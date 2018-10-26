Littelfuse On Watch

Barring such, the correction has created an attractive opportunity to start or build a position in Littelfuse.

The company's stock may appeal to many types of investors - DGI, GARP, value. Alert investors will watch third quarter results on October 31 for signs of slowdown or caution.

Yet, the IXYS acquisition has been fruitful for Littelfuse, even beyond what was anticipated. So far, the double-digit revenue growth target, both organically and through acquisition, was nailed.

When Littelfuse announced its acquisition of IXYS, it was trading in the $178 range. Its share price has fallen below that mark with this market correction.

Littelfuse (LFUS) is a leading provider of circuit protection and has established a growing presence in the power control and sensing industry. When the company announced its acquisition of IXYS and its power semiconductor portfolio in August 2017, it was the largest in Littelfuse's history. The acquisition was a key maneuver in Littelfuse's strategy to achieve yearly double-digit revenue growth and was expected to be immediately accretive to Littelfuse's adjusted earnings in 2018. The transaction closed in January, 2018.

Expectations

Littelfuse's stock closed at $178.33 when the IXYS acquisition announcement was made on August 28th, 2017.

Initially, Littelfuse expected earnings would increase in a range of $0.05 to $0.10 for 2018. This range encompassed the impact from financing the transaction inclusive of additional shares and additional interest expense for debt.

With the acquisition, the company anticipated expansion in the industrial electronics market. Littelfuse customers would benefit from IXYS products and IXYS customers would benefit from Littelfuse products. Specifically, in the automotive market, Littlefuse expected its customers to embrace IXYS' power semiconductors.

By 2018 first quarter reporting, the company upgraded its expectation to an additional $0.10 in adjusted EPS for the full year. When the 2018 second quarter results were released, the projection had grown to $0.20 for all of 2018.

Better-Than-Expected Results

The expectations expanded because the results from integrating IXYS have been better than originally expected. The synergies Littelfuse did expect are playing out exactly as planned. But, there are also unanticipated synergies emerging.

“I think, largely, that is driven by the fact in our ability to work with the IXYS factories to get more product out of the door. I think, in the first quarter, our ability to go in and make a difference fairly quickly was more than we anticipated. We've been able to add, I’d call the operational excellence programs we have, to even try and boost the growth even beyond some of the initial forecasts. A lot of that is just the additional volume and then some better leverage that we're getting from that. So, you want to call some of that synergies and maybe we weren't anticipating, I suppose, that’s there, but some of the original synergies we were targeting are on track.”

The result is more revenue. The IXYS business under Littelfuse set records in the first quarter. In the second quarter, it improved 20% compared to the 2017 second quarter to $100 million.

Littelfuse understood much of IXYS business was “won at the engineering desk”. But, the results have been better than expected.

“So, if anything, the opportunities we find are greater than when we bought. So, we remain very bullish about that.”

So far, in 2018, the company has highlighted a key design win in the automotive field with a Chinese EV manufacturer and two key design wins in the medical field with external defibrillator manufacturers. In the industrial space, being able to control the torque, speed and power of industrial motor drives is the draw.

“Our IXYS portfolio drove several new business opportunities in the quarter where industrial drive is used in factory automation.”

Despite the better-than-expected results and the two upgraded projections, at the end of the second quarter, Littelfuse was actually not yet tracking halfway toward the upgraded full-year growth projection. In the first half of the year, earnings credited to the acquisition of IXYS total less than $0.10 per share.

“It’s going to be back-end loaded in the second half of the year.”

First Half Numbers

The IXYS acquisition is not the only area producing better-than-expected results for Littelfuse. In the first quarter, all of its segments, Electronics, Automotive and Industrial, generated double-digit organic revenue growth. In the second quarter, two of the three segments generated double-digit organic growth as the basis for total organic revenue growth at 11%. This far exceeds the company's target for organic revenue growth of 5% to 7%. For the first six months of 2018, Littlefuse's revenue totaled $877 million compared to $599 million in the first half of 2017 and $1.22 billion for the full year.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2018 total $3.12 compared to $3.80 for the first six months of 2017. Expenses in the first half of 2018 include acquisition and integration costs related to IXYS. Adjusted earnings per share for the first half of 2018 tallied $5.07 compared to $3.79 in the first half of 2017.

When Littelfuse beat analysts' average estimate for adjusted EPS by $0.58 with its first quarter results, the share price soared 17% through the $200 mark. It hit a high of $238.11 in June. However, in September, pressures in the overall industry drove prices lower. Littelfuse slipped below the $200 mark on September 24th and slid further. Its price action in the past three months is displayed below compared to competitors Eaton (ETN), ON Semiconductor (ON) and STMicroelectronics (STM).

Like many, Littelfuse set a 52-week low on October 24th at $167.38. In other words, Littelfuse is trading lower than it was before the IXYS acquisition. And, yet, the IXYS acquisition has already proven its worth.

Watch

Littelfuse will report third quarter results on October 31st. Revenue is projected in a range of $434 million to $446 million. Revenue in the 2017 third quarter was $318 million. The company expects organic growth of 8% or $25.44 million. The remaining $90.6 million to $102.6 million would be credited toward the IXYS acquisition. IXYS reported just $87.7 million of sales in the 2017 third quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share are projected in a range of $2.31 to $2.45. Adjusted EPS in the 2017 third quarter were $2.11.

Looking at year-to-date production, at the midpoints, revenue should tally $1.32 billion exceeding the $1.22 billion generated in all of 2017. Adjusted EPS by the end of the third quarter should total $7.45 compared to $7.74 for all of 2017.

With the release of its 2018 second quarter results, Littelfuse increased its dividend rate 16% to $1.72 annually. The company's target rate for dividend payments in its capital deployment strategy is 20% of free cash. At 25.5 million outstanding shares, the company is expecting free cash available for dividends in the next year to be approximately $44 million. Thus, free cash generated in the next twelve months is projected at approximately $220 million. For the first six months of 2018, free cash flow tallied $100.6 million.

Of the remaining 80% for capital deployment, 20% will be allocated toward share repurchases and 60% toward acquisitions. With the successful integration of IXYS, it would not be surprising to see another acquisition announcement before the end of the calendar year.

Investment Rationale

The market's five-year average P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is approximately 17.1. In the past five years, the market has valued Littelfuse with a forward multiple averaging no lower than 18.5. If adjusted earnings keep pace with revenue at a double-digit growth rate, value investors would find a bargain in Littelfuse shares at prices under $200. Lowering the multiple to the market average means shares are fairly valued in the $190 range.

With this market correction in its price, the double-digit growth projection for revenue for the next few years should be attractive to GARP investors.

Littelfuse may not yield enough for dividend investors at around 1% (when prices are below $172). But, for DGI investors, it does have an eight-year track record for dividend growth. Since initiating its dividend in 2010 at $0.40 annually, the rate has more than quadrupled. For the past five years, the growth rate averaged a healthy 13%.

There are likely many, many bargains available since the correction kicked in. The best advice for long-term investors may well be to look for companies whose business fundamentals have not changed.

When Littelfuse reports next week, the alert investor will want to watch for hints of slowdown or signs of caution. Barring the presence of such, Littelfuse could be added to one's potential bargain list. However, if the company validates challenges in the semiconductor market or the automotive market or with industrial customers in the manufacturing industry, the share price may lose another 10% to 15%. In that scenario, the next likely catalyst for price recovery would be an acquisition announcement - which is actually quite plausible.

