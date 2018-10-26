Axonics Modulation IPO: Data To Be Released In 2019

It seems very beneficial that Axonics Modulation was able to seduce a number of institutional investors before the IPO.

With a beneficial financial shape, a lot of cash in hand and a burn rate pace that does not seem significant, Axonics Modulation (AXNX) seems a name that institutional investors should study. In addition, the company expects to finish one of its clinical trials in June 2019. Stock returns could be delivered soon. With that, the main issue is the total market size, equal to $605 million. It is too small. Thus, revenues and upside potential are not that significant.

Source: Prospectus

The underwriters working on this deal are very relevant. The company hired some of the biggest names on Wall Street, which the market will appreciate. Take a look at the following list:

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Axonics Modulation is a medical technology company developing sacral neuromodulation or SNM solutions.

Source: Company’s Website

Sacral neuromodulation is used to treat patients suffering from overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. The company’s solutions send mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve intending to restore normal communication from the brain in order to reduce the symptoms of overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Source: Company’s Website

There are other large competitors selling systems that function in the manner similar to that of Axonics Modulation. However, the company believes that its systems offer advantages over the models sold by competitors. Firstly, the systems of Axonics Modulation are 60% smaller than that of competitors. In addition, the company’s r-SNM System is the only one model that is rechargeable.

Source: Prospectus

The company has received marketing approval in Europe, Canada and, Australia and expects to submit a pre-market approval application to the FDA in the first quarter of 2019. The market size does not seem that large. The total sacral neuromodulation market was equal to $605 million in 2017.

Ongoing Trials And Expected Stock Catalysts

Among different trials that Axonics Modulation is conducting, investors should care about the treatment of Refractory Overactive Bladder with the Axonics Sacral Neuromodulation System. The company enrolled 51 participants and commenced the study in June 2016. The trial is interesting since the company expects to finish it in February 2019. If the results are beneficial, investors should expect the stock price to increase when the data is released. The image below provides additional details on this matter:

Source: ClinicalTrialsGov’s Website

Axonics has another trial, ARTISAN-SNM, which commenced on November 21, 2017. The results are expected to be released after June 29, 2020. So, investors may have to wait for a long time to get stock returns. It is not ideal.

Source: ARTISAN-SNM

Balance Sheet And Net Income Statement

As of June 30, 2018, with an asset/liability ratio equal to 3.26x, the financial shape of Axonics Modulation seems stable. The cash in hand prior to the IPO was also abundant. Cash and cash equivalents were equal to $24.72 million, and short-term investments were equal to $15.15 million.

The list of liabilities is not a worrying factor. Its total amount is equal to $14.02 million, which is below the total amount of cash in hand in June 2018. The amount of debt does seem small as well. Total debt was equal to $8.98 million as shown in the image below, which shows both assets and liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

The income statement does not look that good as compared to the balance sheet. The losses are a bit scary, equal to -$17.4 million and -$18.06 million in 2016 and 2017, respectively. R&D expenses were $12.33 million and $12.51 million in 2017 and 2016, respectively. Investors should review the expenses in the near future. If the company runs out of cash, further sale of equity could lead to stock dilution risk and share price declines. The image below shows the income statement:

Source: Prospectus

Cash Burn Rate: CFO Was -$18.17 million in 2017

The CFO was -$17.33 million and -$18.17 million in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The company expects to have $130.54 million in cash after the IPO. Thus, if Axonics Modulation burns cash at the same pace, it may burn all its cash in about seven years. It does not seem that worrying after all. But, investors should study future cash flow statements since the CFO could decrease even more. The image below provides the cash flow statement as provided in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

Use of Proceeds

The company expects to use the proceeds to hire sales personnel and continue its R&D activities. The lines below provide further details:

Source: Prospectus

It does not seem ideal that the company did not mention when it expects to burn all the cash from the IPO. It is not ideal. As mentioned, if the company continues the same cash burn rate, the cash after the IPO should be burnt in about seven years.

Capitalization

The expected capitalization after the IPO is shown in the image below. As mentioned, the company is expected to report $130.54 million in cash and $8.98 million in debt. It is beneficial that Axonics expects to convert all its preferred convertible debt once IPO goes live. Keep in mind that shareholders will not suffer stock dilution risk from these convertible securities. The expected capitalization is reported in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

With approximately 25.305 million shares outstanding after the IPO at $15.00 per share, the expected market capitalization should be $379 million. Deducting $135.54 million in cash and adding debt of $8.98 million, the expected enterprise value is $253 million.

The prospectus reports the following companies as competitors of Axonics Modulation:

Medtronic (MDT)

Allergan plc (AGN)

Additionally, Owler notes the following competitors:

Source: Owler

Most competitors are much larger than Axonics Modulation, which is not ideal. It makes assessing the valuation of the company very difficult as these companies cannot be compared with Axonics Modulation.

Among the competitors, perhaps Nevro (NVRO) is small enough to be compared with Axonics Modulation. It has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and an enterprise value of $2.28 billion with revenues of $363 million. Additionally, it trades at 6.27x sales with gross profit margin of 69.85% and revenue growth of 30.95%.

Axonics Modulation is not reporting large revenues as of today, so using the EV/Revenues ratio of NVRO does not make sense. With that, investors should keep in mind that Axonics Modulation should not become an entity similar to NVRO. The reason is that the target market of Axonics Modulation seems quite small. The total sacral neuromodulation market was equal to $605 million in 2017. Axonics Modulation does not seem to have designed other medical devices. Thus, it seems a bit naive thinking that Axonics Modulation could have an enterprise value much higher than the one expected after the IPO, $253 million. Keep in mind that Axonics Modulation may not be able to control the total market size for sacral neuromodulation since there are other competitors.

Many Institutional Investors

It seems very beneficial that Axonics Modulation was able to seduce a number of institutional investors before the IPO. Other institutional investors should be attracted for this particular feature. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The number of shares owned by directors of the company is quite large. With this in mind, investors should study their actions after the IPO. If they sell shares, perhaps buying shares of the company may not be ideal. Additionally, the market could react very negatively, and the share price could decline.

Conclusion

Axonics Modulation seems a company that could surprise soon as the company expects to release data in June 2019. Its financial shape is stable, and the cash burn rate does not seem that high. With that, the main issue of Axonics Modulation is its target market, equal to $605 million in 2017. With an enterprise value expected to be $253 million, investors should get to know that the upside potential is not that significant. There are other competitors operating in the same market, so the expected revenues should not be that high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.