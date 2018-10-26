Despite A Mixed Reputation, Dorman's Sales Growth Likely To Continue

Dorman Products (DORM) is a well-known, aftermarket, automotive replacement parts manufacturer. Despite having a mixed reputation amongst consumers, the stock has trounced the market over the past decade.

We think that the company’s strategy of producing a wide variety of low-cost replacement parts will continue to serve it well and with the stock down from its highs, it could be a good buy for anyone wanting exposure to the aftermarket auto parts industry.

Dorman’s Business Strategy

Dorman’s strategy appears to be to produce some of the lowest priced replacement auto parts and gain market share based on price. Walk into any major auto parts retailer and the low-cost parts are likely to be Dorman-branded or produced by Dorman (many lower priced point store brands are produced by Dorman).

However, producing some of the lowest-priced products raises questions about quality. If you look at the gross margins of both OEM and aftermarket auto parts manufacturers, Dorman has the highest gross margins among fifteen other replacement and OEM parts manufacturers.

Margins are about double the industry average! If Dorman is spending less to make the parts and earning more gross profit than competitors earn, it makes sense to question the quality of the product. Is Dorman sacrificing customer goodwill to earn profits in the short term?

Taking a look around various automotive enthusiast forums to see what consumers say yields a mixed bag. Some people swear up and down the products aren’t very good while others are praising them for being affordable and high quality. You have a variety of opinions. There are people saying that the suspension products and other drive train-related products are not as good as other brands or the OEM part. On the other hand, you have places where the brand gets mixed reviews with people saying it’s great for non-essential parts. You also have instances where the company did an absolutely fantastic job. A person identified an issue with a part and notified Dorman. Dorman changed the design and sent the customer the newly redesigned part. Given such a diverse array of opinions out there, the bottom line seems to be that Dorman's parts are acceptable to a large number of customers. Maybe some people don’t like the quality or aren’t fans but given Dorman’s sales growth, it appears there is enough of a market for their product. Of course, given that we looked at people's opinions over the last few years, there is the chance that quality has changed since some of the posts were written. If quality has been going downhill over the past few years, then Dorman may lose customers and sales growth may slow.

There doesn’t appear to be anything for investors to worry about here. We think the best way to analyze if there has been any substantial degradation in quality over time is to look at gross margins. If gross margins have continually risen, it could signal that corners are being cut in the manufacturing process.

Dorman’s gross margins have been remarkably stable. The dips in margin and the subsequent margin increases correspond with recession and the following recovery, so nothing seems unusual. So, it’s likely that Dorman’s parts are largely the same quality they’ve always been. So, the “scuttlebutt” and customer opinions from the past few years that we’ve read from scouring automotive forums should be just as valid today.

Summary

Dorman has seen sales growth that outpaced its most comparable company and that looks to continue as Dorman seems to have found a combination of low prices and quality that is reasonably acceptable to many customers. Over the past four years, Cooper-Standard (CPS) which derives a significant portion of revenue from aftermarket auto parts (versus OEM sales) posted total sales growth of just under 12%. Dorman, by contrast, grew sales by 20%. If Dorman can keep up its sales growth, the stock looks attractively priced at a forward P/E of 15. If you are an investor looking for exposure to the aftermarket auto parts business, Dorman is probably worth a look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAP, ORLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.