I'm Holding Off Buying 3M

Unfortunately, as I was running through my checklist before buying, I noticed something that I didn't like, and so I'm holding off buying the stock.

I followed that article up with one in April where I explained the price I was looking to buy 3M after it had dropped.

Back in January, I wrote an article about 3M in which I suggested it would be wise for 3M shareholders to rotate out of the stock and into JNJ.

Introduction

Back on January 30th, 2018, as the stock market was near all-time highs, I wrote an article titled "How Far Could 3M Fall?" In that article, I suggested while 3M (MMM) wasn't as cyclical as I expected it to be, that it was moderately overvalued, and it would be wise for investors to rotate out of 3M and into Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Here is part of what I wrote:

My best candidate for those investors who are perhaps over-concentrated in MMM is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). I think there will probably be an opportunity for someone who rotated from MMM into JNJ right now, to rotate back into MMM within the next 3-5 years and gain about 30% more shares if we have some kind of recession during that time period.

Here is how JNJ has performed compared to 3M since the publication of that article:

As of today, JNJ is flat, the S&P 500 is down 3% and 3M is down almost 25%. Investors who rotated out of 3M and into JNJ could now purchase about 32% more shares of 3M at no extra cost. So, we achieved the initial goal set forth in the original article of being able to gain 30% more shares using this rotational strategy. Let me briefly recap that strategy again for new readers.

The basic strategy I've been proposing in this series is that when the risk/reward - even for good stocks like 3M - becomes tilted too far toward the risk end of the spectrum and the stocks are overvalued once we consider the inclusion of a bear market within the next three years that investors should consider rotating out of these stocks and into more defensive positions.

Johnson & Johnson was chosen because I thought that, based on history, it would likely fall a little bit less than the S&P 500 and considerably less than 3M during a downturn. I assumed that investors liked 3M, and would like to own more shares of 3M, and also that if investors could manage it, that they would like to avoid holding through very big price declines that might include drawdowns in excess of 50%.

Given these assumptions, the goal of this strategy is to increase the shares of the target companies one owns (in this case 3M) without spending any more money to do so. For example, if one rotated out of the target stock and into the more defensive position (in this case JNJ) while they were both priced at $100 per share, then during a bear market the defensive stock might drop to $80, and the target company to $40 per share.

At that point, you can rotate back into the target company stock and own twice the number of shares at no extra cost. Then, when the stock eventually recovers, you have doubled your wealth compared to what it would have been if you held the company through the entire period (minus taxes, of course).

In order for all this to work one needs to 1) identify a quality company, 2) understand when it is overvalued, 3) get somewhat close at identifying the late-stages of the business cycle, 4) correctly identify a more defensive alternative, and 5) have the guts to rotate back into the stock when it looks like the world is ending near the bottom of the cycle

So far, I have 1) identified 3M as quality company 2) pointed out that the stock was overvalued using F.A.S.T Graphs in the original article 3) pointed out how the federal reserve had been raising rates for two full years into a very long bull market indicating we were in the later stages of the economic cycle and 4) identified Johnson & Johnson as a more defensive alternative. And now we are at the last thing one needs to do in order to pull off the full rotation, and that is to rotate back into the target stock, which is what I want to examine now.

Will 3M stock recover in a timely manner?

At this 5th stage of the rotational strategy, there are two equally important things that matter most 1) buying at good prices, and 2) ensuring that the stock recovers in a timely manner (which for me, is within 5 years).

By the end of April, 3M's stock price had fallen 20% from the time I published my first article in January and I wrote a follow-up on April 28th, 2018, where I explained why I thought the price had fallen and at what prices I would buy the stock (using a two entry point system). I concluded:

Since I consider 3M a high-quality business and stock, I will be willing to invest up to 4% of my total portfolio value in the stock. I plan to take a 2% portfolio position if the price falls below $176 per share, and another 2% position if it falls below $138 per share. These are roughly based on the types of declines 3M has experienced in the past.

Since there are a lot of stocks to track and write about in the market, I tend to do my research in stages. I begin by looking at price and a few basic quality checks like how long the company has been around and how the stock has performed historically. In the case of 3M, I was already familiar with the company itself. It has a factory a mile from my house, I have friends that work there, and I use all kinds of their products.

If everything checks out on a historical basis, the stock has shown some cyclicality in the past, and if the price is very high, then I'll write a 'How far could they fall?' article. (That's what I did in January for 3M.) If the price is 20% or more off its high price, but not low enough for me to buy it yet, I write an 'I'll buy at this price' article (That's what I did in April.) And if the price is low enough to hit my first 'buy price', then I'll dig in deeper to make sure there isn't something different this time around that might prevent the stock from recovering, and if I don't find anything wrong, then I'll buy the stock and write a 'Buy' article.

Unfortunately, with 3M something came up during the final examination of the stock, and it is keeping me from buying the stock, even as it approaches my $176 price point. I wanted to write an article to share what that issue was before the stock fell that far, and that's what I'm doing now.

I have six basic impairment tests that I use to help determine whether or not I wish to make an investment in a company that I have found to be sufficiently cyclical. I use these tests first to determine if I want to make an initial investment, and also to determine how much I should weight that investment.

These are the six main reasons that I've found a cyclical company may not recover in a timely manner (in this case, within five years). If a company passes these tests, then I assume we will experience a cycle similar to the one we have experienced in the past and the stock price will recover in a timely manner, avoiding permanent impairment. The main reasons I have found why a stock may not recover are:

There is a fatal flaw in the company's business model that is exposed for the first time. The price did not drop enough. The stock price experienced a recent super-cyclical high. There is a clear and present disruptive threat to the core business. The company has high relative debt compared to past down-cycles. Management is corrupt or incompetent.

The issue for 3M came from my 5th impairment test regarding the relative debt the company has right now compared to past downcycles. A great deal of my strategy rests on the assumption that this downcycle will be similar to past downcycles. The reason I look at debt-to-equity is so I can compare what has been normal for the company across time relative to itself.

Different companies in different industries tend to carry different amounts of debt on their balance sheets, but if a company is carrying significantly more debt than in the past, it can potentially serve as a drag when it comes to having the stock recover in a timely manner, and I want to avoid that.

Okay, currently the debt-to-equity is double what it was during the deepest depths of the Great Recession. And it appears that a good deal of that debt is being used to buy back shares, many of which were bought at above fair value prices. As we can see, there has been a long trend of share reduction, and that is fine, but look at what has happened during both of the past two recessions. For the almost two years following both the 2001 recession and the 2008 recession, when 3M stock was trading at rock-bottom prices, the company stopped buying its shares back.

So, it is not as if we are looking at a programmatic buyback program that is simply dollar-cost-averaging purchases of its stock. Also note that going into the Great Recession, the company had very little relative debt and a blended P/E ratio of 19.3 according to F.A.S.T Graphs. 3M has about the same P/E today, but multiples of higher debt.

Now, the argument I sometimes hear in favor of taking on debt like this is that 3M's credit rating was good and the money they borrowed was very cheap. So it makes sense for them to borrow money to buy their shares back. Well, maybe it does, but with organic growth in 1-2% range during a cyclical peak, I'm not all that optimistic it was good capital allocation. Time will tell.

The bottom line for my strategy, though, is this. I can't assume that this time around 3M stock will behave the way it has during past downcycles because of the debt. It's not that I think 3M is going broke or anything, but I think there is a good chance that it could take an extended period of time after the next recession for the stock to recover its peak price back in January. And by "extended period of time" I mean beyond 5 years.

Final Thoughts

It's not easy to change one's trajectory when it comes to stocks. Charlie Munger notes this in his "Psychology of Misjudgment." In Poor Charlie's Almanack (expanded 3rd edition), on page 460, he lists Inconsistency-Avoidance Tendency as the fifth tendency that tends to cause misjudgment. Here is a quote from page 461:

And so, people tend to accumulate large mental holdings of fixed conclusions and attitudes that are not often reexamined or changed, even though there is plenty of good evidence that they are wrong.

I had begun my research on 3M with an assumption based on its history, performance, and quality of the products that I had personally used over the years, that it would likely end up meeting all of the requirements that I have for fitting in my cyclical rotational strategy. And, I'll admit that I'm a little disappointed that I won't be able to hit the buy button any time soon for 3M.

For someone else using a different strategy, it is entirely possible that $176 would be a solid entry point. But for me, I have to stay within the parameters of my own strategy. I wrote a similar article on Illinois Tools Works (ITW) a few months ago and I'm holding off buying that stock for the same reasons.

If 3M were able to pay down its debt so that the debt-to-equity was under 0.60, and the price was below my threshold of $176, then I would be willing to make an investment, but I have to hold off doing so until then. For investors who rotated out of 3M and into JNJ, I think JNJ is a good spot to wait until 3M looks more attractive, or to wait until some other investment comes along that has a similar profile one is looking for, but with a higher likelihood of rebounding strongly after the next downturn.

