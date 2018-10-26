Newmont Mining: Keep Your Eyes On The Prize

Newmont is now trading at a sustaining free cash flow yield of almost 10%, and that's quite rare for a senior producer.

Introduction

Although the market hasn't given Newmont Mining (NEM) any love lately, I remain convinced it's one of the better gold companies out there. The clean balance sheet and clear focus on value-adding projects (which include new mines as well as investments in operating efficiencies at existing mines) should provide a 25% boost to the free cash flow result from 2020 on. Today's weak performance after the Q3 update could actually be an opportunity.

Less gold, but a lot of cash flow

Newmont Mining produced 1.29 million ounces of gold in the third quarter, which is a bit lower than the average expectations. Although Newmont says this still keeps the company on its path to meet its full-year guidance, it has lowered the higher end of the guidance from 5.4 million ounces to 5.2 million ounces. Should the gold production indeed pick up in the final quarter of the year, I think 5 million ounces of gold would be a feasible achievement.

Source: SEC filings

Selling the gold resulted in a total revenue of $1.73B in Q3, and $5.2B for the first nine months of the year. That's approximately $240M lower compared to the first nine months of last year, but Newmont's operating profit decreased from approximately $1B to just $416M. This sounds like a pretty bad performance, but a large part of the decrease could be explained by Newmont's higher impairment charge (+$363M compared to last year) while the company also increased its exploration and R&D expenses. The "real" operating expenses actually decreased by 0.3%.

As Newmont also reported a higher "other operating income" and a lower interest expense, net income in the first nine months of the year fell by just 30% to $309M (an additional $56M was generated from discontinued operations). The net profit attributable to Newmont's shareholders was $283M or $0.53 per share. Weak, but this still includes the $366M impairment charge which is an accounting hit, and has no impact on the company's cash flows.

Source: SEC filings

And indeed. Newmont Mining reported an operating cash flow of $1.1B, but this included a $667M investment in the working capital position (due to higher inventories and the payment of taxes that were previously deferred). The adjusted operating cash flow was approximately $1.66B, after making a $107M payment to the non-controlling interests (and this number excludes the $125M cash inflow in funding from those non-controlling interests and the proceeds from selling more minority stakes in projects).

This gave Newmont Mining plenty of ammunition to fund its $763M capex budget in the first nine months of the year, and the free cash flow result came in at approximately $900M. That's actually pretty good considering the capex also contains growth capex.

It's safe to assume the total adjusted operating cash flow will increase by 1/3 in the final quarter of the year, which would bring the OpCF to $2.2B. As Newmont has been guiding for a sustaining capex of $600-700M, I'm sticking with my adjusted sustaining FCF expectation of $1.5B this year. A large part of the $1.5B will then be spent on growth (see later) and the dividend. But the development capital will drop from $650M this year to just over $100M next year, and it looks like Newmont's shareholders don't realize the reported free cash flow result (which includes sustaining + growth capex) will be substantially higher than this year's result.

Newmont's robust balance sheet supports the expansion projects

One thing investors will have to keep in mind is the slightly decreasing production profile of Newmont Mining. Over the next few years, the gold production rate will decrease by a few percent per year, but so will the All-In Sustaining Cost per produced ounce of gold. In fact, the free cash flow should increase, despite the lower production rate.

Source: Company presentation

On a simplified basis, Newmont Gold will produce 5 million ounces at an AISC of $1,000/oz this year, resulting in approximately $1.25B of free cash flow using $1250 gold. But if we would apply a production rate of 4.7 million ounces in 2021 at an AISC of $925/oz, the free cash flow would actually increase to in excess of $1.5B. So "quality over quantity" really matters at Newmont Mining.

But where will the growth come from?

Newmont is actually spending hundreds of millions on either building new mines or improving the existing mines. A good example of improving the efficiency of an existing mine would be the Tanami project in Australia. Newmont is spending a few hundred million dollars on power-related infrastructure which should reduce the power cost at the mine by 20%. This will save approximately $34 per ounce and has an Internal Rate of Return in excess of 50% using a gold price of $1,200/oz.

Source: Company presentation

Elsewhere in the world, Newmont Mining is adding an underground mine to the existing Subika operations (adding 150,000-200,000 ounces per year at a >20% IRR), bringing the total production increase at the Ahafo project to 200,000-300,000 ounces per year while the AISC will decrease by $250-350/oz (compared to the FY 2016 all-in sustaining cost per ounce).

Newmont Mining is indeed spending quite a bit of cash on these projects, but every single one of these non-sustaining investments has been greenlighted after ensuring the IRRs would be in excess of 20% at $1,200 gold. So while these projects create a temporary cash flow drain, Newmont shareholders should actually be happy the company is investing in the improvement of existing operations as well.

Investment thesis

Newmont Mining's expansion plans (and investments) are hiding the operational and financial powerhouse it really is. If we would isolate the growth capex from the equation, Newmont Mining is actually generating $1.5B per year in sustaining free cash flow. That's approximately $2.80/share, which means the lower share price after publishing the financial results is totally uncalled for.

Investors looking to increase their exposure to the gold sector but unwilling to invest in the riskier and more volatile junior companies should definitely have a closer look at Newmont Mining. I'm buying.

