Biocon Ltd. ADR (BCNQY) Arun Chandavarkar CEO on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Biocon Ltd. ADR (OTC:BCNQY) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Saurabh Paliwal - Investor Relations

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw - Chairperson and Managing Director

Arun Chandavarkar - Chief Executive Officer and Joint Managing Director

Shreehas Tambe - President and Chief Operating Officer

Paul Thomas - Chief Commercial Officer

Suresh Subramanian - Head of Branded Formulations

Analysts

Prakash Agarwal - Axis Capital

Dheeresh Pathak - Goldman Sachs

Surya Patra - PhillipCapital

Shyam Srinivasan - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Sameer Baisiwala - Morgan Stanley

Vipul Shah - Sumangal Investments

Ranjit Kapadia - Centrum Broking

Charulata Gaidhani - Dalal and Broacha Research

Prashant Nair - Citigroup

Damayanti Kerai - HSBC

Nitin Agarwal - IDFC Securities

Harith Ahamed - Spark Capital

Thank you, Jennies, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings call.

To discuss this quarter's performance and outlook for the rest of the year, we have the Company Management comprising, Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, our Chairperson and Managing Director, and other colleagues from the senior management team.

I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone about the Safe Harbor. Today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature based on the management's current beliefs and expectations. It must be viewed in conjunction with the risks that our business faces that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

After conclusion of this call, if you need any further information or have questions, please do get in touch with me.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Thanks Saurabh. Thanks Jennies. Good morning, everyone. Let me start by wishing all of you and your families a very festive and Happy Diwali season ahead. I now welcome you to Biocon's earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018-2019. And I would like to start with the key highlights for the quarter.

As you are aware, our partner Mylan commenced commercial sales of Fulphila, which is our biosimilar Pegfilgrastim in the U.S. market. I should like to remind you that this is the first biosimilar Pegfilgrastim to be approved and commercialized in the U.S., and the first product from our joint portfolio to be launched in the U.S. market. Our partner Equillium filed an investigative new drug or an IND application and received the go ahead from the U.S. FDA to progress Itolizumab, our novel anti-CD6 molecule into clinical development in the U.S. in certain orphan indications.

In September, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP issued a positive opinion recommending approval of Fulphila, our partnered Pegfilgrastim, a biosimilar Pegfilgrastim, and the CHMP positive opinion will now be considered by the European Commission and with the lightly approval expected by November 2018.

In October, the same committee also issued a positive opinion recommending approval of Ogivri, our partnered biosimilar Trastuzumab and the decision of this approval by the European Commission is expected by December 2018. Our partner Mylan initiated the commercial launch of biosimilar Adalimumab across major markets in Europe, post 2016-2018 and Biocon will receive economic benefit for this product in line with our global collaboration with Mylan.

Now moving on, I would like to present some key financials for this quarter. Our total consolidated revenue for the quarter was at INR 1,375 crores, up 35% over last year. Revenue from operations were INR 1,321 crores, which grew 36% over last year. This includes licensing income of INR 5 crores for this quarter compared to INR 8 crores in Q2 of last year.

In terms of segmental performance, Small Molecules revenue was at INR 432 crores for Q2, up 23% over last year. The Biologics segment was the strongest performer, reporting 136% growth to INR 367 crores, Branded Formulations were down 7% at INR 164 crores, and Research Services or Syngene business grew 25% to INR 419 crores this quarter. We booked a FOREX gain of INR 24 crores this quarter as compared to INR 18 crores in Q2 of last year and this gain is of course is reflected in the other income line of the profit and loss statement.

We incurred gross R&D spend of INR 120 crores this quarter corresponding to 13% of revenue excluding Syngene. Of this amount INR 77 crores is reported in the P&L. We capitalized an amount of INR 43 crores related to our biosimilars and Insulin Analogs development expenses. The gross spent are higher than last year, primarily our account of increased spent in biosimilars and Insulin Analogs in terms of a development programs.

Based on strong operational performance EBITDA grew 69% to INR 394 crores. EBITDA margin for this quarter was 29% as compared to 23% in the corresponding quarter last year. Core margin that is EBITDA margins net of licensing FOREX and R&D improved from 26% in Q2 last year to 33% this quarter.

Net profit for the quarter increased from INR 69 crores in Q2 of last year to INR 355 crores this quarter. This includes one-time gain arising out of an exceptional item reported in the quarter as the Company fair value, its investment in U.S.-based Equillium, adjusting for the exceptional gain and associated tax, net profit for the quarter was INR 184 crores representing a net profit margin of 13%.

I’d now like to delve a little deeper into our segments. Small Molecules as I mentioned earlier grew 23% over last year. This was an account of a better product mix accompanied by volume growth in statins, immunosuppressants and other key APIs. Our Rosuvastatin calcium and Simvastatin tablets continue to gain market share in the U.S. which added to the growth.

The Biologics segment revenue more than doubled as compared to last year, growing 136% year-on-year. Sales and profit shares on commercial launch of biosimilar Pegfilgrastim in the U.S. let to the strong performance during the quarter. Trastuzumab sales continue to do well in the emerging markets, which launches a newer geographies and increased description share in market where it’s already been commercialized. Recently our local partner launched the product in Turkey, where our Trastuzumab was a first biosimilar Trastuzumab to be approved in Turkey.

In Algeria, our product continues to enjoy a wide acceptance amongst patients and prescribers, while that has been a strong uptake of Trastuzumab in Brazil. The insurance business recorded a strong growth led by sales in several emerging markets, Biocon holds dominant market share in Human Insulin in Mexico, Malaysia, Thailand and many markets in Latin America directly or towards local partners.

When it comes to branded formulations, the revenues for this segment in India and UAE decreased 7% compared to last year. Performance in India was impacted on higher based of Q2, which benefited from restocking by trade post GST implementation last year. Decrease in sales, which has been seen in major divisions, was partly offset by growth in Comprehensive Care and Nephrology.

In UAE, the in-licensed Metabolics product portfolio and Glaricon, our brand of Insulin Glargine continued to gain market share, while in the Branded Formulations Generics market we faced challenges with repricing of products by the Ministry of Health.

Research Services, which is – our Syngene business reported a growth of 25% over last year, driven by Small Molecule Discovery Services and increased traction in the Dedicated R&D Centres. During the quarter, Syngene has commissioned a new dedicated facility for Bristol-Myers Squibb and renewed its collaboration with Baxter, which involved a widened scope of engagement and setting up of additional infrastructure.

Let me now turn to product development updates. As a part of our Novels Molecule portfolio, Phase II, Phase III study of our study of our oral insulin candidate, Insulin Tregopil is progressing well. Equillium, our partner for Itolizumab for the U.S. and Canada, a brief as I mentioned earlier received approval for an IND for the molecules from U.S. FDA.

It plans to conduct clinical trials for orphan indications including treatment of acute and chronic graft-versus-host diseases or GVHD and Asthma, and expect to initiate clinical trials in the first half of 2019. To fund the clinical trials, Equillium raised $65 million in its maiden public offering and listed on NASDAQ on October 12. This is the IPO pricing, Biocon’s 13.5% stake in Equillium is now valued at $32 million.

Now before I conclude, I would like to summarize our performance and our expectations for the rest of the financial year. We have finished the first half of this fiscal delivering a strong performance across Small Molecules, Biologics and Research Services segments.

Increase in sales growth hit by a better product mix in Small Molecules and growth in the Biologics segment led by Pegfilgrastim has resulted in better margins and consequently doubling up earnings over the first half of last year. We look forward to a strong performance across business segments in the second half of this fiscal.

We expect momentum in the Biologics segment to continue with new market launches expected later in the year and increase penetrations in markets where our products have already been commercialized.

With that, I’d like to open it up for question-and-answers. Thank you.

Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] We will take the first question from the line of Prakash Agarwal from Axis Capital. Please go ahead.

Prakash Agarwal

Yes. Thanks for the opportunity and congratulations on a good set of numbers. Ma’am, first question is trying to understand in Biologics sales that you’ve done. Is there a thought of revising your guidance of $200 million given the momentum has really picked up? So just wanted your thoughts there? As you just mentioned that you see incremental penetration across products and also new launches in newer markets that would really help?

Arun Chandavarkar

So Prakash, there is no revision to the guidance. As we have now that our numbers for the first half have been strong and we – that gives us added comfort, but we will meet our $200 million guidance. But now hopefully we can beat it, but we cannot give a number – the right number for the year.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. And the guidance was largely for emerging market did not include regulated markets, so it would be over and above, right?

Arun Chandavarkar

No, only the guidance was primarily from emerging market, but it did include launch quantity for developed markets. So we had expected launches in developed markets in this fiscal.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay, understood. Fair enough. And just trying to understand this better, would it be fair to say that the launch quantities you mentioned about Peg, its like it’s going to increase from here and hopefully there is no channel filling us because it’s a huge molecule in the U.S. Would that understanding be correct?

Paul Thomas

This is Paul. I think its early days in the launch and so we’ll have to see how it evolves, and I think really Mylan would be best place comment on the trajectories going forward.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Thanks. And last question is on margins, despite higher R&D, and margins has really come on well. So this is the new basis what we should consider going forward given the business momentum has picking up?

Arun Chandavarkar

Well, I mean I will not really look at one quarter and say that’s the reasons. I think we would continue to have high margins and still growing our Biologics segment, because Biologics segment is profitable compared to last year, and then compared to other segments.

And if you look at the segment wise results this quarter, even the Small Molecules segment delivered a strong of earnings profit line, and Biologics, which was actually loss making lastly because of Trastuzumab in Malaysia has turned profitable. So combination of everything will hopefully continue to improve our margins on a go-forward business.

Prakash Agarwal

Great. Thanks. I’ve no question. I’ll join back to the queue.

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Dheeresh Pathak from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Dheeresh Pathak

Yes. Thank you. I wanted your thoughts on the biosimilar Glargine with Merck and Samsung withdrawing from that. Just wanted to understand if you can give us some thoughts on why they would have done it?

Arun Chandavarkar

Well, we won’t able to speculate on why they would do it. Our information is what we to have led in the public domain. However, from our perspective, of course, we strongly invested in our entire Insulin’s portfolio comprising not just Glargine, but the basket of Insulin Analogs as well as Recombinant Human Insulin. And we have always guided saying that we wish to be a dominant player in this phase.

We’ve already – I think in Kiran’s opening remarks mentioned, how we’ve already established dominant position in many of the key emerging markets. And we would – as I meant we are able to get approvals and penetrate markets globally. Try to continue to believe in the stage and invest in this space going forward. We are clearly, of course, awaiting the opening of the U.S. market, which we have set can happen for Glargine sometime in early 2020, and that would further bolster our presence.

Dheeresh Pathak

Okay. And on the numbers, just one question. So [XR Syngene] the other expenses in Biocon’s business XR Syngene, the overhead which is the implied cost and other expenses. So they have increased quarter-over-quarter adjusted for R&D, also they are up INR 40 crores. So is there some investments in employee, some hiring or something of that sort? Or is there some run-off, if you can talk about that? Is there a currency run-off in your other expense XR Syngene, I know they called out. So is there anything if you can explain that will give more color on this?

Arun Chandavarkar

Currency impact is another income. In terms of staff cost, we continue to add more people every year to increase the growth of our businesses, various businesses. And other expenses have gone up in the name of the revenue increase. So some of the selling expenses which are directly linked to the sales are – they have gone up. So there’s been no abnormal increase in the quarter.

Dheeresh Pathak

Okay. As you book – as you will have these large dollar denominated earning stream that it will come from developed markets biosimilar, are you going to hedge that or you will not hedge those?

Arun Chandavarkar

Well, we do hedge our net exports to range forwards. And so far I mean most of our hedges are with in the range and so we continue to benefit from the repeated procedures.

Dheeresh Pathak

Okay. All right. Thank you. I’ll get in the queue.

Surya Patra

Yes. Congratulations on the great sort of numbers. Also saw positive, so there are development on the Itolizumab front. So just wanted to ask some clarity on the Itolizumab front. This is the out-licensed molecule for Equillium, right?

Arun Chandavarkar

Yes. That’s correct.

Surya Patra

Okay. So what incremental benefit Biocon can have out of unit development if it progresses well, so whether the manufacturing rate or marketing or profit sale rate or what that can come for Biocon out of that?

Arun Chandavarkar

Okay. So let me just give some color to this transaction. As you said, the licensing deal for Itolizumab for the U.S. and Canadian market for a set of indications, the licensing deal involve as Kiran mentioned in her opening remarks an equity stake in Equillium which force to the IPO stands at above 13.5%. Additionally, Biocon returns manufacturing and supply rights for the product to Equillium, both clinical as well as commercial. On top of that Biocon is entitled to royalties and sales milestone upon commercialization.

Surya Patra

Okay. Is there any funding requirement that for the clinical development from the Biocon side?

Arun Chandavarkar

No. As I mentioned in the open remarks, the funding of that has been raised through an IPO by Equillium and as disclosed Equillium raised about $65 million in the IPO, which is adequate for the funding requirements for this molecule for the indications outlined.

Surya Patra

Okay, fine. Great. Secondly, on the Pegfilgrastim, is that any in clarity that okay – so whatever swing on the Biologic revenue that we are sequentially seeing. What portion of that would be coming from the Peg and what from the progress in the emerging market? And also if you can indicate whether any profit side of the Peg is that in this number, Biologic sales number?

Arun Chandavarkar

Yes, this quarter because of the launch of Pegfilgrastim in the U.S. market, the revenue includes both the supply of product as well as the – our share of profit from Mylan sales. And as we have already mentioned, good chunk of the increase the delta over previous quarter has come due to this Pegfilgrastim. However, our base business is strong and continues to grow in other geographies and the other biosimilars.

Surya Patra

And so that means, there is no lag within the profit share and the revenue share in the Peg business, that is what the fair understandings and why because the launch extend happened in July, right?

Arun Chandavarkar

So we booked the profit share when Mylan sell the drug to their customers. So the inventory that they hold, we do not put the profit on that. There will be some lag, because we – if you recall our first quarter, we had supplied a large quantity at June quarter and which would have been liquidated by Mylan in quarter two. We still have inventory with them – with where the profits will come in the next quarter.

Surya Patra

Okay. So that means this quarter, also there was a supply?

Arun Chandavarkar

No, no. It will be continued supplies. Every month we will supply.

Surya Patra

Okay, fine. Third on the Adalimumab front, is there any one-off benefit that is there because of the Adalimumab gone to Europe?

Arun Chandavarkar

No, there are no licensing payments from Mylan, and this is in-licensed product from Fuji-Kirin in Japan. And there will be the launch has been done that product.

Surya Patra

Okay. So you are said can you provide some clarity about what kind of milestone that Biocon can get?

Arun Chandavarkar

There is no milestone. We will get a profit share.

Surya Patra

Okay, whenever that happens. And just one more last question, sir. On the CapEx front, since you’re seeing the successful launch of Pegfilgrastim in U.S. and there is a likelihood of the launch of the Peg and Trastu in Europe. So – and there is Rampu also visible in the emerging market. So is there any thought process that – clear thought process about the map land what we have been talking about since I am trying and when that should be ready?

Arun Chandavarkar

Yes. As mentioned in the manufacturing facility are already on, I think we mentioned it for the last few quarters that we are triggered and expansion of our monoclonal antibody facility with [indiscernible] of about $200 million spread over three fiscals and that’s very much on track.

Surya Patra

Okay, and that would be available and do we stain is that fair?

Arun Chandavarkar

It’s a fair assumption for the coming – approvals would be market-by-market, but from a commissioning standpoint, yes.

Surya Patra

Okay, yes. Thank you, sir. Wish you all the best.

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Shyam Srinivasan from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Shyam Srinivasan

Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. My first one is on Pegfilgrastim in the U.S. again, what is the current market share that you are tracking as of the quarter close? And how is it tracking in line with your expectations? And lastly on this one is how has the innovative kind of responded to the entry of the biosimilar?

Arun Chandavarkar

So in terms of what’s available in the public domain is what I can adieu to any of the detailed specific questions on launch strategies and launch update, I would refer to Mylan. What we know from publicly available sources is that there has been a 3% market share of space range market based on the initial data.

Shyam Srinivasan

Okay. And looking at your current debt market share is it tracking in line or do you have to do certain other things like take pricing down, any of that needs to be done?

Arun Chandavarkar

I would refer to all these questions to Mylan, but what I can say right now as well as Biocon is concerned everything is going as per plan.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. Thank you for that. My second question is on the Small Molecules business. We have seen actually a sequential uptick, margins have also improved. So can you just give us some outlook on how the pricing environment is specifically in the U.S. and in the rest of the world, and what’s led to this kind of uptick sequentially? Thank you.

Arun Chandavarkar

Well, one reason for the uptick has been the better product mix that we’ve had and of course increased demand. We’ve seen both uptick in volumes as well as uptick in terms of – schedules in terms of the pricing.

Based on the revenue gain is of course also come from the dollar benefit that we have – currency benefit that we’ve had. So clearly I think in the past we mentioned that at least some of – in terms of some of our base products like the statins, we believe we’ve seen the bottom of statin and there has been no further significant erosion in terms of the prices. We guided for like a low single-digit erosion of the prices. Some of that erosion has been offset by the currency.

Secondly, of course you know that our businesses in terms of Generic Formulations throughout our India business has also started to make meaningful contributions to the Small Molecules segment to Rosuvastatin and Simvastatin. We would have couple of other molecules in that basket going forward. So that also has been a decent contributor to the revenue.

Shyam Srinivasan

Okay. So my third question is on the Itolizumab, do you know what the price discount that you had to launch it in Europe?

Arun Chandavarkar

No, that is not something that we could talk about.

Shyam Srinivasan

Okay. And my last question is on the tax rate, in 1Q I think you had guided the tax rate will go up, if I strip out that exceptional gain, it seems you have some down at 21% at least, that’s what we could calculate. Is there something changing there? Or we stick to our earlier guidance?

Arun Chandavarkar

I think for Biocon excessively, we should be looking at 24%, 25% for the year.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. Okay. Thank you so much and all the best.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. So I just want to congratulate you on positive changes and improvements on [Mylan]. So I just want to understand the launch of the [indiscernible] market. So what will be your strategy to launch in those markets already occupied by various key companies, so how you launch product that [indiscernible] strategy to get through the market share?

Arun Chandavarkar

All of these commercial decisions in the developed markets for our partnered portfolio with Mylan would be basically determined by Mylan. So all these questions regarding commercial strategy, launch timings, pricing, competitive responses are best handled addressed by Mylan.

Unidentified Analyst

One more question like about the emerging market, so apart from Turkey, Algeria and Brazil, what are your next countries that you think to launch your product that’s [driven] by a season?

Arun Chandavarkar

We continued to file in emerging markets and as and when they get approvals, we will launch. Basically the law and cycle will be determined by the cycle of approvals and it’s hard to predict, which country would approve first because we do multiple filings simultaneously across many markets.

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Sameer Baisiwala from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Sameer Baisiwala

Yes. Thank you so much. Just on Glargine for the U.S. market, what are the next few steps for you to do the site switch to Malaysia?

Arun Chandavarkar

I think that Glargine is progressing well and that will be basically the data that the U.S. FDA requested for. And so once we have the data, we expect to respond to the CRL. As you know, we’ve always guided that there will be no impact on the launch timing, which is largely determined by the 30-month stay and that position continues to hold.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay, great. And after once you submit the – once you finished the bridging study, then what's our next couple of steps? Would you require the FDA to come down to do reinspection?

Arun Chandavarkar

No, no, because this is about the dossier, this is not about GMP. The data is largely a clinical bridge, so it's more a doctor evaluation.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. Got it. And the second question is from a launch timing perspective, the underlying [indiscernible] do not think that can potentially delay you?

Arun Chandavarkar

What I’m saying is, in that case, what is the value of 30-month stay, that’s the 30 months I’m referring to which end sometime in March or April 2020.

Sameer Baisiwala

Yes. That 30-month stay is for the approval of 505(b)(2) file?

Arun Chandavarkar

Correct.

Sameer Baisiwala

It’s on the timeline for the judge to give the judgment.

Arun Chandavarkar

Sure.

Sameer Baisiwala

That is what still we’re undergoing, so…

Arun Chandavarkar

So that in Mylan call in terms of long strategic force that had taken place subject to us getting the approval.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. And the next question is on the Pegfil in the U.S., I know you can’t talk too much on the commercial side, but it's a general question which is coming from Remicade and Inflectra launch. Whereas, you know, we singed exclusionary contracts through bundling office portfolio, it’s a way general trend, but what it resulted in was complete blocking out of the biosimilar more or less. Now the question here is Pegfil, is this something that you have so far seen in the market or not? I'm not looking for any data organization.

Paul Thomas

Hi, Sameer. This is Paul. Thanks for your question. I think we have seen that dynamic and a lot of question about dynamic with in Inflectra. I think this is a different. The product is present in a different part of the market. So I think we can bridge over directly necessarily. Obviously, I think specifics on this will have to come from Ireland. But I think I would just suffice it to say that. We are in a different part of the market. And I think the other thing to remember is that, Pfizer is still recognizing significant meaningful sales that are growing 20% or something like that quarter-on-quarter in the U.S. even with the challenges that are faced.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. If I understood it correctly, you in a different part of the market, so the part of the market that you are in is not going to be blocked so much to these exclusionary contracts?

Paul Thomas

So each company will have – there are lots of ins and outs to how each company will apply their contracting and their pricing strategy. So I guess I would – my limited comment would be that it's not even within the same molecule. You won't be able to necessarily apply the same thinking across all of them, but I think certainly with a different molecule in a differently structured market, I wouldn't make that assumption, but I think it's a better to be addressed to Mylan.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. Very clear. Thank you so much for the point Paul. And my favorite question, Arun to you, [indiscernible], how is the re-filing in [Tropez], are you on track for fiscal 2019 re-filing?

Arun Chandavarkar

Yes. As I told you, I always tell you that having – I once told you giving you a guidance and then having that kept back, these things from giving your guidance. But believe me, we are actively working on that and we would file as soon as we can.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. And the last one from my side, as on Aspart. How is the progress you’ve commenced, the regulatory progress you’ve commenced the Phase III clinical trials for that?

Shreehas Tambe

So Sameer, this is Shreehas Tambe. As you’ve said before we are expecting to start the Phase III clinical trial in the second half of this year and we trending well to those that we’ve guided before.

Sameer Baisiwala

And you will take 24 months to complete this? Will that be the understanding?

Shreehas Tambe

So the trial timeline should be around the time and then we could follow with the pace of finalizing the database and then putting the documentation together for the CSR.

Sameer Baisiwala

Got it. Thank you so much.

Vipul Shah

Hi, sir, congratulations for a good set of numbers. Can you comment on the capacity utilization of Malaysia, sir?

Arun Chandavarkar

We do not comment on our capacity utilization for our plants. But Malaysia has done fairly well. And I had mentioned earlier that this quarter – we have seen a good profitability for a biosimilar division and Malaysia, we have guided would be breakeven this year and we are on track for that. And that will get breakeven only when it has decent capacity utilization and we continue to gain our sales of Insulin and Glargine of Malaysia is more and more approvals from the emerging markets come in.

Vipul Shah

So should we interpret that we should breakeven by the year-end, I mean financial year-end?

Arun Chandavarkar

Can you repeat the question?

Vipul Shah

We have a breakeven in this quarter or are we expecting it to buy this year-end, I mean March 2019?

Arun Chandavarkar

Sir, this quarter has been very minimal impact of Malaysia, but to the breakeven for the year and what we have said, for the full fiscal year.

Vipul Shah

Okay, sir. Thank you and all the best.

Arun Chandavarkar

Thank you.

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Ranjit Kapadia from Centrum Broking. Please go ahead.

Ranjit Kapadia

Hi, congratulations for a good set of numbers, two questions. My first question is how many scientists are there in BMS project and Baxter project? And my second question is related to a number of Emerson’s in the Branded Formulation Segment. And then this Branded Formulation is likely to reach critical mass. Since currently it is just 12% after so many years?

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

So in terms of Syngene numbers, I don’t have the exact numbers, but I think the BMS numbers are little over 500 in the Dedicated Centre and Baxter I am not exactly certain, but I think it is definitely over 100.

Ranjit Kapadia

Okay.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

And as far as our Branded Formulations business is concerned maybe I’ll turn it over to Suresh.

Suresh Subramanian

Thank you. So hi, thanks for your question. On the Branded Formulation business in India, we have around 850 field force. And on your second question on, how will be ramp up? I think the plan currently with – it will be two ways. One is driving therapeutic leadership in Oncology and Metabolics. We have some distances in the last two years and through our new launches from our own internal stable in the coming years and through in-licensing activity that is going on. That will from the basis of driving a critical mass for BFI in the coming years. Hope that answered your question?

Ranjit Kapadia

Okay. Thank you very much and wish you all the very best.

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Charulata from Dalal and Broacha. Please go ahead.

Charulata Gaidhani

Yes, my question again to Pegfil and Trastu, which are the markets where you have received approvals, but not yet launched?

Arun Chandavarkar

The mid-market from the developed market prospective were clearly the U.S., where we received approval and not yet launched. In emerging market for the reasons of competitive dynamics and market liberty to disclose publicly because that would basically alert competition in terms of where we are ready to launch.

Charulata Gaidhani

Okay. And what would be your R&D guidance for 2019 and 2020?

Arun Chandavarkar

I think we would continue to maintain our previously stated guidance of around 13% to 15% gross R&D spends exchanging.

Charulata Gaidhani

Okay and CapEx?

Arun Chandavarkar

CapEx, again we’ve guided that actually roughly INR 750 crores per year that we continue to have those kind of estimates for the next one or two years.

Charulata Gaidhani

Okay, fine. Congrats. Thanks.

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Prakash Agarwal from Axis Capital. Please go ahead.

Prakash Agarwal

Yes. Thanks for the opportunity again. Just clarification on what sir said is on the market share. Was it 3% of the total market or is it excluding the [indiscernible] market?

Arun Chandavarkar

I think excluding that.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. 3%.

Arun Chandavarkar

Yes. That’s what I think…

Prakash Agarwal

I missed it. September I missed it.

Shreehas Tambe

But I don't have the direct information on that. This is just for information, so you can collaborate this.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Understood. Thanks for this. And secondly, one more clarification on this Equillium revaluation that we have gained, so this is largely on account of losing control and we have to revalue, so does this happened annually, quarterly, is it a function of, I mean what is the base for the current valuation?

Shreehas Tambe

Well, it is a one-time valuation and it's because of use of significant influence like we had, it was changed to an investment – as an investment. The revaluation was done as of September when we had actually to move from significant investment. This is a valuation that was conducted by the Equillium. That was not the IPO valuation.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. I understand that IPO valuation would be much higher?

Shreehas Tambe

No, it’s slightly higher. I think we indicated its $32 million of the current values are holding, which is also the roughly INR 200 crores in both for the fair valuation and gain, it was [indiscernible] difference in – between…

Prakash Agarwal

And would this be annually accounted, I mean…?

Shreehas Tambe

It will be currently fair valued, this investment will be currently fair valued and the difference will be carried through the balance sheet and not through P&L.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. So this is clearly one-time?

Shreehas Tambe

Yes. One-time non-cash exceptional.

Prakash Agarwal

Understood, great. And lastly on the capitalized fees, which are the current assets which are getting capitalized and how do we see the R&D for the next year?

Shreehas Tambe

Well, I think Arun just answered on the R&D that we continue to maintain at around 13% to 15% of exchanging revenues. As far as the capitalization is concerned, we continue to capitalize Bevacizumab, which is the biggest spend right now on a very small portion of Trastuzumab and Glargine in the additional targets that we are doing in the years.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Are we breaking it down the capitalized value for the asset?

Shreehas Tambe

No.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. I understand. Thank you.

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Prashant Nair with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Prashant Nair

Good morning. Just one question on, I mean can you give any sense on the timeline for launch of Semglee in Europe?

Arun Chandavarkar

I think Mylan in the previous quarter stated for launch by the end of 2018 and I think we are on track for that.

Prashant Nair

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Surya Patra from PhillipCapital. Please go ahead.

Surya Patra

Yes, just one more clarification. So the approvals for the biosimilar like Pegfilgrastim and the Glargine coming in Europe. So do you really think this is – or it fair to believe that the revenue traction in the emerging market will see this surprise positively and much better and that will be better than the European country vision in the immediate future?

Arun Chandavarkar

I’m not quite sure whether there is a link between the two markets because clearly each market tracks to its own dynamics. And in the emerging markets – the volatility in some emerging markets comes from markets, which are tender driven, where sometimes you may winning some or loss some. But as far as retail markets and other markets are concerned, you will see a steady growth.

Surya Patra

Okay. I was coming from the point that since – in our Trastuzumab itself to consider. It is almost equally distributed across U.S., Europe and [ARWU]. So the way the market has expanded in India post our launch of the product at a discounted price point, possibly this similar scenario is possible in the emerging market as well, so from that standpoint…

Arun Chandavarkar

I agree with you that there will be an expansion of the market and not in the Trastuzumab, but you’ll see the European market for other biosimilars, which companies have launched. There has been a significant increase in access because of the lower pricing. Now just distribution that you’re talking about one-third, one-third, one-third in Trastuzumab, is what based on the innovator pricing and innovator sales. Clearly that dynamic may look different on our biosimilar base, because the pricing in different markets and value in different market maybe different.

Surya Patra

Okay. And second on the Sandoz association front anything – any progress so far that it is worth discussing?

Arun Chandavarkar

There are earlier stage assets, so they continued to make progress, and we address them before they enter the clinic. So they feel like an early stage. We continue to make progress on the R&D sector.

Surya Patra

And from our side, we are also contributing equally in the similar manner.

Arun Chandavarkar

That's correct.

Surya Patra

Okay.

Arun Chandavarkar

So 50/50 share sharing.

Surya Patra

Yes. Okay. Thank you, sir.

Damayanti Kerai

Hi, my question regarding the broad market for biosimilars in the U.S. So like we have now launched Fulphila and we haven’t got anything like – we made a change coming on the market development as such regarding acceptance by the channel. So what would be your comment, like are you seeing any changes which is the ultimately favorable for biosimialar acceptance in the U.S. in long run? Or situation is more or less similar like we are not seeing much till this year?

Paul Thomas

Yes, this is Paul. Thanks for your question. I think as you've mentioned there are various different dynamics going on in the U.S., and it's still evolving. I think earlier on the call there was the contracting kinds of challenges that some players have seen in those therapeutic areas.

At the same time, there's been a lot of commentary from FDA about trying to reduce the role of middleman in the supply chain and rebating changing things like that, and some further commentary yesterday or today I guess from the Trump administration on working on drug pricing.

I think overall there's a lot of factors in play, but clearly the biosimilar, that part of – our part of the market that is trying to reduce the burden on the healthcare system on the government and payer cost burden overall. And I think these changes in general should be supportive of biosimilars overall. I think biosimilars are clearly part of the solution in the long run.

Damayanti Kerai

Yes. So we have been hitting for some time now, but thing is as such we haven't seen any tangible long-terms coming in the market or tangible changes in the market. So any expectation around that line when we can see something probably to come from the government which they can implement to increase adoption of biosimilars? I know like it's difficult to predict, but any thought over there would be helpful?

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

As Paul mentioned, I think there is an intention of the Trump administration to support the biosimilar and there are – there have been statements made to that effect without clearly articulated policy. But having said that, you also heard him saying that even in the biosimilars that are being launched, there is no indication that there is improvement in acceptance.

You just heard that Pfizer themselves have seen a 20% steady growth of uptick. So it tells you that things are going in the right direction. And I think these are early days in terms of biosimilars in the U.S. market and you will likely to see a much greater acceptance going forward.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay, ma’am. Thank you.

Nitin Agarwal

Thanks for taking my question. I don’t know – we’ve done our phenomenal job the first wave of biosimilars. So how should we look at life beyond that in terms of which could be our sort of second wave of new launches and what should be a typical timelines for commercialization for some all of second wave of biosimilar?

Arun Chandavarkar

So clearly if you look at it, Biocon has been consistent in its belief in the biosimilar story. And that consistency is shown by number one, the large portfolio product that we have partnered with Mylan, where we’ve got like about 10 odd products partnered with Mylan, that we even expanded the partnership adding to more earlier this year.

We also have a partnership with Sandoz as you know. We will not disclose the number of products, but clearly the other products where which add to the pipeline. And beyond this we would be looking at development products on our own as well. So from a long-term perspective, we would have a very healthy portfolio of biosimilars, which will be developed in a prudent way based on what we believe of the likely market formation based on a LOE perspective.

So based on timing then roughly along with those times, we will – so we see a very healthy pipeline of products coming to the market, if you don’t look at the Mylan portfolio itself in addition to the pre-products where we’ve already received approvals in some major market or the other with the Europe or U.S., or Canada, Australia, or Japan.

Clearly, we’ve made significant progress in the clinic with Trastuzumab so that’s the next into look forward to Glargine approval in the U.S. is coming on. Aspart as it will be entering Phase III trials shortly.

So clearly we are making advancement there and although the Sandoz programs are at in early stage, I think when we announce the Sandoz partnership. We clearly felt that from a timing perspective they would address opportunities which you open up towards the middle of the next decade, whereas Mylan sort of addresses opportunities in the earlier part of next decade.

So it clearly there is a wave and sort of judicious approach to expanding capacity, reflects that belief there as we get approvals, as we expand portfolio and as we gain market share. We will be a dominant player in biosimilars.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

In fact, I would also add by saying that as of company, I think we have one of the largest portfolios of biosimilars under development and I think that should basically tell you about how committed we are to see our – even be our dominant player in biosimilars. So this is clearly a very, very differentiated strategy. No doubt it is a high risk capital incentive strategy, but it is actually beginning to play out for us positively.

Arun Chandavarkar

And just to add to what Kiran said, the other differentiating factor if we look at from the – it’s not just a size of our portfolio, but the differentiated portfolio that we are in terms of different technology platforms. We have a large portfolio of antibodies, which of course many other companies also pursuing. But we also have a large portfolio of Insulin’s and Insulin Analogs. So looking at both baskets together and other recombinant proteins, we would have breadth as well as depth in our…

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

And it fully integrated model impact, because another very big challenge in this whole biosimilars area is having the kind of global scale capacity, manufacturing capacity to address these kind of market opportunities which is not everyone has.

Nitin Agarwal

And if I just add on to that, in your assessment, how important is it in biosimilars to be in the first wave of launches?

Arun Chandavarkar

Well, it’s obviously nice to be in the first wave of launches, but it’s not so precipitates as in Small Molecules that it is significant value erosion between [indiscernible] exclusivity and force that as you have not seen that kind of a difference yet, but its early days. We don’t know how the dynamics we change if there are for example 10 players, 15 players per molecule.

Nitin Agarwal

And so the point we’ll making it in your own assessment, when you sort of project, you are doing your internal assessment on the future opportunities. I mean at what stage it doesn't – just theoretically or hypothetically, what stage the product doesn't start to become that attractive for you? I mean when you believe that you’re in the third or fourth or fifth player or up to number five, it doesn't really bother you that you're – and if you’d say probably fifth player in the line to get an approval. He doesn't bother you or after number three it starts to become not as exciting proposition. Is there some frame word that you guys use?

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

So right now I think you should understand that these are very early days of biosimilars. I think there are not too many players, so I think these are questions we will address at a later stage. Right now you can see that there is also a shakeout even at this early stage.

You also heard certain new companies say that they would like to sort of dropout of the biosimilar strategy. So it is not an easy area to be in. So these are early days. Yes, it’s an evolving space. Obviously, we will look at our strategy as and when dynamics change. But at this point in time, we do not see this becoming an overcrowded space.

Nitin Agarwal

Thank you. That’s helpful. Thank you and best of luck.

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Harith Ahamed from Spark Capital. Please go ahead.

Harith Ahamed

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Just one question from the balance sheet. This was on the other current liability, which I believe is the deferred revenues. And this number has increased by close to INR 300 crores versus March. And just wanted to understand, which products are these related to and over what time period this revenue booked? And lastly, whether this will be booked as licensing income or as part of product sales?

Arun Chandavarkar

So you are right. It’s relating to the deferred revenue adjustment that we had done once we had got the new accounting standard at the beginning of the year. The amount I think in the balance sheet is roughly INR 200 crores. So this will be recognized over a period of five to seven years. It's booked in licensing income. I think for the quarter, it was there in Kiran’s opening remark that number for the quarter was roughly INR 5 crores and it was the similar number in the first quarter as well. So you will see roughly INR 20 crores a year unwind every year from this link.

Harith Ahamed

Thank you.

Arun Chandavarkar

You bet.

Sameer Baisiwala

Thanks. Just a broad industry question. I think there's some studies in Europe, which was in line to biosimilar switch and which have been very successful, and I think that has accelerated the utilization adoption in the markets like Europe, like UK. And I think now biosimilar to biosimilar study is also underway and experience has been good that nothing happens when it switch even the existing patients overnight into biosimilars.

But this situation is quite contrasting to what we're seeing in the U.S. at moment and I recognized its two or three or four years behind Europe. But any such studies, are they underway in the U.S. or do you think anything that can be done from manufacturer side to accelerate biosimilar tick up?

Arun Chandavarkar

I think the European studies that you’re talking about were not sponsored by the companies involved. There were government of institutional sponsored studies. I remember correctly, I think one of them was done by in our region government for the switching.

I do note that European healthcare model is very different from the U.S. healthcare model. There were significant role of – like institutions like NHS and government funding of healthcare. So it was in their interest to do these kind of studies earlier. In the U.S., I'm not sure the role of government in doing such studies, so to get private companies to do the studies would probably be linked to some sort of a return on investments from these studies.

So I’ll say that our assessment is that the importance of switching depends on the – currently on the rules. And so what applies for long-time a therapy, say diabetes are in one, they are not mostly applied to oncology, so largely therapy and practice are specific. Clearly, switch income also defect to happen. For example, there is a sudden change in formulary or coverage, which magnates the coverage.

So there can be a switch for driven by payers, which is also sort of an indirect switch that can happen, either in less or in Europe. It’s very early we rightly expect to predict which all of these options are open and all of us are keeping that eyes wide open to see what is happening everywhere. Because being the first movers that’s been exempted, but there was a first movers in our uncertainty around which way it will go in, but we are prepared for either of these.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Saurabh Paliwal

Thank you, Jennies. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for joining us today. If you have any further questions, of course, please do get in touch with me and see you next quarter. Have a wonderful rest of the day.

