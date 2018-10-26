Electrolux AB (OTCPK:ELUXF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Jonas Samuelson - President, CEO & Director

Therese Friberg - CFO

Sophie Arnius - Head, IR

Analysts

Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux

Lucie Carrier - Morgan Stanley

Andre Kukhnin - Crédit Suisse

James Moore - Redburn

Christer Magnergård - DNB Markets

Jack O'Brien - Goldman Sachs Group

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

Björn Enarson - Danske Bank

Olof Cederholm - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA

Jonas Samuelson

Welcome, and thank you for joining the presentation and discussion of Electrolux's third quarter results. With me today, I have our new CFO, Therese Friberg; and our Head of IR, Sophie Arnius.

Before we start the presentation, I'd like to mention that this session is recorded and will be available on our website as an on-demand version.

I'm so pleased and proud to welcome Therese as our new group CFO. Therese was previously our CFO for Major Appliances EMEA and has been with the group for a long - large number of years, so I'm really pleased to have her in her new role. Anna, who was previously CFO, has been appointed new head of Major Appliances Europe; and Dan Arler, who was previously head of Major Appliances EMEA, is now head of our new region, Major Appliances Asia Pacific and Middle East/Africa, and this is a new set up that really helps us focus on growing in our emerging markets. These changes are effective from October 1, 2018, while the move of the EMEA region will be effective January 1, 2019. So we're really pleased to be able to announce these great changes.

And now let's start the presentation with our business overview, including the quarterly highlights. The performance in the quarter was in line with our plans and expectations despite significantly increased cost and FX inflation across our business areas. We have been determined to implement cost base price increases and continue to execute on our profitable growth strategy.

Our reported sales were up 4.8% to SEK30.4 billion. Price increases and improved product mix resulted in an organic growth of 0.8%.

Looking at the business areas, EMEA, Asia/Pacific and Professional Products continued to deliver profitable growth. In North America and Latin America, price increases improved the organic development while volumes were negatively impacted by higher industry prices. Volumes in North America also continued to be impacted by the decline in private labels.

Operating income came in at SEK1.8 billion, with a healthy margin of 5.8%. This was against the comparison with significant cost efficiencies within the same period last year. In light of the tough comparison, I'm pleased that our cost base price implementation is showing traction and that all business areas had positive earnings contributions from price and mix. However, this could not yet fully compensate for the increased cost of raw materials, accelerating currency headwinds, other inflationary pressures such as logistics and lower volumes.

Before going into the sector business area review, I want to highlight some really significant innovations that we're launching in the quarter. First of all, with the Electrolux Pure F9 cordless vacuum cleaner, we're creating a completely new segment in vacuum cleaner with the first product that completely replaces the corded version with great economy and fantastic section results.

Secondly, many of you are aware that induction hobs has been a fantastic profitable growth area for us where we've gained significant market shares in recent years. At the recent IFA Fair in Berlin, we introduced a new range of assisted cooking hobs that helps consumers achieve much better results by helping to control the cooking process in a more precise way. The most advanced of these hobs includes a wireless SensePro that perfectly controls the temperature of the dish that you're cooking, making it much easier to get perfect results.

And thirdly, we launched a new generation of professional washers and dryers, the Line 6000, which is further improving our lead when it comes to the best-in-class professional washing machines in terms of economy, in terms of energy consumption and in terms of overall cost of ownership. And these 3 I think are fantastic examples of innovation for profitable growth that we continuously make.

Going into Major Appliances EMEA, we continue to show strong sales performance in the third quarter with an organic growth of 6.2%. Overall demand in the European markets increased during the period, driven primarily by strong growth in Eastern Europe. We continue to gain market share in our premium brands as well as in laundry and built-in products. This resulted in higher sales volumes and continued product and brand mix improvements.

Operating income increased year-over-year as the higher volumes and positive mix contribution offset increased cost headwinds and investments in future product launches. Price was stable. And in selected markets like Russia, we had price increases to offset negative impacts from FX. The EBIT margin was at high level of 7.4%.

Let's move to the market development on the next slide. The European market showed a stable demand trend in the quarter with total shipments up 1%. This was driven by strong growth of 7% in Eastern Europe where we saw a strong demand across most markets. Market volumes in Western Europe remained at a high level, but declined slightly due to weaker demand especially in the U.K.

In North America, I'm not pleased with the overall earnings development since we faced significant cost headwinds and had to focus on implementing further cost base price increases. Our price increases increased slightly above 2% at the market promotion compared to last year, and we're seeing substantial sequential improvements on our bottom line.

Despite the price increases, organic growth declined by 3.9% due to lower sales volumes, mainly related to the decline in private labels. The industry-wide price increases impacted market demand negatively, and hence, also our growth in the core branded business.

Operating income in the quarter declined significantly, partly as a result of continued volume declines from private labels as well as onetime effects from Sears, a major private label customer restructuring under Chapter 11.

Earnings was also impacted by higher costs related to raw materials, tariffs and logistics. This is against a strong quarter last year with significant cost efficiency contributions. On a positive note, higher price and mix improvements contributed positively to earnings. Following our price actions in Q2, we implemented part of these during the third quarter, and the remaining part will impact Q4 positively. To mitigate continued cost inflation and Section 301 trade tariffs, we have announced further price increases to have effect in January 2019.

Now let's turn to the market developments in North America. Market demand for core appliances in the U.S. is estimated to have declined by 2% in the third quarter while demand for microwaves and home comfort products was up 5% year-over-year. The weak demand can partly be explained by higher industry prices in the market and retail inventory rationalizing. We estimate the retail sellout to have been flat to positive in the quarter.

The macroeconomic environment in the U.S. has, in general, been strong. Consumer confidence index in the U.S. remains high and unemployment is at record low levels. Although growth in the housing sector has slowed down somewhat.

Now let's turn to the next slide and talk about Latin America. The macroeconomic uncertainty continued and is affecting consumer sentiment and demand in the region similar to the weak trend in the previous quarter. We've also seen increased currency fluctuations, adding to that uncertainty. Hence, consumer demand in Brazil and Argentina declined while demand in Chile is estimated to have been stable.

Although our sales volume showed a significant decline in the quarter, our organic development was supported by double-digit price increases as we implemented a large portion of the price increases announced in Q2. This, together with mix improvements, offset the short volume decline.

Our operating income increased year-over-year. The main contributor was higher prices, but also higher cost efficiency, which together more than offset increased raw material costs and accelerated currency headwinds.

In the quarter, there was a positive impact from reversal of a provision related to an administrative of case of approximately SEK170 million.

During Q3, we announced further price actions in Argentina and Chile and are committed to mitigating the cost headwinds with price and cost efficiency although with a time lag.

In the Asia/Pacific region, our operations achieved an organic sales growth of 3.8% supported by continued good demand trend in Southeast Asia. The market in Australia, however, continued to decline partly related to the softening housing market as we talked about in Q2. Hence, the higher sales in Q3 was driven by continued growth in Southeast Asia, particularly in the laundry and cooking categories. Price increases in Australia, however, had an unfavorable impact on volumes.

Our operating income declined year-on-year, primarily due to accelerated currency headwinds and lower volumes in Australia, but also due to higher raw material costs. The increase in price and mix improvements contributed positively to EBIT. Despite significant currency headwinds, our margin was at a solid level of 7.8%.

Let's continue with Home Care & SDA. Home Care & SDA is still in a product transition phase, but continues to execute on the strategy and plan to profitable growth with new premium product launches. We saw the demand shift from corded vacuums towards cordless vacuums accelerating in the third quarter, and this impacted our traditional vacuum business volumes negatively, and hence, organic sales declined. In Europe, however, our cordless business showed a double-digit increase and our mix improved. The divestments of the U.S. Floor Care business in the quarter impacted sales by negative 9%.

Operating income declined year-over-year, primarily due to lower volumes, even though the mix trend improved. We remain focused on executing on our core business transition in Home Care & SDA with products, such as the new Electrolux Pure F9 cordless vacuum cleaner I mentioned earlier that was launched late in Q3. We received positive response from retailers and media and are excited about the unique features and designs that will set it apart in the market.

In the quarter, the Anova business continued to have a negative result as launch delays were still a constraint. Continued investments for new product launches, together with the Anova development, were offset by the net impact from the divestment.

Let's turn to our Professional business. Professional Products continued to deliver solid performance in Q3. Organic sales grew by almost 2%, driven by growth in all 3 segments, laundry, food and beverage. Higher volumes in price/mix contributed positively. The positive price/mix was partly related to growth in customer care, an area we're focusing on growing in the professional business. The acquisition of Schneidereit boosted our acquired sales growth with about 5%.

Earnings increased compared to the same period last year and benefited from a strong volume/price/mix contribution. The operating margin was at a high level, although impacted by investments in marketing and R&D to support the new product generations and the customer care business.

During the quarter, we also announced the acquisition of a leading beverage company, SPM Drink Systems, in Italy. The acquisition will strengthen our professional beverage offering and enable Electrolux Professional to become a full service solution provider in the hospitality segment.

With that, I'd like to hand over to Therese to go into the financials and the cash flow in the third quarter.

Therese Friberg

Thank you, Jonas. Let's move into the financial overview. As Jonas said, higher prices in several markets in combination with improved mix, thanks to our premium brands and products, resulted in an organic sales growth of 0.8% in the quarter. Gross operating income declined somewhat year-over-year to SEK5.8 billion corresponding to a margin of 19%. This as we were not able to fully offset the continued cost inflation related to raw materials, logistics and tariffs, together with an accelerated currency headwind, primarily in Latin America. Despite these cost headwinds, operating income came in at SEK1.8 billion and was somewhat lower year-over-year comparing with the strong quarter with the significant cost efficiencies we had last year. We managed to partly mitigate higher cost inflation and unfavorable currency effects with price and mix improvements. It is really pleasing to see that all our business areas showed positive price/mix contribution. The EBIT decreased 1 percentage points to 5.8%.

Let's go through the sales and EBIT bridge for the quarter on the next slide. Our organic growth comprising of volume price and mix had a positive impact on operating income in the quarter. The leverage from price in the quarter was strong as our price actions, mainly North and Latin America but also in Australia and Professional, have started to give improved effect.

We also had good product mix that contributed positively to the organic development. As Jonas mentioned, the cost base price increases impacted, however, sales volumes negatively, primarily in Latin America, North America and also Australia. Volumes were also impacted by the lower sales of private label products in North America and lower sales of corded vacuum cleaners in Home Care & SDA.

Headwind from raw materials and tariffs was SEK549 million in the quarter, in line with expectations. In addition, the negative currency impact continued to intensify during the quarter and was in total SEK252 million. The negative currency impact was mainly Latin America, but we also had a negative impact in Australia. In total, currency had slightly more than 1% in dilution effect on margins.

Net cost efficiency in the quarter was flat. We continued to track well on our underlying cost productivity, but we had higher general cost inflation from logistics and source products as well as higher investments in R&D. Net cost efficiency was positively impacted by the reversal of the provision in Latin America. We also have to have in mind that we had a tough comparison period as last year's earnings was positively impacted by strong cost efficiency contribution of SEK1.2 billion.

Acquisitions had a slight negative effect on the group margins, partly related to the divestment of the U.S. Floor Care business. To summarize, despite significant organic contribution, it was not yet able to fully offset the negative effects from raw materials and currency. This resulted in an EBIT margin of 5.8%.

Looking into the currency effects in more detail. In the quarter, we had SEK353 million in negative transactional currency year-over-year. This negative impact was mainly within the emerging market currencies in Latin America due to the weaker Argentinian peso and Brazilian real versus the U.S. dollar. Asia/Pacific also faced a currency headwind, and the main currency with the largest negative effect to single out was the Australian dollar versus the U.S. dollar. In Europe, there was also losses, but with a lower magnitude mainly from the Russian ruble.

The translation effect was positive SEK102 million and is related to year-over-year EBIT effect from the weaker Swedish kronor versus the stronger euro and U.S. dollar. At current rates, the negative transaction effect would continue to impact Latin America, EMEA, Asia/Pacific and Home Care & SDA negatively.

I'm very pleased to say that all our business areas contributed to the 2.9% EBIT margin accretion from the - for the group from a price and mix perspective. EMEA had favorable mix, fueled by the market share gains driven by premium brands and products, particularly in the built-in and laundry business. Price was fairly flat with the selective increases in targeted markets such as Russia. We have announced further price increases across the region with effects from Q1 2019. In North America, the leverage from price improved significantly. In the quarter, we continued to implement price increases with a net effect sequentially improving versus the previous quarter. Total net price increase, including markets related promotions, was slightly above 2%. The mix contribution was also positive due to shift in the product mix to laundry in Q3.

We continue to go for price, and we announced further price increases in North America effective from the beginning of 2019. In Latin America, the implemented price increases are showing positive effect with a significant EBIT contribution. Most of the price increases announced in Q2 had full impact in Q3. Total price increases was 13%. Also in Argentina and Chile, we have announced further price increases during the third quarter. In Asia/Pacific, we have taken price actions in Australia since July, which is now contributing positively. Home Care & SDA and Professional also benefited from price/mix across markets on the back of positive price adjustments and also improved mix.

Cash flow after investments but before acquisitions came in at SEK1.4 billion and was at the lower lever than previous year. The decline was due to lower earnings, higher investments and lower cash flow from working capital, primarily related to a very strong cash flow contribution from operational working capital last year. The average operating working capital in relation to rolling 12 months net sales showed a slight increase at 4.4% versus last year's 4.1%. Our focus on working capital throughout the group is continuing and coming from a period of strong working capital improvement. We are still expecting this to flatten out at a healthy level going forward. Investments are slightly higher versus last year due to the ongoing investment projects in reengineering, innovation and automation in primarily North America and Latin America.

With that, I would like to hand back to you, Jonas, to review our outlook and summarize the quarter.

Jonas Samuelson

Thank you, Therese. Let's move on to our outlook and start with our market view. We've seen favorable demand in the appliance industry throughout this year and expect growth to be supportive in our key markets in the remainder of the year. However, a tougher cost environment triggers further price increases in the industry, putting pressure on demand in markets such as North America, Latin America and Australia. With one quarter left of 2018, we have improved visibility and slightly revised our market guidance for 2018.

We expect the European market to remain favorable for the remainder of the year. U.K. continues to be impacted by Brexit, and hence, we revise our full year 2018 growth outlook to around 1%, which is in the lower range of the previous market outlook of 1% to 2%. Excluding U.K., we expect the market to be closer to the higher end of this range.

For North America, based on current industry dynamics with higher price increases in the market in combination with ongoing debates around trade actions, we now estimate the U.S. industry to grow by 0% to 1% for the full year 2018.

Latin America is impacted by the current macro trends with currency fluctuations and political uncertainty in combination with continued market price increases. We expect full year 2018 demand in the region, including Argentina and Brazil and Chile to be minus 1% to 0%.

As a result of the weaker housing market and higher prices, we have adjusted down the full year market outlook for Australia somewhat to slightly negative. Market in Southeast Asia, however, remain positive.

Looking ahead at the Q4 and the full year 2018 outlook, we continue to expect positive organic contribution, mainly driven by strong focus on executing price increases, but also through continued launches of new products supporting our product mix. We expect prices in the fourth quarter to be sequentially slightly higher for North America and Latin America due to a lag effect. Given the product launches done, we expect mix to improve in Q4.

As previously announced, however, Sears, our main private label customer in North America, filed for Chapter 11 in October, and we expect that they will liquidate inventory in Q4, impacting our volumes negatively. Looking further ahead, as we have significant exposure in cooking to Sears, we are closely monitoring the development and our appropriate actions as a large portion of this volume may be at risk.

To summarize our organic outlook for Q4, contribution is expected to be positive organically and primarily coming from the strong price drop through to our EBIT. As from now on, we included tariffs - the impact of tariffs in the raw material outlook as these are closely interlinked. And with additional trade actions under Section 301 implemented in the U.S. in the quarter, we now estimate the negative year-over-year impact from raw materials and tariffs combined to be approximately SEK2.1 billion for 2018 versus our previous view of approximately SEK1.9 billion.

In the fourth quarter, we expect raw material costs and tariffs to increase year-over-year by approximately SEK0.7 billion. As Therese showed, the currency headwind for this year is now roughly SEK850 million based on currency rates as per 17th of October.

So to summarize, we now estimate the negative year-over-year impact from raw materials, tariffs and currency to be approximately SEK3 billion in 2018 compared to the previous estimate of approximately SEK2.7 billion.

Looking into 2019, based on current market conditions, these combined headwinds could continue with a similar year-over-year impact as in 2018. A significant portion of these effects are offset by already implemented and announced price increases and further price increases will be implemented to mitigate cost inflation.

Besides price increases, strong focus on cost efficiency is key to be able to mitigate headwinds. For the full year 2018, we continue to expect positive contributions from cost measures. In Q4, we will however invest more on brands and new product launches compared to last year while we continue to face cost inflation and logistic - in logistics and wages in many areas. And hence, we expect a neutral impact on net cost efficiency. Our CapEx project to strengthen our competitiveness through automation and modernization are ongoing and the outlook for SEK6 billion remain unchanged for 2018. In the Q4 report, we'll publish our full outlook for 2019.

Before going to Q&A, I'd like to comment on our continuing path to profitable growth. It's clear to - also all that, we're facing significant cost and currency-related headwinds. I'm really pleased with our ability to offset those through cost based price increases that we've implemented here in the third quarter. We're continuing to drive improved product mix by focusing on our premium brands and by launching new and innovative products. We're driving continued investments in innovation and R&D to support further innovation in new products.

As you've seen, we've also increased our pace in M&A, expanding the beverage business in our Professional Products to make sure that we have a full complete offering in professional. We're doing that off a very strong and solid balance sheet position that helps us fuel further acquisitive growth going forward. And finally, also I want to mention that we're retaining our sustainability leadership where we're again, for the 11th or 12th year in a row now, nominated as the leading company in terms of sustainability by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in our industry. Now also I want to highlight our recently issued save the date for our Capital Markets Day. It will take place in Pordenone, Italy on March 27, 2019, where we have our Professional Products headquarters. We will take the opportunity to give you a real strategic deep dive on our professional business and the exciting future that we have there, of course, in addition to our regular business update. So hope to see a lot of you there on March 27 next year.

With that, we're ready to turn to Q&A.

Sophie Arnius

Yes. So we're now ready to take your questions. So please, operator, go ahead for the first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question comes from Johan Eliason from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Johan Eliason

It's good that to give some update on the headwinds you see into 2019 as well as they seem to be quite significant. I was obviously wondering, it seems like you are not yet fully compensated in price for those headwinds that you see. While - when we listen to Whirlpool, they seem to think that they were basically now at the situation where they were compensating for the raw material and tariff headwinds, which I guess you share with them. Why does it seem like you're lagging a little bit in this perspective?

Jonas Samuelson

I'm not sure why, maybe semantics, right? So we like - Whirlpool have announced future price increases that are not yet implemented in the market, but of course, we are fully committed to offsetting these cost headwinds through pricing like where we are currently. So it's hard for me to speculate, but I don't see a major difference between us and/or any of our competitors in that sense.

Johan Eliason

So Whirlpool dares to say that they see improved margins next year. Would you also dare to indicate that?

Jonas Samuelson

We don't give margin guidance.

Johan Eliason

And in these headwinds that you see for 2019, is that assuming that the 25% tariffs are coming through as of January?

Jonas Samuelson

That's correct, yes.

Operator

The next question comes from Lucie Carrier from Morgan Stanley.

Lucie Carrier

I just wanted to ask a question about the balance between the price/mix, the sustainability of the strong price/mix we have seen and the volume effect. And I was curious to know whether you have maybe predicted for an even more strong compression in volumes in some region and how you're also talking that on the other side, because we do see demand underlying kind of slowing down and the price element of it is probably not helping this demand.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. So I think we also have to look a little bit at that sort of sell-in versus sell-out as well. And I think the biggest impact with these price increases are on the sell-in, meaning our sales to our retailers. If we look at and track sell-out, and we have less precise data on that, so that's harder to - for us to give exact guidance on. But our indication is that in most markets, we don't see any real sort of downturn in terms of consumer demand. So I think these are relatively short-term effects. There are some exceptions to that, of course, like - places like Argentina, to some extent, Brazil where the price increases are of the magnitude that they have to impact consumer demand. So we're not concerned about major additional volume drags going forward. We see overall a relatively solid consumer demand background.

Operator

The next question comes from Andre Kukhnin from Crédit Suisse.

Andre Kukhnin

Firstly, can I just double check on the profit bridge? Where does that SEK170 million provision release in Latin America land?

Jonas Samuelson

Net cost efficiency.

Andre Kukhnin

That's net cost efficiency. And then that - you expect that to be neutral without anticipating any kind of further one-offs, it's just a balance of taking costs out versus spending on marketing and logistics in Q4.

Jonas Samuelson

For Q4, yes, that's correct, yes. There are no one-offs expected in there.

Andre Kukhnin

Okay, got it. And just ultimately another question on price. It does look like in Q3, you've got best part of 2.6%, 2.7% of price, which is nearly SEK800 million, that is offsetting the level of headwind you're seeing right now, but then it's stepping up in 2019 with a higher tariff. But I guess the question is with the price increases that you're planning from beginning of 2019 and have announced, do you think you can maintain that sort of price momentum in 2019 at that rate close to three points?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I mean, look, I think the - for sure, the headwinds that we're calling out here are not specific to Electrolux. And I think we've been - we've shown our ability to offset them through pricing, even though there is a lag and we keep repeating that. And we don't expect that to change as we go into 2019. In fact, on the more positive side, I would say that we're now more sort of ahead of the game in terms of these - seeing these headwinds, whereas we have to be honest and say that throughout 2018, we've had to adjust upwards on a continuous basis what we see as headwinds and then the pricing action to recover that with a little bit of lag. And now I think we're slightly more, let's say, conservative in our outlook and more proactive in our pricing action to counter that.

Andre Kukhnin

Got it. And just a quick follow-up. Beginning of '19 price increases, that's from January? Or is this March down the line?

Jonas Samuelson

Mainly in January, and in some cases, it's going to be a little bit more spread out throughout the quarter.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question comes from James Moore from Redburn.

James Moore

My question is around the SEK3 billion, the FX raw mat tariffs impact you're talking about for full year '19. I wonder if you could just help us break them down a bit. I was sort of guessing SEK0.5 billion for currency, I could be well out on that, but just over SEK1 billion for raw mats, excluding tariffs. So I kind of have a sense that most of the change is tariff. I wondered if you could break out what is the tariff impact in that.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. So I mean, the reason why we're not giving you an exact guidance for 2019 is that it's not possible yet, right? There are significant movements still and as always happening in both in terms of raw material and currency. So it's very early in the game. However, we thought it was worthwhile to still indicate that, yes, that we see continued headwinds. In terms of the split, I'm not going to give you an exact breakout. We do, of course, see a rollover effect in terms of currency into next year. So there's continued headwind from that. If we look at raw materials, we see it a couple of main effects. One is that even though steel is on a slightly negative price trend or reducing price trend right now, we're still - current market prices are still substantially over what they were a little less than a year ago when we concluded most of our contracts for 2018. So there's a rollover effect of that. And then maybe the biggest effect is that, as you know, we see very high oil prices right now and that's translating into chemicals and plastics cost coming into next year. And then finally, we do have substantial sourcing in China both for components and finished goods, like, again, I would say probably the industry average is not that different than what we're seeing. And that has a significant impact on our cost base, which we are then recovering in pricing. And again, I just want to reiterate that we have announced those price increases in North America to cover for that, the expectations of again the 25% rates on these tariffs, and so have we understand several of our competitors. So I mean we're relatively confident in that. We're facing a similar type of headwind as most of our competitors.

James Moore

And I think you were talking about $10 million plus for the second half on tariff.

Jonas Samuelson

Well, that was...

James Moore

Or the latest change in the industry.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, that's correct.

James Moore

I'm guessing that number now for full year '19 is over $100 million. Is that fair?

Jonas Samuelson

Well, I would say that almost all of the raw material and tariff headwind increase that we're announcing is related to the tariffs.

James Moore

In terms mitigation, the other side of the question really, I mean - and obviously, you've expressed a desire to mitigate these. You talked about wanted to mitigate it with price. I mean, you have the two big levers of price and that cost efficiency. Do you think that you can mitigate the SEK3 billion with those two other levers? So that's a net neutral or even a positive number. Is that what you were trying to say earlier?

Jonas Samuelson

Look, I think we're - when it comes to cost efficiency, we're, I think, showing that we have a strong sort of machine in terms of cost productivity that continues to deliver benefits as we go along. Then offsetting those cost efficiencies are two factors. One is that we see significant inflationary pressure on things like logistics; sourced OEM products, which we have in our net cost efficiency bucket, so to speak; and overall inflationary pressures in places like Latin America driven, for example, by the significant currency headwinds we're facing there. So there's a lot of - yes, let's say, ancillary inflationary headwinds that we're not calling out separately, but we're mixing in our net cost efficiency bucket. And then finally, as we can drive further profitable growth, we continue to invest in marketing and R&D. So all those three factors are sort of impacting that net cost efficiency line. We are fully committed and have solid plans in place to drive continued very strong cost productivity. But then sort of the net effect of that is, of course, impacted by the two other factors as well. Having - so coming back to your question, this is sort of pretty significant, of course, but also sort of broad-based cost headwinds that we're facing. Of course, we continue with our cost productivity, but there's just no choice but to offset them to a significant extent through pricing, and that's what we're doing.

James Moore

But do you think you can mitigate them?

Jonas Samuelson

Oh yes, yes.

Operator

The next question comes from Christer Magnergård from DNB.

Christer Magnergård

Maybe I'll start with a follow-up question from James' question about tariffs. Do I understand it right that basically all of the headwinds from the raw material tariff costs will impact North America and then FX will be in a bit Latin America? Is that roughly a fair assumption for 2019?

Jonas Samuelson

Well, the tariffs are basically North America. The raw material headwinds is everywhere. And then the currency is, again, mainly Latin America, yes.

Christer Magnergård

Okay. Then secondly, in Q2, you said that you're aiming for a stable profitability in '18 versus '17. Obviously, the margins are down about 1 percentage points now year-to-date. So can you maybe update us on that comment you made in Q2?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I mean, of course, then the question I said what exactly is stability. I think that we're showing that we have a really strong capability of offsetting these massive headwinds. There is this lag effect, and we have mentioned that repeatedly and we're seeing that continuing. But I would say the trajectory is that we are offsetting these headwinds and creating a lot of stability in our profitability in 2018 and going forward.

Christer Magnergård

Okay. And then finally on Sears, you said that there was an impact and you mentioned one-off in Q3. Can you maybe give us some more color on the effects in Q3 and also what you see for Q4?

Jonas Samuelson

Well, I think in terms of the - or let's say balance sheet exposures to the Sears Chapter 11 event, we are fully reserved. We have no risk in that exposure going forward, and that's something that sort of we have worked up over the course of time. We did take some further adjustments in Q3. They're not to the level where we need to call them out as a one-off or anything like that, but that has a negative effect from that in the quarter as well.

Christer Magnergård

And the flexibility in the cooking plant in North America, how does that look like if Sears basically shut down?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I mean, I think we are - as we've - as many of you know, we are - our exposure to Sears or can more particularly is significantly tuned towards cooking products. So to the extent that Sears would be a smaller customer or go away, there is a significant impact on our cooking volumes. And that's something we are, of course, looking into exactly what our response to that is, and we are making sure that we have the right level of flexibility to offset that as we go forward.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jack O'Brien from Goldman Sachs.

Jack O'Brien

So just want to follow on from James' question on net cost efficiencies. I think I remember at your Capital Markets Day about a year ago, you're talking about potentially up to SEK3 billion of net cost efficiencies potential through to about 2021. Obviously, you have another the good year this year. But just how we should think about the phasing of those net cost efficiencies through '19, '20, '21, and moreover, where your efforts are mostly focused and whether it is still in the North America and Latin America. Perhaps, I'll start there.

Jonas Samuelson

Right. So the SEK3 billion that we talked about was specifically related to the reengineering programs that we had initiated. On top of that - and that's an effect that sort of gradually phases in from late 2019 through 2022 approximately. So that's sort of a discrete, initially related to our reengineering programs. Then on top of that, of course, we have our ongoing cost productivity in all our plans around the world, which does generate a continued sort of support of cost productivity as we go forward. Again, as I mentioned before, there is an accelerating pace of inflation also in - outside of raw materials in things like logistics and wage inflation in many parts of the world. Again, those are not exclusive to us, and we offset them partially through that, these cost productivity measures that we're driving and partially through additional price that we're taking in the market. And then finally, and this is something we're tweaking up and down depending on where we see the return on investment, we're looking at, of course, supporting our fantastic product innovation and launches with marketing and further R&D investment, and that goes in that bucket as well. So that's why - I mean - and we are keeping a significant amount of flexibility in that to help offset the headwinds that we're facing.

Jack O'Brien

And perhaps, just one strategic follow-up, if we think about the business three years ahead, do you see the mix of your products fairly similar? Or how should we be thinking about the evolution of this? And I guess my question is twofold. One, you've got obviously professional growing well, higher margin. Should we expect sort of more to come from that division? And then secondly, you have done a bit of portfolio action, 1 or 2 divestments, obviously some acquisitions. Again, how should we be thinking from that perspective?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I mean, everything we do is to drive profitable growth going forward. So we're over investing in our most profitable segments, and we have been quite aggressive in downsizing or exiting unprofitable segments of the business. And I would say that most of that sort of exiting part, that's concluded now. And going forward, it's more about investing in our most profitable business areas such as professional, for sure, such as in EMEA, Asia/Pacific. And also - and this is back to the prior question, significant investments in North America and Latin America to ensure that we have a super competitive bulk product offering and manufacturing footprint in those markets. So yes, we expect to drive continued mix and - as well as cost efficiency for the coming years.

Jack O'Brien

Great. And perhaps just one final on your balance sheet. Obviously, you've got plenty of headroom there. That's all you've done sort of small bolt-ons as opposed to anything more meaningful. Just how do you and the board think about the balance sheet?

Jonas Samuelson

Well, I think we do have a lot of the action room, and we're - we think that's a competitive benefit for us because we are able to act on M&A opportunities as they arise. And of course, this is not something you can - that we fully control. We have to take the opportunities that sort of come our way, and we are able to do that. And that's really a strength for us. The other part of the strong balance sheet is that we're able to continue to reinvest in the productivity and product launches and innovations that we're driving while we continue a solid sort of inventory payout that we expect to continue to drive an increase going forward.

Operator

The next question comes from David McGregor from Longbow Research.

David MacGregor

If I could just go back to the SEK3 billion of raw material inflation tariffs and FX, and I'll come to that question a little bit differently. If you think about the implemented or the announced price increases so far, how much of that SEK3 billion would be covered?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I mean, look, if you look at the things that we have announced but not implemented, if you add that into the equation, then the vast majority of those headwinds will be covered. But those, of course, are not translated into consumer prices yet, but they will be.

David MacGregor

Right. Are you finding that the price increases are just getting a higher yield or a higher level of traction right now just because you're in a broader inflationary environment that's just not questioned as much, and you've got broader sort of competitive support as well?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, on balance, I would say so. Of course, the cost and currency-related headwinds that we're facing are very evident, right, for us and for anybody active in this market. And there's no question that we need to recover that in pricing. Having said that, it's always very, very challenging in our business to implement price increases, and there's no way to get around that. That's a battle every time, and we're doing it. And - but that's what's creating that lag effect that we keep referring to that you can't translate it into net price from one day to the next.

David MacGregor

Second question, just on the volume declines, I know there's a lot of concern about elasticity into the extent that prices go up, you get a negative consumer reaction on volume. How much of this do you think is elasticity versus how much is just slowing replacement demand because of what was going on 10 years ago?

Jonas Samuelson

Well, I think we had already sort of called down our market outlook as we entered into the year for that sort of replacement effect. So I think that was already sort of built into our ongoing assumptions. And then the effect that we're seeing right now, I think, are a combination of price increases and a little bit of sort of the retail dynamic around those price increases, more so than real change in consumer behavior so far.

David MacGregor

And then just last question. I guess on Latin America, it's been a difficult year. Do you sense that there's pent-up demand down there that may begin to surface in 2019 once we get past the elections and the World Cup and the truck strike, everything else?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I mean, there's massive pent-up demand. That's not the question. The question is more affordability. So we do believe that there's a good chance that some of this volatility will level out. And then as purchasing power adjusts to that new reality, there's tons of pent-up demand, to your point, in most of those markets. They're substantially below the run rate that we saw in leading up to the, say, 2015 when we started to see this turbulence.

David MacGregor

Do you think the affordability issue takes more than 2019? Do you think this pushes that pent-up demand back into '20 or...

Jonas Samuelson

At least partially, I think it probably would, to be realistic about it, yes.

Operator

The next question comes from Björn Enarson from Danske Bank.

Björn Enarson

Yes, two questions. One, if you can give some more color on Sears and how you would look like in the event that the impacts - the cooking volumes more significantly. And secondly, on Latin America and as we just discussed on affordability and our thinking about your new offering down there within new brand and how that is - will play out, I guess, more materially next year?

Jonas Samuelson

So Sears - or rather the Kenmore private label business is - this year is on a run rate of approximately 10% of our net sales in North America. So of course, you can do the math on the impact on future scenarios for Sears. Then to be more specific of course as then consumers potentially migrate from Sears to other outlets, in most product categories, we're - I would say, we're relatively well placed to take advantage of that on that consumer demand migration. But again, to be realistic, we have a very significant portion of the Kenmore cooking volume. And if that volume would go down significantly, it's harder for us to supplement that with branded sales in cooking. So we are preparing our plans and options to address that impact on our cooking business. I don't think that's really material, but it's a reality that we are addressing. So on Latin America, I'm sorry, I cannot forget - I know, I cannot forget the essence of your question. Can you please...

Björn Enarson

The affordability and your offering, I mean you have been...

Jonas Samuelson

Oh yes, yes, okay. Yes, yes, that's right.

Björn Enarson

Now with a new brand as well.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, of course, the point of the acquisition of the Continental brand.

Björn Enarson

Exactly.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, yes, so we have seen a significant sort of downshift in mix in Brazil and other Latin American markets over the last couple of years as affordability has been an issue, and that's the main reason why we decided to acquire the Continental brand, which is more of a mass position. We're managing that in a relatively careful way. We are next year starting to introduce our first product under the Continental brand. It's not going to be a major volume contributor in next year, but it starts to be a support and sort of the real low end of the Brazilian market.

Operator

The last question comes from Olof Cederholm from ABG Sundal Collier.

Olof Cederholm

I was just wondering a little bit about the price increases again. Do you have - I mean, is it your view that sort of - do you know the net price effects already? Or is this gross price increases and your - the final outcome is still uncertain? That's the first one. And the second one, when you talk about rising oil prices next year, the - what kind of oil price have you used? We've seen - recently seen a pretty large correction in the oil price. So wondered if that was factored in or not.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, so exactly to your point. There's so many uncertain aspects that will impact this, the outlook for 2019 in terms of very, very significant raw material and currency swings. So that's exactly why we're not giving you a precise outlook for 2019 at this point. I think that would honestly not be serious to do that at this point. We're too early in the process, and there are too many things still moving around. And - but there are - based on current market conditions, there are significant headwinds in currency, in raw material, in tariffs going into next year. We have announced price increases, but of course - and those will cover a very large portion of what we see as headwinds right now. But we, of course, retain the flexibility to address any changes in that outlook. And that's really the main point of what we're saying here today. We're seeing headwinds, hard to quantify exactly how much. We're addressing that through cost efficiency and price increases, and we're really on and ahead of the game leading into 2019.

Jonas Samuelson

All right. So thank you very much for those questions. And just leaving you with returning to our path to profitable growth. And of course, on the tone of your questions, there's lots of questions about these cost headwinds that we're facing and our ability to offset them through price increases. I honestly think that our traction here in Q3 shows that we are very much able to offset the cost headwinds that we're seeing, and we're completely committed to continuing to do that as we go forward through price increases that we have announced, but also very, very importantly through continued focus on consumer experience-based innovation, really fueling our strongest brands and our strongest product categories with significant investments in innovation and launch support. When you combine these two effects, the strong ability we have to respond to cost inflation through pricing and our continued focus on innovation as well as modernization and automation of our manufacturing footprint, we are continuing to refuel our path to profitable growth going forward.

And with that, I thank you very much, and look forward to seeing you all soon, in particular at our Capital Markets Day early next year in Pordenone, Italy. Thank you very much. Have a good day.