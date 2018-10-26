Most Sold-Out Market Since 2008

The recent bloodletting on Wall Street gave way to panic this week, with the major averages hitting multi-month lows. This week’s sell-off was been aided by downbeat earnings guidance and growing concern over China’s economic outlook, as well as the slowdown of the synchronized global boom. In today’s report I’ll make the case that while there are still short-term risks for equities, the intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend will benefit from the latest bout of volatility. We’ll also discuss the fact that according to one measure, the large cap S&P 500 Index (SPX) has reached its most “oversold” internal condition since the credit crash 10 years ago.

The trading sessions leading up to Wednesday witnessed an intensification of the selling pressure that began earlier this month and resulted in the SPX decisively penetrating below its 200-day moving average for the first time this year. This week’s plunge in the benchmark index below the widely-watched 200-day trend line has resulted in an increase in calls for a bear market among analysts, giving investors and market observers something else to worry about.

Source: BigCharts

I’ve made the argument in recent reports that the fact that investors have something tangible to focus their worries on is actually constructive, for it implies that the bull market’s “wall of worry” is still intact. It would be far more disconcerting if the latest decline had no specific catalyst, for this is often how bear markets begin. The market’s latest slide, however, is the result of a mixture of worries ranging from China’s slowing growth to higher interest rates, the corporate profit growth outlook, and the impacts of the trade war on U.S. manufacturing. The latest breakdown in the 200-day moving average is an added worry for technically-oriented participants, which ironically will serve to eventually repair the wall of worry.

The latest flare-up of selling pressure was fueled in part by downbeat earnings results and forecasts from two high-profile Dow 30 components, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and 3M Co. (MMM). On Tuesday, Caterpillar shares sold off heavily after the company released Q3 earnings that beat estimates, but also offered below-consensus guidance. This only served to increase investors’ growing concerns about the strength of the latest quarter’s earnings as well as the potentially negative impacts of recent trade tariffs. Meanwhile, 3M Co. saw a sizable drop in its share price after the company missed Q3 earnings and revenue estimates.

Source: BigCharts

The high-profile earnings disappointments this week were sufficient to encourage additional liquidation with no additional outside influence. This is because investors have been looking for an excuse to sell in the wake of a consistently weak “tape” (i.e. market breadth). When the market is internally weak - as the huge expansion of new 52-week lows has confirmed since last month - the market becomes increasingly vulnerable to bad news. The poor performance of the NYSE cumulative new highs-new lows indicator in recent weeks has served as a constant reminder that the demand for equities is dropping and that internal weakness is still present in this market. I continue to emphasize that until we see several days of below 40 new 52-week lows on the Big Board for several days, stocks will remain vulnerable to additional selling pressure.

Source: WSJ

While Thursday’s session witnessed a strong bounce in the major averages, there were still an abundance of stocks showing up on the 52-week lows list for both the NYSE and the Nasdaq exchanges. To be exact, 305 stocks made new lows on the Big Board versus 284 on the Nasdaq. While interest rate-sensitive securities have largely dominated the new lows on both exchanges recently, in just the last few days we’ve seen a broadening of industry groups showing up on the new lows list. Income-related stocks and funds still largely populate the new lows on the NYSE, however. I’ve argued that a decline in the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) would go a long way toward alleviating this internal selling pressure in the stock market. The last two sessions have witnessed a move in this direction as TNX has fallen below its 15-day moving average (below). Once the initial wave of panic from this week’s sell-off subsides, the pullback in bond yields should exert a positive influence and allow stocks to establish a short-term low in the next few days.

Source: BigCharts

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which is Wall Street’s most popular “fear gauge”, has risen sharply with this week’s market plunge. However, the overall level of fear in the market isn’t nearly as high as it was during the February sell-off as the VIX shows. This is surprising and a little disconcerting given the extremity of the latest decline in the major averages. Typically a decline of this magnitude ends when there is a sharp manifestation of fear which is reflected by a huge spike in the VIX. That hasn’t happened yet, which suggests that this latest correction likely hasn’t completely yet run its course. I maintain that we should see the VIX rise above the 30.00 level before the bottom is finally in. This could easily be accomplished in the coming days, however.

Source: BigCharts

On a positive note, while the correction clearly hasn’t bottomed yet there are indications that the bottom should be in soon and that the latest decline ultimately won’t compromise the integrity of the 2009-2018 bull market. Aside from the earlier reference to the “wall of worry” still being intact, a fundamental reason for asserting this is that corporate earnings growth remains on a positive trajectory, as discussed in recent reports. Moreover, intermediate-term investor sentiment has shown tremendous improvement in recent days. Shown here is the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator, which measures the sentiment of mutual fund investors in the Rydex family of funds. As you can see here, the latest market decline put the Rydex ratio at its second lowest level in the last seven years. This suggests that mutual fund investors have begun the capitulation process, which means we should be seeing a diminution of selling pressure soon as many mutual fund investors have already exited their longs.

Source: Market Harmonics

What's more, the stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index has become exceptionally "oversold" on a technical basis. Shown here is the 20-day price oscillator for the benchmark index. This compares today's SPX value with its closing price from 20 days ago to measure how "overbought" or "oversold" the market is based on the rate of change. Remarkably, the 20-day oscillator reading on Oct. 24 fell to -249 which is the most oversold reading since the depths of the 2008 credit crash when the oscillator fell to around -350 in September of that year. This suggests the latest decline is close to its ending; it further implies that the next extended relief rally could be quite strong based on the extremity of the selling over the last couple of days.

Source: WSJ

Another consequence of the October plunge is that along with an increase in volatility, companies now have a compelling reason to begin buying back their own shares. This could in turn serve to stimulate stock prices, especially given the “oversold” nature of the market on a short-term basis. Analysts at JPMorgan recently made the case that the coming buyback acceleration will lift the stock market. Currently, many corporations are still in the midst of a “buyback blackout” which has restricted them from buying back their shares prior to the release of quarterly earnings. Once the latest earnings season concludes next month, however, many companies are free to continue with share repurchases. This month’s market swoon also means that shares can be bought back at bargain prices in many cases. According to FactSet, nearly two-thirds of S&P 500 companies will have reported Q3 results by the end of October.

Ultimately, all of the factors mentioned in today’s report can be applied to the observation that “low prices cure low prices”. The stock market’s latest slide is setting up another buying opportunity based on continued strength in U.S. corporate fundamentals and economic strength, as well as a market which is becoming rapidly “oversold” from a technical perspective. Once we have the necessary sign that strength is returning to the market - which will occur once the new 52-week lows on both exchanges shrink to below 40 - we’ll have confirmation that the latest correction has finally ended. Until then investors should remain defensive and refrain from initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs since downside pressures remain in the immediate term.

Investors meanwhile can continue to maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will survive the latest increase in broad market volatility with their long-term uptrends remaining intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.