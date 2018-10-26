People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) CEO Len Williams on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Mark Olson - Chief Financial Officer

Len Williams - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Jeffrey Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Andrew Liesch - Sandler O'Neill

Operator

And with that, I’d like to turn the conference over to Mark Olson. Please go ahead.

Mark Olson

Thank you. Good morning. Thank you for joining us today to review our third quarter 2018 financial performance. Joining me this morning on the call is Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer for People's Utah Bancorp.

Our comments today will refer to the financial results included in our earnings announcement released last night. To obtain a copy of our earnings release, please visit our website at www.peoplesutah.com. Our earnings release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the control of the Company.

We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in/or implied or projected by such forward-looking statements.

I’ll now turn the call over to Len.

Len Williams

Thanks Mark. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. We appreciate you being here today. People Utah Bancorp achieved strong financial performance in the third quarter. We experienced widening net interest margins and solid loan and deposit growth from a year ago, both organically and through our acquisition transactions.

The bank achieved 41% or $503 million year-over-year loan growth with loan totals ending the third quarter at $1.72 billion. Total loans have grown $91 million year to date, at 7.5% annualized growth rate.

Our associates did a fantastic job adapting to our deposit focus and managing through some of the portfolio diversification processes we have undertaken. We'll continue to focus on diversifying our loan portfolio and particularly growing our C&I book.

To that end, we've promoted Ryan Jones to Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. Ryan will oversee our commercial banking centers, commercial treasury management activities, equipment financing, SBA lending and other specialty finance businesses. Ryan is a seasoned bankers who is been with the company for over 13 years and has over 18 years of commercial banking experience.

Ryan and Philip Gunther are currently leading our efforts to automate and digitize our commercial loan origination process through the implementation of an online commercial lending application. The goal of this project is to ensure that we continue to provide high touch and unparalleled responsiveness, as we continue to grow in size, complexity of the products and services and expand our geographic footprint.

Currently we operate two commercial banking centers that are located in Salt Lake County. Ryan has also been tasked with opening a third commercial banking center in Utah County in the first or second quarter of 2019.

On the retail banking front, we plan to open new business oriented branch in the fast growing Pleasant Grove area during the first quarter, where a number of technology firms have recently built new corporate offices. The branch will focus predominantly on small business to medium sized commercial clients. We're also rebuilding our Alpine branch with an expected completion date of the third quarter 2019. The Alpine branch is one of our oldest branches with over $120 million in deposits.

Looking at deposits, we achieved 23% or $344 million year over year deposit growth with total deposits ending the third quarter of 2018 at $1.87 billion. More importantly, deposits grew $90 million or 5.1% in the third quarter from the linked second quarter.

We achieved this growth despite experiencing greater competition for deposits and competitive deposit pricing pressures from our peers. Our cost of deposits increased 16 basis points as we masked our competitor deposit rates and enhanced our deposit pricing programs to reward and retain high value customer relationships. We expect that our cost of funds will increase as deposit betas continue to rise consistent with our competitors in the near term.

We're focused on expanding our core deposit base, particularly from commercial relationships. To assist in this effort, we have recently hired Michael Baum, as Manager of Treasury Services. Mike has over 12 years of experience in treasury management. Most recently he was the area manager, team leader of a larger regional bank. Michael has been tasked with evaluating our suite of treasury management products and services to improve our treasury management sales and service processes. And I might add he's off to a great start.

Looking at our asset quality metrics, non-performing assets were $8.8 million at September 30th 2018 compared to $4.5 million a year earlier. Nonconforming assets to total assets increased to 0.4% at September 30th 2018 compared to 0.25% for the same period a year ago.

Total other real estate owned was $3 million at the end of the third quarter, which represents two foreclosed assisted living centers from the Town and Country acquisition. Both properties are under contract and are expected to be sold by the end of the year.

The allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.36% at September 30th 2018 compared to 1.45% a year ago. In addition to our allowance for loan losses, we have $9.5 million in discounts remaining on our acquired loan portfolio. We're actively monitoring the performance of the acquired portfolios, as well as our existing loan portfolio and believe we are well - believe we are adequately reserved.

The allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment excluding purchase loans was 1.66% at September 30 of 2018. This is an area we continue to focus on, not sure where the economy is going, nothing in particularly bothering us at this point. But like most of us having been in the business for a period of time we've been on this upswing for a long time. Our spider senses are starting to tingle a little bit. So we are continuing to increase reserves.

Much of the successes we achieved as an organization from the lending and credit quality perspective is the direct result of leadership and guidance offered by our chief credit officer. After providing over 45 years of service with the bank, David Anderson has decided to retire at the end of the year. I sincerely want to think David for his tireless efforts made on behalf of the bank. I wish Dave the very best in his upcoming retirement. Dave who's a member of the board of directors for both PUB and PIB will remain as a member of both boards of directors.

I'm pleased to announce that Judd Kirkham will succeed David as Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. Judd brings to this role more than 23 years of financial services experience and five years working at the bank here.

Most recently Judd was Senior Vice-President and commercial banking manager for the bank. Prior to joining us Judd worked for 17 years at Zions Bank and various roles in commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, regional retail credit management and other positions. David plans to work closely with Judd through the end of 2018 to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

We are fortunate to be operating in one of the strongest economic markets in the country. Utah's unemployment rate is at 3.1% for September, remains below the national rate of 3.9%. Utah has the fast - fourth fastest population growth in the nation. In 2018 job growth was 3.7% year over year versus 1.7% nationally. In addition Utah ranks in the top tier states in personal income growth.

We continue to actively evaluate other potential acquisition opportunities both in Utah and in states continues to Utah, particularly along the I-15 corridor. I'm also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 13th 2018 to shareholders of record on November 6, 2018.

Now I'll turn the call back to Mark to discuss the financial performance for the third quarter.

Mark Olson

Thank you, Len. Net income was $10.5 million or $0.55 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2018 compared with $10.5 million or $0.55 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2018 and $6.2 million or $0.34 per diluted common share for the third quarter a year ago.

For the nine months ended September 30th 2018, net income was $30 million or a $1.58 per diluted common share compared with $19.3 million or a $1.05 per diluted common share for the same period a year earlier.

We have excluded non-recurring items including gains or losses on sale of investment securities, costs related to the acquisition of the Utah branches of Banner Bank and the merger of Town & Country bank incurred in both 2017 and ‘18 and higher income tax expense related to the onetime revaluation of our deferred income tax assets record in 2017 to drive non-GAAP financial information related to our core operations. We believe this non-GAAP financial information is useful in understanding our core financial performance.

Net income from core operations was $10.4 million or $0.55 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2018 compared with $10.2 million or $0.54 per diluted common share for the second quarter 2018 and $6.9 million or $0.38 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2017.

For the nine months ended September 30th 2018, net income from core operations was $29.9 million or $1.57 for diluted common share compared with $20 million or a $1.09 per diluted common share for the same period a year earlier.

As a result the strong financial performance and lower income taxes, our return on average assets for the third quarter of 2018 was 1.91% compared with 1.93% for the second quarter of 2018 and 1.42% for third quarter 2017. Return on average assets from core operations for third quarter 2018 was 1.89% compared with 1.88% for the second quarter 2018 and 1.57% the third quarter a year earlier.

Return on average equity for the third quarter 2018 was 14.97% compared with 15.6% for the second quarter 2018 and 10.14% for the third quarter of 2017. Return on average equity from core operations for the third quarter of 2018 was 14.84% compared with 15.22% for the second quarter 2018, and 11.24% for the third quarter a year ago.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2018 increased to $7.3 million or 36.5% to $27.2 million compared with $19.9 million for the same period a year earlier. The increase is primarily the result of average interest earning assets increasing 24% or $397 million and yields on interest earning assets increasing 67 basis points to the same comparable periods to 5.62% for the third quarter 2018.

Higher yields on interest earning assets was primarily the result of yields on loans increasing 19 basis points to 6.33% for the same comparable periods and the percentage of loans to total interest earning assets increasing to 83.7% for the third quarter of 2018 compared with 73.5% for the third quarter a year earlier.

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 33 basis points to 0.63% for the third quarter 2018 and as the result of cost of interest bearing deposits increasing 26 basis points to 0.56% for the third quarter of 2018 compared with the same period a year earlier and then an increase in average short term borrowings of $45.8 million at a borrowing rate of 2.25% for the third part of 2018. We expect the increase in cost of interest bearing deposits to continue to accelerate over the next several quarters as financial institutions increase their competitive deposit pricing.

Net interest margins increased 48 basis points to 5.25% for the third quarter of 2018 compared with the same period a year ago. Acquisition accounting adjustments, including the accretion of loan discounts and the amortization of certificate of deposit premiums added 5 basis points to the net interest margin in the third quarter 2018. We expect that the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments will diminish in future quarters as the static loan pools pay down.

We recorded provision for loan losses of $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared with $0.9 million for third quarter of 2017. The increase in provision for loan losses is due primarily to the increase in allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment excluding specific reserves, offset by $1.3 million decrease in specific reserve on classified loans.

We incurred net charge- offs of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared with net charge-off $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2017. Non-interest income was $3.8 million for the third quarter 2018 compared to $3 million for the same period a year ago.

The increase was primarily due to a loss on sale of securities a year ago, and increase in card processing fees and service charges on deposit accounts compared with a year ago, offset by lower mortgage banking income year over year.

Non-interest expense was $15.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared with $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2017. Non-interest expense for the third quarter 2018 increased as a result of $1.1 million of higher salary and employee benefits, primarily from the addition of employees retained from the acquisition of the Utah branches of Banner Bank and the merger of Town & Country bank, $0.3 million of higher occupancy equipment and depreciation costs associated with a net increase of five branches from these transactions and $0.2 million in higher data processing costs associated with an increase in total accounts from both organic growth and acquisition transactions.

The company's efficiency ratio was 49.3% for the third quarter of 2018 compared with 57.1% for third quarter 2017. The company's efficiency ratio from core operation was 49.7% for third quarter of 2018 compared with 53.9% for the third quarter 2017.

Income tax expense was $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared with $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate for third quarter 2018 was 23.9% compared with 30.2% for the same period a year earlier.

The lower effective tax rate in 2018 compared with 2017 is a result of the reduction of the federal corporate tax rate to flat rate of 21%. The reduction of Utah state corporate tax rate to 4.95%, as well as tax benefits related to tax deductible stock compensation expense.

I'll now turn the call back to Len.

Len Williams

Thank you, Mark. We're excited about the prospects our larger platform - banking platform can offer. We believe we can continue to grow our business organically, diversify our loan portfolio and expand our low cost core deposit base, particularly with our larger footprint.

We're passionate and enthusiastic about our prospects to expand our commercial and industrial lending to small and medium sized businesses within our commercial banking centers and increase our emphasis on growing our commercial deposits with the expansion of our treasury management services team and through improving the products and services we offer.

As I mentioned earlier, we continue to actively pursue potential acquisition opportunities throughout the Intermountain West, which we believe is the crucial component to our business strategy going forward. Thank you so much for joining us today. At this point, I’ll turn it back to the moderator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Today's first question will be from Jeffrey Rulis with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Len Williams

Morning, Jeff.

Jeffrey Rulis

Hi. Wanted to follow up Lin on the – you talked about some of the deposit pressures and pricing that you're seeing, I guess how does that equate. On the - on the margin outlook, you also discussed trying to continue to diversify and grow the C&I portfolio and that relative to legacy book might weigh on loan yields a bit. So just kind of looking at the net of that and where you see the margin kind of outlook for the balance of kind of ’19?

Len Williams

Yeah. You know, that's a great point. It's something we spend a lot of time on to Jeff. We expect it to compress a little bit. The deposit betas still - we're committed to staying up with the market as those move. We had an especially large beta increase last quarter due to just the deposit strategy that the organization came up with to bump some rates a bit and changed some tiering and do some things.

So that affected a little bit. We have some of that accrual from the acquired transactions that will b e coming out of that and we all know that the C&I margins are tighter than construction real estate. So we do anticipate some compression, but I still think we will stay in the top tier arena there.

Jeffrey Rulis

Got it. I guess, while you have your crystal ball out. I guess a forecast on the provision and an operating expense there's been some – kind of some movement between both, just kind of a normalized kind of outlook on those two line items?

Len Williams

Yeah, the provision we tend to - and will tend to still be relatively aggressive. I think that's an area that we don't know when it comes. The Utah economy still has signs of life, a lot of life to it. But when those things turn they do turn. We are real estate intensive and so we'll continue to add to reserves probably consistent with the rate you've been seeing.

What was the other point?

Jeffrey Rulis

On the operating expenses.

Len Williams

Yeah, operating expenses are down a little bit. I think you may see those hold relatively even for a while because we're actually spending some money, presently to upgrade some technology that over time we think will even get us more efficient. But you might not see that for a couple of quarters.

Jeffrey Rulis

Okay. So that net of that is kind of a 2%, 3% growth in ‘19. I mean if you kind of put a number to it?

Len Williams

Yeah, we don't really put the guidance out there. But I would hope it would be in that range.

Jeffrey Rulis

Okay. Right, I'll step back. Thanks.

Len Williams

Thank you. Next?

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Andrew Liesch with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Len Williams

Morning.

Andrew Liesch

Hi. A question on the loan yields just kind of following up on the margin here. Just curious what - what's the average rate of new production that's been coming on the balance sheet?

Len Williams

It's been - overall in total it's been over 6%.

Andrew Liesch

And does that - what types are driving that right now?

Mark Olson

We still continue to see growth in our construction portfolio. Our commercial real estate continues to grow. Obviously as Len mentioned, we're diversifying the C&I portfolio and we expect some margin pressures there as we do that.

Having said that, we do think the overall relationship with our C&I customers will provide us profitability overall particularly from a non-interest income perspective. But yeah, we continue to expect to kind of grow the same levels that we've been growing historically.

Len Williams

And we would hope that any decrease we see in the C&I margin is made up through the treasury management business on the fee side.

Andrew Liesch

Great.

Mark Olson

And whether that's a non-interest income or account analysis, we’ll see that benefit.

Andrew Liesch

Okay. And then just on the provision, just if you can dive into more of the methodology just because the credit trends are really good, but the provision is little maybe larger than I was - than I was thinking, just kind of curious on why you have this methodology and what's driving this?

Mark Olson

I’ll tackle that a little bit, Andrew. As I mentioned, the economy is still good and our belief is that when you prepare for when it isn't. That's a part of it. We feel real good about our real estate portfolio. We're working through the process. A lot of the C&I stuff new to the acquisitions, so we're still working through grading and understanding those better. And frankly the leasing portfolio has been a bit of a challenge.

So we've had a couple of hits in there, so we continue to reserve up for that. And by the way on the leasing front we've actually moved that more from a national line of business to a local product to support existing client term loans versus the prior strategy on that. So that's why it's caution.

Andrew Liesch

All right. That's really helpful. I'll step back.

Mark Olson

Thank you.

Len Williams

Thank you.

Operator

