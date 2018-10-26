How JetBlue Can Break Away From The Current Dichotomous Airline Valuations

I argue that JetBlue is unique in the space, but at the very least should be valued like some of its competitors.

While the airline industry has underperformed in 2018, I believe that there is still a play to be made. The US industry is comprised of legacy carriers (American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL)) and low-cost carriers (Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)). The basic split within the industry is based on prices, and the offering of lower prices by LCCs (low-cost carriers) in exchange for fewer services and amenities.

When analyzing the sector, an interesting dichotomy arises. Grouping the legacy carriers (excluding Alaska Airlines, which with the acquisition of Virgin America has become more growth-oriented) and the low-cost carriers, we can see a major statistical difference in valuation, debt load, fleet size, and fleet age.

In the legacy group (above), companies trade at a trailing P/E of 8.98 and a forward P/E of 8.52. This is an extremely low P/E ratio but also shows that there isn’t much growth. I would like to point out that the average fleet consists of 664 aircraft with an age of almost 13 years. Much of the cash flows will go to replacing these aging aircraft. For instance, assuming a useful life of 25 years, the average legacy airline will have to replace approximately 55 aircraft a year for the next 12 years just to maintain their fleet.

An interesting decision was made when coding colors for the fleet size cells; the ultimate decision was to make the smaller numbers better (green) and larger fleets considered worse (red). While larger carriers are certainly more established, generate more profit and offer more destinations, there is less room for expansion and a greater requirement for maintenance.

JetBlue is richly valued compared to the legacy carriers, trading at a significantly greater P/E (both TTM and forward). However, I do not believe that JetBlue should be compared to these carriers: Firstly, JetBlue’s leverage is roughly one third of the legacy carriers, their fleet is the youngest, and their fleet size is less than half of the average legacy carrier’s. JetBlue has much more room to expand, requires less maintenance, and has more financing options than the legacies.

When looking at this second group of airlines consisting primarily of low-cost carriers, it is clear that they have a completely different profile. These airlines are, on average, trading for a P/E (TTM) of 22.5 and a forward P/E of 14, roughly 150% and 64.7% higher than the legacy mean. This indicates that Wall Street sees more potential for these carriers, which makes sense given their younger and smaller fleets as well as slightly lower leverage.

Comparing the entire airline sector, JetBlue is almost directly in-between the two dichotomous groups. It has a young fleet like low-cost carriers, but a low Price/Cash Flow valuation like the legacies. It is an interesting case. Where to and what to value JetBlue at?

I think in order to understand the industry it is important to look at the golden company, up until at least this quarter: Southwest. They are still valued like the growth carriers with room to expand, even though they have a fleet size comparable to those of the major legacy carriers. It is the best of both worlds: the second lowest leverage (only to JetBlue), a younger fleet than the average legacy carrier, the highest price/cash flow ratio and one of the highest forward P/Es (meaning Wall Street likes what they’re doing).

Additionally, it has the fourth highest available seat miles ((NYSEMKT:ASM)) at 153,966 million, the lowest fuel expense per ASM for all the airlines, and the highest passenger revenue per ASM (please see the MIT airline datasets).

Southwest is the best-managed airline and they are valued like it. I think for the airline industry it is useful to use price/cash flow as airlines are heavily leveraged and cash flow allows insight into the financial and investment decisions of the company (as well as capital expenditures). I don’t believe that JetBlue warrants the same ratios as Southwest, but I still believe that JetBlue is significantly undervalued and worth an investment.

JetBlue, like most of the carriers, had a great 2017. For valuation purposes, I am going to use the FY2017 numbers, which I have used for all airlines and metrics. 2018 has been impacted by a new pilot contract, unusual congestion (thanks to runway construction in Boston and JFK), and the $300+ Million E190 adjustment that I will talk about. It is safe to say that JetBlue’s future is cloudy. Without any macro changes, what will JetBlue look like a year from now? I think that 2019 will look very similar to 2017, and 2020 can be even better.

What will JetBlue look like by the end of 2019?

Fleet

At the end of 2019, JetBlue’s fleet will consist of 266 aircraft: 60 E190s, 130 A32’s, and 76 higher efficiency A32’s. The E19’s have the highest CASM (cost per available seat mile) of the group, and will be replaced by A22’s beginning next year (2020) offering an immediate catalyst for improvement because of higher margins. The core of JetBlue’s fleet, the A320, is being remodeled. 53% of the fleet is remodeled (up from roughly 12% currently in 2018), with the rest being completed in 2020.

This remodeling is anticipated to result in an additional $70-$80 million in income per year. The A321’s offer a roughly 14 – 16% higher margin than the current A320 and E190 aircraft. With the addition of more of these aircraft and remodeling of the A320, margins should increase from current levels.

Margins

Analysts at the time will look at the fleet and notice that of the 266 aircraft, 60 will be replaced by A220’s and an additional 72 new A321’s will be added. This shift in JetBlue’s fleet will significantly increase margins by lowering CASM and eliminating older equipment. This is a huge catalyst that is currently being ignored by analysts. Additionally, whereas other airlines have ordered aircraft to maintain their fleet, JetBlue is not only replacing current inefficient aircraft but is also adding 89 new A321’s. I believe that when JetBlue starts receiving these deliveries and putting the aircraft into routes the market will notice.

By the end of 2019, I think the market will take note of JetBlue's clearest catalyst: their improving fleet composition. These improvements will not only help increase margin and customer service, but will allow JetBlue to grow its network.

Expansion

Another catalyst for JetBlue is expansion. Yes, they are adding 89 aircraft over the next 6-7 years and replacing another 60. Where will these aircraft go? I strongly believe that JetBlue can make the push into Europe. This idea has been floated before and is founded in some interesting facts. JetBlue is, for the most part, an East Coast airline. JetBlue has expanded south to Central and South America, and the next option is to the East.

A second interesting thing of note is that JetBlue switched its order from the A320 to A321 when they reevaluated their fleet (replacing the E190 with the A220). What’s the difference between the two? Firstly, the A321 holds more passengers (206 vs 165 in a standard layout). Secondly, it has a greater range (4000 nm vs. 3400 nm). Airbus advertises the A321LR as “ideally suited to transatlantic routes, and allows airlines to tap into new long-haul markets that were not previously accessible with current single-aisle aircraft.”

With the A321, JetBlue can fly to Spain, France, England, Germany and other European countries directly from New York and Boston. Using a narrow-bodied aircraft like an A321 provides cost advantages to wide-body aircraft currently used on the majority of transatlantic flights. While the passenger capacity is lower (meaning higher CASM ex-fuel costs), the A321 fuel burn is roughly 60% that of the B787 Dreamliner and 30% of a B747. With the current volatility in jet fuel and the saturation in the transatlantic market (meaning lower load-factors), smaller narrow-bodied jets like the A321 might be the future.

Maturation

JetBlue is a young airline still finding its identity, which lends credence to the idea that the market doesn't know which dichotomous group (legacy or LCC) to place them. It’s a great airline to fly with some of the best cabin entertainment and service; but, JetBlue is updating its cabins, seat capacity and type, as well as fares (new tiers) in the coming year. By continuing to optimize their routes and destinations, as well as their aircraft, JetBlue is hoping to see an increase of .65 - .95 to their EPS in 2020.

Though JetBlue does not operate any lounges, they have a loyalty service (TrueBlue) as well JetBlue Travel, which both have room to grow in the coming years. In terms of cost savings, JetBlue’s maintenance costs have grown at a 13.3% CAGR from 2010-16, well above the legacy average of -.6%. The company is currently renegotiating contracts and trying to get these costs under control and are anticipating a CASM growth of (2.5)–(.5)% in 2020.

While I have my doubts that JetBlue will be successful in all of the efforts they have highlighted to investors, I think that overall they will be successful and make improvement. I also think that the market believes they will be successful in several of these projects, given their higher valuations compared to legacy carriers.

Their Debt to Capital ratio has declined from 55% in 2014 to 30% in the TTM. This compares to 60% for their peers (excluding pensions). While a lot of metrics like CASM, fuel costs, MX expense, and On Time Rates have hurt JetBlue the last few years, I believe that they will get through the growing pains. After all, they have improved their capital position over the past several years, so they now have more financial flexibility than many of their peers to help them achieve their goals.

Customer Satisfaction

While I believe JetBlue’s maturation is priced in, I think that if everything goes to plan the benefits can be greater than anticipated. JetBlue has slipped in customer satisfaction ratings recently, due to many factors including runway construction and congestion. Their on-time rankings ranked second to last in 2017 but are improving slightly (please see all DOT data here, and select JetBlue as the airline in the top-right).

With improvements in on-time performance and boasting amazing service and the most legroom in economy, loyalty (to JetBlue and JetBlue Travel) and load factor can increase, growing profits. I do not believe that this, the extent of JetBlue's fleet upgrade, or a possible international expansion are priced into the stock.

Oil And Hedging

As with any investment, it’s important to have protection, especially in an industry as volatile as airlines. One important thing to notice is that JetBlue does not significantly hedge their fuel consumption (only roughly 7%), while other airlines like Southwest and Delta are much better protected from rises in oil. In a scenario where oil increases and airlines likely decline, these hedged airlines will probably perform better than JetBlue.

I recently entered a pair trade between JetBlue and American (after Q3 results) as I believe that American will be facing significant financial headwinds in the coming quarters. While this is not an article about my position on American Airlines, I would like to recommend that one considers diversifying their portfolio from an increase in oil prices if investing in a non-hedged airline like JetBlue.

Valuation

JetBlue is in a league of its own: the market doesn't know how to value it. There are many catalysts for an appreciation in price discussed, as well as potential partnerships, the possibility of a dividend, continued share repurchases or a decrease in fuel prices.

In the chart above I have summarized Q3 results for the major carriers (please note I used margin excluding one time costs). The point of including this graph is to show that on a quarter to quarter basis, the industry is very volatile. Just looking at this data one would avoid Southwest without doubt, as it is trading at a rich evaluation even after the earning slide. I would hope that we could all agree that Southwest is still one of the best names in the space, and that despite poor cost control and weaker guidance it still warrants a premium to the industry.

Because I don't believe that Q3 results should be the sole basis of valuation, and the seasonality of business plays a major role, I decided to use FY2017 numbers in my valuation. I think it's important to compare apples to apples. The thesis for investing in JetBlue is not for their performance of late, but rather their potential into the future (especially 2020). Even using FY2017 numbers, which I believe JetBlue will approve upon in 2019, I think they are significantly undervalued.

I believe that at a minimum JetBlue should trade for the same multiples as Alaska Airlines, which is middle of the pack for the non-legacy carriers (though Alaska is technically considered a legacy carrier). Both are North American airlines with relatively young fleets, low leverage, offer plus passenger experience, have differentiated business models, and have incoming aircraft (89 aircraft for Alaska in next 5 years, 89 A321s for JetBlue) that will lead to growth.

Plus, as JetBlue’s margins recover their cash flows and performance are bound to increase which I am not considering as we’re using FY2017 numbers. Alaska trades at a value of 14 TTM or 7x Cash Flow. Using JetBlue’s fiscal year 2017 results, that would translate to a value of $24.50 using P/E or $23.10 using cash flow. The average of which represents 45% upside from today’s close of $16.45 - I believe JetBlue could fly much higher in the future.

