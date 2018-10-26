How To Write A Great Investment Thesis

Here we discuss what Seeking Alpha editors look for when considering an Editor's Pick award for an article submission.

By Mike Taylor

A Seeking Alpha contributor recently asked in our Contributor forum:

Just wondering what the criteria is for getting an article selected for the editors' picks? Other than "write a good article", is there anything else that editors look for?

We thought it might be a good idea to share an answer to this question publicly, to give more insight into Seeking Alpha's editorial thought process. As a reminder, an Editor's Pick is an award given by SA editors to articles that stand out in some way.

My response follows.

Hi all,

This is a great question, and I'm excited by the chance to elaborate on the thought process behind Editor's Picks.

I believe strongly in the value of editorial judgment. High-quality articles share some general characteristics, but there is a strong "you know it when you see it" element to a great article.

So, I'm not going to provide an algorithmic set of inputs that systematically yield an Editor's Pick. To be honest, it doesn't exist. And I actually think such a list would defeat the purpose of the tag and the accompanying rewards.

In the general curation process, Seeking Alpha's system is built on specific rules and processes aimed at impartiality and a level playing field. Meanwhile, the Editor's Pick is one area where we openly and explicitly privilege the "spirit of the system" over the "letter of the law." I don't expect that to change soon, for the simple reason that for all my team's natural human flaws, editors are an enormous value add in the article selection process.

Meanwhile, our CEO Eli Hoffmann has said he wants to produce more Editor's Pick caliber content, and I share that objective. Editors have an obligation to help authors who want to improve. And fortunately, there are resources available to authors who aspire to Editor's Picks. I'll do my best to aggregate them here.

1. Working with editors.

I'll first note a correlation. Authors who receive Editor's Picks tend to have strong, often friendly, relationships with editors. There's a chicken-and-egg problem there. Do these authors produce great content, which creates goodwill among editors? Or do they work well with editors, yielding good content? I'll split the difference, and say that authors who get Editor's Picks a) seem intrinsically motivated to aspire to great analysis, which editors notice; and b) actively cultivate relationships with the editorial team.

One of the best things an author can do to improve his or her chances at Editor's Picks is to reach out to the team to say hello, check in, and start a conversation about how to improve their work. Building a one-on-one, collaborative relationship with an editor who "gets you" as an author is another solid approach. It's often most productive to pursue these conversations *outside* the heat of an ongoing article submission. That approach takes longer, but it can be more productive.

2. Learning from our past selections.

We've been tracking the feedback editors give when making their Editor's Pick selections. Here are the recurring patterns/attributes appearing in that feedback, ranked by relative frequency (the most frequent attribute appears first):

Balance between quantitative and qualitative information (more on what we mean by that here).

Undercovered: The security discussed simply does not get a lot of attention, and therefore, the article is of greater potential novelty/value to readers.

Detailed or comprehensive: Editors discriminate based on depth of research. We favor articles that draw on close readings of primary sources such as SEC filings, court filings, and conference call transcripts; that reflect a comprehensive consultation of credible secondary sources like news reports, press releases, and company presentations; that involve proprietary research - some of our authors visit locations or call experts to validate their findings.

Industry level: Some of our Editor's Picks go to credible commentary about the goings-on in a particular industry where the author has a strong depth of knowledge, experience, and/or expertise. These pieces usually have strong and specific takeaways for investors.

Presentation: Some Editor's Picks are very well organized, with strong attention to rhetorical strategy, and the writing is direct and coherent. This is usually a supplementary attribute rather than the primary reason for the award.

Balanced: Editors appreciate a full look at the available information, including an exploration of data that *doesn't* support the main argument.

Unique angle: For well-covered stocks especially, editors look very favorably on novel perspectives. We tend to reward authors who can convincingly "zig" while everyone else "zags."

Update: Strength tends to build on itself (see "Working with editors" above). Editors reward authors who follow up on previous Top Ideas and/or articles that resonated strongly with readers.

3. Looking for helpful online resources.

The Author Experience is aimed at making editors' expectations as transparent and specific as possible. We created a directory of AE articles arranged by topic. I'd consult the articles there, particularly those focused on our approach to the research and analysis processes. "How To Do Investment Research" may be helpful as well.

You can follow the SA Editors' Picks account for a daily list of our selections, delivered to your inbox. If I were an author, I'd look out for articles in my area of research focus for inspiration, and use them as a starting point. I would avoid pure mimicry because at the root of many Editor's Picks is the motivation to share a unique perspective or method.

The CFA Institute Investment Foundations Program is now globally available, free of charge. For those with less investment industry experience, this is a great way to become conversant in the main approaches to research and analysis. I've encouraged everyone on the editorial team to pursue this program, and about half are enrolled or have finished. While the Foundations Program is not the only path to success, it's broadly informative of editors' general perspective.

Of course, if you want to make a very strong commitment to the craft of investment research, there's always the CFA Program, which is not free and which is a multi-year commitment. It's not a requirement for the creation of great investment research, nor is it a guarantee of great insight, but in my experience, it was a great way to explore the world of investing and build confidence in my own thought processes.

To reiterate, the purpose of this post is not to create an automated Editor's Pick selection process or a set of boxes to check. Instead, it provides editorial guidance based on our experience with authors who are successful, with articles that resonate with us, and with online resources inside and outside SA that we believe to be most helpful.

Thanks for raising this topic, and I look forward to hearing from the community.

Mike Taylor

