53 Mid-October 10%+ Yield Dividend WallStars Show Target Gains

$5k invested 10/23/18 in the lowest-priced five 10%+ top-yield dividend stocks showed 16.47% less net gain than from $5k in all ten. High-price bigger WallStars dominated Mid-October's 10%+ yield pack.

WallStars have positive broker target price upsides. 53 stocks displayed 10%+ forward yield, $3.00+ prices, and $200M+ market caps as of 10/23/18. Yields above 11% narrowed the list to 30.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculate 32.25% To 103.3% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ Yield Stocks By Mid-October 2019

Five of ten top 10%+ Yield WallStars were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this forecast for 10%+ Yields, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 50% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to Mid-October 2019 were:

Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) was projected to net $1.032.84, based on target price estimates from ten analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% over the market as a whole.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT) was projected to net $504.75, based on dividends plus targets from sixteen brokers less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% above the market as a whole.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP) netted $487.89, based on target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) was projected to net $396.12, based on the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts plus the estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% over the market as a whole.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) was projected to net $357.43, based on a median of target price estimates from eight analysts plus the estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% over the market as a whole.

Norbord Inc. (OSB) was projected to net $340.68, based on a median of target price estimates from ten analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 111% more than the market as a whole.

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) was projected to net $330.24, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% over the market as a whole.

THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) was projected to net $329.80, based on the median of target price estimates from eight analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) was projected to net $326.53, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Ship Finance International Ltd (SFL) was projected to net $322.55, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts plus the estimated annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 66.54% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

53 10%+ Yield WallStars By Price Target Upsides

53 10%+ Yield WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top 10%+ Yield WallStars By Sector

Top ten 10%+ Yield WallStars selected 11/24/18 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top stock on the list was one of three from the real estate sector, Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) [1]. The remaining real estate representatives placed third and ninth: Orchid Island Capital Inc, (ORC) [3], and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) [9].

One Industrials sector representative placed second, Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) [2], while a single financial services representative placed fourth, THL Credit Inc. [4].

The energy sector had two representatives in fifth and tenth places, CVR Refining LP (CVRR) [5], and USA Compression Partners LP [10].

Two communication services issues placed sixth and seventh, Mobile TeleSystems PJSC [6] and Telecom Argentina SA [7].

Eighth place was secured by the lone basic materials representative in the top ten, Norbord Inc. [8], to complete the 10%+ Yield WallStar top ten for Mid-October.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten 10%+ Yield WallStars Showed 20.94% To 91.74% Upsides To Mid-September 2019; (22) Lowest Downsides Were Four at 0%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 16.47% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ Yield WallStars To Mid-October 2019

Ten top 10%+ Yield WallStars were culled by yield for this mid-monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ Yield WallStars selected 10/23/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+WallStars (25) Delivering 31.32% Vs. (26) 37.5% Net Gains From All Ten By Mid-October 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ Yield WallStars collection were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 16.47% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced 10%+ top yield WallStar, Telecom Argentina SA, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 103.28%.

The five lowest-priced top 10%+ Yield stocks as of October 23 were: Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp.; Orchid Island Capital Inc.; THL Credit Inc.; Mobile TeleSystems PJSC; Government Properties Income Trust, with prices ranging from $4.31 to $9.89.

Five higher-priced 10%+ Dividend WallStars from October 23 were: Golar LNG Partners LP; USA Compression Partners LP; Telecom Argentina SA; CVR Refining LP; Norbord Inc., whose prices ranged from $1396 to $25.86.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+ Yield WallStar purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: tompkinssquaredogrun.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.