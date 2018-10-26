BlackBerry's Q2: A Long's Engagement With The Short Thesis

BB is at a key inflection point in its history, as revenue from two legacy businesses winds down, and the company’s future rests entirely with Software and Services.

BlackBerry's (NYSE:BB) earnings reports are beginning to set an all too familiar pattern in motion. There is initial excitement, leading to a rise in the share price, but then the share price spirals downward in the ensuing weeks. In due season, the volatility gives way to a “new normal,” and shares settle into the same trading bands investors have seen for the past six quarters.

Here’s a screen shot of the price action of the past two years.

The Q3 results announced on September 28 at first appeared to produce a spike not seen since the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) settlement for $940m in April 2017. Shares rose by an unusually frothy 18% by mid-day on the 28th, hitting $12 after the previous day’s close of $10.19. Then we witnessed the usual reaction, another inexorable decline. Three weeks later, the share price has fallen steadily from its high on the 28th, down 26%.

To be fair, the stock market in general has undergone a correction, and the tech sector in particular has been hammered. The Nasdaq is down 16% since the beginning of September, and 7% since October 1. BlackBerry is down 17.4% since the beginning of September, moving it back slightly below the average, despite the short-term enthusiasm following Q2 earnings.

This spike-drop-return pattern is easily plugged into a host of pre-formed narratives. The bear side might argue that the spike up came from excessively bullish retail investors, easily convinced to focus on the positive news, whereas the realistic view is that BB’s future remains heavily clouded. The bull side might argue that news was genuinely positive, and that eventually the majority of investors will simply stop being skittish.

Ultimately, if the share price action for any company is a daily verdict delivered by the investing community, then the case for and against BlackBerry continues to be the subject of fierce debate. Essentially, the jury has been “hung” for nearly two years.

The uncertainty is compounded by several factors, the main one being that BlackBerry as a brand is still commonly associated with its legacy businesses. The general investing public still tends to think of BlackBerry as a failed maker of smartphones. Others remember the fantastic revenue and margins from the service access fees business, which was still generating $3 billion per year as recently as FY 2014. It’s not easy for the average overworked analyst or the potential new investor to look past the pro forma charts showing the massive decline of total revenue over the past decade.

On the other hand, the fully “woke” analyst knows that the legacy businesses must be discounted in analyzing BB’s present viability. SAF began an unavoidable downward slide to zero in 2012, and hardware entered its own death spiral not long after that. The company’s fortunes now rest entirely with the quality of the businesses presently listed under the heading of Software and Services. Any analysis that focuses on the drop in total revenue, as opposed to the revenue generated over the past five years from Software and Services, is meaningless.

Context: Defining BlackBerry’s Software Businesses

BlackBerry’s immediate past, present, and future is defined by the quality and sustainability of revenue generated by its three main Software and Services divisions. Meaningful analysis focuses on the progress of these three divisions since FY 2015, John Chen's first full year as CEO. Below, we quote BlackBerry’s own descriptions.

1. Enterprise Software and Services [ESS] "includes revenue from the Company’s security, productivity, collaboration and end-point management solutions through the BlackBerry Secure platform, which includes BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Manager (UEM), BlackBerry Dynamics, BlackBerry Workspaces and BBM Enterprise, among other products and applications, as well as revenue from the sale of the Company’s AtHoc Alert secure networked crisis communications solution, its Secusmart SecuSUITE secure voice and text solution, and professional services from BlackBerry Cybersecurity Services."

2. BlackBerry Technology Solutions [BTS] "includes revenue from the Company’s QNX CAR Platform and Neutrino Operating System, among other BlackBerry QNX products, as well as revenue from the Company’s BlackBerry Radar asset tracking solution, Paratek antenna tuning technology, and Certicom cryptography and key management products. These are often bundled with other products and services including maintenance services and professional services."

3. Licensing, IP and other “includes revenue from the Company’s mobility licensing software arrangements, including revenue from licensed hardware sales and intellectual property licensing, and from the Company’s BBM Consumer licensing arrangement.” In short, BB has a licensing arrangement with Emtek (IDX: EMTK) for BBM; it has licensing deals with a total of six companies for the sale of the “BlackDroid OS” for smartphones, and it has a variety of systems in place to pursue monetization of its 38,000 patents.

Signs Of Regression

The essential task for investors, then, is to ascertain whether or not the latest financial results plus guidance show signs of genuine progression or, conversely, a troubling regression. In this article, we engage with the best arguments we’ve been able to find for the negative side. Below, we list what we understand to be the five main reasons that investors remain wary about BlackBerry’s growing success story.

1. Wall Street is still not fully convinced that BlackBerry’s growth is both strong and sustainable. The lead voice here comes from James Faucette of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Always worth reading, Faucette is one of the top-rated analysts in North America according to TipRanks. His calls on BB were particularly successful from 2011 to 2015, the years that BB entered into its death spiral, and barely escaped bankruptcy and a fire sale in 2013.

We note that Faucette’s revenue and EPS predictions, taken by themselves, are typically close to consensus, and as such can often be seen as entirely positive. Invariably, however, Faucette sounds a number of notes of caution, and offers a price target that is typically below consensus. In short, the numbers are accurate, but the analysis is negative, and the negativity makes the headlines, as when Benzinga.com characterized Faucette’s report on the Q2/19 financials as “raining on BlackBerry’s parade.”

In this report, Faucette actually upgraded his EPS predictions for FY/19 from $0.11 to $0.18, and revenue from $891m to $896m. The new estimations were not entirely to the plus side, as he also revised estimations of Q3 revenue downward, from $216m to $213m. Nevertheless, most investors would be quite happy not just with $213m for Q3, but with his revenue and EPS targets for H2 in FY2019. But Faucette frames these numbers under the heading of two negative comments: that the Q2 results came in above expectations because of “low quality drivers”, and that the “licensing business needs to pick up as BTS decelerates.”

We beg to differ with Faucette. The “low quality drivers” included unusually large amounts of revenue from the dying legacy businesses, hardware and SAF, amounting to $17m, or 8% of total revenue. Clearly, however, this was NOT the most significant feature of the Q2 results – as new, significant gains were recorded in both ESS and BTS.

Faucette has been sounding these “notes of caution” about the quality and sustainability of BB’s revenue for several years running, despite the fact that the BB’s numbers have grown steadily. Enterprise SW has grown from $36m/q to $92m/q since FY2015; BTS has grown from $25m/q to $49m/q; and Licensing/IP has grown essentially from zero to $56m/q.

Investors take note: The day that Faucette offers a glowing report, replete with a price target a few dollars above the most recent close, get ready for a long ride up.

2. As happened during Q1/19, revenue in one of the three key divisions fell by a significant amount. Back in Q1, revenue in Enterprise Software fell 11% q-o-q, although the cloudy explanation at the time was that the switch to ASC606 accounting rules was responsible. This time around, the drop came in the category of Licensing/IP. Revenue fell sequentially by 11%, from $63m to $56m, and to make matters worse, no satisfactory explanation of this decline was offered by the company.

That said, the Licensing/IP division is the most volatile of all three, and in many ways the most difficult to analyze, given the fact that almost every deal signed is subject to non-disclosure agreements. On a positive note, Licensing/IP has contributed a huge share of the company’s growth since 2015, and there have been signs that this contribution would continue to grow in succeeding quarters. So, it wasn’t exactly a small problem that Q2 revenue fell back to $56m from the previous quarter’s record haul of $63m.

To be sure, on September 28, and during the conference call, no analyst seemed very concerned about this, perhaps because Licensing/IP has never been consistent. Analysts' favorite term for uneven or inconsistent revenue is "lumpy." This adjective perfectly describes the sequence of revenue from Q1 2017 to Q2 2019: $25m, $16, $30, $56, $32, $56, $50, $58, $63, and back down to $56m. "Lumpiness" indeed!

Part of the problem is that Licensing/IP includes a mix of recurring and non-recurring revenue. The recurring revenue comes from quarterly licensing agreements (including BBM Consumer, as well as BlackBerry's version of Android for phone OEMs). The non-recurring revenue typically comes either from “professional services” or from IP licensing, where the companies affected prefer to pay single lump sums as opposed to BB's preference for periodic payments stretched out over several years.

A second problem comes from the fact that, as mentioned earlier, every contract signed by BB in this division is subject to non-disclosure agreements, so that investors are prevented from discovering either the precise value of a particular contract or legal settlement.

3. Another issue, flagged by a couple of analysts during the September 28 conference call, was the drop in recurring revenue. The previous quarter had trumpeted a rise in recurring revenue to 86%. In Q2/19, however, this fell back to 81%. BlackBerry had stated its ultimate goal was to achieve 90%, and it appeared last quarter as if they had taken the penultimate step to attaining that target.

One of the difficulties with this category is that BlackBerry does not count revenue from professional services or from IP licensing as “recurring.” It is likely that a big chunk of the increased Enterprise SW revenue (from $83m to $92m) came from professional services, and specifically from cybersecurity services. This is not problematic in and of itself, of course, as this is a business where initial revenue comes from consultation and analysis, which itself could be seen as steadily “re-occurring,” as would be the daily custom that a barber might expect.

Essentially, if BB signs a long-term licensing contract with a company, then that revenue is defined as recurring, but revenue from short-term consultancy is not recurring, even if this professional service frequently leads to a long-term deal.

Nevertheless, BB still needs to convince every one of its bona fides for the long haul. That is, the company has to continue showing consistency of revenue growth, even if there are minor, quarterly dips or falls in the percentage of recurring revenue. As long as recurring revenue hovers between 80 and 90%, I doubt analysts will fret much about this issue as the future unfolds.

4. According to Bill Maurer, the failure to do anything with its cash hoard was a key letdown in the Q2 results. Specifically, Maurer has been calling on BB to either buy back shares or to make an acquisition from the day the company added nearly $1 billion to cash from the Qualcomm settlement of FY 2017. He argues that the problem has been exacerbated by Chen’s own comments about imminent acquisitions, although each new quarter does nothing more than add another three months of frustrating inaction.

Maurer is obviously not alone in speculating on the best ways for BB to use its cash, as it’s a topic that comes up regularly in analyst reports and on bullboards. We think that share buybacks have more drawbacks than positives, but that argument would require a separate article. In any case, it seems clear that Chen is considering an acquisition, but has said several times that valuations are presently too high, and that he’d need a market crash to afford the purchases he wants to make. That also throws all of the arguments about share buybacks on the back burner, as the cash would be needed for M&A.

There is a presumption in all those urgent calls for an acquisition that there are loads of available and cheap acquisition targets just waiting in line for the plucking. A laundry list of requirements can be stated as following, and this loosely covers a number of points Chen has mentioned in several forums, including interviews, conference calls, security summits, and his recent Q&A session with Amber Kanwar at the Empire Club in Toronto.

(A) The target must add something essential, replete with IP that would supplement BB’s portfolio.

(B) It must be almost immediately accretive to the top line.

(C) There has to be a cultural fit, where the company for example does not rely on a "rock star" CEO.

(D) The purchase has to be at the right price. Potential targets are without doubt fully aware of the $2.5 billion BB has in cash. To use a comparison from sports, they're like unrestricted free agents at the tail end of a very long sellers’ market, and they want maximum premiums.

Interestingly, BB has an excellent record with regards to acquisitions over the past decade, in terms of both quality and price. Basically, the company has acquired much of what presently makes it a growing powerhouse through M&A. Seven sterling examples are Certicom (2009), QNX (2010), SecuSmart (2014), AtHoc (2015), Good Technology (2015), and Watchdox (2015).

5. Both Bill Maurer of Seeking Alpha and James Faucette of Morgan Stanley also believe that guidance for H2 was problematic. Maurer believes it was anemic, and Faucette is worried by what he sees as a deceleration of growth. Maurer writes, "In a sense, it's almost like management is warning that Q3 will be below estimates, without giving an actual warning. What's the result of this? Well, so far, the average street revenue estimate for Q3 (for the company as a whole) has declined from $224.5 million to $214.7 million. This will include around $10 million or so of legacy hardware and service access fee revenues."

To put this into context, Maurer is suggesting that the comedown to $214.7m - or $204.7m once the $10m of SAF and HW is subtracted - represents a serious problem. What it actually means is that Software and Services revenue will improve substantially in Q3, up $7.7m (4%) from Q2. In other words, the revised revenue estimates still show that Software/Services is on an upward track.

On the other hand, in the context of BB's guidance for 8-10% growth, BB does in fact need to do better than 4%. Non-GAAP revenue in FY/18 was $782m. An increase of 8% should bring FY/19 revenue to $845m. Given that H1 revenue was $390m, that means BB needs to generate $455m in H2. If Q3 brings in no more than $205m, then Q4 will have to be a blockbuster, $250m.

Faucette also claims to be worried about a “deceleration” in growth for BTS-QNX, given that BB is saying that growth may fall from H1’s 30% to approximately 20% in H2. Both John Chen and Steve Capelli tried to smooth over this drop to a lower gear, saying this was primarily a matter of comparisons related to Q3 and Q4 of the previous fiscal year. In other words, the gains made in Q3 and Q4 last year were so great that it would be difficult for BB to continue improving by 30% q-o-q in the last two quarters of FY 2019.

Let’s put this into perspective. BTS in the four quarters of FY/18 was $36m, $38m, $43m, and $46m, for a total of $163m.

In FY/19, the numbers so far have been $47m and $49m, up by 30%. A 20% improvement in Q3 would mean $51m, and in Q4 $55m, so that FY/19 numbers would amount to $202m. That in turn would mean y-o-y growth of 24%. It’s difficult to imagine too many investors being unhappy about that.

The Takeaways

BlackBerry is at a key inflection point in its history. Investors and analysts can hardly be blamed for harbouring suspicions about the quality of the turnaround, even if most of these doubts are beginning to look like mild expressions of anxiety instead of issues capable of crippling the company. The fact remains that BlackBerry has fully transitioned into a provider of Software and Services. Focusing purely on this – the company’s defining group of businesses – we see that growth has been both steady and impressive, from $248m in FY/15 to $782m in FY/18 (non-GAAP).

At this stage of the comeback, the average investor is reminded all too frequently of what the company used to be, and that, even at a run-rate of nearly $800m, revenue is still nowhere near what it was over the seven years of BB’s heyday as a supplier of phones and of email/text services through its proprietary system of NOCs (network operating centres). All BlackBerry can do right now is to hold steady to its present course, growing the top and bottom lines, winning new contracts, evangelizing one and all about its new identity, and making one or more key acquisitions, preferably without overpaying them.

In each succeeding quarter, every little failure to make advances in any one of the three divisions of Software and Services will produce another quarter or two of doubt. That’s just the nature of this very peculiar beast, or the would-be phoenix, the bird that so many shorts believe is still languishing on its funeral pyre, but which longs believe is several powerful strides beyond its rebirth.

We’ll return in a few days with an article focusing on signs of progress from the Q2 financials.

