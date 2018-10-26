A Large Decline In Stocks Accompanied By A Huge Move Up In Gold

Elijah Johnson invited me onto the Silver Doctor's precious metals podcast to discuss why mining stocks are historically cheap and why an expected crash in the stock market will be accompanied by a soaring precious metals sector. We also discuss why Trump is beating up the Fed over rate hikes:

Note on my Mining Stock Journal. I mentioned a highly undervalued intermediate gold and silver producer in the podcast. I also want to note that occasionally I issue "sell" or "avoid" recommendations. I happened to notice yesterday that Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) was below $2. A year ago I strongly urged my subscribers who owned Novo in my October 19, 2017 issue to sell the shares when the stock was above $6. Here's what I said: