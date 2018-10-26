Ally Financial: This Baby Has Been Thrown Out With The Bathwater

Sometimes the analyst community is too smart for their own good. They can’t see the forest through the trees. I believe ALLY Financial (ALLY) is a clear example of this myopic behavior. You have a highly profitable bank, selling at a discount to tangible book value. This bank also is positioned to grow earnings by double-digits for the next 3 years or so, all while earnings a mid-teen return on tangible equity. If Mr. Market wants to throw the baby out with the bathwater, management should greet them with an even more aggressive stock buyback. ALLY offers one of the best values in the financial and banking arenas.

On October 25th, ALLY posted excellent earnings, headlined by adjusted EPS of $.91 per share, up 41% YOY. Core return on tangible book value was 13.7%, up 340 bps YoY. Total net revenue was a record $1.5 billion. ALLY’s story has been defined by net finance revenue growth, strong credit performance, and a more attractive funding structure.

Source: ALLY 3rd Quarter Investor Presentation

In Auto Finance, the company originated $8.1 billion of loans and leases, which was flat with last year, albeit at more attractive risk-adjusted margins. The company has been able to raise prices into the market without sacrificing credit quality. Some of the larger banks had pulled back from auto finance when there was the hysteria about residual values and auto finance being the next subprime crisis, which ended up being good for those that stuck around. As an example, new origination yields in retail loans were up over 130 basis points YoY.

One area regarding auto finance that doesn’t seem to be fully understood is that the consumer auto book turns over every two and a half years on average. This is significant for two major reasons. Firstly, if there is a problem in credit, the company can adjust underwriting and before long the problem loans work their way through the system. Secondly, when you are getting higher margins like they are now, it doesn’t take too long for the newly written loans to start having a material impact on earnings. Credit trends have been good and are getting better, with net charge-offs at 132 basis points in the quarter, down 13 bps YoY. This improvement was done despite retail auto portfolio yields expanding by 38 basis points. The numbers are even better when you consider that ALLY purposely has reduced its exposure to auto leasing and the attractive yields there, but has more than offset that with loan growth.

Part of the core ALLY thesis is that the company is leveraging its bank to grow relatively low-cost customer deposits to offset its expensive legacy unsecured debt liabilities. Progress on this front continues as the company ended the quarter with $101 billion in total deposits, including $2.9 billion in retail balance growth. Deposits are up $11.3 billion or 12% YoY. Since 2008, the company has grown its retail deposits by 10 times, despite not having any costly branches. ALLY added 57,000 deposit customers in the 3rd and the deposit base continues to be concentrated in millennials that should grow their savings at a faster rate. None of this is good enough though for the myopic majority of the analyst community, which has consistently been wrong and doesn’t seem to have a lot of vision. Their obsession is that deposit costs are rising with higher interest rates, which pressures net interest margins by a few basis points. They can’t see that ultimately quality loan growth and a shift to deposits from legacy unsecured debt will easily allow the company to continue to grow its net finance revenue. It is this type of singular focus that had most analysts on the wrong side when most banks traded at a huge discount to book, because they were hung up on interest rates being low as the reason for their sell or hold calls. They will be wrong again with ALLY and on this I am very confident.

Net interest income has grown every quarter this year and management is confident that they will achieve an annual run rate of $5 billion in net finance revenue. Since Q4 17, $3.8 billion of unsecured debt matured with a weighted average coupon of 4.3%, and ALLY has another $5 billion rolling off through the end of 2020. Replacing that with 2% deposits is a highly attractive proposition even if the 2% is higher than 1.5%. Deposit rates were up 20 basis points, which is what dominated the conversation in the conference call, but obviously there are advantages to bringing in loyal customers that expect to be treated fairly in rates, particularly if you are able to sell them additional products.

Adjusted other revenue of $392MM increased by $36MM QoQ and $11MM YoY. ALLY has an underrated Insurance business that generates relatively consistent profits. The Corporate Finance division also contributes nicely to net income and is another future growth platform as the company increases its Treasury offerings. I’d like to see ALLY Invest begin targeting Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platforms as that would seem like a great strategic fit, in that RIA clients would benefit from the attractive deposit rates on offer at ALLY. ALLY updated its 2018 guidance as it now expects adjusted EPS growth of 35-40% and core ROTCE of 12% plus.

ALLY has a very attractive and nascent growth platform. This includes ALLY Invest, ALLY Home and ALLY Card. Increasingly, the deposit base customers are extending their relationship with the bank to include some of these products. ALLY must be patient in growing these areas as it isn’t worth compromising credit and it seems like the company is maintaining good discipline. ALLY’s customer retention was 96% in Q3, which is impressive given the increasing competition in the marketplace.

ALLY’s balance sheet continues to be very strong with a CET1 ratio of 9.4%. ALLY has done very well through the CCAR process, which really speaks to the relative safety of auto lending and the company’s core profitability. ALLY is returning capital to shareholders having reduced shares outstanding by 14% since it first got approval to do so in 2016, while also paying a strong dividend. Consolidated charge offs were 75 basis points in the 3rd quarter, down from 85 basis points last year. Many people discount how valuable ALLY’s huge dealer inventory book of business is, which is very rate sensitive and has had a negligible amount of credit losses.

While many might worry about auto sales peaking in the United States, which could reduce origination levels, ALLY has shifted towards used vehicle sales. These loans are written with the same credit standards and carry less residual risk, which is a major concern for some analysts that expect the increasing supply of returned leases to hamper used vehicle prices. Used cars could benefit from the trade trauma as new vehicles become more unaffordable. ALLY is already seeing signs of that trend in the market today.

The bottom line is ALLY is absurdly cheap. As I write this, ALLY is trading at roughly $24.70 per share. This represents a 13.6% discount to tangible book value per share of $28.6. That makes no sense whatsoever for a company earning a mid-teen return on tangible equity and that has a clear path to double-digit earnings growth moving forward. With the stock so cheap, ALLY should accelerate its stock buyback which will lead to further growth in TBV and earnings. ALLY is priced about where it should be if we are in the middle of a major recession. For those of you that think I’m crazy for saying that, what are your assumptions of defaults and severity that would lead to ALLY losing money on a given year? Otherwise, the company should be able to compound NAV growth quite rapidly in my estimation. I don’t see a scenario where ALLY starts generating losses or anything close to that. Unemployment is around record lows and cars are the last thing people tend to let go of. When they do, the collateral is recouped very quickly, unlike homes in many states. My conservative target price for ALLY is between $35-$40 per share, and I expect intrinsic value to grow as time goes by. I’m impressed by management and I think there is a long pathway for future growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.