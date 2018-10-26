AMD: Why I Loved Q3 Earnings

At the risk of sticking my neck out, I am going to come out and say it: I am very happy with Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) latest earnings report. Not so much the market's reaction to it, but AMD always moves in mysterious ways. I know much will be made of weakness in AMD's top-line performance and guidance, as well as weakness in GPU. The worries are certainly legitimate - not least because Nvidia's (NVDA) newest generation of GPUs and their ray-tracing capabilities are technologically quite impressive. Not great news for AMD investors. But the news I loved, and that to me more than makes up for the other weaknesses in AMD's earnings, is that AMD is making excellent progress on gross margins. For me, this is the most important update from the latest earnings report and bodes well for AMD's long-term profitability.

A. AMD's Embarrassing Gross Margins

As far as major semiconductor players go, AMD's gross margins are rather embarrassing. Figure 1 below shows AMD's gross margins alongside those for Intel (INTC), Nvidia, and Qualcomm (QCOM):

Figure 1: Gross margins for several major semiconductor players.

As readers can see, AMD is the notable laggard. However, in Q3, AMD upped its game and reported gross margins of almost 40%. Of this, 2% was driven by IP-related revenue, so adjusting for that, AMD reported gross margins on its core product portfolio of 38% - in line with last quarter's guidance and sequentially higher than the 37% reported last quarter. Aside from IP-related margin expansion, margin growth was "primarily driven by the ramp of new products, including Ryzen and EPYC processors."

What is really encouraging, though, is the guidance for next quarter. Per the Q3 conference call, "for Q4 2018, we expect non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 41%, up from 34% in the prior year, driven by the ramp of Ryzen, EPYC, and datacenter GPU processors." Even more importantly, none of this figure is attributable to IP-related revenue since "there is no IP-related revenue that's planned right now."

That's right. AMD is guiding that the gross margins for its non-IP product portfolio will grow by a whopping 3 percentage points this quarter. In light of this growth, AMD is also raising full-year gross margin guidance from 37%+ at the end of Q2 to 38%+ at the end of Q3.

Upcoming margin growth is expected to be driven primarily by "the strength of the product mix… The processor business, as we've always said, the new products are accretive to margin." I suspect that some non-trivial part of this strength in the product mix is owed to the fact that AMD is "seeing the largest demand for [its] top of the stack 24 and 32-core EPYC processors." I had recently stressed the importance of favorable product mix in determining how significantly EPYC impacts AMD's bottom line, and it looks like AMD is doing really well on this front.

I would also not be surprised if AMD continued to see significant IP-related revenues in coming quarters, which would obviously be very good for gross margins. Per the conference call, $86 million of IP-related revenue came from the THATIC joint venture, with an additional $35 million or so coming from other directions. It is still early days for the THATIC joint venture, so IP-related revenues from it could prove fairly frequent in coming quarters even though AMD isn't including any in its financial model for this quarter. AMD also hadn't guided for the Q3 IP windfall either, so there is definitely some upside here, both this quarter and in the future.

All in all, then, the gross margin picture for AMD is looking brighter and brighter. Execution on this front has been top-notch.

B. But What About Opex?

Now, admittedly, AMD missed its guidance of 28% non-GAAP operating expenses, which came in at 29% (GAAP operating expenses were even higher at 31%). AMD also guided non-GAAP operating expenses of 32% for next quarter, which will significantly offset gross margin growth when it comes to the bottom line.

However, the situation is not as alarming as it looks. Although operating expenses are expected to rise in percentage terms, in absolute terms, they are mostly static. In Q2, non-GAAP operating expenses were $467m; in Q3, $476m; and in Q4, they are guided to be $465m. What is fluctuating is not opex, but revenue. As such, I do not see a red flag here in terms of AMD's long-term profitability - especially since full-year guidance for opex is still at 28%, which is right at the midpoint of AMD's long-term goal of 26-30%.

Especially, since opex is probably high right now because AMD is ramping production of both its existing product lines as well as their next generations. AMD is slated to start shipping its next-generation 7nm GPUs in Q4, with 7nm EPYC and Ryzen expected to follow suit in 2019. Product design costs for 7nm are extremely high, so the relatively high opex is unsurprising. There is no real alternative but to transition to 7nm; so for now, investors will just have to accept the high opex figure. But the potential returns are also massive, so the expenses seem to be well worth it (as I have discussed in more detail here and here).

As such, although I am not excited about the opex situation, I am not yet too worried about it either.

C. Is The Top-Line More Important Than The Bottom Line?

The market's reaction to AMD's earnings suggests that many investors consider improvements in margins to be more than offset by weakness in revenues - in other words, it seems that many investors consider top-line weakness more troubling than any excitement they might feel about the bottom line strength implied by AMD's rapidly improving gross margins. But is this the correct perspective to adopt?

I think not. AMD already has plenty of revenues, although obviously there is room for significant growth here. Nevertheless, the main impediment to AMD's profitability at the moment are margins, not revenues. With margins as low as they have been for the past several years, more revenues are not going to make much of a dent in the bottom line. Margins have to improve first, and improvements here can instantly improve AMD's bottom-line performance. As discussed, AMD is an industry laggard on margins, so it has a lot of room for improvement as its new product lines ramp in production and become a more significant proportion of its revenues. Per the Q2 conference call, Ryzen, Radeon, and EPYC all have gross margins of 50%+, so AMD has an excellent opportunity to shift product mix to more profitable offerings. Success here would greatly improve the quality of AMD's revenues, which has been steadily improving with the growth of the newest generation of product offerings even if the quantity of revenues is temporarily declining.

Moreover, it seems likely that revenue growth will return soon enough - especially as EPYC production continues to ramp. Per the conference call, AMD "began sampling our next generation Rome server chip broadly across our customer base in the third quarter. And the feedback on this leadership product is very strong. As a result, cloud and OEM customers are engaging earlier, deeper, and more collaboratively with us on both Rome, and our long-term data center roadmap. We remain on track to exit the year with mid-single digit server unit market share based on cloud customer adoption. And based on our strong competitive position and broad customer engagements, we believe we can achieve double-digit server unit share with Rome."

Should AMD achieve even 10% server unit share next year, this would probably amount to roughly 8-10% of revenue share if AMD continues to see strong demand for its top-end servers. Even 8% revenue share would come out to somewhere around $1.6b in annual revenue. AMD currently has unit share around 2.5%, so the upside on revenue is $1b+ annually if AMD can get to 10% unit share. Compared to this figure, the weakness in GPU and semi-custom is not that troubling even when we look at AMD's top line, and should eventually be offset.

Moreover, there is further revenue upside for AMD if its 7-nm GPU is well-received. Per the conference call, AMD "remain(s) on track to launch the industry's first 7-nanometer datacenter GPU this quarter. Customer interest in the product is strong based on its performance and differentiated feature set, and we have already secured multiple datacenter wins with shipments expected to begin in the fourth quarter." If AMD sees success here, even some of the weakness in GPU may prove short-lived.

Consequently, I remain optimistic about revenue growth for AMD over the next year or two. In the meantime, though, I am ecstatic with AMD's performance and guidance on gross margins. AMD looks to be turning a corner here, and the impact on profitability down the line could be massive.

