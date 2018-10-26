A Large Decline In Stocks Accompanied By A Huge Move Up In Gold

Elijah Johnson invited me onto the Silver Doctor's precious metals podcast to discuss why mining stocks are historically cheap and why an expected crash in the stock market will be accompanied by a soaring precious metals sector. We also discuss why Trump is beating up the Fed over rate hikes:
Note on my Mining Stock Journal. I mentioned a highly undervalued intermediate gold and silver producer in the podcast. I also want to note that occasionally I issue "sell" or "avoid" recommendations. I happened to notice yesterday that Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) was below $2. A year ago I strongly urged my subscribers who owned Novo in my October 19, 2017 issue to sell the shares when the stock was above $6. Here's what I said:
I am following this saga with fascination because it's a great study in mass crowd psychology and investing. It blows my mind that this stock can have a $1.3 billion market cap with almost no evidence of a mineable resource other than small, pumpkin-size "seeds" of gold samples. I exchanged emails with my junior mining company insider to get some interpretation of the results and affirmation of my view: "These nugget deposits are very difficult to model and drive mining engineers absolutely nutz! This is what happened with Pretium's first shot at a published resource at the Brucejack project in BC. The gold is coarse and not equally and predictably distributed, so the consultant had a very difficult time modeling the deposit and therefore coming up with an agreeable resource estimate.