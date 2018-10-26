Crescent Point Q3 Earnings: WCS/WTI Differential Clarifications

My estimation of fair value compared to similar oil and gas producers.

Clarifications of the pricing situation with regards to the widening WCS/WTI differential.

Crescent Point (CPG) released Q3 earnings with no surprise. But considering the stock price and the WCS/WTI differential, management detailed the oil price exposure of the company. At current prices, during Q4 CPG will realize prices at only 15% below the Q3 selling prices.

Also, management confirmed the $50 million annual cost-saving initiatives. The current cost structure is indeed currently higher than similar producers.

With these developments and a 13% stock price increase, the market still undervalues the company.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q3 results with no surprise

The Q3 production dropped by 1% YoY and 4% QoQ.

The lower production includes asset dispositions representing 4,800 boe/d. The company sold its liquids production at much higher prices compared to last year.

Crude oil and NGL selling prices increased by 46% and 29% YoY respectively while natural gas selling prices dropped by 5%.

As a result, despite lower volumes of oil, the oil revenue increased by 41% YoY. Natural gas revenue is becoming even less significant compared to last year.

With costs under control, the company increased the adjusted funds flow from operations to C$474.7 million.

With a capex of C$416 million, the company did not increase its debt. The ratio of net debt to adjusted funds flow stayed at about 2.1.

Management confirmed the goal to decrease this ratio to a safer 1.3 within 12 to 24 months, thanks to free cash flow and asset dispositions.

Focus on costs savings

Management also confirmed the goal of C$50 million annual cost savings. So, let's compare the costs with two other similar producers to have an idea about the cost structure.

Whitecap Energy (OTCPK:SPGYF) and Torc Oil & Gas (OTCPK:VREYF) have a similar production mix as shown on the graph below.

These two companies produce lower volumes compared to Crescent Point but it does not impact our analysis of costs.

The graph below compares the Q3 cash costs with the Q2 cash costs of Whitecap Resources and Torc Oil & Gas. These two companies have not released their Q3 results yet. I also include Crescent Point's Q2 cash costs in the comparison.

We can see that despite its bigger scale, Crescent Point is operating at higher costs. The goal of C$50 million of annual savings corresponds to C$0.77/boe, assuming an annual production of 177,000 boe/d.

So, the company has the potential to reduce its operating and G&A costs to match the costs of the two other producers and save C$50 million per year.

The widening WCS/WTI differential

Management addressed the question of the impact of the widening WCS/WTI differential, which could explain the drop in the stock price during October.

CPG data by YCharts

The table below shows the increasing oil differentials in Q3 compared to last year.

With the context of the widening WCS/WTI differential after Q3, management provided extra information:

Canadian crude oil differentials widened in 2018 due to increased oil supply in Western Canada, lack of rail capacity, pipeline apportionment and refinery turnarounds late in the third quarter. In the U.S., yellow and black wax differentials widened due to increased production in the Uinta Basin and outages in the Salt Lake City refining complex. The Company's corporate oil differentials for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 widened as a result of the changes in these market differentials. However, as approximately 90 percent of the Company's crude oil production is either located downstream of recent apportionment points or in the U.S., Crescent Point expects its realized pricing to be significantly stronger than Canadian index prices. - Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

The Q3 presentation also includes information related to the exposure to the oil pricing streams.

Also, management indicated:

Crescent Point currently expects its average crude oil selling price in fourth quarter to be only approximately 15 percent lower compared to third quarter, based on realized prices to date and current forward pricing. - Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

To summarize, the key message from the management is that the company receives a premium to the Canadian oil prices due to its limited exposure to WCS prices.

These statements probably explain the 13% stock price increase after the publication of the Q3 results.

The company at a discount

Management confirmed the production forecast of 177,000 boe/d for FY 2018.

The table below summarizes the netbacks the company realized these last two quarters. I have also included Whitecap Resources and Torc Oil & Gas in the comparison.

At Q2 and Q3 oil and gas prices, the company realized a total netback of C$11.3/boe before hedges. Assuming a total netback at C$10/boe and applying a 12x multiple, I estimate the fair value of the company at C$14.07/share. The table below provides the details of my estimation:

Thus, at currently C$6.4/share, the market prices the company at a 46% discount to my estimation of fair value.

The table below compares the flowing barrel valuation with Whitecap Resources and Torc Oil & Gas.

As shown above, Crescent Point and Torc Oil & Gas generate similar netbacks. Thus, the market values Crescent Point at a discount compared to Torc. The higher netbacks Whitecap realizes compared to Crescent Point explain the higher flowing valuation for Whitecap Resources.

Conclusion

Q3 2018 results did not deliver any surprise. The production volume and capital expenditures are in line with the previous guidance. And management confirmed the production and capital expenditure outlooks.

The highlight of the earnings relates to the extra information about the exposure of the company to the widening WCS/WTI differential. The forecast 15% lower selling price for Q4 2018 compared to Q3, due to limited exposure to WCS prices, reassures the market.

Despite a 13% stock price increase, the market values the company at a discount above 46% of my estimated fair value. The flowing barrel valuation also looks cheap compared to Torc Oil & Gas.

