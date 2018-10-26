No One Likes To Admit They're Wrong: Match Is A Buy With 40% Potential Upside

No one likes to admit they’re wrong, especially after a 50% move, but pride has no place in investing.

My sell call on MTCH was stupid - there’s no other way to put it.

Match Group (MTCH) has been one call which I got completely wrong. Instead of trying to bury the story, I reveal the lessons I learned which I admit are very embarrassing in hindsight. I hope this can help other investors avoid the same mistakes that I made. I am switching teams and rating MTCH a buy.

Business Overview

A quick business overview before I effectively “roast” myself. MTCH is a company primarily focused on online dating. It started when it essentially founded the online dating category with Match.com:

(Match Group 2018 Q2 Presentation)

Fast forwarding to the present, and online dating has evolved with the times as has moved mobile. MTCH is now most well known for their world renowned app Tinder:

(Match Group 2018 Q2 Presentation)

This app is built on a simple premise: swipe right if you like, or otherwise swipe left. MTCH has seen great success in monetizing the platform through its freemium model. Okay, let’s now get to the reason why you opened this article: here’s how I got this all wrong.

I Was Wrong And It’s Embarrassing

In May this year, I penned a piece stating that MTCH was a sell based on Facebook’s (FB) announcement that they were entering the dating space.

I’ve been wrong, actually very wrong, and this is evident from the share price action.

I’ve never been one to try to hide my mistakes, and below I list out in detail the mistakes I made:

I let emotions get the best of me. I failed to realize that FB’s dating app would not make an immediate nor near term impact to the market, especially since it won’t come out immediately. The recent privacy scandals don’t help either. This means that MTCH would be able to keep gaining market share and keep compounding earnings in the meantime. I did not give credit to the very positive trends in their underlying products. Again, emotions got the best of me and I viewed this with a biased mindset and didn’t appreciate the very real traction that Tinder was gaining. I focused a lot on their past difficulties with previous apps which appear to be a thing of the past as Tinder is experiencing success unlike any of their previous products. Due to emotions, I viewed perceived risks with heightened pessimism. I viewed every risk I found to be serious, especially their debt position. In a neutral mindset, I would have realized that the leverage is perfectly fine and decreasing as they increase profitability.

All in all, this is a call that I’m not particularly proud of. It isn’t as if I wasn’t aware of the role emotions can play in investing - but here I experienced first hand how it can just creep up on you. There’s, however, no reason to double down on a bad call in stubbornness - I now explain why MTCH is a buy.

Firing On All Cylinders

MTCH continues to report staggering growth in average subscribers:

(Match Group 2018 Q2 Presentation)

They however aren’t done improving their Tinder app, as they recently added new features including “Picks” and “Places”:

(Match Group 2018 Q2 Presentation)

These add-ons give more value to their subscription model Tinder Gold. Furthermore, MTCH is building out additional apps from within to complement their already mature portfolio. One app, Chispa, is targeted towards the Latino community and has done very well:

(Match Group 2018 Q2 Presentation)

Their continued strong execution has led to very rapid top and bottom line growth:

(Match Group 2018 Q2 Presentation)

This is a company which is growing revenues at 30+% rate while generating plenty of free cash flow.

MTCH has also been able to dramatically deleverage their balance sheet (as defined by debt to EBITDA), mainly through increasing earnings:

(Match Group 2018 Q2 Presentation)

Management gave the following guidance for fiscal year 2018:

(Match Group 2018 Q2 Presentation)

Valuation and Price Target

This means that MTCH sells for 8 times sales (based on 276.9 million shares outstanding and $13.8 billion market cap) and EV at 23.7 times EBITDA. MTCH also trades 30.7 times forward earnings. This is very cheap considering their strong growth run-rate. Their growth runway always appears healthy as Tinder still has a lot of market share to take. While their 50 million users globally and growing is very impressive, the U.S. was recently cited as having over 110 million unmarried people last year. MTCH is likely to also experience benefits from the network effect as they continue gaining scale as people are likely to want to be on the platform with the most potential matches. My 12 month price target for MTCH is $75, or 44 times earnings. This implies 44% upside.

A Look At Cash Flow Accounting

One thing which was weird at first glance was their free cash flow (‘FCF’). The company reports having FCF of $229 million in the first half of 2018, but they only reported a net increase in cash of $37.1 million. While they did repurchase $73.9 million of stock, clearly there’s a gap of over $100 million - what happened to this money?

When I looked at their cash flow statement, I found an interesting line:

(2018 Q2 10-Q)

This “withholding taxes” totaled $115.3 million. We can see below that MTCH paid a similar expense in 2017 - out of around $300 million of free cash flow, $254.2 million went to similar such withholding taxes.

Management notes on the conference call that the withholding tax and share repurchases are meant to “offset dilution from employee option exercises and to pay withholding taxes on the option exercises. (2018 Q2 Conference Call)”

Why is this so large? This has to do with their conversion of Tinder equity into MTCH options in July of 2017. These expenses are thus related to Tinder employees exercising their newly acquired MTCH stock options.

In return, it looks like MTCH gets significant future tax breaks as they state in their quarterly filing that “The Company does not currently expect to be a material U.S. federal cash income tax payer until 2020.” I expect these to be one-time in nature, but it however is unclear how many more shares will be exercised. Hopefully this helps MTCH investors reconcile free cash flow and net gain in cash as this certainly is not something you see every day.

Risks

MTCH is significantly owned by InterActiveCorp (IAC). As of their last quarter, IAC owns 81.2% of their outstanding common stock and 97.6% of voting power. This means that IAC has significant influence over the future of the company including capital allocation decisions and appointing the board of directors. Thus far, IAC however has a good reputation and has shown no reason for shareholders to distrust them.

It appears inevitable that FB will enter the online dating field. FB is a threat which MTCH investors should not underestimate - their over 2 billion users is a force to be reckoned with. That said, MTCH has more name recognition and expertise in the online dating space, and there is no reason why users can’t just use both platforms. It is much too early to determine if FB can completely eliminate MTCH - at best it adds a formidable competitor.

As discussed above, MTCH has seen a significant amount of free cash flow being directed towards tax related items the past two years. Management has not indicated when this will end, but they have indicated that it will create a tax shelter for the next couple of years. This is a complexity which should, while personally appears to even out, should be carefully considered by the reader.

Conclusion

I admit I was wrong - and there’s no use trying to maintain an incorrect stance. MTCH is executing strongly and presents unusual value in spite of its strong share price performance. Shares are a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, MTCH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.