Legacy Reserves: A Look At Its East Texas Horizontal Gas Development Potential

Near-term natural gas prices are fairly strong at around $3.20, but longer-term natural gas prices average out to around $2.70 to $2.75.

The Shelby area appears to have decent potential, although it is not as strong as the core Haynesville Shale area around DeSoto Parish.

I figured that I would take a closer look at Legacy Reserves' (LGCY) East Texas horizontal natural gas assets. This is an area that Baines Creek Capital highlighted as having a lot of potential, with East Texas horizontal natural gas production appearing to account for approximately 25% to 30% of Legacy's EBITDA from 2022 onward in its model.

It appears that the Shelby area assets may have decent returns at current natural gas prices, although this area isn't considered as good as the NW Louisiana area centered around DeSoto Parish. The Freestone area assets probably require higher natural gas prices to attract development.

Notes On Valuation

While I do believe that it isn't particularly realistic to come with a $10+ per share low-end valuation for Legacy, I did also mention that I could see $5 to $7 per share as a reasonable valuation for its assets. That would translate into an enterprise value of approximately $1.89 billion on the lower end of that range.

There is still some restructuring risk involved with the common stock. So despite the stock being under $5 now, I'd consider Legacy's unsecured notes (yielding around 14% to maturity) to have a better risk/reward profile.

East Texas Horizontal Gas Assets

Legacy has noted that it has 70 identified horizontal gas locations in the Freestone area and 174 identified horizontal gas locations in the Shelby area.

Source: Legacy Reserves

Petrohawk discussed the Haynesville SW extension back in 2010 and noted that the area didn't appear to be as strong as the core NW Louisiana area. It estimated that the Shelby area had EURs in the 6 to 7 Bcf range, compared to 10+ Bcf for the NW Louisiana area centered around DeSoto Parish.

Source: Petrohawk (via Haynesvilleplay.com)

These EUR estimates are outdated as companies have been able to increase well productivity over time. However, the general relationship between various areas remains similar. For example, Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) produced a slide showing how its NW Louisiana EUR estimates have evolved over time. Productivity has improved across most of its acreage, but the best areas several years ago remain the best areas now.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

This appears to be supported by the current Baker Hughes rig count data. At last report, there were 17 horizontal rigs directed towards natural gas in DeSoto Parish, compared to 6 horizontal rigs in Caddo Parish, 4 horizontal rigs in Red River Parish, 3 horizontal rigs in Shelby County and 1 horizontal rig in Nacogdoches County. Based on drilling activity, DeSoto Parish and part of Caddo Parish appear to be core development areas. Shelby County is good enough to have some activity at current natural gas prices, but doesn't appear as strong as the DeSoto/Caddo Parish areas.

Parish/County Rigs DeSoto 17 Caddo 6 Red River 4 Shelby 3 Nacogdoches 1

On the other hand, there are no horizontal rigs directed at natural gas for Freestone, Leon, Limestone and Robertson Counties, indicating that Legacy's Freestone area probably isn't good for horizontal natural gas development in the current pricing environment.

Natural Gas Prices

The current situation for natural gas prices is that near-term prices look good (at around $3.20) with storage levels well below average for this time of year. Longer-term natural gas prices have not really benefited though, due to concerns about rising production levels.

The December 2021 Henry Hub futures contract below shows that prices remain around $2.73, only a little above earlier lows, despite a significant improvement in near-term gas prices.

Source: CME Group

We can take a look at Goodrich Petroleum's (NYSEMKT:GDP) NW Louisiana Haynesville type curves to estimate the economics for Legacy's East Texas horizontal wells. At $2.75 natural gas (current futures strip from now until 2025 averages around $2.70 to $2.75), Goodrich claims an IRR of 43.1% for its 7,500' laterals. This assumes an EUR of 18.75 Bcfe.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich's Haynesville operations are mostly located in Caddo, DeSoto and Red River Parishes, so its assets are probably a bit more productive than Legacy's Shelby area assets.

At 90% of Goodrich's EUR (16.88 Bcfe for a 7,500' lateral), the IRR would be 31.6% instead. This is probably closer to what Legacy's economics in the Shelby area would be like, indicating decent but unspectacular returns in the current natural gas pricing environment. At 80% of Goodrich's EUR, the IRR would appear to be close to 20% at $2.75 natural gas, which is more marginal.

Conclusion

Legacy's Shelby area assets appear to have decent potential in the current natural gas pricing environment, although its Permian horizontal oil operations would have better returns and priority for capital. If longer-term natural gas prices improved to the $3.00 to $3.50 range, then the Shelby area assets may provide pretty good returns. The Freestone area assets may require higher natural gas prices than that to provide good returns, given the lack of horizontal natural gas development in the area. Legacy's midstream asset ownership in the area would help with the economics though, so I'm not entirely sure at what natural gas price the Freestone area becomes viable, other than to say that it is above the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.