Up Move In Mazor Robotics Is Done - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/25/18)

Cramer has given up on Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, October 25.

Bullish Calls

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO): They are getting good reviews for Red Dead Redemption 2. It's a buy.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE): They have some terrific central nervous system disorder drugs and Cramer is bullish.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT): Cramer expects their next quarter to be good. He remains a buyer.

Bearish Calls

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR): It's being bought and the up move is done. Book profits.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN): Cramer has given up on them. Don't buy.

