Ghost-Busting The 'Retail Apocalypse' Narrative

Investing is never a story with a finite ending. It’s a series of (hopefully) really good yarns, spun together into a well-told story that goes on and on and on.

I’ve been traveling a bunch this week, and between meetings, and the sheer charm of travel, and writing the series of Halloween articles here on Seeking Alpha, I’ve been monitoring my email as time permits.

Midday Thursday, a friend who really knows the real estate industry (over multiple decades), popped me a note: “Today could be the day retail REITs come back from the dead.”

Oh boy. Had to catch my breath. With you, I’ve been watching the REIT charts a-rockin’ – what a trip it’s been this year. But especially during this Halloween season, when I hear a phrase like “come back from the dead,” well, that gets my attention.

As regular readers and Marketplace members know, I’ve been beating the drum throughout this year - and perhaps no one was hearing me – about the so-called “Retail Apocalypse.” My view is firm, then as now: It’s really a “Retail Renaissance.” (See here, here, and here.)

Intelligent REIT investors have been taking advantage of the great values available in retail, at opportune times throughout this year. Shop when prices are low, right? Thursday was a real reward day. And I’ll keep this short, to give you some time for your due diligence, so you can experience the “REIT-tale” ghost-busting story… for yourself.

In my over 157-count Intelligent REIT Lab, we cover 20 REITs in the retail space, among Malls and Shopping Centers. Of those, we have published “buy” recommendations on 75% of them.

It might be the case, pressing the holiday motif a bit, that Santa Claus has indeed come to REIT-town.

With the third quarter earnings reports coming out - and notably from Kimco Realty (KIM) and Simon Property Group (SPG), I was glad to see the “retail apocalypse” narrative beginning to die dow. Specifically, David Simon, CEO of SPG, told analysts after the company reported quarterly earnings on Thursday that Sears filing for bankruptcy is “tragic,” but the mall landlord is putting the department store chain “in the rear-view mirror.”

Ending occupancy for SPG’s shopping malls and outlet centers was up about 20 basis points from a year ago to 95.5 percent. And reported retailer sales per square foot ended the quarter at $650, up 4.5 percent year over year. Building on the momentum, Simon raised its full-year FFO guidance on a per-share basis to a range of $12.09 to $12.13, up from $12.05 to $12.13. That compares with analysts’ consensus estimate of $12.11, according to FactSet.

SPG said it currently has 33 Sears stores in its portfolio that have either closed or should soon be shut. Simon said it has control of 22 of those locations, and another five are in a joint-venture deal with Seritage. “We are planning for the ultimate, unfortunate demise of Sears,” Simon said. “And we are ready for it.”

Management told analysts and investors on Thursday that the REIT has witnessed an “acceleration” this year of other retailers wanting to open new stores, and in-line tenant sales are actually improving when some department stores go away. SPG shares closed +3.9 percent yesterday.

Source: Yahoo Finance

KIM also had a nice third quarter report card, marked by continued pruning and portfolio repositioning including 49 centers sold year-to-date with total (KIM share) proceeds of approximately $722 million, exceeding the bottom end of the guidance range of $700 million to $900 million (provided at the beginning of the year). As such, KIM raised the low end of the dispositions guidance for a new range of $800 million to $900 million.

KIM now has over 70 percent of its properties anchored by a grocery store, which helps drive traffic to its properties. On the earnings call yesterday KIM’s president, Ross Cooper, said that “given the success of disposition activity this year, the 2019 disposition plans anticipate only a modest level of asset pruning with proceeds being used primarily to fund redevelopment.”

The major focus for KIM is internal growth and the company’s balance sheet is well-equipped to fund development and redevelopment programs, which are beginning to produce cash flow, as well as reduce debt. KIM’s transformed portfolio (with over 80% of annual base rents coming from assets in the top 20 markets nationwide) is producing strong operating metrics: Anchor occupancy was 97.6% at the end of the quarter despite the 40 basis point impact from the Toys R Us boxes that vacated during the quarter.

Also, as KIM’s CEO, Conor Flynn, explains, “the recent Sears Holding's bankruptcy should provide Kimco with the long weighted opportunity to reposition our 14 remaining Sears Kmart locations, which are significantly below market. And while these boxes account for only 60 basis points of our total ADR, we have been proactively marketing these locations and are ready to recapture them and start to create value.” KIM shares were +6.2 percent yesterday at market close.



Source: Yahoo Finance

Out Of The Woods?

I will be writing detailed earnings articles on SPG, KIM, and ROIC over the weekend (marketplace subscribers always get first look) and I’m anticipating similar positive results for Taubman Centers (TCO) - report October 29th - Brixmor (BRX) - report October 30th - and Tanger Outlets (SKT) - report November 1st.

I’ll end with a bit of philosophy, usually expressed late night as we sit ‘round the REIT campfire, recounting ghost-busting REIT-tales: Investing is never a story with a definite ending. It’s a series of really good yarns, hopefully, spun, and well told, again, and again, and again.

Stay tuned for: "Trick or Treat: Some Scary REITs."

If there's something strange in the neighborhood,

Who you gonna call? REIT-busters!

If there's something weird and it don't look good,

Who you gonna call? REIT-busters!

I ain't afraid of no sucker yield...

The Intelligent REIT Investor is always working (from West Palm Beach this week) and keeping you informed.

Image source: Brad Thomas (Brazilian Hotel, West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked. Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.



