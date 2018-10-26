PURE Bioscience's (PURE) CEO Hank Lambert on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:PURE) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Terri MacInnis – Vice President-Investor Relations

Mark Elliott – Vice President-Finance

Hank Lambert – Chief Executive Officer

I would now like to turn the conference over to Terri MacInnis, Vice President of Investor Relations at Bibicoff + MacInnis Inc. Please go ahead.

Terri MacInnis

Thank you, Salvis [ph], and good afternoon, everyone. It’s my pleasure to welcome you to the Company's conference call to discuss fiscal end financial and operating results and an update on PURE's food safety business strategy. On our call today is: Hank Lambert, Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Elliott, VP, Finance.

This afternoon, PURE issued a financial results press release and filed its yearend report on Form 10-K, copies of which are available on the SEC's website and the Investor Relations page of PURE's website, purebio.com.

This call is being webcast live and recorded. A replay of the event will be posted later today on the Company's website and will remain available for at least 60 days following the call.

Our discussions today include forward-looking statements. These statements include certain assumptions made by PURE based on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including business prospects, customer adoption, regulatory approvals, product and market development objectives, future financial performance and market share and other factors PURE believes to be appropriate in the circumstances.

Risks and uncertainties may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You can find a discussion of these risks and uncertainties and more information about PURE in its filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors section in the Company's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, in 10-Qs and in periodic filings on Form 8-K. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this call, and PURE assumes no obligation to update these statements publicly even if new information becomes available in the future.

This broadcast is covered by U.S. copyright laws, and any use or rebroadcast of all or any portion of this conference call may only be done with the Company's express written permission.

On this call, we will refer to non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net loss, that when used in combination with GAAP results, provide us with additional analytical tools to understand our operations. We have provided reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the press release.

I will now turn the call over to Mark Elliott, Vice President of Finance. Mark?

Mark Elliott

Thank you, Terri. As we reported earlier today in our fiscal year 2018 operating results and as previously discussed on prior conference calls, we continue to focus on building our commercialization efforts for our patented SDC technology as a food safety solution, while simultaneously managing our resources as effectively as possible.

Along with our current revenue projections and upon conclusion of our August $1.5 million financing, we now have estimated funding in place to support our operations through our third fiscal quarter of 2019, accelerate the commercialization of SDC-based PURE Control as an FDA-approved direct food contact processing aid for fresh produce and an FDA- and USDA-approved processing aid for raw poultry, accelerate the commercialization of PURE Hard Surface for the sanitization of food transport trucks and pallets and further accelerate the development of PURE Hard Surface as a food contact surface disinfectant for both the food processor and restaurant chain markets.

I will now discuss our fiscal 2018 operating results. Net product sales for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2018 were $1,774,000 million, a decrease of 3% compared with net product sales of $1,831,000 for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2017. Revenue from our core business, food safety, continued to gain traction increasing 23% year-over-year. Our fiscal Q4 food safety revenues increased 165%. And we anticipate that in fiscal Q1 2019 triple digit year-over-year food safety revenue growth will continue.

Total operating costs and expenses, excluding cost of goods sold and share based compensation for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2018 and 2017 was $5.7 million and $6 million respectively.

Net loss, excluding inducement expense, derivative expense, and share-based compensation, for fiscal 2018 was $4.7 million, as compared with $4.9 million for fiscal 2017.

We ended the third quarter with a cash position of $851,000. Cash received from financing activities during fiscal 2018 was $3.1 million, offset by cash used in operating and investing activities of $3.9 million.

On August 16, 2018 we completed a closing of a private placement financing to our credited investors. We raised approximately $1.5 million in net proceeds from the private placement and issued an aggregate of 3.3 million shares of our common stock at a purchase price of $0.45 per share, including the conversion of approximately $500 held in the form of a promissory note as of July 31, 2018.

In management efforts to prudently manage our cash position and our opportunities against anticipated revenue flow in April and in August of 2018, management implemented a number of wide-ranging cost-cutting initiatives to reduce expenses and bring down our cash flow breakeven point. We now target an annual revenue breakeven run rate of approximately $6 million. These overhead reductions were made in various areas, including Board and management compensation, and vendor fees. The Board continues to actively evaluate our future financing needs and assess the various types of opportunities available to us to meet those needs and to allow us to achieve our previously stated cash flow breakeven target in calendar Q1 of 2019. No future financing determinations have been made at this time regarding size, type or timing.

This concludes my financial review. I will now turn the call over to Hank for the progress update of our business strategy. Hank?

Hank Lambert

Thanks, Mark, and good afternoon, everyone. We certainly appreciate you joining us for today's call.

As Mark mentioned, our annual core food safety revenues continue to show strong double digit growth and momentum is building. Fiscal Q4 core revenues increased 165%. And we anticipate the fiscal Q1 2019 comparable revenues will also increase by triple digits. This solidly validates our strategic focus and the game-changing nature of our SDC-Based Antimicrobial Food Safety Solutions. Based upon that validation and the revenue momentum being generated, the continued expense control actions Mark discussed and the three key initiatives that I'll update you on in a moment, we remain optimistic that we will achieve our goal of a cash flow breakeven revenue run rate in calendar Q1 2019. Once we've achieved that milestone, we then expect to have better visibility for you into the remainder of calendar 2019 regarding projected revenues and the path for us to achieve our goal of uplifting the stock to a national exchange, which among other criteria requires a minimum $2 stock price.

As we discussed in our fiscal Q3 call, our cash flow break even timing forecast is based on our current expectations of customer adoption and rollout in these three areas. First, Taylor Farms’ rollout plan for FDA approved PURE control in produce processing for calendar 2018 and beyond. Second, the encouraging feedback in sales progress from our food transportation customers using EPA-approved PURE Hard Surface disinfectant. And third, the continued addition of customers and expansion of use of PURE Hard Surface at food processors, manufacturers, and restaurant chains. These three areas build upon our base of approximately $2 million in existing annualized sales.

Turning first to produce processing, the key driver of revenue generation, Taylor Farms’ largest U.S. produce processor is our first customer for PURE Control, our direct food contact antimicrobial, applied directly onto food during processing. Taylor Farms continues to deploy capital to support the rollout and use of PURE Control in its 14 plant network. You may recall Taylor Farms is using PURE Control first on shredded lettuce as an added processing step to enhance food safety by eliminating pathogens causing foodborne illness, including the leading causes, salmonella, E coli, and listeria. Once fully deployed, we estimate each of Taylor's plants represents approximately $1 million per year in revenue. In other words, an annual $14 million revenue opportunity for PURE.

Taylor is combining PURE Control or boost, as they have branded it, as a pretreatment with its SmartWash wash system. And they've launched the SmartWash Boost as a game changing antimicrobial treatment for produce. Taylor Farms has begun sales and marketing of the solution to its key food service and retail customers. In the introductory video supporting the launch, a Taylor spokesperson states that SmartWash boost provides a “virtual kill step” that would have prevented the recent romaine E. coli outbreak and his “the next generation of prevention of outbreaks.”

Today, PURE Control or more correctly SmartWash boost is used by Taylor Farms to process produce in two plants in Salinas, California for its food service customers initially. Use has grown from four lines in Q3 to 19 lines today. Taylor’s plan is to complete the next phase of its rollout, adding two additional plants before the end of this calendar year. As Taylor's customer adoption grows, additional plants will be brought online early in 2019. Taylor has begun testing SmartWash Boost on additional produce items such as cabbage, onions, broccoli, and strawberries with positive results. And this is expected to drive incremental usage in 2019 and beyond.

Last quarter we previewed a new application for our PURE Hard Surface disinfectant that was being tested by Taylor. The development of protocols for use of PURE Hard Surface disinfectant on the collection bins which transport vegetables from the field into Taylor's processing plants. That work is progressing and we anticipate 2019 sales for this new application at which point we expect to have more information to share with you.

In the meantime, what is important to note is this validation by Taylor Farms after successfully using PURE Hard Surface extensively for environmental disinfection inside it's processing plant was initiated by them to seek to expand the use of very uniquely safe and effective SDC antimicrobial.

We routinely attend relevant trade shows in an effort to educate and increase awareness of our food safety solutions. Last week, we exhibited at the Produce Marketers Association or PMA Fresh Summit in Orlando to feature both our PURE Control antimicrobial and PURE Hard Surface to more than 20,000 attendees. PMA is the premier event for the global fresh produce supply chain. As a result of our advanced awareness building campaign and the meetings held during the summit, we generated dozens of leads among leading produce companies that we are aggressively following up on. Not surprisingly, significant interest has been stimulated by our offering of a solution that can prevent future outbreaks like the industry experienced with romaine lettuce.

Looking toward expansion of PURE Control with other produce processors, today we already have 10 additional companies conducting or evaluating their own in-house validation and optimization testing, which is industry’s standard operating procedure before placing an initial order. We're making important progress with several of those larger new processors that bodes well for calendar 2019. And I expect to have more information in our fiscal Q1 call in December.

Turning now to food transport sanitization, our safe, cost effective and superior disinfectant solution addresses an estimated $50 million total market opportunity. Our first transportation customers, which include the largest North American food distributor, represent a $2 million two to $3 million annual revenue opportunity for us when fully deployed. There are more than 200,000 refrigerated and non-refrigerated food transport trucks in the U.S. We have a targeted prospect list and our sales and business development teams routinely highlight our reference account as part of those efforts.

To continue to expand awareness on the food transportation market, next week we will exhibit at the International Food Service Distributors Association, or IFDA in San Antonio. IFDA is the premier annual event where leaders and operations, transportation and technology gather with speakers, innovators, and disruptors to chart the future of food service distribution.

We sell directly into each operating company at our reference account client and we perform the training and installation at each company individually. To date, we have shipped product and equipment to 19 of those operating companies and adoption is accelerating. We are currently working with three of their super distribution centers which deploy three times the number of trucks as the average center and could help us reach our year end goal of being in 50% of their operating companies’ systems by calendar year end, and then build from there to reach the $2 million to $3 million annual revenue opportunity.

Taylor Farms also continues to be a customer for our truck sensitization solution. And word of mouth from users is what continues to drive interest and we're gaining traction. We are actively presenting that solution to more than half a dozen other trucking companies.

PURE Hard Surface disinfectant is the perfect solution for transportation companies to meet the requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act, particularly as the FDA steps up audit of food transport companies to ensure compliance. PURE Hard Surface saves time and money, providing several compelling, competitive advantages for disinfecting, refrigerated and non-refrigerated trucks. It is mist-spray applied as a nontoxic disinfection treatment to a trailer, and its refrigeration unit generating a dramatic five blog pathogen reduction in just 15 minutes versus the two hours it now takes carriers or distributors to clean and sanitize a truck. This results in significant labor savings and minimizes trailer downtime to get them back on the road, with the important added benefit of being noncorrosive to refrigeration units. In addition, we have demonstrated extended residual kill in food transport trucks.

Continuing our discussion of PURE Hard Surface, we are building upon the gains made in early fiscal Q3 when PURE Hard Surface was adopted by two household brand names for plant, and equipment and environmental sensitization. And Taylor Farms continued expanding environmental usage and applications within its network of plants. Early in fiscal Q4, we gained adoption by national brands, including Butterball, Ben & Jerry's and Chicken of the Sea, and have added additional plants in the Del Monte network. We also brought on two new distributors. We continue to add customers and plants and expanded applications within existing customers at the rate of more than one per week.

We've been asked about our overall ongoing sales and marketing efforts to expand awareness of our food safety solutions. We continue both push and pull marketing while we do approach larger retailers and restaurant chains directly to pull sales, we find that an even more effective route is to have the suppliers such as Taylor Farms make these retailer introductions.

PURE Hard Surface usage for plant equipment and environmental disinfection is now up to 85 national food manufacturers and processors in a wide range of industry segments, including produce, bakeries, pet food, cheese and dairy, and meat. We are well on our way toward our calendar goal to supply 100 users in this category.

Restaurant chains continue to have particular interest in the superior ability of our patented SDC technology to eliminate Norovirus, the leading cause of foodborne illness outbreaks in restaurants.

In our last call, we told you that the cheesecake factory rolled out usage to their entire 210 stores system in the U.S. The cheesecake factory initially is using PURE in the front of the house on dining tables, and it will soon begin testing for backup house usage. We continue to expect, as mentioned last quarter, another new national restaurant chain to become a customer and fiscal Q4. Also, we're beginning testing with another national quick service restaurant chain. We look forward to announcements along the way to achieving our goal to add at least three new restaurant chains in calendar 2018.

Last quarter, we began an initiative into a new market for PURE Hard Surface for disinfection in egg hatcheries. We’re finalizing protocols and we'll begin testing at two hatcheries in two weeks, until we complete testing sometime in mid-calendar 2019 it's too early to comment on market metrics or expected penetration.

We anticipate numerous application points for PURE Hard Surface disinfectant, including breeder farms, hatcheries and chicken egg transport vehicles. The parameters of our testing program are built to not only quantify pathogen reduction, but also how much product to use and how often a typical product application will be required.

Our objective is to optimize the pathogen free environment, reducing cross contamination risk for egg laying, hatching, and growing birds, lowering the very high mortality rates and ensuring cleaner birds entering processing.

While we're on the subject of poultry, now I will discuss PURE Control use in poultry processing for which we have FDA approval and have US FDA approval for use in pre-online reprocessing and post-chill raw poultry processing. We continue in-plant testing and validation efforts with major poultry processors for poultry parts, and still expect that optimization work to continue in the calendar 2019.

Poultry parts represent approximately 75% of all poultry sold to consumers. It's a large and very important potential market for us. We know of no other equally effective, nontoxic solution, and believe PURE Control is the breakthrough solution to poultry industry needs.

In initial testing, PURE Control dramatically reduced Salmonella at a rate that interventions currently being used are not consistently achieving. While ounce-for-ounce PURE Control will be more expensive than existing chemistries, we continue to believe our total value proposition is compelling. In addition to seeking a superior answer to reducing Salmonella, the poultry processors that we have talked to are working with are seeking ways to get rid of the legacy product, PAA, or peracetic acid because of its toxicity and the fact that it's an irritant to employees.

PAA, which is less expensive and currently in general use, has a negative impact on the environment and equipment and has a negative impact on yield.

Before I open up the call for our Q&A session, I want to reiterate that we're increasingly confident that the revenues needed to drive us to cash flow break even and beyond are achievable. Our customers control the timing of any roll out and based on their communications to us and evidenced by the investments they are making to implement our solutions, our path to cash flow breakeven is clearly in focus.

Towards that end, earlier this month, we promoted Tom Myers, a seven year PURE veteran to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. Tom has led the implementation and application of our SDC technology in customer facilities. He is now overseeing operations and our go to market strategy and team. We have begun to realize early benefits of Tom's initiatives to focus and manage the sales group, regionalized sales support to improve customer engagement while controlling costs and reinvigorate our distributor network.

Our sales and marketing team consists of three direct sales and technical service personnel, which are augmented by existing strategic distributor and marketing partnerships. We also have relationships with industry experience, business development agents, as well as technical service and equipment groups who can assist with the implementation.

Over time as revenues build and can support it, we would certainly expand our direct sales and technical service teams here internally. I will now like to turn our call over to Salvis[ph] our operator to begin the question and answer session.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from a Kay Farley [ph] a Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Mr. Lambert. I'm very happy to hear the report that you've just given us and I was listening to the details and I just want a little more – I was listening to your stages and I want a little more detail as to what we have to go through to get breakeven and lifted on the national exchange.

I realize that you cannot predict the future and so I'm not asking for anything specific, but what I'm asking for is the milestone that PURE has to go through that we will selling PURE Hard Surface and PURE Control through the food processors and restaurant chains and everybody else. So if you could break down by market segment, the milestones and just approximately how long it's going to take for each of those milestones to be completed so that I can figure out for myself how long it's going to take? Thank you very much. I'm looking forward to whatever you can tell me please.

Hank Lambert

Thank you Kay [ph], I appreciate your question. In terms of the milestones, if we go through the three key initiatives that I've outlined here, you know, first and foremost is produce processing and Taylor Farms adoption and roll out of PURE Control to their 14 plant network that is underway. It is being accelerated we are getting updates on a weekly basis regarding their plants and adoption by their customers of produce being treated with a SmartWash Boost or PURE Control.

We are projecting right now that we will have growing revenues toward the goal of $1 million per plant in the four plants that we will be in within the Taylor network by the end of the year and then they will be adding additional plants early next year.

Our revenue projections and the timing of those projections is really dependent upon the speed with which the investing capital, install the equipment necessary and bring new lines up in running on PURE Control. But in terms of a benchmark, I would look toward, the first calendar quarter of 2019 for us to be showing a significant and growing revenues from PURE Control sales to a Taylor Farms.

At the same time we are talking with roughly a five additional Top 10 produce processors, they are very interested in PURE Control also a to the extent that we can get them to adopt and bring us online in the next six months that will be, additional revenue on top of what we're looking for from Taylor.

As far as the, food transportation, sensitization solution as I indicated our lead customer, largest food distributor in North America, we are looking to be in 50% of their operating companies by the end of the calendar year. If we can achieve that milestone that will contribute to our getting to cash flow break even by the end of the first quarter of calendar 2019. And then we continue to add new customers for equipment and environmental disinfection with PURE Hard Surface, processors, manufacturers as well as restaurant chains. So those three revenue streams are going to be what gets us to cash flow break even and then beyond, after the first calendar quarter of 2019.

So that will be the first milestone that we have to hit in order to really qualify for and move toward uplifting on national stock exchange. As you well know, the requirement for listing on NYSE market for example, is to have minimum $2 share price, the only way we're going to get through to our share price is to show a significant sustained revenue growth and momentum and we believe that once we're able to show that by getting the cash flow break even and continuing to grow revenues at a substantial rate, that the stock price will take care of itself, that's the key hurdle that we have to get to.

There are other criteria for uplifting, you need 12 to 18 months of operating cash on the balance sheet and there was some equity hurdles as well, but we should be in good shape to meet those once we get the cash flow break even.

Our next question comes from Jim Desborough [ph] a Private Investor, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Mr. Lambert, thank you for the call, two questions for you. The cash position of the company, so you have enough cash on hand to run through the third quarter does that mean that you'll be doing another issuance or seeking private funding to keep the company afloat. And also on the revenue stream, currently, you're generating about $150,000 a month, which means three sales reps and distributors and you know, x, y, z. Where do you need to be on a monthly run rate that hits your breakeven point?

Hank Lambert

Thanks Jim, great questions. To the first question, what we've said is that, given our current revenue projections and I've kind of given you the underlying assumptions under those revenues projections and the amount of cash that we currently have on hand that should be enough to fund our way to cash flow break even sometime near the end of the first calendar quarter of 2019 and in that case, if we're able to fund our way to cash flow breakeven with our existing cash on hand, and revenues continue to grow beyond that we should not need to do an additional financing.

If the revenues do not come in on the pace that we have projected then we would most likely have to do a small financing sometime in the first calendar quarter. You know we as a board are looking at it a number of different options. We haven't made any determination at this point as to how much or what we would do to generate that financing. So we're looking at all our options but, best case we don't have to do another financing and revenues take us to cash flow break even and beyond.

In terms of the monthly run rate that we need. Again, just to emphasize, this is a very good point at which the emphasize, I know a lot of you are listening to these calls for some time now and as recently as six to nine months ago, we were talking about the need to be at a $10 million to $12 million revenue run rate to get the cash flow break even.

We have taken a hard look at our expenses and we have made significant reductions in expenses in terms of headcount, payroll, board fees, outside service providers like legal and investor relations et cetera, we have significantly reduced and focused our marketing expenditures, and the result of all of that is that our revenue run rate required to reach cash flow breakeven is now down to roughly $6 million.

So we get to the point where we're generating $500,000 in revenue a month that will be the point at which we can say we're at an annualized revenue run rate that gets us to cash flow break even.

Our next question comes from Gloria Gaddy, a Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, I have a couple of questions. Can you give us any more information about how much business that iGPS is dealing with the pallet sanitizing and if they – I think they're a one year exclusive win within tomorrow [ph], whether or not anybody else looking to do it.

And just what is the problem with these poultry companies that they aren't getting this done? Since we started the testing in September 2017?

Hank Lambert

Sure. Thanks Gloria, with regard to iGPS, they are after their initial thrust into the market, they have been working on gaining customer adoption for their pallet sanitizing program and they're charging a fairly significant up-charge for that. The traction hasn't been as great as they had hoped or we had hoped. So iGPS has not been a significant source of ongoing revenues.

As far as poultry, we have been struggling, as I think we've discussed in the past, with the fact that at 160 PPM, which is where we had to go in order to generate the efficacy that we wanted on poultry parts, at 160 PPM, PURE Control is significantly more expensive per ounce versus the existing interventions that are being used like peracetic acid, now we do believe that we have a compelling value proposition because we're non-toxic, they're highly toxic. We do not corrode equipment, they corrode equipment. We don't contaminate the wastewater, as they do a, we're not an irritant to employees and we have a positive to neutral impact on yield, and there's this negative.

All of that being said, that hasn't been enough to-date to offset the cost differentials, so we are continuing to work on trying to optimize, the PPM and see if we can achieve acceptable efficacy at a lower PPM and therefore lower costs, we're also working to optimize the amount of PURE Control that is applied per application or the flow rate, we can reduce the flow rate, we can also reduce the cost. So those are the areas that we're working on, we're wrestling with it, we're not there yet and we hope to have some better learning and more encouraging results in the coming months.

This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Hank Lambert for brief closing remarks.

Hank Lambert

Thanks Salvis [ph]. Well, we certainly continue to appreciate all of your support and patience as we move closer to that inflection point that we've all been waiting for. When I review our pipeline and our runway, I'm solidly optimistic about the success of our company and our ability to get the cash flow break even in the first calendar quarter of 2019.

I look forward to reporting our continued progress to you on our next call. Thanks again for joining us today.

