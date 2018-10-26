Wall Street Breakfast: Wild Ride Ahead Of GDP Data

Economy

On course for more rate hikes? "While a deeper and more persistent drop in equity markets could dash confidence and lead to a significant pullback in risk-taking and spending, we are far from this scenario," said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who leans somewhat hawkish. The economy is doing "very well," with inflation at the Fed's 2% goal and business and consumer spending expected to remain robust, with no strong pullback in a cooling housing market.

Calling it an "historic turning point," China and Japan have pledged to forge closer ties, signing a broad range of agreements including a $30B currency swap pact amid rising trade tensions with Washington. Asia's two biggest economies also agreed to boost cooperation in the securities markets like the listing of ETFs and inked a deal towards establishing a yuan clearing bank, as the renminbi slipped to its lowest against the greenback in a decade.

The U.S. is refusing to resume trade negotiations with China until Beijing comes up with a concrete proposal to address Washington’s complaints about forced technology transfers and other economic issues, officials told WSJ. The impasse threatens to undermine a meeting between President Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in November. Businesses have been counting on sufficient progress for the suspension of the next round of U.S. tariffs.

Meanwhile, China is cutting some of its oil trade with Iran after vowing for months to resist U.S. sanctions on the exports, which go into effect in early November. It comes as Saudi Arabia, seeking to damp a foreign relations crisis, said it would increase crude supply, pushing down prices and giving traders further options. China, Iran's top customer, has been importing about 600K barrels of Iranian crude a day.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is seeking $100B of new investments over the next five years and has already secured pledges for around $35B, mainly from China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. When he took over in February, Ramaphosa staked his reputation on economic revival and his strong ties to the business community. But since then, the economy has sunk into recession and faced a series of downbeat data.

President Trump may send up to 1,000 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border as a caravan of several thousand migrants travels northward from Central America. "A wide range of administrative, legal and legislative options" are being considered, according to sources, but any ban would face likely legal challenges. Closing busy ports of entry along the Mexican border could also impede the flow of goods, affecting the U.S. economy.