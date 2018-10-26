Trick Or Treat? Some Really Scary REITs

They’re the kinds of investments and companies that can yell back “trick!” when you issue an innocent invitation to "treat."

I admit, the Halloween mood strikes me at my funny bone, as I watch my kids continue (and start to outgrow) the whole youth phase of the costume thing.

Heck, this holiday (can you call it that?) lends itself to all kinds of fun, creativity, parties, imagery, and word play. I just can’t help but drive home some points.

This past week, I’ve been offering up my views about the Trick or T’REITs available in the blue chip space. And the other day, I suggested a collection of strong-buy REITs so undervalued, you’d spook yourself if you missed the chance to buy them so low.

But today... today... (lights suddenly go dim, organ music creeps in, cue sinister laughter)... today, it’s… (lightning and thunder) the other side of the story!

Again, relax - these are only REITs.

But they’re the kinds of investments and companies that can yell back “trick!” when you issue an innocent invitation to “treat.”

I’ve written extensively about these scary kinds of REITs and their so-called “sucker yields.” (See here, here, or here.)

My reservations about scary REITs, and their level of safety, is directed exclusively to my readers, members, subscribers, and even detractors, because I feel these securities are inappropriate for an Intelligent REIT Investor’s portfolio.

The reasons include the use of external managers, offering conflicts of interest; excessive fees; and complex, convoluted legal and business structures.

In addition, one should sidestep certain REITs relying on unnecessarily high payout ratios. Yes, REITs by law must pay out at least 90% of their taxable income to investors yearly in the form of dividends. But don’t be confused. I know of a handful of REITs that qualify for that test, but also pay out nearly all — or even more than 100% — of their Adjusted Funds from Operations. Since AFFO is designed to be a closer proxy for actual normalized cash flows per share, a common computation of AFFO might appear as follows:

FFO – Straight Lined Rents – Recurring CapEx + Equity-Based Compensation + Lease Intangibles + Deferred Financing Cost

This is important to remember if you are a REIT investor, because when a company pays out virtually all its normalized cash flow in the form of dividends, it signals that the dividend is vulnerable and at high risk of being cut.

In a moment, I’ll shine the lights brightly on a gang of REITs I’m fearful to buy, and give it my best shot to warn you of the dangers.

High dividends, beyond what the marketplace typically offers, are another trick to lure in yield-chasers. These are the most unnerving investments — far removed from safety nets, moats, excellent management, far-sighted futures, strong balance sheets, and price stability.

It reminds me of the time I was at a Halloween party, gloating over my fair stash despite my sour mood, when I unwrapped that fun-looking lollipop and and started in, only to discover that I had been tricked.

It was one of those "surprise" meat-flavored trick lollipops, and to this day, I have little appreciation for foie gras (and revolt at even spelling it). And when I see the kinds of stratospheric dividends being offered by certain REITs, knowing that their business practices are less than stellar, their business plans are shaky and unreliable — I get a bad taste in my mouth. It’s visceral.

Here are the scary REITs I’d avoid.

Some Really Scary REITs

CBL Properties (CBL): We downgraded shares in CBL to a strong sell as we believe the company is vulnerable to another dividend cut. CBL’s dividend yield is now a whopping 24% as shares have returned -35% YTD. We do not believe that a future dividend cut is priced in and after the more recent Sears bankruptcy, we believe that CBL will be forced to consider transforming from its REIT status to a C-corp (or taken private).

CBL is now paying out $.80 per share (annually) in dividends and we suspect the company will not be able to manage its free cash flow as the company must preserve capital to redevelop the closed department stores. Furthermore, we believe JC Penney could put more pressure on CBL’s business model and co-tenancy risks are enhanced when two dark stores close. We do not consider buying shares in a company that cuts its dividend an investment strategy, and we believe this stock represents a high-roller gambling pitch.

Washington Prime (WPG): We downgraded shares in CBL to a strong sell. Although the company’s payout ratio is elevated (107% on AFFO), we believe this mall REIT has ample liquidity to redevelop the first wave of Sears closures. Our biggest concern with the sustainability of the dividend has to do with co-tenancy related to Bon-Ton and Sears. Although there is opportunity in redeveloping dark boxes, WPG must manage its cash flows in order to redevelop the growing list of dark department stores.

Recognizing that WPG has never grown its dividend since going public and the prospects for a dividend increase in the short term is highly unlikely. Its unclear as to how much capital WPG will need to deploy into its development pipeline and should JC Penney close additional stores, the company could be faced with the prospects of cutting the dividend. Shares now yield 16.3% and we believe that the Sears BK will put further pressure on cash flows and dividend safety.

Global Net Lease (GNL) is externally managed by AR Global Investments, LLC, and the company owns 333 properties that represent a collection of office, industrial, and retail properties. Many of GNL's US properties were acquired in 2013 and 2015, and the portfolio is over 25 million square feet across 7 countries.

GNL, under previous leadership, entered into a 35-year management agreement with AR Global, and find this outrageous, because it only benefits the owners of AR Global. Also, GNL’s payout ratio is dangerous (103% based on AFFO), and this suggests that there is absolutely no cushion if occupancy drops. GNL shares now yield 10.7% and we believe that the company will not be able to sustain its dividend given its high cost of capital and relationship with AR Global. We also maintain a strong sell.

Hospitality Property Trust (HPT) is yet another externally-managed REIT with potential for conflicts of interest. Specifically, HPT’s largest tenant, TravelCenters of America (TA) is dependent on arrangements with the external manager (RMR) in operating its business and any adverse developments at RMR or in those arrangements could have a material adverse effect on TA’s business and its ability to conduct operations.

HPT is simply a publicly traded REIT that is disguised as a private equity fund and one of the reasons that the yield is so juicy is because HPT purchases assets from TA at above-market cap rates. When you combine the high leverage (~50% debt to EV) and the cheap TA deals, the profit margins are robust. HPT yields 8.2% and remember that the company is managed externally, so there is no strong alignment of interest with shareholders.

Senior Housing Properties (SNH) is a kissing cousin to HPT, because the company is also externally-managed by RMR. Similarly, SNH has conflicts its largest senior living tenant, Five Star Quality Care (NYSE:FVE), also owned by RMR. SNH still derives over a quarter of income from the FVE assets and the conflicts of interest are still relevant.

Also, SNH has not grown its dividend since 2012, and upon closer examination, we can see that SNH's profit margins have not been as healthy as other healthcare REITs. It seems that the dividend is underfunded (105% based on AFFO), and that does not take into account incentives fees (externally managed REIT) in 2018. The dividend yield is now 9.2%.

In closing, inexperienced investors can be tricked by high dividend yields, so it’s important to look not at just at the quantity of a dividend, but also the quality, or sustainability. After all, nobody likes to fall victim to a trick lollipop.



Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked. Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha, and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL, FVE, GNL, HPT, RMR, SNH, TA, WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.