're leading with the PSC and the growth that we're seeing in the cloud, the 126% year-over -year growth in that PSE, that from a competitive standpoint should give confidence that we're continuing to compete very effectively in the market.

Rob Owens

And then as we look at penetration of next generation endpoint solutions, where do you think we are in the market overall you know some people are calling for next year to be the year of the endpoint, we see massive budget starting to move towards the endpoint. I was just curious kind of your thoughts of penetration and does the future look brighter or does it look relatively steady based on where you are today?

Patrick Morley

We think we're still early in the evolution of the endpoint given what we see with customer dynamics. And so you still have a majority of the market who are looking to replace legacy AV. And so the opportunity in front of Carbon Black is very large as those customers look to replace ineffective AV. You couple that with our capabilities on the PSC on the Predictive Security Cloud, we can - because of the unfiltered data that we collect, we can solve problems today that are actually being solved in other categories. And so our ability to take our unfiltered data couple that with our cloud deployed products, allows us to solve multiple problems over the coming years. And so the way that the next generation endpoint's platform is - what it's going to look like in the years ahead will be different than what it looked like traditionally and it's going to be more expansive.

Rob Owens

Great, thanks.

Patrick Morley

Thanks Rob.

Jonathan Ho

Hi, good afternoon. I just wanted to bid a little bit deeper into the cross sell, up sell opportunity. What has to happen to maybe accelerate that activity and do you have to reach a different set of customer constituencies in order to cross sell some of these offerings?

Patrick Morley

Yeah, hey Jonathan. When you look at the offerings on the PSC, particularly C.V.S. Cb ThreatHunter, we know how to sell to that customer because that's the customer we've been selling to for many years. If you look at CB LiveOps, it's also targeted at that same profile. We do think CB LiveOps because it provides certainly better security operations, better visibility across the state on what's the current state of a device. We do think that one leans a little in towards IT as well IT operations. B3ut what we're seeing right now the reaction that we saw in Cb Connect and what we're seeing in some of the initial PSCs fees and frankly in the two purchases that came in the first week of GA is that those products Cb Defense, CB LiveOps, Cb ThreatHunter, Cb ThreatSight, Cb Defense and where all it's the same buying center. Of all of those, I'd say the one that's a little bit, it requires another group to be involved is Cb Defense for VMware. The others are all of them are distinctly the same buyer.

Jonathan Ho

Got it. And then when you look at sort of the opportunity for cross sell, up sell, what is the pricing up look like and can you talk about here maybe how you can see that drive growth in the future as you start to get more crisp in terms of the cross sell, up sell?

Patrick Morley

So, Jonathan, when you ask about up sell, are you thinking about from on-prem to cloud specifically or?

Jonathan Ho

No, additional product.

Patrick Morley

Yeah, so the list prices of these products is just to give you reference for Cb Defense and for now that we've announced less price for Cb ThreatHunter yet, but if I were you sort of the PSC the response equivalent, they both around $30, Cb ThreatSight, best price is around $10, and I think we're in the mid-20s for LiveOps. VMware's price totally different, price on the VM or per CPUs it's sort of a different scale. But on a CPU basis as similar to Cb Defense. So there's you know there's significant opportunity obviously to be, if you to expand revenue for endpoint if you want to think of it that way, if you sell multiples of those products to the same customer and they deploy those products across their range of endpoints. And that's why - so the opportunity is there for more dollars on a per end point on a per customer bases and that's why one of the comments I made in the earnings script was that a big focus right now is around enablement, taking our partner ecosystem taking our sales organization, taking our marketing organization and making sure everyone understands most quickly optimize that selling motion. We have innovated a lot this year.

Again a year ago, we only had one product on the PSC. Now you have five and we've got to make sure everyone understands how to affectively position and sell those. We're competent we're doing the right things, but as I said earlier, it will take a little while to get that sales motion optimized.

Jonathan Ho

Got it. And maybe related to that just a follow-up in terms of Thomas' new role. Can you talk a little bit about how that's going to change and maybe what additional responsibilities he inherit as the COO?

Patrick Morley

Yeah, so Thomas, prior to this this appointment, Thomas had global sales, support, services, partners and this has added in marketing and business development. And the way I would think about it Jonathan is around alignment and being able to execute operationally on a global basis against the opportunity we have with a Predictive Security Cloud. The whole purpose here is we want to make sure we're very aligned across all theaters and across all aspects of our go-to-market functions, so that we can take advantage of the opportunity in front of us to displace legacy AV and consolidate across our platform.

Jonathan Ho

Thank you.

Patrick Morley

Thanks Jonathan.

Patrick Morley

So I want to thank everyone for their time this afternoon. Carbon Black had a solid third quarter, highlighted by significant progress on our strategic priorities to expand our cloud product portfolio and rapidly grow our cloud business. We're excited about the opportunity in front of us with the Predictive Security Cloud. We are very excited about the new offering, Cb ThreatHunter. We now have a comprehensive end-to-end next generation cloud endpoint security platform that provides very differentiated capabilities over any other provider in the market place. So thanks so much for spending time with us this afternoon.

