Is Halliburton A Buy At 52-Week Lows?

The business environment is actually starting to get better in the Permian Basin following improvement in the region’s oil prices.

But Halliburton’s warning shouldn’t come as a surprise since it has been talking about takeaway constraints and customers’ budget exhaustion for a while.

Halliburton (HAL), one of the world’s largest oilfield services provider, has given a grim warning for the fourth quarter. But the company will likely come back strongly in 2019 as the North American market recovers and the international markets strengthen further. The company’s shares are hovering near 52-week lows and I believe that for long-term oriented investors, this could be a buying opportunity.

Image: Halliburton.

Halliburton has recently released its financial results for the third quarter in which it posted a profit of $0.50 per share from revenues of $6.17 billion. The company managed to beat both revenues and earnings estimates by $60 million and $0.01 per share respectively. On a year-over-year basis, the company’s revenues and profits climbed by 13.4% and 19% respectively. But on a sequential basis, revenues were largely flat while profit dropped by 13.8%. The drop was driven by weakness in North America, which is typically responsible for a majority of Halliburton’s revenues and earnings.

Halliburton has said that the demand for completion services in North America was hit by infrastructure constraints and customers’ "budget exhaustion.” The shortage of takeaway capacity in the Permian Basin located in West Texas and New Mexico, in particular, which is the leading shale oil play in the US, has driven a decline in drilling activity. Due to a shortage of crude oil pipeline and rising production, a supply bottleneck has emerged that has pushed the region’s oil prices lower and forced a number of exploration and production companies, such as Halcon Resources (HK), to cut down drilling activity. For Halliburton, this had a negative impact on pricing levels and equipment efficiency. In this backdrop, the company’s revenues from North America declined by 2.5% on a year-over-year basis and 18.2% on a sequential basis to $3.74 billion. But the worst isn’t over.

Halliburton has warned that activity could weaken further due to continued budget exhaustion and seasonal issues. The last six weeks of the year will likely be tough as Halliburton believes that the exploration and production companies will take extended breaks, “some even starting before Thanksgiving.” As a result, the company’s profits will decline further. In fact, Halliburton itself has predicted a double-digit drop in profits in the fourth quarter. The company has said that it will earn between $0.37 and $0.40 per share in the fourth quarter. That’s going to translate into sequential and year-over-year drops of 23% and 27.4% respectively at the mid-point. That’s also substantially lower than the analysts’ consensus estimate of a profit of $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter.

The gloomy outlook for the short term has pushed Halliburton stock lower. But the company’s warning shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone since the capacity constraints that Halliburton talked about are well documented. In fact, Halliburton itself also warned in early-September that the weakness in Permian Basin will have a negative impact on its future earnings. The company has also previously talked about the customers’ budget exhaustion and how it might impact activity moving forward.

Moreover, the business environment in the Permian Basin has already started to recover as the region’s oil prices have risen substantially. The Midland WTI, Permian Basin’s benchmark, dropped to as low as $17 a barrel below the benchmark US crude futures in August. But now, the Midland WTI futures are priced less than $6 a barrel below the US benchmark, as per data from CME Group. The increase in prices levels has come as some of the leading midstream companies, such as Plains All American (PAA), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), and Epic Midstream, are working to deploy additional pipeline capacity from as soon as the fourth quarter of this year.

The increase in oil prices in the Permian Basin will encourage oil producers to ramp up drilling activity, particularly from early-2019 as exploration and production companies start working under new budgets. Halliburton’s CEO Jeff Miller has also said that the company is experiencing high demand from customers for 2019. “They’re eager to get back to work. I hear it. I’m hearing this from our business development organization who are busy responding to inbound 2019 demand,” Miller said during the second quarter conference call. That’s going to fuel the turnaround of the company’s North America business.

Furthermore, drilling activity in international markets has finally started to recover and that’s softening the blow coming from weakness in North America. The negative impact of the drop in North America revenues on a sequential basis in Q3-2018 was partly offset by a 5% increase in revenues from international markets to $2.43 billion. Halliburton has posted across the board growth in the three operating regions outside of North America (Latin America, Europe/Africa/CIS, and Middle East/Asia regions).

Due in large part to the strength in oil prices which have largely stayed above $65 a barrel (Brent) throughout 2018, the international markets will continue to recover as oil producers will look to develop mature fields, unconventional resources, and expand offshore programs. Russia and the Middle East, in particular, could register a meaningful uptick in activity as they increase production in order to offset the impact of the decline in volumes from Iran and Venezuela. Halliburton believes that the rebound in the international market will be driven by national oil companies who have a government mandate to grow production.

Conclusion

Shares of Halliburton have dropped by almost 9% this week to close at $34.23 on Wednesday, near 52-week lows of $34.19. The drop came on the back of the gloomy fourth-quarter outlook and the broader stock market sell-off which also pushed the Dow and S&P-500 lower. But I believe Halliburton’s future outlook is looking good and the company will likely report strong growth in earnings in 2019 as the North American market rebounds and the recovery in international market gathers pace. I believe long-term oriented investors should consider buying Halliburton stock on weakness.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking " Follow" at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.