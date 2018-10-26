Guess?: Business Recovery On Track But Watch The Cash Flows

In 2Q FY2019, not only did Guess? manage to achieve higher initial markups (IMU), it was also able to reduce the need for markdowns, signifying the strength in its branding.

After a post-announcement spike upwards to above $24, the share price of Guess? Inc. has since given up the gains and more, slumping largely in line with the market.

Share Price Gains Post-2Q FY2019 Results Announcement Have Fizzled

Guess? Inc. (GES) reported a stellar fiscal second quarter 2019 results in late September. However, after a post-announcement spike upwards to above $24, it has since given up the gains and more. To be fair, the current slump is largely in line with the market, rather than some company-specific issues.

GES data by YCharts

Let's Not Forget The Strong Quarterly Results

Let’s have a recap of the 2Q FY2019 results. Guess? recorded a quarterly revenue of $646 million, 14 percent higher in U.S. dollars and 12 percent in constant dollars than the year before. A double-digit growth in revenue is commendable given the ongoing disruption in the retail industry. What’s more impressive was that Q2 FY2019 marked the fifth consecutive quarter the company has achieved to expand its gross margin. Not only did Guess? manage to achieve higher initial markups (“IMU”), it was also able to reduce the need for markdowns.

GES Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

There was higher spending on advertising and distribution. Nevertheless, even with the adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales higher by 100 basis points compared with the prior year, adjusted operating earnings still managed to improve by 47 percent to $37 million. Operating margins on an adjusted basis expanded for the third consecutive quarter.

Further down the income statement, the net profit was boosted by the lower tax rates which went down from 29 percent last year to 23 percent. As a result, the earnings per share on an adjusted diluted basis saw an 89 percent improvement year on year to $0.36. The favorable currency movements also helped to the magnitude of roughly $0.05.

The balance sheet performance was mixed though. The accounts receivables shot up 21 percent in US dollars while the revenue growth was only 12 percent. This could signal difficulties in the collection which is not a positive sign as that implies heightened challenges on the retail side. It is also possible that the good sales in the quarter were a result of a stronger push by Guess? of goods to the retailers, supported by a greater relaxation on payment terms.

On the other hand, inventories only increased by 7 percent in US dollars. Besides requiring a relatively small build-up in stocks amid the strong sales growth, Guess? also managed to ensure that the stocks were not deadweight. Sandeep Reddy, the chief financial officer at Guess?, said during the earnings conference call that he was “pleased” with the quality of the inventory.

GES Accounts Receivable (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The Cash Flows Need Monitoring

The cash flows are not looking good. Free cash flow worsened to a negative $68 million, $19 million more in the red from the prior year’s level, which the company attributed to higher working capital and capital expenditures. Cash less debt at the end of the second quarter fell to $179 million, from $275 million last year, and $192 million at the end of the first quarter.

GES Net Financial Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

While the decline in the cash holdings was a result of the management discipline in giving out $75 million in dividends and spending $56 million for share repurchases in the past one-year period, shareholders need to ask how long Guess can continue its generous dividend policy before depleting its cash. Borrowing to finance dividends does not sound like a wise move given the rising interest rate environment. On the other hand, the act of cutting the dividend could lead to dividend investors dumping the stock, driving the share price down. It’s indeed a dilemma for the management to resolve.

Outlook And Takeaway

Outlook-wise, the management raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the year by $0.05 at the midpoint from the prior guidance. Discounting the revised estimate of the currency tailwind, the new guidance looks even better, with the top end of the guidance increasing by $0.08.

A key driver in the improvement in its fortunes is the recovery in its licensing business. After years of decline, the current fiscal year will likely mark the return of a year-on-year increase in earnings from licensing. As the Guess? brand gets its traction back, the licensing business could see further strength as manufacturers seek to leverage on its improved visibility. An uptick in licensing is the most desirable given the little effort required and yet it comes with the highest margin.

The steady execution of the expansion strategy in Asia and Europe has made the revenue growth at Guess? seemingly inexorable. Despite the oft-mentioned retail malaise, Guess? has managed to consistently deliver revenue expansion in the past eight quarters. Hence, shareholders sticking with the stock can hardly be accused of being Panglossian. Nevertheless, the weak cash flows, as well as the accounts receivables, bear watching for unabated deterioration.

What's your take? Are you bullish or bearish? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section. For further reading, my write up on another retail name Ulta Beauty: Good Recovery, Limited Upside might be of interest to you.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If you would like a refreshing take on stocks that you own or are interested in, try looking here. Besides US companies, I cover a number of Asian stocks as well. If you wish to be informed of my new ideas on Seeking Alpha via email so that you have time to read them before the articles get locked behind a paywall, please select "Get email alerts" when accessing on a desktop computer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.