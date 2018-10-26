The Andersons Further Diversifies Its Operations With An Important Acquisition

Diversified agricultural company The Andersons (ANDE) announced last week that it has agreed to acquire the remaining 67.5% stake in Lansing Trade Group, giving it complete ownership of a firm that it has partnered with for more than a decade. Investors reacted positively to the news, briefly reversing a share price that had been steadily declining since late August (see figure). That the response wasn't better still despite management's statement that the acquisition will be immediately accretive even without assuming cost reductions from synergies is explained by the fact that the transaction will be financed in part by a hefty issuance of shares. While the acquisition could weigh on the share price of The Andersons in the short term, it plays on the company's strengths and should provide multiple long-term benefits.

ANDE Price data by YCharts

The Andersons already owns a 32.5% stake in Lansing Trade Group and has reported the income from this position in its past earnings reports. Thompsons Limited, a subsidiary that is co-owned by The Andersons and Lansing Trade Group, will also be acquired in the process. The balance of Lansing Trade Group will be purchased via a mixed acquisition totaling $305 million based on a total valuation of Lansing of $450 million. The acquisition will be financed by $175 million in cash and $130 million in shares, the latter of which will be issued by The Andersons to current Lansing equity holders. Management expects to issue 4.4 million new shares based on a price equal to 90% of the volume-weighted average price at the time of the January 2019 closing. The Andersons will also assume $166 million of long-term debt that is currently held by Lansing and Thompsons Limited.

The acquisition makes sense for The Andersons in a number of ways. First, it further diversifies the company's operations away from the low-margin ethanol sector without losing its historical focus on agricultural commodities. Ethanol's production margins have been especially weak over the last year (see figure) in response to the EPA's decision to reduce the amount of the fuel that must be blended with gasoline under the U.S. biofuels mandate. The ethanol segment of The Andersons, historically a notable contributor to the company's consolidated earnings, is being strongly outperformed by its peer segments within the company in response. In the first six months of 2018, for example, it recorded a gross margin of 2% compared to margins of 9%, 14%, and 28% for the company's grain, plant nutrient, and rail segments, respectively. Moreover, while the other segments' gross margins improved in H1 2018 on a YoY basis, that of the ethanol segment actually declined from a (still woeful) 3% in H1 2017.

Source: CARD, EIA (2018).

Second, Lansing itself has experienced rapid earnings growth in 2018 as high grain volumes nationwide and substantial price volatility (see figure) have resulted in improved merchandising margins. In Q2, for example, the core grain operations of The Andersons saw its pre-tax income rise by roughly 10% YoY to $4.5 million. The grain affiliates, which includes Lansing and Thompsons, recorded an increase of almost 100% over the same period to $5.4 million, making for a solid improvement to the total segment's earnings. The affiliates' improvement was even more pronounced for H1 2018 as they recorded a pre-tax income improvement of 438% YoY to $7 million. If Lansing and its subsidiary Thompsons were a separate segment then they would have achieved one of the company's strongest segment earnings in H1 2018.

CORN data by YCharts

Finally, the grain price volatility that has benefited Lansing's operations over the last several quarters is unlikely to abate anytime soon due to the changing geopolitical and policy environments. Soybean prices have been under pressure since Q1 2018 following China's imposition of import tariffs on U.S. soybeans. While China's tariffs were a direct response to the Trump administration's decision to pursue a trade war against that country, CNN recently reported that Chinese government officials want to completely eliminate the use of American soybeans by its agricultural sector. Corn prices could also experience increased volatility following the Trump administration's recent decision to allow U.S. ethanol blending at the pump to increase by up to 50%; while I am skeptical that the decision will actually drive demand for ethanol and, by extension, corn, much higher, the inevitable legal battles over the policy shift and resulting uncertainty could create additional turmoil in the grains markets.

The acquisition has been made possible by the strong performance of The Andersons over the last year. This caused its balance sheet to improve (see figure), resulting at the end of Q2 in cash and short term investments of $112.9 million and total accounts receivable of $218.5 million. The $175 million due to Lansing's current equity holders in cash will eliminate most of the larger company's dry powder, making it notable that The Andersons has calculated an implied purchase price that is under 9 times EBITDA. This also makes it important that the acquisition achieve management's prediction of being accretive to EPS within the first 12 months of closing.

ANDE Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The share price of The Andersons has weakened in recent weeks as ethanol margins have continued to decline, although its EV/EBITDA ratio has moved higher as analyst earnings estimates have fallen at a faster rate than its share price. The company's current forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.3x, and the same ratio's ability to stay above 9.6x over the last six months, indicates that management has achieved good terms on the transaction given its stated implied purchase price ratio of less than 9x. While I am not ready to call the company's shares undervalued yet, the Lansing acquisition is an important step in the right direction for The Andersons as it continues to reduce its relative exposure to its underperforming segments. This is a good long-term move given some of the headwinds that The Andersons is currently experiencing.

ANDE EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

