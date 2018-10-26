World Wrestling Entertainment Falling Back To Earth

WWE is up 246% over 52-week lows ($21.89) but seems to be at a crossroad. The stock that could do no wrong in 2018 is suddenly is showing signs of weakness.

WWE was the stock to watch in 2018 once The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that WWE's flagship program, Monday Night Raw, would stay with NBCUniversal for 3.6x the value of the previous deal. Less than one week later, The Hollywood Reporter again broke news reporting that WWE's other weekly televised program, SmackDown Live, was moving to Fox in an estimated 5-year, $1B move.

I initiated my coverage on WWE here on Seeking Alpha in May 2018 around the time the new TV deals broke, setting a 12-month price target of $65. At the time, this represented a 10.17% upside from the current price of $59. I had to revise this estimate a little over one month later in late June after I had the chance to analyze WWE's 2Q 2018 figures, which soundly beat estimates. I set an $82 price target on the stock while it was trading at $74.35.

We all got to watch in amazement as the stock could seemingly do no wrong. Day after day, WWE stock broke past all of the analyst price targets. On October 1, WWE stock closed at $96.74.

What a difference an October makes.

Since then, WWE stock has been in free-fall, trading as low as $73.13 on October 25th after reporting disappointing Q3 earnings. My Seeking Alpha colleague, Dan Victor, provided a warning call on October 9th that WWE could fall to as low as $60 a share. His central thesis was that performance metrics such as slowing social media engagement, flat TV ratings, and tepid live event attendance suggested emerging signs of weakness. While social media engagement did not concern me, his latter two points certainly are concerns after looking at 3Q 2018 results. Take those concerns, add in poor merchandise sales, and add publish backlash about the relationship with Saudi Arabia and all of a sudden a stock with nothing but good news a few months ago (e.g., TV deals, Ronda Rousey, International Expansion) has shifted to a stock with nothing but the bad news described.

In this article, I review some of the 3Q numbers and take a look at the short- and long-term issues facing the stock. Before we get into highlights of the 3Q figures, a quick refresher for first-time readers of WWE's principal activities.

A High-Level Overview of WWE's Principal Activities

WWE is far more than just a growing 'wrestling' company. An investment in WWE is really an investment in a fast-growing media company. In their company overview, WWE describes themselves as an "integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment". Indeed, the company has a vast portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. For a small monthly subscription ($9.99 for US customers), the company offers consumers the WWE Network, which is a 24/7 direct-to-consumer premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming, and a massive video-on-demand library, and is currently available in more than 180 countries.

WWE's operations are organized around four principal activities: Media, Live Events, Consumer Products, and WWE Studios. For a deep dive into all four segments, you can check out WWE's most recent publicly available annual report. An overview is provided below:

(1) Media Division: The largest of the 4 principal activities in terms of revenue. Over the last 2 years, this arm of WWE's principal activities accounted for 63% and 64% of the company's overall revenue in 2016 and 2017, respectively. This division includes the following arms:

(A) WWE Network: Revenues of subscriptions to WWE Network, Advertising Fees

(B) Television: Revenues of Television Rights Fees

(C) Home Entertainment: Revenues of sales of WWE produced content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, and subscription and transactional on-demand outlets.

(D) Digital Media: Revenues of advertising sales on the WWE website and third-party websites (e.g., WWE's YouTube Channel)

(2) Live Events Division: Revenues consist principally of ticket sales and travel packages for live events. Over the last 2 years, this arm of WWE's principal activities accounted for 20% and 19% of the company's overall revenue in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

(3) Consumer Products: Revenues consist of licensing, merchandise purchases from WWE Live Events, and WWE Shop. Over the last 2 years, this arm of WWE's principal activities accounted for 14% of the company's overall revenue in 2016 and 2017.

(4) WWE Studios: Revenues consist of amounts earned from investing in, producing, and/or distributing filmed entertainment. This arm of WWE's principal activities accounted for 2% of the company's overall revenue in 2016 and 2017.

Highlights from Q3

WWE provided the following highlights from Q3:

· Revenue of $188.4M (+1.1% Y/Y) misses by $13.65M. Revenue through 3Q of $657.7M (+12% Y/Y).

· Operating income fell to $18.1M from $33.9M, however, on expenses that outpaced revenue. OIBDA fell to $35.8M from $45.6M and OIBDA margin fell to 19% from 24%.

· Net income rose to $33.6M from $21.8M the year prior.

· Revenue by segment: Media, $142.1M (up 8.6%); Live Events, $26.7M (down 15.5%); Consumer Products, $19.6M (down 18.3%).

· For the first nine months, digital engagement was up, with video views up 61% to 22.9B, and hours consumed (across digital and social media) up 81% to 842M.

· For the full year, it's expecting OIBDA of $160M-170M and notes that amid a "very difficult" decision "considering the heinous crime committed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul," it would go forward with its Nov. 2 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Guidance is based on that event happening.

Let's start with the first and last bullet points as the analysts seem to be missing something when coming up with their revenue projects. Let's look at WWE's revenue figures for Q1, Q2, and Q3 this year.

Q1: Revenue of $187.7M (-0.4% Y/Y) misses by $6.64M.

Q2: Revenue of $281.6M (+31.2% Y/Y) beats by $42.02M.

Q3: Revenue of $188.4M (+1.1% Y/Y) misses by $13.65M.

WWE did not actually post impressive revenue figures in Q1. The new TV rights deals don't kick in until the end of 2019 (the last 3 months) and WrestleMania (WWE's Super Bowl) takes place in Q2. Continuing that point, the only reason Q2 beat estimates by so much is that no one could assign a dollar value to WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia. When Q2 revenue numbers came out, everyone seemed stunned at the realization that Saudi Arabia paid roughly $40-50M for Greatest Royal Rumble. So, where analysts got $202.1M as their expectation for Q3 is beyond me. There were no major international events (WWE Super Showdown took place in October / Q4), so a +1.1% Y/Y improvement seems to have come in just about right.

Cycling back to the Q2 numbers for a moment, I use $40-50M because of the way WWE reported the figures on their books. Rather than add this number to their "live events" totals, it seems WWE is utilizing the "other" category for the purposes of this relationship. I would venture a guess that the Saudi Arabian government pays a flat rate for the event and collects the ticket sales themselves. At any rate, WWE reported $60.6 million in revenue in "other" for 2Q. That same category had revenue of $11.9 million during the same period last year (Q2 of 2017). The Q1 earnings report for 2018 had revenue of $8.9 million in the "other" category. This is how everyone got to the $40-50M price tag.

This is what creates a problem for WWE going forward all these months after the first event. If WWE earns about $40-50M in revenue every time they host an event in Saudi Arabia, going two times a year means revenue figures of $80-100M. WWE is projected to do anywhere from a low of $848M to a high of $963M in revenue this year based on 10 analyst recommendations (WWE did $801M in 2017 for reference). If we take the high end of the guidance of $963M, this means the relationship with Saudi Arabia accounts for anywhere between 50% and 62% of WWE's Y/Y growth projections for 2018.

For the month of October, the two primary drivers for the recent downturn in stock price seem to be selling pressure alongside the broader market and the company's lack of response with Saudi Arabia following the confirmed death of Jamal Khashoggi. WWE Network subscribers took to Twitter during the controversy, threatening to cancel their WWE subscription if WWE continued their relationship with Saudi Arabia. What substantial impact this might actually have on WWE Network subscriber figures is unknown, but it's certainly something to watch for when WWE reports 4Q figures.

All of this information comes down to one major point: WWE was in a rock and a hard place with Saudi Arabia this month. If they made the decision to attend the event (which they have confirmed at the time of this writing), then they may face public backlash and loss of WWE Network subscribers. If they pulled out of the event, as many had called for, this would represent a material loss for 2018 revenue targets. WWE even said as much in the conference call on Thursday:

If the event were to be cancelled, there could be a material adverse impact on 2018 Adjusted OIBDA guidance. While not anticipated, it is possible that a cancellation could also impact expected results beyond 2018"

Also remember, this relationship is in its first year of a scheduled 10. WWE was already facing criticism for the partnership in the first place, with many criticizing high-level WWE officials for forcing their on-air talent to push Saudi Arabia's propaganda during the Greatest Royal Rumble event. Combine that with a whole lot more added once Jamal's incident became public knowledge and it puts the 10-year relationship in serious doubt.

Now, to be absolutely clear, until FY 2018 figures come out and investors can eyeball the "other" category, it is unclear at this time if WWE gets $40-50M EACH time they go to Saudi Arabia or not. That is my underlying assumption, given the statement WWE provided above.

Moving out of the Saudi Arabia portion of the analysis, WWE's 3Q presentation highlighted some very troubling trends for material aspects of their business that represent up to 33% of revenue, Live Events and Consumer Products.

(Source: WWE Investor Presentation, Slide 5)

On the revenue side of things, WWE saw an 8.6% improvement in their Media segment but experienced a 15.5% downturn in Live Events figures and an 18.3% decline in consumer products.

The 8.6% increase in the media segment was primarily due to the contractual escalation of core content rights fees, namely license fees associated with the Company's flagship programs Raw and SmackDown as well as the production and monetization of programming including the launch of Miz & Mrs, an original series which debuted on USA Network, and the season eight premiere of Total Divas.

(Photo Source: WWE Q3 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 8)

WWE's explanation for the 15.5% downturn in Live Events was changes in ticket prices to the downside and average attendance thanks to "the mix of venues and territories". This statement confuses me as the WWE reported 90 live events in Q3 (excluding NXT) and 86 of them took place in North America. For this statement to reflect what I think it is intended to, I would have expected the international exposure to be much greater. WWE live attendance has been steadily declining in recent years. This hasn't been too much of a concern because the WWE network has been steadily growing. Regarding Live Events, WWE CEO Vince McMahon seemed to hint at trying to fix this on the 3Q Conference Call:

Vince McMahon: I will take that, Brad. From a live event standpoint that is and always has been a parameter is to how well we're doing notwithstanding that, we through around this word, we imagine a lot. But we know what's wrong with our live events and it's somewhat, I don't want to call it certainly antiquated presentation, but we know how to fix things. If something's wrong and you don't know how to fix it, you're in trouble. We know how to fix that. And we're reimagining those live events. Very, very shortly you will see a pretty big turnaround I think, in short order.

However, it is the massive 18.3% decline in consumer products that was the biggest shock of Q3 to me.

(Photo Source: WWE Q3 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 7)

WWE explained away the decline by stating that the 18.3% decline was primarily due to the adoption of a new FASB standard for revenue recognition (ASC Topic 606) that adversely impacted licensing revenue by $2.6 million and, to a lesser extent, lower sales of merchandise at WWE venues and e-commerce site, WWE Shop. WWE Live Event attendance going down has not been a major drag on merchandise sales until this quarter. If this remains a highly correlated trend or not is something to look for in the quarters to come (Q4 has Christmas so 2019 might be a better gauge).

Summary of Bull and Bear Cases for WWE Shareholders

So, where do those interested in WWE stock go from here? The short answer, and honest answer, is I have absolutely no idea. Here is a list of the top bull and bear cases as I see them today:

(Photo Source: Barron's)

Moving to Fox: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Fox executives are reportedly asking the WWE to shift the product away from an entertainment focus to more of a "sport" focus. I believe this is the right direction to take the product. If you believe WWE does as well the move to Fox (which moves SmackDown Live to Friday) will result in synergies not imagined. There have been talks of an episodic "recap" show similar to Talking Smack. On the other hand, if you think this could result in a troubled relationship (Vince McMahon is known for having a strong entertainment focus) this could, in theory, be a bear case.

Tiered WWE Network: It's been rumored for years, but WWE is again doing market research as early as last quarter of what features WWE network subscribers may pay more than $9.99 a month for. An increase to a $14.99 or $19.99 model would provide a new consistent source of revenue to offset the Live Event revenue decline.

This was addressed on the 3Q Conference Call:

Analyst: We've seen some more chatterers certainly around potential tearing of the WWE Network and some additional benefits on the higher tier. Are we getting closer to this happening? And if not, what data points would trigger you to move forward this tier? George Barrios: guess I could make a split remark and say we're always getting a little closer to it. It's like everything else. So we do think that touch our consumer we want to do it right. Vince talked about reimagining the live event experience, reimagining production of Raw and SmackDown, reimagining the network experience. So we are hard at work at it. Again, not to be flipped, we're getting closer. My guess is it becomes a 2019 event, not ready to say exactly when though. But yes, we're getting closer and internally we're pretty excited about it.

International Expansion: WWE continues to expand into markets around the globe, hosting events in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Saudi Arabia this year. The move into the UK seems the most promising as the brand now has championship titles specially tailored to the country where live events are held. As of the beginning of this year, WWE had 75% of its revenue as coming from North America and 25% coming from international markets. If you believe in their growth globally, this could be a long-term catalyst.

Now, the trick here is the more global WWE gets, the more there is a need to expand the talent roster. Looking over the 3Q conference call, they seem to have this at least top of mind:

George Barrios: It is all of those things, right? It's - how do we bring in more talent. The more global we get, and every day we get more global in terms of consumption, the more beneficial it is for us to have a talent base that reflects that. So that - we'll measure that from our successful in bringing in talent and bringing them to the core programming. So that's one measure of success. Second one is directly how we're able to monetize those academies if you will. And the third is what you just touched on is, how does that help deepening the engagement in these brand in these markets.

(Photo Source: CNN)

Relationship with Saudi Arabia: A 10-year agreement almost imploded inside of 1 year. If you feel this relationship could fall apart, this is the #1 reason to avoid the stock right now.

Vince McMahon in Control: To the casual observer and investor, Vince McMahon stepping away from control of the company would likely send the stock down in the short term. However, to avid watchers of WWE's product, Vince stepping away would dramatically alter the content to the upside. Paul Levesque, known by his ring name Triple H, has struck gold with NXT and seemingly has a much better concept of what viewers want to watch. Social media engagement on PPVs where there is an NXT: Takeover event coupled with a WWE PPV seem to point to that. However, until that happens, Vince McMahon remains in creative control which (in my opinion) puts out a worse product despite his unheralded success over the last few decades.

Declining TV ratings (Raw and Smackdown have both hit all-time lows this year) may not have a short-term concern given that WWE has secured content rights through 2023. However, this is a long-term trend to keep an eye on if the move to Fox next year doesn't result in an uptick in viewers. While I myself am less concerned about Live Event attendance and consumer product sales for the aforementioned reasons, I would be majorly concerned if WWE isn't able to grow TV rights 5 years from now. Currently, WWE is up against Monday Night Football and the World Series on a regular basis, so the reports on 'awful' TV ratings in October are largely exaggerated and in fact common for this time of year.

Analyst Action on WWE Stock

All eyes will be on if there are any analyst adjustments of price targets in the months ahead as many are now well ahead of the stock. Here is a collection of current analyst reports:

KeyBanc: $104 Price Target (*High Price*)

Morgan Stanley: $100 Price Target

BTIG: $92 Price Target

Personal Take/Price Target

I fully believe that WWE's plan going forward is to fight declining US Live Event attendance by focusing on growth internationally. In other words, I think WWE's stance is "just let it happen and focus elsewhere". How investors should view that is up to them. WWE's live attendance figures Y/Y have declined by 6% while their revenue figures have gone by 18%. I do think it's always important to keep in mind how WWE makes its money:

Media: 65%

Live Events: 19%

Consumer Products: 14%

WWE Studios: 2%

Those were WWE's 2017 revenue breakdowns. Those will, obviously, be dramatically altered this year. So, while the bear case may focus on Live Events and Consumer Products (and 33% is nothing to sneeze at), my focus would be to keep sights on what really makes the company tick: Media. If you are bullish on media, get in. If you are bearish on media, get out.

I reiterate my 2019 price target of $82 and 2020 Price Target of $93-95. These price targets are based on my belief that a tiered WWE network comes out AND the relationship with Saudi Arabia is not canceled of dramatically altered in any way. Based on Thursday's close ($75.68), WWE is trading at roughly 24x 2020 earnings estimates (which I'm trying to think more about given the TV rights fees will have a full year then).

As always, please let me know in the comments section what you thought and anything else you'd like me to dive deeper into. I write to engage with you guys, so don't hesitate to let me know more of what you'd like to see.

