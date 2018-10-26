Union Pacific: Post-Earnings Thoughts

Going forward, I am staying cautious purely because of the stage of the current economic cycle.

Union Pacific's (UNP) quarterly results are interesting because of two major reasons. First of all, it gives us great insights when it comes to the company's profitability, volume growth, etc. while it also tells us a lot about the US economy as a whole. That said, I am very pleased by the company's results but believe that investors should stay cautious, nonetheless.

Source: Union Pacific

Another Quarter, Another Earnings Beat

Union Pacific did not disappoint. The company reported a record-breaking third quarter with EPS coming in at $2.15. This is 39% above expectations and $0.06 above estimates. It is the 3rd consecutive earnings beat with growth rates higher than 25%.

Source: Estimize

Sales are also quite interesting. Sales totaled $5.928 billion versus expectations of $5.878 billion. Sales growth hit 10%. Volume was responsible for 6 points of the 10% surge, followed by fuel surcharges (4.5 points) and core price (1.75). The transportation mix had a negative impact of 2 points. And this is where it gets interesting.

Below, you find an overview of quarterly sales and sales growth. Sales growth is currently at a cycle-high of 10%. This is incredibly impressive and the trend does not lie either. Sales growth has rallied from 6% in Q1 of 2017 to currently 10%. The first quarter of 2017 marked the start of higher top-line growth of transportation companies in general after the economy bottomed in Q1 of 2016 (green circle).

Source: Estimize

Total sales growth was supported by rising volumes in all but one segment. Energy sales declined 2% due to 3% lower coal sales while fracking sand revenues declined 23%. Note that coal is responsible for more than $310 worth of sales while sand sales are roughly $53 million. Coal continues to feel headwinds from lower demand from end-users while fracking sand gets competition from local producers. Petroleum, LPG and renewable sales increased 40% to more than $67 million.

Source: Union Pacific Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

Agricultural sales and volumes were steady. Total volume increased 2% while sales added 6%. This was mainly due to strong feed grain volumes and strong biofuel demand.

That said, the two most impressive segments are premium and industrial. Both saw volumes go up by 9% while pricing caused industrial sales to accelerate by 13%. Premium sales even soared 18%. Especially, a strong construction market and industrial production added to this strength. Note that industrial production includes both 'general' items as well as automotive products.

With that in mind, let's look at the company's operating ratio. The third-quarter operating ratio was flat at 61.7 points compared to Q3 of 2017.

The operating ratio was in a tough situation. On one hand, we have strong support from rising volumes and better pricing. On the other hand, we have rising input prices across the board. Compensation and benefits, for example, rose 2% while purchased services and materials increased 3%. Fuel costs rose 46%. The only segment that saw a decline was the rent of equipment and other items.

So far so good, but that's just half of the thesis.

What's next?

According to Union Pacific, we can expect volume growth to be in the low-to-mid, single-digit area. Pricing is expected to further outperform inflation while 2019 should see additional volume and pricing gains. Source: Union Pacific Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

Personally, I expect the company to reach these targets. Especially, the volume outlook for the full year of 2018 is almost solely based on a continuing volume trend.

The graph below is the reason why I believe that Union Pacific will reach its volume growth target. The leading regional shipments indicator is currently at its highest levels since the early 2000s. This is also the reason why transportation giants like Union Pacific and CSX (CSX) (and many others) were able to report strong third-quarter sales. This also means that Q4 should provide strong volume and sales growth.

Unfortunately, it does not necessarily mean that the stock is a no-brainer. The current quarter, for example, really did a number on the stock price. The price declined from more than $160 to $144. This does not mean that the stock is in danger given that the long-term trend is still intact.

However, we seem to be at the end of a very mature business cycle as I discussed in this article. This means that many leading indicators like regional shipments could see more weakness over the next few months. I believe that the current selling trend is a result of traders who are repositioning themselves, given that industrials and transportation stocks got hit very hard.

With that being said, I am not turning bearish on Union Pacific. I am impressed by the company's results and measures to avoid outperforming input prices. However, I did sell some cyclical exposure - for e.g., industrials and transportation companies. I only did this to reduce my cyclical exposure in what I call the end of the current business cycle.

I will add exposure once I see signs of returning economic momentum. Until that point. I am sticking to a lower-than-usual cyclical exposure.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.