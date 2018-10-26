Boeing's Strong Cash Flow Leaves Shares Undervalued

On the back of strong earnings, Boeing's (BA) shares jumped over 1% on Wednesday even as the Dow fell 600 points. Despite market volatility, shares have remained firm, are up over 40% over the past year, and have more than tripled since February 2016, an impressive, extraordinary run that has to make investors question whether it is time to take profits. While I understand this temptation, investors should stick with Boeing as its strong and durable cash flow generation suggests the good times are far from over.

Boeing's quarterly results were unambiguously strong with revenue of $25.2 billion, 5% ahead of consensus, driving EPS to $3.58 vs. the $3.47 consensus. Free cash flow was tremendous at $4.1 billion, aided by working capital movements. Year to date, free cash flow is up 22% at $11.1 billion. Thanks to these strong results, Boeing raised its full-year guidance. It raised its revenue midpoint $1 billion to $99 billion, which should translate to $15 of EPS vs. the $14.40 previously expected.

Now with shares trading nearly 24x 2018 earnings, investors may be worried about valuation. However, it's important to note that Boeing is converting earnings to free cash flow at a high rate thanks to the production and scaling of major products like the Dreamliner and soon the KC-46 tanker. With the company's production infrastructure built out, its future cap-ex needs are modest at about 2% of revenue, resulting in strong cash generation. Boeing should generate about $13 billion in free cash flow this year for a 6.2% free cash flow yield.

Critically, particularly given worries about the economy being late-cycle, it's important to emphasize that Boeing's cash flow should be sustained for several years. While aerospace is typically thought of as a very cyclical sector, it's important to remember that Boeing is enjoying a secular bull market as a rising global middle class and increased fuel efficiency underpin structural demand for new planes. This comment from CEO Dennis Muilenburg on the earnings call really explains it:

"Over the long-term, we remain highly confident in our commercial market outlook which forecasts demand for nearly 43,000 new airplanes over the next 20 years. These deliveries, of which 44% will be driven by replacement demand, will double the size of the global fleet."

The key metric I focus on for Boeing is its backlog. Its commercial aviation business has an incredible backlog of $413 billion, or about 6 years' worth of revenue. In other words, while other companies are worried about what demand for their product will be like next year, Boeing has production lined up in most of its models for years and can now plan out for several years, even a decade. Importantly, the company continues to add to its backlog, netting another 171 orders, or about 90% of the 190 it delivered in the quarter. Of course, revenue is only valuable if it is profitable. To that end, it's worth noting that operating margins continue to improve at 13.2% from 9.8% last year as it optimizes its supply chain and scales the 787. This combination of a large backlog with rising margins is powerful for future cash flow.

While its commercial unit, being its largest at about 60% of company revenues, gets most of the focus, I would emphasize Boeing's two other units are worthy of focus. Boeing is also a major defense contractor. After years of spending pressure, defense spending is on the rise with the Pentagon Budget set at $716 billion this year. Revenue at Boeing's defense arm was up 13% in the quarter at $6 billion, but defense bookings were a remarkable $12 billion, for a book to bill ratio over 200%. As increased Pentagon budgets flow through to project-based spending, this unit should enjoy continued growth as it builds up its relatively modest $58 billion backlog.

Last, Boeing has been aggressively building out its services business, which will service and maintain existing planes and defense equipment. This nascent business is only 16% of Boeing, but revenue is growing at a double-digit pace. Importantly, this unit should be far less economically cyclical than traditional aerospace businesses. In fact, if the airlines slow the pace of new purchases and let their fleet age, servicing needs should rise. By expanding this business, Boeing is actually helping to insulate overall results from a downturn in its core commercial aerospace unit.

To me, the core phenomenon of the Boeing story is its de-risking of its cash flow profile. Given the secular demand for new airplanes, Boeing has aggressively built out its backlog that will keep its factories busy even amid some economic fluctuations. Alongside that, it will generate increasing cash flow from less economically sensitive businesses as higher US defense spending boosts its defense arm and it continues to grow its services business at a double-digit pace.

The results are impressive with $13 billion in 2018 free cash flow. Considering rising operating margins and double-digit growth in its peripheral business, I see that figure rising about 5-8% per year through 2021. That should allow Boeing to continue increasing its dividend at a double-digit pace and repurchase about $10 billion worth of shares over the next 12 to 18 months (about 4-5% of all shares outstanding).

With Boeing's cash flow increasingly forecastable and less exposed to the economic cycle, the company is worthy of a higher free cash flow multiple. It's been this realization and re-rating of Boeing's cash flow multiple that has driven its outperformance. This is not changing, if anything, more defense spending creates a bit more upside potential. Nonetheless, Boeing offers an over 6% free cash flow yield while industrials like 3M (MMM), John Deere (DE), and United Technologies (UTX) have 5% or lower free cash flow yields.

With steady and forecastable cash flow growth north of 5%, Boeing should fully migrate towards the 4.5-5% free cash flow yield other benchmark industrials offer. In other words, BA should receive a higher free cash flow multiple. BA has a 16.1x free cash flow multiple, resulting in the 6.2% FCF yield. Conversely, industrial peers are trading at 20x free cash flow.

In general, the more cyclical a company, the lower FCF multiple (or higher FCF yield) that investors are willing to pay during expansions. This is because cyclical companies will see free cash flow fall more sharply in recessions. Given the fact Boeing's cash flow is becoming less cyclical, investors should be willing to pay more for its cash flow as that cash flow can be sustained - it is more predictable. As such, it should gravitate towards a similar FCF multiple as industrials like 3M or UTX, or 20x. 20x Boeing's ~$22 in per share free cash flow would provide about another 25% upside past $410.

A close examination shows Boeing is less cyclical than an investor might think, and that de-risking of its cash flows is an ongoing theme, one that is quite valuable if investors are worried about economic volatility. BA shares have performed quite well for several years now, but there is room for that performance to continue. Boeing is worthy of consideration as a core holding in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.