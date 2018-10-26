Cloud Peak Energy, Inc. (CLD) CEO Colin Marshall on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cloud Peak Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CLD) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Bryan Pechersky - Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Colin Marshall - President and Chief Executive Officer

Heath Hill - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mark Levin - Seaport Global

Jonathon Fite - KMF Investments

Operator

Bryan Pechersky

Good afternoon. With me today are Colin Marshall, Cloud Peak Energy's President and CEO; and Heath Hill, CFO.

Today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding our outlook for our company and industry, financial and operational guidance, volumes, prices, demand and costs, the regulatory and political environment and growth strategies, capital resources and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially because of various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the cautionary statement in today's earnings release and in our most recent Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q.

Today's presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to today's earnings release for the reconciliations and related disclosures. Our earnings release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at cloudpeakenergy.com.

I'll now turn the call over to Colin Marshall.

Colin Marshall

Thank you, Bryan. Good afternoon and thank you for taking the time to listen to our Q3 2018 results call. I'm joined by our Heath Hill, our CFO.

Our shipments were reduced during the third quarter by operational issues at the Antelope Mine related to the heavy rains during the second quarter. Our export business ran well, with strong demand from our Asian customers that allowed us to export 1.5 million tons during the quarter and generate $10.5 million of adjusted EBITDA.

There were two reportable injuries during the quarter at our mines and our rolling 12 months All Injury Frequency Rate at the end of the quarter was 0.23 injuries per 200,000 hours worked. There were no reportable environmental incidents during the quarter.

As we reported during our Q2 earnings call, heavy rain and timing issues reduced shipments from the Antelope Mine during that quarter. The immediate impacts of the rain such as flooding reduced truck/shovel productivity were largely behind us by late July. Over the moisture from the rains caused significant spoil instability in both our dragline pits which started in mid-August.

As coal was removed the wet spoils moved into the pit blocking access to the coal. The spoil had removed from the pit by a combination of truck/shovel and dragline rehandle. This work reduced the amount of coal available to ship and increased our cost significantly. The spoil continued to move into the pits until the final coal was removed last week. Rehandling unstable spoil diverted truck/shovel capacity from its planned pre-strip work in front of the draglines during the quarter.

As we're now behind on pre-strip, Q4 shipments will continue to be constrained as the truck/shovel pre-strip work has to be advanced to allow the dragline to progress. Our current forecast is that the pits will return to their normal cycle at the end of the year. Our shipment guidance has been adjusted down to reflect the reduced shipments. We are actively working with our customers to try and minimize the impact of this disruption by differing some Antelope shipments into 2019 or hopefully just buy them from the Cordero Rojo or Spring Creek mines, we should not have the same operational issues.

During the quarter our export shipments went as planned with 1.5 million exported. We have contracted 4.9 million tons for the year and plan to ship 5.5 million tons as long as there are no interruptions to rail and port system for a final ship that slips into next year. The recent drop in the Kalimantan 5000 index means that margins will be minimal in Q4 unless there is a near term increase in pricing.

I'll now hand over to Heath to cover the financials before I talk about the outlook.

Heath Hill

Thank you, Colin. Our third quarter adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by the lower than planned shipments from our Antelope mine. In the consolidated results, this was largely offset by $19.5 million non-cash gain recorded for the termination of a postretirement medical plan that was announced during the period.

Shipments during the third quarter were 13.1 million tons, which is 2.4 million tons lower third quarter shipments in 2017. While some this decrease related to planned reduction at our Cordero Rojo mine due to the soft demand 8,400 Btu coal, approximately 2 million tons of the decrease was unplanned at our Antelope mine.

Our average cost per ton for the third quarter was $11.05 as compared to the $9.65 reported for the third quarter of 2017. While we had forecasted higher cost in 2018 due to increasing strip ratios, the unplanned overburden rehandle and lower coal sales volumes form our Antelope mine, both further increased our weighted average cost per ton in the period.

Diesel prices averaged approximately $0.60 per gallon higher this quarter as compared to 2017, which equates to approximately $0.50 per ton higher cost in the current period. To limit the risk of further diesel price escalation, we have WTI callers in place for the remainder of 2018 and a significant portion of estimated volumes for 2019, with the range from $55 to $76 per barrel.

The average realized domestic price per ton was $12.16 for the third quarter. Our owned and operated mine segment adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of our aforementioned retiree medical plan termination was $16.1 million for the period.

Exports shipments for the third quarter of 2018 were 1.5 million tons, which is 200,000 tons more than the comparable period last year. With our average seaborne thermal pricing over $60 per ton during the period, we achieved cash margins of $7.06 per ton for the third quarter. The logistics segment adjusted EBITDA was $10.5 million for the period.

Our SG&A cost of $5.1 million for the third quarter benefited from $5.3 million mark-to-market stock compensation gain as the estimated liability for performance-based equity award was reduced. The variability on this award will conclude with the final pricing at December 31 of this year and these performance share units will vest in March 2019.

With the impact of the ongoing operational issues at our Antelope mine and recent drop in export pricing, we are lowering our full year 2018 guidance. Our range of shipments is now between 49 million tons and 51 million tons, of which we continue to plan for approximately 5.5 million tons of exports.

Our 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance range is now between $60 million and $70 million, inclusive of the $21 million full-year gain from the post-retirement medical plan termination. Our range for capital expenditure is now between $13 million and $15 million.

Our liquidity to end the third quarter $131.6 million and was largely comprised of our cash balance of $109.5 million. The financial covenants within the credit agreement are largely driven by trailing 12-month EBITDA calculations, which exclude the non-cash gain from the retiring medical plan termination. Due to the drop in EBITDA, our credit agreement availability at the end of the quarter was $16.2 million.

Separately, our A/R Securitization program continued to support the $22 million of the outstanding collateral requirements on our reclamation surety bonds and provided and incremental $5.9 million of availability.

With that, I'll hand the conversation back to Colin.

Colin Marshall

Thank you, Heath. I will now cover the domestic and international outlooks. On the domestic front, a warm weather has increased power consumption and coal burn, utility buying remains slow and prices continue to be subdued. EVA estimates of 10B2C [ph] stock piles of PRB coal of 51 million tons down 27% from the same time last year. This could cause some additional buying next year depending on winter demand, unfortunately utilities continue to announce coal plant closures has they install subsidized renewables and supporting natural gas generation.

We have currently contracted to sell 52 million tons this year, including 4.9 million of exports. The 52 million tons of committed production are under fixed price contracts with a weighted average price of $12.20 per ton. The 3 million tons we contracted price since our last call with an average of $11.06 per ton reflecting a mix of coal qualities and prevailing prices. 6 million tons to deliver in 2019 were contracted since our last call at an average price of $11.57.

We have contracted 35 million tons delivery in 2019. Of this committed production, 28 million tons are under fixed-price contracts with a weighted-average price of $12.34. Looking further out, we have contracted 30 million tons for 2020. 24 million of those tons are under fixed-price contracts with an average price of $12.65 per ton. It is worth noting that the size of our full sales position this year is very similar to where we were this time last year.

The overall outlook for Asian seaborne thermal demand remained strong. Chinese total electricity generation was up almost 8% through August, largely supplied by coal. Chinese imports through August were up 33 million tons or 27% compared to last year. At the same time, Indian thermal coal imports have increased by nearly 18%, as domestic coal production has struggled to keep pace with growing electricity demand.

Newcastle index prices have remained above $110 per metric ton; though there has been a drop in the Kalimantan 5000 index, which is currently below $55 per metric ton. This has been driven by the recent collapse in Indonesian rupiah exchange rate, which is lower Indonesian suppliers affected US dollars cost and by the Indonesian government removing export restriction on coal to generate US dollar earnings. We have now contracted 4.9 million tons for delivery this year and plan to ship 5.5 million tons.

Fourth quarter logistics earnings will be small due to the recent drop in the Kalimantan index. Ongoing Asian demand growth and interest in our Spring Creek mine, coal from potential Japanese customers remained strong which is encouraging.

To sum up before we take your questions. Both failures since mid-August related to the heavy second quarter rain have reduced shipments, increased cost and delayed truck/shovel stripping that will need to be caught up in the fourth quarter. This will reduce our full year shipments from Antelope. We expect to have the Antelope mine back to normal operations by the end of the year, so we can put the operational challenges of 2018 behind this. Our exports are going well and on track to reach 5.5 million tons for the year, though the recent drop in pricing will reduce the profitability in the near term.

With that, we can now take your questions.

Mark Levin

Yeah, thanks very much. Couple of quick questions, Colin, one, obviously, you did a good jumbling on what's been going on at Antelope? When we say - and I know it's early, we are not quite at 2019, but is it reasonable to assume that your shipment levels in 2019 all else being equal might look like what they would have looked like your guidance at the beginning of '18, meaning, you kind of strip out all of these issues that you got to deal with operationally. Is that a reasonable way of thinking about what '19 volumes could look like?

Colin Marshall

Yes, the issues to '18 is that we believe specific to this year and we - as I say, once we can finally get our way through then they just protracted due to the ongoing rain and then the subsequent spoil foliage which take time to sort out unfortunately once they get to a certain level. Once they're behind, then certainly our expectation is that Antelope, there is no reason why Antelope can't perform the way it should next year.

Mark Levin

Got it and then just a question on pricing, so when we look at the various coal publications, they point to 8,800 price for calendar '19, that is 12.25 to 12.35, somewhere in that range and then obviously big discounts for 8,400. Are those prices in your opinion representative of the fiscal market? When you go out of the contract for 8,800, I mean, should we be thinking that that price is pretty close and the thing for 8,400 when we look at those prices. Put another way is what we read in the publications is that similar to what you are able - the prices are able to get today?

Colin Marshall

Well, I think the, no, [indiscernible], if you look at the way the sort of prices of what we contracted our coal at then they tend to be on the underside of those indexes. And certainly in a very competitive market, maybe the OTC prices something of a starting price, but then to win business typically you might have to discount from that and certainly there is - it's very competitive at the moment.

Mark Levin

Now, that makes sense. Last question just about the market as a whole, PRB speaking, so when you look at all the different moving pieces, natural gas prices above 3 for at least the last month, you referenced staff's inventory - the EVA's inventory numbers having come down significantly. Obviously, this was a big year for retirements in '18. I don't know that '19 looks quite as bad. Your early look at '19 PRB demand versus '18, if you had to just assume everything kind of stays the same normal winter gas where it is today. Do you think PRB demand is up in '19, flat with '18 or lower? What's your best guess sitting where we are today?

Colin Marshall

I mean, I think there is an awful lot of many moving parts and obviously the winter stock piles, gas prices are the key ones. But I think on plant closures, so I think flat to maybe up a little bit would be my guess today, but yeah, we will know an awful lot more if we come through the winter.

Mark Levin

That's make sense. I really appreciate your candor and thanks so much.

Colin Marshall

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Lucas Pipes of B. Riley FBR. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys, this is Matt Key [ph] here asking the question for Lucas. You mentioned the Japanese test burn in the prior quarter. I was wondering if you could provide an update on how it's going at this time?

Colin Marshall

So we've had the two test burns, which we reported on the last quarter, they've both as we understand they're successful and we are in negotiations for another five. I think that's the correct numbers. And they've - we'd like to get one of them in this year, but it is probably more likely that we will do in next year. The interest is there, it really comes down fitting them in with plants that typically will only do so many test burns a year, so you should have to get into queue and they do at times at lower demands. So it's sort of key. But the important thing is that we are in discussions with them and the other thing is importantly the JERA plant - the JERA contracted plant, we expect to ship to late next year, the constructions are still going ahead and our - some of our staffs were over there last week looking at the construction and talked to them and all seems to be going pretty well.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, very helpful thank you. And I remember seeing something like $42 per ton for rail rates you mention variable rail rates in your press release, I was wondering if you could go a little more into some detail on that.

Colin Marshall

The way we - so the way we would advise you to look at it is obviously in our earnings release we give you an idea of the costs, which were $53 last quarter and to color will be that PRB prices typically from Spring Creek and then the rest of the balance is the rail and port. In terms of the way that - the analysis that looks at, what we've said previously is between the sliding scale on the rail rate and the Montana royalties as they unfortunately charge on our logistics margin. Basically 50% of any price increase goes in royalties and the raising variable rail rates, that's the way - the rule of thumb that you should use when you're looking at it I think.

Heath Hill

Matt, if I could just clarify, you offered 42 to begin your question that sounds like a larger than our rail rate and more of a transportation cost, which would be inclusive port handling.

Matthew Fields

Got it, alright, it's very helpful. And one last question for me on the Westshore agreement, for whatever reason if you had to exit that contract or not reach the - agree upon tonnage would cloud in for a penalty for that.

Colin Marshall

Yeah, there is a scale that's inside the contract depending upon where we are in the year and nominations and such, but there are amounts that we don't hit, but we've been on target for this year, so really we're feeling good about 2018.

Colin Marshall

And those numbers are significantly reduced from where we were on the previous agreement, so we just have to commit for tons a year or two ahead, so that Westshore on those - what they're dealing with and when we commit to them with the rail and the port then we look in at an element to take or pay.

Matthew Fields

Great, well, I appreciate all the color and best of luck.

Colin Marshall

Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question will come from the line of Jonathon Fite with KMF Investments. Your line is now open.

Jonathon Fite

Hey, good afternoon gentlemen. Thanks for your time. I had a quick question or two quick questions. I think the press release mentioned five test burns with potential Japanese utilities. Could you talk a little bit about kind of timing of those go successful, would that result then potentially 2019 shipments with success in those things and present 2020 opportunities? If things go well, talk to me a little bit about how that would then play into shipment volumes over time?

Colin Marshall

Okay, so obviously we've done the two test burns, I think the expectation is certainly next year and go forward that the majority of our sales will go to South Korea. They are the big customers for our export coal and if you - they have the - they are closer for the shipping which makes sense and they have more plants that's been type of subjecting this coal. So they will remain our largest customer. The Japanese I think will build over a few years, there's a lot of people watching the JERA deal, so I think it's more likely to be into 2020 and build up from there. And as you found - the reality is the dealing with the Japanese utilities they are slow and steady and very deliberate in the way that they move, so it's more like take 2020 then a rush next year. So I think –but once we do - the experience the other side of that is that once they commit to buying coal then historically they've been very reliable customers.

Jonathon Fite

And there were some press reports over the last couple of weeks around the administration mulling over the use on notary basis for potential coal export terminals. One, have you all been involved in any of those discussions and two, given that you've expanded export capacity really already, is that even - if I were to come to fruition with that even benefiting you or just talk a little bit about the implication on that potential development?

Colin Marshall

So we are aware of those - the discussions have been going on a potential use of funding additional port space. I think we'd say that - yeah, that's - it's great that the administration is trying to support coal exports to the US's Asian allies and obviously we think that is good. The space we've got - and that's more of a longer term. It'll take some time for anything to happen there I'd say. The more important project is first of all the space - the very real space we have at the Westshore terminal which goes up 10.5 million tons in a few years and then I think after that the Gateway - sorry, the Millennium terminal which - the efforts they're try and get that permitted are worth watching. They do demonstrate just how difficult it is to get a terminal done, so I think we're very thankful for the support from the administration trying to find way to export coal. And I think - and so we'll watch those, but I don't think they - yeah, it takes time to make these things happen, so we're not counting on the next few years.

Jonathon Fite

Thank you, guys. I appreciate it.

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Matthew [indiscernible] with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Just one short one, does the full year EBITDA guide include the mark-to-market adjustment of 5 million?

Colin Marshall

It does, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Colin Marshall

It's the stock compensation expense that's the component of SG&A, so it's included within, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. Thanks.

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Timothy [indiscernible]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my phone call. If I count last quarter you mentioned that it might be increasingly difficult for the mines in the PRB to increase production if the utilities were to need additional coal. Can you just simply discuss what you see in terms of yourselves and the rest of the industry in terms of how their productive capacity has been impacted over the past couple of years?

Colin Marshall

Okay, well, I hope you'll understand. I can't speak for the other PRB producers, but for ourselves clearly for the rest of this year we're now - because the issues we had at Antelope, we're fully sold out and trying to move shipments from Antelope. We do have a little bit of capacity at Cordero Rojo and Spring Creek, but not much and we're spilling sales for next year. Certainly the capacity that we have now is a lot less than we had a few years ago for a variety of reasons, the most obvious is that the - as the run's gone away we've been able to take care of rising strip ratios and hold it by reallocating equipment rather than buying additional equipment that we would have had done to maintain productive capacity. So certainly for us the rise in strip ratios in the whole distance means that the amount of coal we can produce this year is less than we could have produced say three or four years ago. And that trend will continue unless we were to price this with the support putting in a lot of capital which they've certainly done for us at the moment. So we believe the - certainly our capacity come down over the years. In terms of how much, could you squeak out over a short period or over a year compared to your plant, there's normally a bit of flexibility, but generally not that much and until I guess you're actually tested by demand rising. You don't know.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, okay, thank you very much.

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of David Gibson with Brandy's [ph]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, a couple questions. I want to start with given how your bonds are a fairly steep coupon in the market today and they're trading at a discount from Par which seems to be growing and I'm wondering even in a difficult quarter like this for your free cash positive wouldn't there be some thoughts to adding to value by buying in bonds under par?

Colin Marshall

We analyze the outstanding bonds. They've really been trading pretty much at par the 2021the ones that are 12% coupon with the second lien security. They just became - in this fourth quarter it's the two years since we issued them and so it's the first call date. So you know we're monitoring it and will take a look and make decisions going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

And then another question, so you generally fairly small size and scale and you've got a reliance on just a few key mines and you're somewhat susceptible to things like - to what you've seen in these last few quarters and I'm just wondering has there been any thoughts at the executive level about combining with a larger operator and trying to reduce some of those risks?

Colin Marshall

Well, I think you asked me the M&A question that I can never comment on. So I think obviously we will - but we look at all the different things that are going on its half done, so I certainly can't comment on anything on M&A.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm not asking if you're in discussion, I'm asking if there's been any thoughts about reducing risks in looking that way?

Colin Marshall

Well, I said, we obviously we consider our strategic alternatives and we can't - and we always do that, so you can best assure that we continue to consider all different things that might improve our business, but I can't discuss any specific.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And can you give me a little bit of color on where you stand with the banks, given that you don't have much availability at the moment, but given that these are sort of one time-ish types of events? Would you have flexibility with your banks with the relationships for you to be able to get some weavers in some of those covenants if you needed liquidity?

Colin Marshall

We're in discussion with the admin agent, the lead bank in the group and they're aware of our situation and we're just going to keep working forward with them.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Colin Marshall

Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question will come from Alvin Chen with HITE [ph]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for taking the call. I'm just wondering, how should we think about the full year 2018 run rate for SG&A?

Colin Marshall

I think if you take 5.1 that we disclosed for the third quarter, I mean, you have that mark-to-market adjustment. We've been trending just short of about $40 million on an annual full SG&A run rate.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and so this quarter was a benefit of their stock price, but their final settlement is going to be - depends on the yearend stock price, is that right?

Colin Marshall

Yeah, the performance units have a measurement over this period of a total shareholder return relative to a peer group as well as the ending stock value. So that's where we've been marking this throughout the three years of vesting and just as we get closer you have to - any adjustment becomes larger because you're taking the full adjustment of the liability as we get close to vesting.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you, I appreciate it.

Colin Marshall

Okay, certainly.

Colin Marshall

Well, thank you. I'd just like to say thank you for your questions and for taking the time to listening to our call. We'll be - look forward to updating you on the progress during Q4 and full year in February. And hopefully by then the issues we had at Antelope will be well behind us and we'll be able to look forward to 2019 then. So thank you.

