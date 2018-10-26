Why UBS Is The Ultimate China Play

These developments would be concurrent to its burgeoning hedge fund business in China. It recently launched its third product.

I expect it to have full ownership of an investment banking and mutual fund business by 2020. It currently owns a minority stake in two joint ventures.

Those of you that have read my previous reports will know that I’m bullish on the lifting of foreign ownership restrictions in China’s financial industry. To me, it’s a no-brainer: Chinese finance is a multi-trillion-dollar market that has been effectively closed to foreign firms – other than the dividends received from minority equity stakes that some foreign firms hold – and this has led to inefficiencies in the market. Inefficiencies that foreign bulge-bracket names, with their globally-honed experience and capabilities – can capitalize on.

The lifting of foreign ownership restrictions

The doors are swinging open for foreign firms. At the start of this year, President Xi kicked off majority foreign ownership by allowing a foreign firm to own a 51% equity stake in a mutual fund company and investment bank. Within two years, that 51% limit will be raised to 100%. Pair this with the already-allowed 100% ownership of a hedge fund and private equity business in China, and you can start to see why foreign behemoths could and should enter the Chinese market with a multi-pronged arsenal.

Can foreign firms actively compete in China?

It’s an interesting question that, unfortunately, can’t be answered with a simple yes or no. Let’s start with the negative.

There is a belief – which I don’t completely disagree with – that foreign firms in China will struggle to compete with big Chinese firms because most of them are linked to, or explicitly owned by, the Chinese government. So when big Chinese mandates/ECM or DCM deals are being sought, it wouldn’t be an outrageous claim to suggest that the Chinese firm would have a better chance of winning it. And to compound their competitive disadvantage further, there are Chinese financial firms – ones you’ve likely never heard of – that are huge. Therefore, it would take serious investment from the foreign firm to build a competitive business in China.

Let’s look at the positive. China has effectively always been closed off to foreign firms. Yes, foreign firms have joint ventures, some of which give them a modicum of operational control. But ultimately, the domestic partner has had the control and the business is run as a Chinese firm. As a result, the Chinese financial industry has never really been influenced by global best practices, and the end client (whether retail or institutional) hasn’t experienced overseas services so wouldn’t know any better. This sort of environment inevitably creates market inefficiencies which could be exploited by foreign firms that have much greater experience in a wider range of market and operational conditions. And even from a very crude standpoint, foreign brand names carry greater value than domestic equivalents.

From another perspective, we can look at the hedge fund industry in China. AUM has been declining in 2018 after exponential growth, but the dozen or so foreign asset managers that have a hedge fund business in China don’t seem to be struggling. The CEO of Hong Kong manager Value Partners (OTCPK:VPGLF) is seeing so much demand for its products that it has launched four in nine months.

That is the reason why we need to keep launching - we hit the 200 limit and we have to do another fund. King Au, Value Partners CEO (said prior to the launch of its fourth fund)

For investors wanting to gain exposure to the relaxation of ownership restrictions, I believe the best way is to buy UBS (UBS). Let’s have a look at how UBS has fingers in all pies.

Mutual fund manager: UBS SDIC

For years, UBS has had a 49% equity stake in the Chinese mutual fund manager UBS SDIC. But with foreign ownership limits now lifted from 49% to 51%, it will be expected that UBS will make the equity stake increase. It makes a lot of sense: all but a handful of Chinese mutual funds are profitable, UBS SDIC is reasonably large and its domestic partner isn't particularly big, meaning that it can't match UBS' spending power when it wants to increase its equity stake. Yet, as of the time of writing, only one foreign firm has announced that it will increase its mutual fund joint venture stake to 51%. That’s Invesco (IVZ):

Given the company's influence on Invesco Great Wall, a change in regulation allowing increased foreign ownership, and reaching agreement in principle in the third quarter to obtain a majority stake of the joint venture, the company began reporting 100% of the flows and AUM for Invesco Great Wall beginning in the third quarter. Invesco’s 10-Q, page 10

My expectation is that the first such move will be laced with bureaucratic delays because, well, it’s never been done before. Once completed, others should quickly follow. I expect that UBS will be in the group of first-followers.

Investment bank: UBS Securities

While it has yet to push ahead with majority ownership in the mutual fund industry, UBS will be one of the first to get a 51% stake in a Chinese investment bank. It currently owns a 24.99% stake in UBS Securities, and was the first foreign investment bank to make the application to Chinese regulators to move to 51%. Recently, an equity stake in its joint venture – the size of the stake coincidentally being 26.01% – will take place next month.

This is an industry where more than 80% of companies are profitable. Now, it’s worth stating that most of the unprofitable firms are the Sino-foreign joint ventures. But there’s a reason for that:

The domestic shareholder almost always has its own investment banking business, so it runs the joint venture to capitalize on the foreign brand name, but to not compete with its own operations.

It does that by restricting the business licenses the joint venture gets, almost always only having an underwriting license.

This means that over 90% of industry revenues aren’t attainable.

This will change when the foreign shareholder gains majority control because it will apply for more business licenses and will look to be more competitive in the industry.

Breakdown of Chinese investment banking industry revenue. Source: $ billions. Source: Securities Association of China

Hedge fund manager: UBS Asset Management

Let’s revert back to the point made earlier about demand for foreign-branded hedge funds in China. It appears as though they are seeing strong demand despite industry AUM falling.

China’s hedge fund industry AUM. Units: $ billions. Source: Asset management association of China

As such, UBS’ progress should be welcomed. In past twelve months, it has launched three hedge fund products: an equity fund, a cash management fund and a fixed income fund. My expectation is that given the firm’s strong brand recognition in China – particularly through its two joint ventures – it will have seen strong demand for these products like Value Partners has.

It’s worth considering that with both the mutual fund and investment banking businesses, a 51% stake is not the end game; UBS will get to 100% ownership in the next few years. It’s therefore realistic to assume UBS will have a fully-owned mutual fund business, a fully-owned investment banking business, and a fully-owned hedge fund business in China by 2020. Ultimately, this will mean that UBS has full control over all of its China operations. Bringing global experience to an inefficient market should reap benefits for the top- and bottom line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.