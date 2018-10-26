How Falling Markets Present Tough Questions To Investors

Share prices have fallen across the board in October, and it's a reminder of just how quickly fear spreads when stocks start tumbling. My colleague Jack wrote this week about the sense of foreboding that's hanging in the air at the moment. There's almost a sense of inevitability that some kind of correction is past due. Knowing how to react to that kind of prospect is difficult.

Ten years into a bull run, and faced with various signs of trouble (in various parts of the world), it's not hard to piece together a pretty gloomy narrative. While October has been unpleasant, some of the main UK indices - certainly the small and mid-caps - have been trending down since early summer. So for some investors, this experience has been less of a suckerpunch correction and more of a protracted beating.

This week the FTSE 250 has been flirting with correction territory, with the index currently down by just over nine percent for the month. As usual, the UK indices are taking at least some of their cues from price action in the United States. That's been translating into some sharp and unpredictable intraday moves - days that start well but end up finishing on yet another low.

Profit warnings and bad news

In recent weeks the sharpest falls on the FTSE 250 have been exacerbated by bad news and profit warnings. Among the biggest fallers have been stocks like Keller, ConvaTec, Superdry, Indivior, Inchcape and Victrex. In terms of relative price strength, they've all undershot the All-Share index by more than 20 percent.

There are similar war stories over on the AIM All-Share, where Fevertree Drinks - a stock that, size-wise, has more in common with the FTSE 100, has seen more than a billion pounds wiped off its value since the end of the summer. It's down from £4.23bn in early September to £3.18bn currently.

But it isn't necessarily all bad news. It's fair to say that some stocks (a minority) are holding up reasonably well under the conditions. But it's also the case that investors with at least half an eye on value have been crying out for a meaningful correction for several years. For many, what we've seen so far won't be anywhere near enough. As a result, we've got a melting pot of emotions. There are those selling up at the prospect of mounting losses and uncertainty. There are others prepared to stay invested and sit out the turmoil. And there are others readying themselves for the chance of some bargain hunting.

Deciding which position to take is a personal choice. But it's worth bearing in mind the human instincts that can be an influence...

Fear of loss

One of the most recognised behavioural challenges in investing is loss aversion. It's a concept closely associated with prospect theory, which was developed by the psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky.

The idea behind loss aversion is that the pain of a loss is a much stronger emotion than the joy of a gain. So investors go to greater lengths to avoid losses, even though it might not make sense. More specifically, the urge to avoid losses by selling up when markets are falling - even though understandable - can end up being costly without a solid strategy for getting back in. That's because acting on emotions to avoid losses can arguably mean missing a market rebound.

Loss aversion can also lead to being too risk-averse and forgetting that, as an asset class, stocks will always encounter periods of volatility. Even so, they still tend to outperform other assets over the long term.

This problem gets worse when you mix loss aversion with the other well-known emotional tendency of constantly watching portfolio performance. When that happens you're at risk of myopic loss aversion. The more you look, the worse it gets before, ultimately, you become paralysed by fear and make costly decisions.

Research by Schroders earlier this year came up with some pretty startling numbers when it comes to the costs of mistiming the market. Investing £1,000 in the FTSE 250 in 1987 and leaving it for 30 years would have seen the pot grow to £24,686. But trading in and out of the market and missing out on the index's best 30 days would have left you with just £6,878. It's an extreme example, but the point is that time out of the market might limit the downside, but it also risks missing out on the upside.

Deciding to get out of the market in the face of mounting losses is a personal choice. But if preserving sanity means selling up then it's worth having a strategy for getting back in again. The advice for staying in the market through highs and lows really hinges on the idea that, psychologically, it can be difficult to time the re-entry. That unintended consequence could end up end up being even more costly than just sitting tight and weathering the storm.

Either way, in times of stress it's handy to call on a classic quote from Warren Buffett - a man not easily shaken by price swings - to try and get things into perspective: