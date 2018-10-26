Up Move In Mazor Robotics Is Done - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/25/18)

|
Includes: DFIN, MZOR, RHT, SAGE, TTWO
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software is a buy.

Sage Therapeutics has good central nervous system disorder drugs.

Cramer has given up on Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, October 25.

Bullish Calls

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO): They are getting good reviews for Red Dead Redemption 2. It's a buy.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE): They have some terrific central nervous system disorder drugs and Cramer is bullish.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT): Cramer expects their next quarter to be good. He remains a buyer.

Bearish Calls

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR): It's being bought and the up move is done. Book profits.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN): Cramer has given up on them. Don't buy.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up