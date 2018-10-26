Swedish Match: An Interesting International Tobacco Play

The company is one of the few big tobacco players that has been able to consistently increase its operating profit and sales.

Background

Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF) (OTCPK:SWMAY)) is a rock-solid international tobacco company. The company is headquartered in Sweden and focuses primarily on smokeless products. Its flagship offering is snus (or snuff as it’s known in the U.S.). The company also produces cigars, nicotine chewing gum and a range of other accessories. I believe that Swedish Match is well-positioned for the future, given the growth of the smokeless tobacco despite a global decline in cigarette volumes.

Business Fundamentals

Swedish Match has a very dominant position in Scandinavia with more than 50% market share in the snus category and some of the best-known consumer brands. Moving forward, the company aims to protect its leading position in Scandinavia while targeting growth opportunities in the United States and overseas. The company aims to establish itself as an industry leader, adapting to regional differences in smokeless products through a wide range of product offerings which are all smokeless forms of tobacco.

The competitive advantage which Swedish Match is trying to leverage is that of a provider of nicotine products which are a safe alternative to cigarettes. The company is really trying to convert smokers to use its products, even going as far as providing medical evidence that consumption of snus and other nicotine products is safe.

Most evident was the proof of concept from Sweden. Increased snus use by Swedes during the last four decades has been accompanied by decreased cigarette smoking and tobacco-related disease and mortality. Sweden has the lowest incidence of smoking as well as the lowest tobacco related morbidity and mortality in the western world, despite a western average incidence of nicotine use.

Source: Annual Report

So far, the expansion into the U.S. market has been successful. The company has been gaining market share with moist snuff pouches and tubs and volume growth has been impressive. To support this expansion, Swedish Match is currently building new operating capacity in Kentucky. The company has invested more than 60 million dollars, to support the growth of ZYN. Swedish Match is seeking to benefit from the fact that the FDA has been fairly supportive of their business. The growth trends benefiting Swedish Match are consistent with those that I have seen from competitors.

Source: Annual Report

Additionally, Swedish Match is a very forward-thinking company. The company has been very quick to modernize for a tobacco business. Swedish Match has rolled out an e-commerce service where consumers can order the entire snus range, order fresh snus and a range of other products. Interestingly, a popular feature is that consumers can also use the website to create their own snus blends. The e-commerce store allows consumers to get products delivered directly to their door and even subscribe to a fixed amount of snus cans each month.

Secular Growth Trends

Swedish Match is better positioned for the future than other big tobacco companies. The global smokeless tobacco market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. There is also expected to be an increase in the consumption of chewing tobacco in developing economies. Product availability, low prices and growing acceptance of smokeless tobacco as an alternative for cigarette consumption will drive this continued consumer growth.

Swedish Match also maintains a strong presence with cigars in the U.S. with well-known brands as Game, White Owl, and Garcia y Vega. Although the cigarette market is declining, the company estimates that the market for US mass market cigars grew by approximately 10 percent in volume terms in 2017 and this amounted to approximately 7.2 billion cigars. The company’s cigar volumes reached record levels. Swedish Match holds a 22 percent market share which is very impressive considering that this is a Swedish company.

Finally, Swedish Match is the largest player in the US chewing tobacco category, with the market’s number one selling brand, Red Man. Swedish Match also sells chew bags, a modern form of chewing tobacco available in small pouches. While sales of these products have been down in the short term, there are some interesting opportunities for the company to pursue further international expansion.

Valuation

Currently, Swedish Match trades at a price to earnings ratio of around 23 and the forward price to earnings ratio is 20. I believe that this is the case because the company’s earnings have consistently trended upward and dividend payments have increased accordingly. This isn’t a cheap valuation and reflects that the market is bullish on the company’s future. I believe that the company’s valuation is on the high side, considering that it has only grown earnings at around 6-7% annually.

While some of this valuation is attributable to the fact that European interest rates are low and Swedish Match using share repurchases to buy back around 2% of the stock, I still believe that this is on the high end of what the company should be valued at. At these price levels, I would recommend that investors wait for a significant pullback before deciding to go ahead and purchase shares.

Source: Annual Report

At this valuation though, investors are over-exposed to the risks the company faces. Swedish Match is still subject to significant regulatory risks. While its tobacco products are less harmful than regular cigarettes, regulators have not necessarily seen things this way.

In the tobacco industry, there has often been “one-size fits all” treatment in relation to products containing nicotine. This has hurt sales and limited growth. For example, the EU imposed a complete ban on the sale of Swedish snus and there is always the possibility that something similar could take place in the United States. Moreover, the marketing, packaging and warning label requirements which the company faces could significantly limit its ability to gain traction in overseas markets.

Investors should also be aware that an investment in Swedish Match poses currency risk. As so much of the company’s business is conducted outside of Sweden, a strengthening krona will hurt sales. The company’s significant debt burden also means that the business will be affected if there is a significant rise in the level of interest rates.

Takeaways

Swedish Match’s strong competitive position, adaptive nature and ability to benefit from secular growth trends mean that this company is well-positioned for strong future growth. Currently, the shares trade on the high end of fair valuation which reflects optimism and does not leave enough of a margin of safety. I recommend that investors follow this company and purchase stock if the price to earnings ratio falls below 15.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.