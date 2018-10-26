Marathon Petroleum Becomes Refining Juggernaut

Severely transport-limited Canadian crude is selling for as much as $49/barrel BELOW West Texas Intermediate. For these and the reasons outlined below I strongly recommend investors consider buying Marathon Petroleum.

With half of its refineries and 40% of its refining capacity in the Rockies, Mid-Continent, and U.S. inland, Marathon Petroleum has access to very cheap Canadian oil and discounted Bakken.

Upon the $23.3 billion acquisition of Andeavor, Marathon Petroleum is the largest U.S. independent petroleum refiner with 16% of total U.S. refining capacity, and 20% of Mid-Continent and Rockies capacity.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) represents a welcome bargain with substantive upside. After Marathon Petroleum’s acquisition of Andeavor, the combined organization owns 21%, or one million barrels per day (BPD) of MidContinent and Rockies refining capacity, and 16% of all U.S. refining capacity.

These refinery locations relative to crude supply are the key to an unrecognized upside: the company is benefiting not only from discounted Bakken crude oil that is $8-10/bbl less than WTI-Cushing but even more importantly, from Canadian crude, which has as much as an astonishing $49/barrel less than WTI-Cushing due to lack of transportation and storage. Eight of the company’s sixteen refineries are in the Rockies and the MidContinent. Two more are inland in El Paso and New Mexico. Together these ten refineries represent almost 40% of Marathon Petroleum's capacity, and all have access to discounted or even severely discounted crude oil. Two behemoth, profitable export refineries, are on the Gulf Coast.

All are linked with substantive midstream assets and unlike other refineries operating their partnerships in an asset-dropdown mode, Marathon is continuing to actively, organically grow its midstream assets--as it turns out, right into the big demand for midstream capacity occurring in West Texas-New Mexico, North Dakota, and Canada.

Brief Company Summary

Marathon Petroleum Corporation was once part of an integrated Marathon which then split into the upstream company of Marathon Oil (MRO), and downstream, Marathon Petroleum Corporation. I have just reviewed Marathon Oil.

To add to the naming complexity, shareholders just approved the $23.3 billion acquisition of Andeavor by Marathon Petroleum, effective October 1. Andeavor was previously named Tesoro and in that incarnation it acquired Western Refining. Thus, it is easy to see how the three combined companies, now all under the Marathon Petroleum banner, have surpassed Valero (VLO) to become the largest U.S. refiner, with sixteen refineries.

Marathon Petroleum is based in Findlay, Ohio. Andeavor was headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

With Marathon Petroleum’s October 25th, 2018 closing stock price of $69.96/share, its market capitalization is $48.3 billion. The company has a total of 3 million BPD of refining capacity in sixteen U.S. refineries.

Marathon Petroleum divides into three segments: refining, midstream, and marketing. Much of its midstream is contained in two separately-traded limited partnerships. It sells petroleum products to wholesale customers, to the Speedway business segment, and to independent retailers operating 11,000 outlets, including the Marathon, Arco, and several other brands.

With the acquisition of Andeavor, Marathon Petroleum now has controlling interest in two midstream partnerships: MPLX LP (MPLX) plus Andeavor Logistics (ANDX).

The company’s third-quarter 2018 earnings announcement is expected November 1st.

MPC data by YCharts

Is Marathon Petroleum's Stock Price A Bargain?

Why has Marathon Petroleum's stock price slipped? While many general and sector reasons are cited, not all of them necessarily apply.

*Like other companies, Marathon Petroleum's stock is held in index funds. When the market falls, regardless of reason, the indices and stocks in them fall. So, index fund declines are applicable.

*Crude price is a refiner's most significant cost, and there is global uncertainty, addressed below, about supply declines from some countries and geopolitical issues--most notably with Saudi Arabia--in others. However, at present U.S. and Canadian oil production has increased so much that West Texas production has become quite transport-limited, somewhat so in North Dakota, and extremely so in Canada. This has caused the cost of U.S. crudes available to Marathon to be well below--in some cases $60/bbl below--world Brent prices. So, supply uncertainty is not really applicable.

*Marathon's Anacortes refinery is offline due to a break in a Canadian natural gas pipeline that supplies it. So downside from one offline refinery is temporarily applicable.

*The White House has requesting a delay in the applicable of lower-sulfur bunker fuel rules (an experience-building phase), for which refiners like Marathon Petroleum have spent billions to prepare. However, the International Maritime Organization (NYSEMKT:IMO) is pushing back and at IMO meetings this week the proposal of an experience-building phase delay was rejected. So, IMO 2020 delay is not applicable.

*Seasonal blind spot. Gasoline demand, the most profitable petroleum product is high in the summer driving season and lower in the winter, when instead distillate demand increases. Refiners' stock prices tend to reflect the spring and summer optimism about gasoline demand and slump somewhat in the fall. So, seasonal demand drops are not applicable long-term.

*Goldman Sachs cut its rating on a similar refiner, Valero, saying that its analysts thought crude oil differentials would narrow. The contagion spread to other refiners, including Marathon Petroleum. While yes, the Canadians should certainly hope they eventually get higher prices, it appears that the current Canadian and U.S. price discounts are not factored in. So, heavy-light crude differential is not really applicable.

*Valero bought back its master limited partnership, Valero Energy Partners (VLP). The concern is that other refiners might have to do the same, at a large cost. However, Marathon Petroleum has specifically said it doesn't plan to roll up its partnerships. So, partnership roll-up cost risk is not applicable.

These several reasons suggest why the market could be mispricing Marathon Petroleum's stock.

Insights Supporting The Long Thesis

With such extensive and expert coverage, why believe that Marathon Petroleum's stock is not already fully valued?

*Marathon Petroleum's historical success bears repeating: the addition of light crude processing capacity, its midstream development, the addition of export capacity on the U.S. Gulf Coast, and its top-to-bottom clean-up of operating and cultural problems at the giant Texas City/Galveston Bay refinery it acquired from BP. With Andeavor operating similarly well, their combination is likely to be far smoother than most. The companies expect at least $1 billion in synergy benefits.

*Unlike Valero, Marathon Petroleum operates its midstream partnerships for growth. With pipeline construction deeply in demand in North Dakota, West Texas, and Canada, the partnerships are operating in a very favorable environment. For example, the extreme pipeline constraints in West Texas are not expected to ease until 2019 and in Canada, even later.

*There is perhaps little understanding of how the absence of pipeline transport capacity hits both Midland and Canadian crude very hard, and Bakken crude to some extent. While Canadian crude will be incrementally transported by rail--with the worry about another Lac-Megantic--the sheer $50/barrel discount for WCS relative to WTI puts crude oil buyers like Marathon in a favorable position. In a sample four-month period this year, Marathon and Andeavor refineries used 434,000 BPD of Canadian crude, or 14% of their capacity. The biggest users of Canadian crude were the Detroit, Michigan and Catlettsburg, Kentucky refineries.

*The Goldman Sachs concern about narrowing crude differentials applies more to the light sweet-heavy sour differential. Although heavy sour crude is key to Gulf refineries, including Marathon's Galveston Bay and Garysville giants, it is less vital to Marathon than to its refining competitors. Also, investors overlook the fact that ten of Marathon-Andeavor's sixteen refineries are inland and so are less subject to a narrowing differential between light sweet and heavy sour crude. These ten refineries are smaller, and altogether represent about 40% of Marathon Petroleum's capacity.

Oil Supply-U.S., Canada, and Saudi Arabia

From the outside, this appears a dicier time than most for oil supply risk. First, there is the ongoing supply uncertainty from Libya, Iraq, Iran, Nigeria, Venezuela issues. Then, all dealings with giant Saudi Arabia have been called into question after the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

Countering this for U.S. refiners is increasing U.S. and Canadian oil production.

As of the week ending October 12, 2018, current U.S. oil production was 10.9 million BPD.

A big part of the U.S. oil production growth has occurred in the West Texas Permian basin, which is now producing 3.5 million barrels per day and in fact limited by insufficient pipeline and other takeaway capacity. This has had the effect of driving down the oil price at Midland, Texas, and to a lesser extent, throughout the inland pipeline system. Bakken crude production, too has increased and is now at 1.34 million BPD, thus bumping up against the region's expanded pipeline capacity.

Nonetheless, note that oil-producing Colorado will vote soon on a referendum to limit hydraulic fracturing. If passed, the referendum could have the effect of limiting new oil supply from that state.

Oil Prices and Differentials

WTI-Cushing Oil Price



Left axis: $/bbl, credit: market.businessinsider.com

The October 25th closing oil price was $66.98 per barrel for WTI at Cushing.

Since not all oil is the same, and Marathon benefits from localized factors, a description of differentials is useful:

*The Brent price is the non-US light crude price and closed at $76.59/bbl, or about +$10/barrel higher than WTI-Cushing.

*WTI-Midland is the same crude, but at the transport-constrained location of Midland, Texas. Currently it trades about -$6.10 than at Cushing or $61/barrel.

*Bakken Clearbrook, is the same quality as above, but is Bakken, North Dakota crude trading in Clearbrook, Minnesota. Most recently it was between -$8/barrel and -$10/barrel lower than WTI-Cushing, so $57-$59/barrel.

*WCS is Western Canadian Select, used in Canada, but exported to the US. Due to transportation constraints even more severe than in the Permian, the WCS price is -$49/barrel less than WTI Cushing, or $18/bbl.

Given these large differentials, it is clearly advantageous for Marathon Petroleum to have good access to Permian, Bakken, and WCS for its ten inland refineries, which altogether have capacity of 1.16 million BPD.

US Refinery Capacity: the “Supply” of Refineries

Prohibitively high capital costs and siting issues make it unlikely any large, new refineries will be built in the U.S.; however, refining engineers are notoriously proficient at debottlenecking—the process of incrementally increasing capacity. For example, among just the "newest" refineries, those built in the last 40+ years, capacity increased from 486,000 BPD to 1,402,000 BPD, including Marathon's expansion of its Garyville, Louisiana refinery from 200,000 BPD to 556,000 BPD and the acquisition by Andeavor of the 19,500 BPD refinery built in North Dakota to run Bakken crude.

In addition to supplying the U.S. market, U.S. refiners export their products worldwide, particularly to Central and South America, allowing a larger, more flexible market. The graph below shows the growth in U.S. refining and the changes in refinery utilization.

Distillate (diesel and heating oil) is the more important refined product for winter. Gasoline is key year-round, but with a summer peak. As the graphs below show, distillate stocks are near the low end of their five year range, while gasoline is above, suggesting the switch to emphasizing distillate production has not yet fully occurred.



The Crack Spread and Refining Profitability

The trend in the 3-2-1 crack spread, a measure of refining profitability, is shown below. The spread is currently about $16.50/barrel. However, while this number is defined as three barrels of crude subtracted from the sum of two barrels of gasoline and one of distillate, the specific crude used for this calculation is WTI-Cushing. Clearly, companies like Marathon able to use less expensive crude will net larger profitability.

Credit: energystockchannel.com

As a side note, since winter is an off-season for petroleum product demand, the current slump can make refiners' stocks like Marathon Petroleum more of a bargain now than in the summer high-demand season.

Possible Sulfur Rule Implementation Delay?

The U.S. administration last week began pushing for a slower phase-in to implementing the International Maritime Organization’s January 1, 2020 standard to reduce the sulfur content of marine, or bunker, fuel from 3.5% by weight to 0.5% by weight. The only exception would be for ships equipped with scrubbers to limit emissions. Since large U.S. refiners like Marathon Petroleum have already prepared to meet the new marine fuel sulfur standard, the proposed delay has pushed refiners’ stock prices down. However, based on results from IMO meetings this week, it appears unlikely the U.S. administration can effect a delay in what has already been a widely-supported two-year rule-making process.

For context, the global residual fuel oil market is 7.5 million BPD, of which 3.5 million BPD is bunker fuel affected by IMO 2020 and 4 million BPD is used for electricity generation and industrial activities.

Marathon Petroleum’s Mid-Continent Competitors And Valero

The barriers to entering the U.S. refining industry remain high due to siting issues; the large, fixed cost of capital assets; a domestic market that is not increasing; and a regulated, consumer-facing gasoline business that is highly competitive and much-scrutinized.

All of Marathon Petroleum’s 3 MMBPD of refining capacity is domestic. Valero, its neck-and-neck competitor has 3.1 MMBPD of capacity, but with a refinery in Wales and one in Canada Valero’s domestic capacity is 2.625 MMBPD. Total U.S. refining capacity is 18.6 MMBPD, so Marathon Petroleum’s share is 16% to Valero’s 14%.

Many government oil statistics are divided regionally into five Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts ((PADDs)). In the MidContinent and Rockies, (PADDs II and IV), Marathon Petroleum’s major competitors include BP (BP), HollyFrontier (HFC), Phillips 66 (PSX), and Valero. Companies with MidContinent refineries importing cheaper Canadian crude include not only Marathon Petroleum, but also BP and Flint Hills, a private company.

On the Gulf Coast, Marathon has a huge range of competitors for its largest refineries, along with a substantial number of competitors on the West Coast.

Marathon Petroleum’s Oil Refineries and Operations

With the acquisition of Andeavor, Marathon Petroleum operates sixteen refineries having a total capacity of 3 million BPD. Eight of these refineries are in PADDs II and IV and two more, in El Paso and New Mexico are inland. The remaining six include two large 550,000+ BPD refineries in Texas and Louisiana, one refinery in Alaska, refineries in northern and southern California, and a refinery in Washington that is currently offline due to a break in a Canadian natural gas pipeline.

The company is able to sell into all major global export markets.



Detroit, Michigan refinery, Credit: marathonpetroleum.com

Growth Prospects

The company reports that growth will come from shared operational efficiencies and synergies; indeed, the two refinery systems largely do not overlap. Andeavor's refineries are generally in the north and west, while Marathon's legacy refineries are in the MidContinent and Gulf Coast.

Due to the increase in U.S. and Canadian oil production and the dearth of takeaway capacity, Marathon has reported that it expect particularly strong growth in its midstream segments. As of December 2017, MPC owned 64% of MPLX and now owns the majority of ANDX as well.

Following on from its acquisition of Speedway four years ago, the company continues to expand its base of business to earn more revenue from non-refining operations.

Marathon Petroleum’s Financial and Stock Highlights

Marathon Petroleum’s market capitalization is $48.3 billion at an October 25, 2018 stock closing price of $69.96 per share. Its one-year target price is $106.13, or 52% above its October 25th closing price.

Marathon Petroleum’s trailing twelve months’ earnings per share is $8.24, giving a trailing price-earnings ratio of 8.5. The average of analysts' estimated earnings per share for 2019 the next twelve months is $7.89, a decrease of 4%. However, as the Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor merger has become a reality, these average analyst estimates of next year’s earnings per share have been increasing.

The company’s second quarter 2018 net income was $1.05 billion, or $2.27/share. This does not, of course, include results from the Andeavor acquisition. Refining and marketing segment income was $1.03 billion and midstream segment income (MPLX only) was $617 million.

Andeavor's second quarter 2018 refining and marketing segment income was $816 million. So combined, the two companies had second quarter refining and marketing segment income of $1.8 billion.

At June 30, 2018, the company had $31.9 billion in liabilities and $51.7 billion in assets giving Marathon Petroleum a liability-to-asset ratio of 62% at that time.

The company’s most recent twelve-months' operating cash flow was $6.9 billion. Andeavor's twelve-months' operating cash flow was $1.9 billion, for a total of $8.8 billion.

With an enterprise value (NYSE:EV) of $49.64 billion, its EV/EBITDA ratio is 7.5, so attractively below the preferred ratio of 10 or less.

Marathon Petroleum’s 52-week price range is $55.87-$88.45 per share, so its October 25th, 2018 closing price of $69.96 is 79% of its one-year high.

As a large, long-established public company, Marathon pays a dividend of $1.84 per share, a yield of 2.6% to the current stock price.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 1.5-1.9, or between “strong buy” and “buy,” from the nineteen analysts who follow it. Three of the most recent five ratings changes have been upgrades; one was a downgrade; and one was an initiation at “buy.” Market Realist names MPC the top U.S. refiner.

The company's beta is 1.53, representing a steep volatility for such a large company. However, this beta reflects the triple, and not reliably synchronized, uncertainties of oil prices, petroleum product prices, and regulation.

Crude Oil Discount Impact

As noted above, if we assume Marathon Petroleum uses 15% Canadian crude and at least 7% Bakken crude and at least 5% Permian crude (WTI-Midland), the company is garnering a $2.50/barrel increase, or 15%, in the crack spread over companies using only West Texas Intermediate at Cushing.

This translates approximately into a 15% uplift in refining segment income, so instead of $1.8 billion in the combined Marathon-Andeavor refining and marketing second quarter 2018 segment income, segment income at a standard $16.50 crack spread could have been $1.56 billion, a difference of $240 million.

Logistics Partnerships

Marathon Petroleum now has two master limited partnerships, MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP, with combined market capitalization of an enormous $36.9 billion. Both trade separately from Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Their assets are mainly pipelines and terminals. Attractiveness of partnership shares is specific to an investor’s tax situation and is not evaluated in this analysis. However, Marathon Petroleum operationally integrates the partnerships' assets with its refining assets and in contrast to the way in which Valero used its partnership, Marathon Petroleum actively uses MPLX for growth.

Note Valero has purchased the roughly one-third of Valero Energy Partners (VLP) it didn’t own and rolled the assets back into its corporate organization. Marathon has said it will make any such restructuring decisions post-merger. It owns the majority of both partnerships.

Valuation

The company’s book value per share of $32.80 is less than half its current market price, demonstrating that the market value of Marathon Petroleum’s assets is higher than its depreciated base.

A quick glance at refining-only replacement value at $10,000-$25,000/barrel puts the value of Marathon Petroleum's 3 million BPD of refining assets at $30-$75 billion, or $44-$109/share.

Marathon and Andeavor's combined operating cash flow is $8.8 billion. A variety of growth and discount assumptions can be made; for example, at a 5% growth rate and 10% discount rate, the 10-year net present value is $72 billion, or $104/share. Again, note that the average of the analysts' one-year target prices is $106/share. Both of these are well above the company's current stock price.

Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Marathon Petroleum’s overall governance as a 7, with "barbell" sub-scores of Audit (1), Board (9), Shareholder Rights (9), and Compensation (1).

About 8% of the outstanding stock is shorted.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their oil and petroleum product price expectations as the factors most likely to affect Marathon Petroleum's stock price. In particular, global crude oil supply risk may continue from declining operations in Venezuela and Libya, U.S. Iranian oil sanctions, and geopolitical concerns with Saudi Arabia over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. Nonetheless, Marathon is advantaged with a diversity of sources and positive exposure to lower-priced U.S. Permian, Bakken, and Canadian crude oil supply for its inland refineries, and worldwide sources for its coastal

Recommendations for Marathon Petroleum

I strongly recommend investing in this well-run now-largest U.S. oil refiner. Its price appears to be a bargain given its synergy possibilities, prior superior operational execution by both Marathon Petroleum and Andeavor that implies continued operational success, the winter seasonal blind spot of many investors, a lesser exposure than its competitors to heavy-light crude oil differentials, its EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.5, the lack of the market-feared IMO 2020 regulation delay, the company's dividend yield of 2.6%, its pipeline growth prospects (rather than partnership buybacks or rollups as its competitors have done), and most especially its widespread access to heavily discounted Canadian crude and discounted Permian and Bakken crude.



