Cloud Peak Energy: Problems Continue

When back in June I wrote an article on Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) titled “Cloud Peak Energy: Hard To Sustain Upside”, I did not think that the stock will go that far down. At the time of writing that article, Cloud Peak Energy was about $3.50, and I expected that the low end of the $2.80 - $4.00 range could be interesting for speculation. The stock never stopped there, went through the support level like the knife goes through the butter and fell to $2.10 without any serious attempt to rebound:

Now, Cloud Peak Energy issued its third-quarter results, and things continue to look grim. In the third quarter of this year, the company reported revenue of $233 million and GAAP income of $0.17 per share, boosted by the non-cash gain of $19.5 million due to the termination of postretirement medical plan. The company shipped 13.1 million tons of coal in the third-quarter due to problems at Antelope mine which struggles with long-lasting impact from heavy rains in the second quarter.

The average cost per ton came at $11.05, compared to $9.65 per ton in the third quarter of 2017. Higher stripping ratio is the main driver in this increase, so higher costs are here to stay. The bright spot in the picture with production/shipments challenges and higher cost is the export segment, which produced cash margin of $7.06 per ton compared to $2.25 per ton in the third quarter of 2017. However, with shipments of 1.5 million tons in the third quarter of this year, it is not a game changer for the company.

Beside problems at Antelope mine, third-quarter shipments were negatively affected by low demand at Cordero Rojo mine. However, whatever demand is in the fourth quarter, the company will not be affected by it as it has committed to sell 52 million tons of coal and guides for coal shipments of 49 million – 51 million tons - some customer will apparently have to wait.

Back in the second quarter of 2018, the company renegotiated its credit line, reducing borrowing capacity from $400 million to $150 million and extending it to May 2021. However, applicable covenants reduced the capacity to $16.2 million as of September 30, 2018.

For the next year, the company has contracted to sell 35 million tons of coal in 2019. Of this amount, 28 million tons are priced at $12.34 per ton. Six million tons were contracted in the third quarter of 2018 at $11.57 per ton, suggesting price weakness. Cloud Peak Energy also expects export prices to decline in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The management is obviously concerned by the above-mentioned developments and even tries rather exotic ways to cut costs. As per the report, Cloud Peak Energy is moving corporate headquarters to an existing structure at Cordero Rojo mine and is expecting that the move will be completed by the end of the year. While it is good that the management is inventive in the ways to cut costs, I do not think that such a move is a good sign.

Cloud Peak Energy finished the third quarter with $110 million of cash and $400 million of debt. As time goes by and one problem follows the other, the question of how the company is going to deal with roughly $350 million of bonds due 2021 is becoming more worrisome. The third quarter report does not look great: continued problems at Antelope, low demand at Cordero Rojo, cut of financing line due to covenants, moving headquarters to a mine… I’ve been previously more optimistic about the company’s shares, but given the new information, I don’t see reasons to search for even a speculative entry – the shares are an avoid until (and if) positive catalysts emerge.

