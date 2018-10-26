Washington Prime Group: 2 Steps Forward

A couple of weeks after my last article on Washington Prime Group (WPG), Sears Holdings (SHLD) filed for bankruptcy. It has been clear to pretty much everyone for years that SHLD was heading for bankruptcy. The timing of that bankruptcy has been a significant uncertainty overhanging WPG and other mall REITs with exposure to SHLD. The SHLD bankruptcy is one crucial step forward for WPG's plans to redevelop its malls.

WPG's Q3 2018 earnings are another important step. Revenue, FFO and EBITDA are all up year-over-year. That is something that has not been seen since 2015. While the increase is very modest and perhaps better described as "flat", it is evidence that WPG is nearing the bottom.

WPG still has a lot of work ahead, and there are still areas of uncertainty. While SHLD has filed bankruptcy, it is still unclear whether it will ultimately be a full liquidation or a reorganization. This is a large bankruptcy with a lot of impacted parties, and it is very likely that there will be some issues that will be litigated. As of now, it is not even certain that WPG will gain control of all of the properties in its portfolio.

For WPG, the SHLD bankruptcy was an inevitable and necessary event. Much of the last four years have been spent preparing for it. Now is the time that WPG finally has the opportunity to execute and the future of the company will very much depend on its ability to do so.

The Sky Is Falling!

In an article written earlier this month, Brad Thomas warned readers:

Again, management has done a very good job of allocating capital - along with free cash flow after payment of the dividend, the company has ample capacity for its current redevelopment pipeline. However, if Sears files bankruptcy, Washington Prime will be forced to cut its dividend, and I do not believe that this has been priced in yet.

The Q3 conference call gave us some insight into management's thoughts on the topic. Management was dismissive of the idea of accelerating the 3-5 year timeline. The bottom line is that redevelopment takes time. The days of being able to build whatever you want, wherever you want, and by whatever means you could afford are long gone.

From the time of a handshake agreement on the basic terms of a lease to opening the storefront, there are numerous steps any one of which can be delayed. Finalizing the contracts, the construction plans and obtaining permits all take time. The actual construction can be impacted by numerous delays, especially in areas of the country with variable weather. It is naive to believe that everything in the redevelopment will go perfectly according to a calendar schedule.

The SHLD bankruptcy is not a surprise, it is not an unexpected factor, and it was not an unexpected factor when WPG set the dividend at $1/year. WPG is planning on spending $300-350 million over the entire course of the project. A quarter end, it had $73 million in cash, with another $43 million on the way when the deal with Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) closes.

By the end of the year, WPG anticipates to have over $500 million in liquidity. In other words, WPG has enough liquidity to pay the entire bill today, and the only thing its cash flow has to cover is maintenance cap-ex and the dividend. Which at a run-rate of $0.37 FFO/share, it does so comfortably.

WPG is not going to leverage up that much, but if a situation arises where there is a cash need before the necessary revenue comes in, WPG can easily use its revolver to take care of it and pay off the revolver in a few quarters when the funds do come in. After all, that is the entire point of having a revolver. The idea that WPG will have to pay for the redevelopment with current cash flow is absurd.

Impact of Sears Closings

Source

WPG has started including a new page in its supplement detailing the 28 department stores it intends to reposition. 16 of them have a scheduled closing or already have closed. Of those 16, 6 of them are Sears stores. There are an additional 5 Sears stores listed as "pro-active termination" but do not have a definitive closing date.

That leaves 7 stores with futures that will be determined through the bankruptcy process and theoretically might remain open if SHLD successfully reorganizes.

The immediate impact on WPG is the loss of rent increase in property expenses. Since SHLD paid less than $700k in rent, that loss is insignificant. The more significant impact is the potential triggering of co-tenancy clauses. In the conference call, management estimated 2019 co-tenancy loss of $7-8 million in what Lou Conforti described as the "most draconian scenario" where every Sears store closed by December 31st, 2018, and none of the locations are filled as the entire WPG team decides to take all of 2019 off to go hang out in a hippie commune.

$10 million would be a good estimate for a worst-case scenario headwind from SHLD closing. That would be approximately a $0.04/share headwind in 2019.

Redevelopment Opportunity

Source

WPG has added 3 more projects to its pipeline since last quarter, all 3 of which are scheduled to be completed during 2019. With estimated yields of 6-12%, these projects will provide a tailwind to FFO as they are completed.

The projects scheduled to be completed at the end of 2018 are anticipated to contribute approximately $9 million in NOI during 2019. The new projects will have a positive impact on Q4 2019 NOI and be fully contributing in 2020.

While 3-5 years is the targeted time frame for the redevelopment of all 28 boxes, individual projects will be done more quickly and start contributing to the top and bottom lines. Over the next several quarters, we should see a growing number of projects added to the pipeline with targeted completion dates in 2020.

Revenue Growth

For the last several years, the story of WPG has been consistently declining revenue and FFO.

The primary cause of these declines has been sales and lender givebacks, with a little help from declining same-store metrics. WPG has been aggressively deleveraging and getting rid of its poorest performing properties.

WPG's disposition program is mostly complete, with only 3 more malls it expects to transition to the lenders. The Rushmore mall was turned over to the lender subsequent to the end of the quarter. The Towne West Square and West Ridge malls are expected to be turned over at some point next year.

In addition to that headwind, WPG has continued to have negative same-property numbers, especially in its Tier 2 properties.

Source

Digging into the numbers, we can see that same property revenue is slightly up year over year, but operating expenses and real estate taxes are up. It is not a surprise that same-store metrics have been down with the number of bankruptcies in 2017 and 2018. As WPG gains control over the anchors, it is experiencing a higher portion of expenses not being reimbursed. This headwind might continue into 2019 with the SHLD bankruptcy.

Going into 2019, we can expect top-line revenue to be fairly stable with the headwinds of disposing of its non-core properties and the SHLD bankruptcy being substantially offset by development completions.

There might be some quarters with small YoY drops in revenue, but the days of double-digit percentage drops should be over.

Conclusion

WPG is trading at only 4.5x annualized FFO. Its $1 dividend puts the yield at over 16%. That is the type of valuation I would expect for a REIT with an uncovered dividend and at risk of liquidation.

Yet WPG is covering its dividend with a 67% payout ratio. Some might argue that cutting the dividend would free up more cash for development, and it is not impossible that management comes around to that point of view. Even if it did, the lender givebacks create significant taxable income which limits the amount WPG could cut the dividend even if it wants to. There is one $94 million giveback happening in 2018 and likely two for $85 million in 2019.

By the end of the year, WPG will have over $100 million in cash, enough to fund 1/3rd of its planned redevelopment spend. Additionally, it has plenty of room on its lines of credit. When it comes to redeveloping the SHLD properties, funding is not a significant problem for WPG.

For WPG, the story is now about execution. Can WPG find enough tenants to fill all of the spaces? Can it sign leases at rates high enough to justify the capital expense? Can it keep getting the 8-10% yield on newly invested capital? When those projects are complete, will the new tenants have staying power? Those are the uncertainties that will impact the success or failure of redevelopment.

I am reasonably confident that the answer to the above questions is a resounding "yes". WPG can fill the space in a reasonable time, the new tenants will pay higher rents, it can continue to get 8-10% yields and, most importantly, the new tenants will have a much better appeal to modern shoppers than Sears. Not only will these redevelopments help with higher direct rents, but the stores will also benefit the in-line storefronts and allow WPG to raise the rent on them at renewal.

In terms of top-line revenue and FFO, WPG is close to bottom. There could be some quarterly variations depending on the timing and exact size of the headwinds and the tailwinds, but it is apparent that both are flattening. Now that WPG will be getting control of at least a substantial number of Sears stores, it can finally prove the growth story.

The opportunity to invest in this much growth potential at such a discount is very rare.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.