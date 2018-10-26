Wild Ride Ahead Of GDP Data (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)

Today's top stories: buckle up as stocks are due to take another leg down, FAANG stocks take a hit, and the U.S. government looks at spectrum strategy

If you are interested in listening to Wall Street Breakfast to start your day, look for us in the following places:

The Wall Street Breakfast podcast version will be posted by 8:30 am ET each morning.

Have any feedback? Let us know below.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.