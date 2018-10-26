Seabridge, Slow And Steady Wins The Race

SA data by YCharts

Current Highlights

At KSM in BC, Canada, Seabridge ( SA ) recently updated its mineral resource estimate for the Iron Cap deposit based on the drilling program completed in 2017. Iron Cap is one of four large gold/copper porphyry deposits within the KSM Project. The update increased both the size of the resource and the grade of that resource.

At Courageous Lake in NWT, Canada, the 2018 winter drill program successfully identified two new gold zones, Olsen and Marsh Pond, with widths and grades suggesting they could make a contribution to project resources similar to the Walsh Lake Deposit discovered by SA in 2012.

At Snowstorm in Northern Nevada, SA’s first exploration program has commenced with the expectation that drill targets will be identified by year end. The 31 square mile Snowstorm Project, purchased by SA in June 2017, sits at the projected intersection of three of Northern Nevada’s most prolific gold belts: the Carlin Trend, the Getchell Trend and the Northern Nevada Rift Zone.

We maintain both our BUY rating and price target of $17.50.

Primary Risks

SA is highly levered to the price of gold.

A JV of the KSM project is dependent on favorable market conditions.

Discussion

SA is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company’s objective is to provide its shareholders with exceptional leverage to a rising gold price. The company’s business plan is to increase its gold ounces in the ground but not to go into production on its own. The company will either sell projects or participate in JVs towards production with major mining companies. During the period 1999 through 2002, when the price of gold was lower than it is today, SA acquired 100% interests in eight advanced-stage gold projects situated in North America. Seabridge’s principal projects include the KSM (Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell) property located in British Columbia and the Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories. In 2016, the company acquired 100% of the common shares of SnipGold Corp. and its 100% owned Iskut Project and the adjacent claims within the KSM Project, all in in British Columbia. In 2017, the company purchased 100% of Snowstorm Exploration and its Snowstorm Project in Nevada.

So far in 2018, the company incurred an aggregate of $12.0 million of expenditures made at KSM (68%), Courageous Lake (23%) and the remainder for Iskut and Snowstormin the exploration and development of these properties.

KSM

Five core rigs are now drilling at the KSM gold-copper project located in northwestern British Columbia. Seabridge is budgeting $19.7 million for about 28,000 meters of drilling and surface work in the 2018 exploration program.

Figure1: KSM Project (Source: SA September 2018 Investor Presentation)

Based on the drilling program completed in 2017, the company recently updated its mineral resource estimate for the Iron Cap deposit. Iron Cap is one of four large gold/copper porphyry deposits within the KSM Project. The update increased both the size of the resource and the grade of that resource. The company commenced an exploration program in 2Q18 to complete 21,000 meters of drilling to test the down plunge projection of the high-grade core zone of the Iron Cap deposit, to the west of the current resource, and to evaluate the relative positioning of the Iron Cap resources and the currently planned alignment of the Mitchell-Treaty Tunnel. The program also entails additional geotechnical and confirmation drilling to help refine parameters for the deposits.

The main goal is to bring the Iron Cap resource up to a level where it can be assessed of its potential contribution to the overall project. Iron Cap has considerable room to grow and its superior grade and proximity to planned infrastructure could have a major impact on KSM economic projections. The geotechnical and confirmation drilling is dedicated to ensuring that the project is ready for final feasibility work when a partner is secured.

The company is also continuing work on the site of what will become a year-round camp at KSM to support ongoing exploration. The work entails small scale logging of timber in the Mitchell Valley. The site could also facilitate prompt commencement of much larger work programs that would be required to advance any development of the project, once a JVpartner is obtained.

ISKUT

At the Iskut Project, an exploration program commenced in 2Q18 to test the current model of the Quartz Rise lithocap and evaluate the potential for discovery of an intermediate sulfidation epithermal deposit. A 3,000-meter drill program over 12 holes will be conducted into the third and fourth quarters and may provide a reasonable prediction on the size potential of the lithocap.

Figure2: Iskut Project (Source: SA September 2018 Investor Presentation)

COURAGEOUS LAKE

The 2018 winter drill program at the Courageous Lake Project has successfully identified two new gold zones, Olsen and Marsh Pond, with widths and grades suggesting they could make a contribution to project resources similar to the Walsh Lake Deposit discovered by SA in 2012.

Figure 3: Courageous Lake Project (Source: SA September 2018 Investor Presentation)

The 2018 winter drill program at Courageous Lake used two core rigs entailing 7,200 meters of drilling over 36 holes and was designed as an initial drill test of seven targets reporting historical gold occurrences to determine which ones had sufficient grade, strike and width within 200 meters of surface to potentially replicate the Walsh Lake Deposit. Walsh Lake has a near surface inferred resource of 482,000 ounces of gold (4.6 million tonnes grading 3.24 g/T). SA sees the potential for making Courageous Lake Project more economic at current gold prices by mining higher-grade, free-milling satellite deposits like Walsh Lake was in addition to the refractory reserves in the much larger Felsic-Ash-Tuff (FAT) deposit. The next step is to develop a conceptual design for a greater Courageous Lake operation that could exploit the satellite deposits early in the project life. To date, SA has only tested the Walsh Lake stratigraphy over 7.5 kilometers but this favourable horizon can be traced for more than 53 kilometers through the entire SA claim block.

The Courageous Lake Project covers almost all of the 53 km long Mathews Lake Greenstone Belt which hosts Seabridge's FAT deposit. A July 2012 pre-feasibility study estimated that the FAT Deposit contains 6.46 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves over approximately 2.5 kilometers of strike length (91.0 million tonnes at 2.2 grams per tonne gold).

SnowStorm

SA’s first exploration program has commenced on its Snowstorm Project in Northern Nevada with the expectation that drill targets will be identified by year end. The 31 square mile Snowstorm Project, purchased by SA in June 2017, sits at the projected intersection of three of Northern Nevada’s most prolific gold belts: the Carlin Trend, the Getchell Trend and the Northern Nevada Rift Zone.

Figure 4: SnowStorm Project (Source: SA September 2018 Investor Presentation)

Snowstorm is contiguous, and on strike, with large, successful producing mines including Getchell/Turquoise Ridge, Twin Creeks and Midas. The environments that host these gold deposits extend onto Seabridge’s ground but the targets are hidden under Tertiary volcanic cover. The task is to look through this cover using developed techniques and established tools that have worked for neighboring mines.

The Snowstorm acquisition included an extensive package of data generated by previous operators including: more than 12,000 surface geochemistry samples; nearly 466,000 ground magnetic survey readings; detailed gravity readings at 4,180 sites across the property; and 33,245 meters of core drilling as well as 17,385 meters of reverse circulation drilling. This data is being re-analyzed and re-interpreted within an up-to-date framework that accounts for the deposits in Northern Nevada.

Initial work is focusing on possible extensions of the Getchell Trend in the Osgood Mountains on the western side of the Snowstorm property. This target area has the aeromagnetic signature of the buried northeastern extension of the Osgood Mountain Range. Historical core containing carbonate Paleozoic stratigraphy, which is host to gold deposits in the Osgood Mountains, has been reviewed and is now being processed to characterize the clay component in the rock using short wave infrared technology. A key indicator of gold in the Getchell district is a specific alteration clay product associated with metal-bearing hydrothermal fluids. In conjunction with this work, additional geochemical samples are being taken from the stratigraphic section. These resulting data should help to establish the location and extent of hydrothermal fluids that have interacted with the favorable carbonate stratigraphy.

In addition, a magneto telluric survey (CSAMT) commenced in July, covering the western part of the property where drill holes have penetrated the carbonate host stratigraphy. CSAMT has locally been successful at identifying structures that cross the Paleozoic host stratigraphy below the volcanic cover. This year’s program will also include carbonate basin analysis and depositional modeling to provide an understanding of metal traps and additional gravity surveys to map the sub-surface geology and high-density alteration (dolomitization).

As noted in previous updates, the long-term thesis for SA remains unchanged, which is that based on proven and probable reserves it controls the world’s largest undeveloped gold and copper project (KSM), and that the value of this project will ultimately be realized via a JV with a major mineral producer. In addition to KSM, SA also controls several other high upside projects in attractive jurisdictions such as Iskut (in British Columbia close to KSM) and Snowstorm (in Nevada). The PFS and PEA updated in 2016, along with subsequent new information on the exploration front continue to increase the attractiveness of this project for potential JV partners.

The long-term value of KSM remains tied to some big picture trends, and as noted above, the long-term value of that project will come from a JV with a major producer. Over the past few years, the timing for this type of transaction to occur were not ideal, as gold prices were in a multi-year downtrend, and major miner’s balance sheets were a mess from over leveraging on the way to the peak in 2011. Now though, after a few years of minimal investment and depletion of reserves, many of these large miner’s balance sheets are in a much better place, and they are in a position of having to replenish reserves by investing in new projects. The fact that KSM is in Canada, a stable jurisdiction, compared to somewhere like Africa or Indonesia is a bigger positive than ever. Among the few large undeveloped projects within Canada, the company has spent considerable time and resources obtaining both provincial and federal environmental approvals and other permits. This isn’t the case with other large projects and would result in a faster timeline to production compared to other possible projects. Also, the exploration conducted by SA over the past few years has greatly increased the value of the copper in deposits such as Deep Kerr. The project more weighted to copper will have brought an element that may attract more suitors than a project more weighted to gold. While we don’t necessarily see a JV as imminent, we do think the company is in a very good position, and that the timing may be in the next two years or so.

In addition to KSM, SA was able to acquire Iskut property for minimal dilution and have already identified potential high-grade exploration targets that can add value to the project in the near term. While this isn’t a project that is going to make or break the company, it is definitely something that has the potential to add far more value than what was spent to acquire it.

The SnowStorm Project in Nevada is another small bet from SA that has the potential to add incremental value to the company. SA was able to acquire it with minimal shareholder dilution, similar to that of the SnipGold Acquisition, and some contingent cash payments dependent on future exploration results.

As shown by Graph 5below, it is clear that SA management has followed through on their mandate to increase ounces of gold per share over time. This test ensures that any expenditures or acquisitions are accretive to shareholders over time (obviously not taking into account the fluctuating price of gold). Management has shown that they are serious about this test. One thing that this chart does not take into account is the massive increase in the copper potential of the KSM project, over 18 billion pounds added since 2013, which is very significant to the long-term value of the company.

Figure 5: Seabridge Gold Reserves & Resources and Shares Outstanding (Source: SA September 2018 Investor Presentation)

Recommendation and Valuation

Thus far in FY:18, SA stock is up almost 17%, significantly out performing the GDXJ (an index of junior gold miners) which is down about 21%. SA has also outperformed the price of Gold, which is down about 10%. While SA has recovered from the extremely depressed valuation it traded at during some points in FY:15, it currently trades at an EV/ounce of only around 14x (Figure 6). On an EV/ounce valuation, most major mining companies are in the 100-300x range. While it is difficult to make any definitive valuation comparisons, the best comp may be to Novagold, which controls 50% of two deposits in Alaska and Canada that combined have gold and copper resources on the same order of magnitude as SA. The Novagold projects are not as far along as KSM in that permits have not yet been received for either of their projects. Novagold trades at an EV/ounce of close to 75x. Novagold does have major producers as 50/50 partners in each of their projects, but they are both still in the development stage, and not yet in the pipeline for construction and movement towards production. While there are some differences between the companies, this does demonstrate that SA trades at a significant discount, and there is ample room for gains. In mid FY:16, SA did trade up to just below our prior price target at the time of $16, which equates to an EV/Ounce of 16x. We believe that recent developments warrant SA trading up to at an EV/ounce of 17.5x in the intermediate term, which represents a share price of $17.50, and a higher valuation once a JV partner is signed. Assuming that the company continues to make progress at KSM, we will evaluate our price target based on either company specific developments, or continued improvement in the market conditions for gold and gold miners. We believe that while progress at Seabridge will remain slow and steady towards a JV, the direction continues to be positive, and maintain our BUY rating and maintain our price target to $17.50, which is a gain of approximately 31% from the current share price.

Figure 6: Seabridge EV/oz (Source: SA September 2018 Investor Presentation)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.