Whether You Are A Bull Or A Bear You Must Reduce The Use Of Margin

I will show the chart of the S&P 500 versus the NYSE Member Firm margin date as of the end of September.

Today, I will focus on the daily and weekly charts for the S&P 500 ETF, known as the Spiders.

You know that I believe that the stock market is in transition to a bear market.

The Latest Margin Debt

The chart below shows margin debt (in red) which appears to be above $600 billion as the S&P 500 (in blue) set its latest all-time intraday high of 2,940.91 on Sept. 21. With both near highs one can assume that most investors remain bullish. One way to reduce your holdings in stocks is to reduce or eliminate owning shares on margin.

You can still stay long stocks, but you remove the forced selling that margin calls can cause. As a Chief Market Strategist for a regional broker dealer between 1999 and 2008, I have witnessed forced selling on margin calls just when investors should have been buying stocks for the long term.

Look at the Crash of 2008 which is within the vertical shaded area. I was a bear in 2007 and turned bullish on March 9, 2009. I was frustrated as so many brokers and clients were managing margin calls. If you owned a stock on margin and it traded below $5.00 a share, you had to fully cover the cash balance. If you were forced to sell and you could not cover the full amount, you had to liquidate other positions to meet your margin needs. Today, the S&P 500 is down 8.8% from its high so it’s still easy to raise the cash to pay down or eliminate margin debt. AVOID THE PAIN AND LOCK IN YOUR GAIN!

Why I Am So Bearish On Stocks?

It’s the unwinding of the Federal Reserve balance sheet. The unwinding of the balance sheet began in October 2017 when the balance sheet totaled $4.5 trillion. As October 2018 began, the monthly reduction was raised to $50 billion and on Oct. 3 the Federal Reserve drained $18 billion bringing the total down to $4.177 from the $4.5 trillion starting level. Beware that there’s $32 billion more to drain over through Oct. 31.

The Daily Chart For The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The daily chart for the Spiders ETF shows that the ETF is below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $285.76 and $276.44, respectively. Being below these moving averages is a warning. The ETF is below the two horizontal lines which are my annual and semiannual pivots at $276.34 and $270.84, respectively. Thursday’s high could not hold my semiannual pivot at $270.84 which is a bearish warning.

The Weekly Chart For The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

The weekly chart for Spiders ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $280.30. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $132.11. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to decline to 48.29 this week, down from 62.88 on Oct. 19.

The ETF is below my annual, monthly and semiannual pivots at $276.34, $272.46 and $270.84, respectively, versus the October low of $264.70 set on Oct. 24. The all-time intraday high of $293.94 was set on Sept. 21 and the Spiders ETF is 8.8% below this high.

