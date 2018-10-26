Orchard IPO: Product Candidates From GlaxoSmithKline, And Seems Undervalued

The company is expected to submit data from its clinical trials in 2020. The investors buying shares should get to know that they will have to wait for stock returns.

With an enterprise value of $868 million, Orchard (ORTX) seems a bit undervalued as compared to peers. Other competitors have larger enterprise value with a pipeline that seems similar to that of Orchard. In addition, investors will find interesting that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) licensed product candidates to Orchard, and it is a shareholder.

With that, the most relevant issue is that the company expects to deliver data to the FDA in 2020. This means that stock catalysts may not appear until 2020, which is not ideal. Investors may have to wait for a long time until stock returns are delivered.

Some of the best people on Wall Street are working on this deal. It will retain the interest of many investors:

Business

Founded in 2015, Orchard is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing autologous ex vivo gene therapies for life-threatening rare diseases. The company uses a gene therapy approach intended to transform hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the disease. The image below provides further details on the technology designed by Orchard:



Source: Orchard’s Website

With over 151 patients already tested for five different diseases, Orchard seems well-positioned to capitalize on this new generation of transformative therapies for immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders and hemoglobinopathies. The company’s pipeline includes a commercial-stage and EU-approved gammaretroviral-based product called Strimvelis intended for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency.

In addition, Orchard runs several clinical lentiviral product candidates including OTL-101, for the treatment of ADA-SCID, OTL-200, for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy, and OTL-103, which is intended for the treatment of Wiskott–Aldrich syndrome.

The image below provides the pipeline as reported in the IPO:

Additionally, the table below provides details regarding the total number of patients treated with gene therapy as of September 2018. Note that OTL-101, OTL-103 and OTL-200 were tested in more patients as compared to other product candidates of Orchard.

OTL-101 For The Treatment Of Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency (ADA-SCID)

Designed as an autologous ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy, OTL-101 is intended to treat ADA-SCID. With 61 patients treated and a maximum follow-up of up to approximately 6.5 years post treatment, Orchard expects to submit a biologics license application in 2020, which will include data from a clinical trial executed in The University of California.

So far, the results have been promising. OTL-101 treated patients showed higher survival rates of 100% at 12 months and 24 months. As compared to the historical group, the results are beneficial. The patients that received an allogeneic bone marrow transplant reported survival rate of 92.31% and 88% at 12 months and 24 months, respectively. The image below provides further details:

OTL-103 For The Treatment Of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy

Using data from 20 patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy, Orchard expects to submit a biologics license application for OTL-200 in 2020. The company is currently enrolling and treating more patients at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy.

The results for this product candidate are also promising. Data from clinical trials executed in December 2017 showed Gross Motor Function Measure scores comparable to healthy individuals in seven out of nine patients. The image below provides further details:

OTL-103 For The Treatment Of Wiskott–Aldrich syndrome (WAS)

The number of patients treated with OTL-103 for the treatment of WAS is less than that of previous product candidates. As of September 2018, the company had treated only eight patients. In addition, the company expects to submit data with the FDA a bit later, in 2021.

The results seem very interesting. The trials showed 100% survival in eight patients with a maximum follow-up of up to 7.8 years and a median follow-up of 5.7 years. The product candidate was also well-tolerated with no insertional mutagenesis. With that, the number of patients seems small. The company may need to test OTL-103 with many more patients in order to make its conclusions more solid.

License Agreement With GlaxoSmithKline

The company signed an agreement with GSK in April 2018. Under this contract, the company received rights over several products including Strimvelis, OTL-200, OTL-103, and OTL-300. Investors need to get to know that Orchard may make milestone payments of up to £90 million to GSK. In addition, it seems beneficial that GSK accepted holding 15.563 million of the company’s convertible preferred shares. The lines below provide additional details on this matter:

Market Opportunity: Greater Than $2 billion Annually

The prospectus reads that the company is targeting illnesses with a combined annual incidence rate of 1,000 to 2,000 patients in the world. This market size represents a total addressable market size of $2 billion annually. The lines below provide further details:

The company is targeting rare diseases, so investors may believe that the market size is not that large. With that, Orchard may be targeting a small market, but it could be very profitable. Keep in mind that the company will price its treatments in a way that the shareholders will be able to obtain returns.

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.29x, the financial situation of Orchard seems stable. In addition, as of June 30, 2018, the company had $48.7 million in cash, which comprises of 75% of the total amount of assets.

With that, it is beneficial that the company does not seem to show debt. The most significant liabilities are accounts payables of $13.61 million and accrued expenses of $28.66 million. The image below shows the balance sheet:

It is also beneficial that total amount of contractual obligations does not seem that large. As of December 31, 2017, contractual obligations were equal to $6.87 million, which is below the total amount of cash in hand. The image below shows the list of contractual obligations as reported in the prospectus:

Income Statement And Cash Burn Rate

The income statement is less appealing than the balance sheet. The company seems to be expending cash at a high rate, which investors will not appreciate. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the company had $160 million in R&D expenses and a total loss of $172 million from operations. It is quite worrying as the company’s expenses are more than two times the amount of cash in hand in December 2017. The image below provides details on this matter:

The cash flow statement shows that the company burnt $41 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. It seems a large amount if we take into account that it was only in the six-month period. Investors should be concerned about this amount of expenses. Keep in mind that if the company needs more cash, equity sale transactions are likely. They could create stock dilution, which could push the share price down. The image below provides the cash flow statement:

Use Of Proceeds

The company expects to use the proceeds to fund the development of its product candidates and the commercialization of Strimvelis. With the current amount of cash burn rate, the company may need further financing in the future, which is not ideal. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Capitalization

Orchard expects to have $378 million in cash after the IPO. The company expects to convert its preferred stock, which seems beneficial. After the conversion, stock dilution risk from these securities will not be an issue. The image below provides the expected capitalization as reported in the prospectus:

With that, it seems relevant mentioning that the company sold convertible preferred shares to several funds and received $150 million in proceeds. The lines below provide further details:

With 83.094 million shares outstanding after the IPO, each ADS represents one ordinary share. Thus, at $14-16 per ADS, the expected market capitalization is $1.246 billion. Deducting cash of $378 million from the IPO and adding no debt, the enterprise value should be $868 million.

The following are companies competing with Orchard. They were mentioned in the prospectus:

Leadiant Biosciences

Institut National de la Santé Et de la Recherche Médicale

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Editas (EDIT)

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

BLUE has an enterprise value of $6.95 billion and a market capitalization of $6.4 billion with annual revenues of $35 million. Its pipeline is more advanced than that of Orchard. In the image below, investors can see that it has several candidates at Phase 2-3 of development:

Source: bluebird

CRSP has an enterprise value of $2.43 billion and a market capitalization of $1.67 billion with $37 million in revenues. Its pipeline seems a bit more advanced than that of Orchard, but not a lot. CRSP’s more advanced product candidates are at stage 1-2 of development. The image below provides the pipeline of CRSP as reported on the company’s website:

Source: CRISPR Therapeutics

Editas Medicine, Inc. has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and enterprise value of $1.37 billion. The company reports revenue of $21.25 million. The pipeline of Editas does not seem more advanced than that of Orchard. Check the image below for further details:

Source: Editas Medicine

Intellia Therapeutics has an enterprise value of $866 million and a market capitalization of $929 million. It reports revenue of $29 million. Intellia has all its product candidates at a preclinical stage, which can be seen in the image below:

Source: Intellia

With this information about the competitors in mind, Orchard does seem a bit undervalued. Orchard’s enterprise value is $868 million, and competitors like Editas Medicine and CRISPR have larger enterprise value with product candidates that are not much more developed. The only issue is that stock catalysts may appear in about two years. Keep in mind that Orchard expects to submit data in 2020, so conversations with the FDA will take a long time. Investors may have to wait for a long time until stock returns are delivered.

A Lot Of Institutional Investors

The assessment of shareholders shows that Orchard was able to attract several institutional investors. It seems very beneficial. With this information in mind, many other institutional investors will be interested in Orchard. The image below provides further details:

Conclusion

With an enterprise value of $868 million, Orchard could sell shares at a more expensive price. Other competitors with similar stage of development have larger enterprise value. In addition, very relevant institutional investors including GlaxoSmithKline decided to take large positions in the stock.

With that, the most significant issue on this name is that Orchard is expected to submit data from its clinical trials in 2020. This means that investors may have to wait for a long time until stock catalysts push the stock price up. The investors buying shares should get to know that they will have to wait for stock returns.

